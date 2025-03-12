Today I am providing my English translation of 2 articles, both from Movisol.org and originally in Italian. (All emphasis mine in both).

The first one was published on Monday 10th March 2025.

(Italics in the first paragraph original).

Instead of rearming for the Great War, we must create a global security architecture!

Helga Zepp-LaRouche.

The following statement was released on 8th March [2025] by Helga Zepp-LaRouche, founder of the Schiller Institute, for immediate international dissemination and approval. It is issued at a time when Europe is at an historic crossroads, where a different alternative urgently needs to be put on the table if catastrophe is to be avoided. We urge you to sign it and bring this issue into the public debate as quickly as possible.

The European Union (EU) and most European governments are in the grip of a war hysteria that can only be compared to the warmongering madness that preceded the First World War. Astronomical expenditure is planned for rearmament: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to invest €800 billion (!) in the “ReArm Europe” plan, invoking Article 122 of the Lisbon Treaty to bypass the European Parliament. The probable next German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who promised before the elections [of 23rd February 2025] that the CDU would not change the debt brake, now says the exact opposite: he proposes, to start with, €400 billion (!) for increased armaments and €500 billion for “infrastructure”, which will largely serve military purposes, but without setting an upper limit (!) for military spending: “Whatever it takes!” claims Merz. These are the infamous words that Mario Draghi used during the euro crisis to indicate that all money valves should be open. And this at a time when the German physical economy is in free fall, when some European countries are being crushed by gigantic mountains of debt, and when Europe has already been largely left behind economically.

And why such a sudden and fantastic increase of money, as if there was no tomorrow? US President Donald Trump is talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin and wants to end the war in Ukraine [or maybe not, given the latest developments!], which has long since been militarily lost, by starting negotiations to end the horrible deaths of Ukrainians and Russians. At the same time, Trump is moving the world away from the brink of a thermonuclear world war, on the brink of which we stand because of the previous US administration's escalation.

But instead of congratulating Trump and supporting him, the European Union, as well as British PM Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Merz, are trying to continue the war in Ukraine “to the last Ukrainian”, even though experts estimate that it has already claimed the lives of more than one million Ukrainians and about 300,000 Russians.

The Europeans are thus attempting to repeat the sabotage with which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson torpedoed the Istanbul Agreement between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in March 2022, an agreement that could have ended the war after only a few weeks, thus making him responsible for all the deaths since then.

At the same time, various secret services in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, etc. are making predictions that by 2029-30 Russia will have developed its military capabilities to such an extent that it will be able to attack one or more EU states. This is a purely geopolitically-motivated claim, for which there is no proof, but which could happen if Europe continues to focus on confrontation, according to the motto: “What I shout in the forest, will come back like an echo”.

Various institutes, such as the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, point out that neither the German Bundeswehr, nor the British or French armed forces are remotely capable of facing a direct confrontation with the world's strongest nuclear power, Russia. The Kiel Institute has warned, for example, that at current procurement rates, it would take the Bundeswehr up to 100 years to reach the 2004 stockpile level. The British Army has only 219 tanks, while Russia produces over 1,000 a year. The British Royal Air Force has only 173 fighter planes! Italy has as many as 150 battle tanks! Macron's offer to use France's nuclear weapons as a nuclear umbrella for the whole of Europe should be seen as a provocation against Russia rather than a genuine protection.

Tom Harrington, professor emeritus at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, summed up the reaction of Europeans well: “If you are a Chihuahua and play a Doberman for many years on TV, you can forget you are a Chihuahua. This can lead to many disappointments when the director cancels the production”.

If the EU and individual European member states sabotage Trump's intention to end, together with Russia, the war in Ukraine, which has been a proxy war between the US and Russia from the beginning, they will be making a catastrophic historical mistake. If they then also try to finance the huge lack of military capabilities by creating money outside the regular budgets, they will repeat the Mefo note policy of German Reichsbank president Hjalmar Schacht in the 1930s. At that point, the great war with Russia and all countries with which Russia has a strategic agreement would become a self-fulfilling prophecy!

The European institutions have so far failed to reflect on their own strategic mistakes of the past decades, which have led to the current situation so unpleasant for them. Instead of seizing the great historical opportunity offered by the fall of the Berlin Wall and German reunification to establish an order of peace that was entirely possible at the time, the whole of Europe has ended up following the policies of the Anglo-American neo-conservatives. Instead of disbanding NATO together with the Warsaw Pact in 1991, the West broke all promises made to Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and expanded NATO no less than six times, a total of 1,000 kilometres, to Russia's borders, thus creating the conditions for a reverse Cuban missile crisis. Furthermore, the policy of sanctions, regime change and interventionist wars, especially in Southwest Asia, created a huge backlash throughout the South.

But the European institutions have so far been incapable of reflecting on their mistakes for the obvious fear that this would benefit their critics. Faced with the choice to join Trump's new US peace policy, they are siding behind British policy, and thus behind the country that leads the policy of war!

Clearly, the pro-Atlantic European institutions have not yet realised that historical development has already shifted massively towards Asia. Several nations have growth rates that the European economy can only dream of. China's economic success is due to its economic policy, which prioritises investment in infrastructure, the real economy, innovation, excellence in education and increasing productivity through investment in cutting-edge technology.

China's trading partners benefit from this policy, which is based on win-win cooperation as it is also economically beneficial for China. Organisations such as the BRICS, which now has 19 members and partners and many more hoping to join, as well as ASEAN, the OECD, the EEU and others, now represent an attractive alternative to the unipolar “rules-based” order based solely on military alliances and geopolitical interests. Above all, it is now known that the application of these “rules” is a highly arbitrary matter.

Europe reacted with great panic and calls for war to Trump's sudden signals to end the war in Ukraine and resume diplomacy with Russia. But there is still time to correct this potentially fatal course. If Europe wants to overcome its current economic misery, the way out lies in cooperation with the nations of the Global South, which has long since become the global majority.

Humanity has reached the point where it must overcome the old patterns of thought rooted in geopolitics and the Cold War and replace them with a new global architecture of security and development that takes into account the interests of all nations on the planet. A positive example is provided by the Peace of Westphalia, which was possible because the warring parties came to the conclusion that if the war continued, no one would be able to enjoy victory, as there would be no survivors. How much more convincing is this argument in times of thermonuclear weapons that, if used, would lead to the extinction of all mankind!

Let us urge European politicians to come to their senses!

Do not repeat the mistakes of the 1930s!

Humanity stands at the most important crossroads in its history!

For a new paradigm: cooperation instead of confrontation!

For immediate negotiations on a new Peace of Westphalia!

For an end to the war in Ukraine through negotiations and diplomacy!

For an end to the war in Gaza through diplomacy, recognition of the two-state solution and economic development of the entire region!

No stationing of American medium-range missiles in Germany!

The second article that follows was published on Friday 7th March 2025.

Peace between Israel and the Arabs is possible, but requires leadership

The crisis in the Middle East remains acute, as phase 2 of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel is stalled and the Israeli government has once again blocked the entry of aid into Gaza, while intensifying attacks in the West Bank. This, while Arab countries are working on a plan for Gaza that is expected to be announced this week and that could provide a viable alternative to the proposal put forward by Donald Trump, as we reported.

In Israel itself, some proposals have been made that are preferable to the Netanyahu government's policy. One noteworthy one is that of Yossi Beilin, one of the main Israeli negotiators of the Oslo accords that initiated the first Israeli-Palestinian peace process in 1993. He believes that peace between Israel and the Arab nations and a two-state solution is still possible, he told the audience during a lecture on 6th February 2025 at the Y&S Nazarian Israel Studies Centre at the University of California.

Admitting that he is an optimist who believes his own ideas on peace can succeed, Beilin said that even Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the quintessential opportunist who has said in the past that he supports a two-state solution, could conceivably conclude a peace deal. He then outlined a proposal for a confederation of two sovereign states, Israel and the State of Palestine defined by the June 1967 borders.

Asked what can be done to build a peace movement, Beilin replied that he believes in leadership and not in a bottom-up approach. Before the Oslo Accords, he said, no one even believed they could talk to the Palestinians, but thanks to one man, the then Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, this happened and was supported by the entire government and the majority of the population.

Asked if there is an Israeli leader capable of achieving peace, Beilin mentioned a few names, including General Yair Golan and possibly Yair Lapid, the current leader of the opposition, but ruled out former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett altogether. As for Palestine, he said that the logical successor to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas would be Marwan Barghouti, who would be elected by an overwhelming majority in any election.

Beilin was one of the close advisers of the late Shimon Peres, who in 1986 had proposed a Marshall Plan for the Middle East as a means of securing peace. Peres and other Israeli political figures had been familiar with Lyndon LaRouche's ideas for the development of the Middle East since 1975, when the International Development Bank proposal was published, followed by other writings. The Oslo Accords contained a series of articles and annexes listing various economic projects of global significance. Shortly after the agreements were signed, LaRouche's Oasis Plan was published for the first time.