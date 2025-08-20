What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 14th August 2025. (All emphasis mine).

The famous Keynesian apocrypha states that in the long run we will all be dead; however, it is even more certain that in the “long run” one can speculate and hypothesize endlessly, with an obvious effect of distraction from the immediate facts. For example, various distinguished commentators predict that Trump's tariff policy will have a protectionist effect and, in the long term, lead to the reindustrialization of the United States. Sure, why not? Anything is possible. In the meantime, however, tariffs are a tax on imported goods that is paid by the end consumer, and this in a country where most consumer goods are imported. It is debatable whether tariffs will cause inflation, given that official employment data seem to indicate a recession, so much so that Trump has fired the head of statistics. What is certain is who pays the tariffs, namely the poorest taxpayers, those who cannot seek redress from anyone. Tariffs can be “sold” to the public in many ways: to most people as national retaliation and, to those who have heard something about economics, they can even be passed off as a supposed counterweight to European VAT [Value-Added Tax].

Trump's predecessors also imposed tariffs, with less fanfare but with similar motivations. Today Trump is reintroducing them in grand style and with fairly unrealistic rates, while at the same time extending and expanding tax cuts for businesses. The tax burden has therefore been transferred to poor taxpayers, to whom all this has been sold as a project of national grandeur deferred into the future. The specter of Trump's tariffs has also been used to block any possibility of taxing web multinationals; the G7's decision was justified with the excuse of avoiding Trump's “retaliation,” as if the US had some kind of bargaining power. The problem is that most of the European media seems to demonize Trump, but in fact mythologizes him. After all, it's obvious: the rich have money and can therefore afford to do public relations. The manipulative power and pervasiveness of advertising messages are directly proportional to the amount of money available. Money also fascinates without even needing to buy you; therefore, based on probability calculations, it is much easier for lies to come from the rich. Anyone can lie, but the potential increases according to the amount of means of manipulation available. Instead, a paradoxical effect is determined in most public opinion, namely that wealth is perceived as an indicator of prestige and credibility, so that the rich can pass off their commercials as reality tout court and brand the communication of the poor as propaganda, i.e., lying and distorting the facts would be the weapon of the poor or the less wealthy; a thesis that, from a probabilistic point of view, makes no sense, but is exactly what the Zionists say about Hamas. Spectre pales in comparison to Hamas, which from its tunnels now controls the UN, the Vatican, anti-Zionist rabbis, universities, social media, and even [Daniele] Capezzone [Italian journalist and former politician].

In truth, some in the MAGA (Make America Great Again) electoral base are beginning to suspect that Trump is merely the spokesperson for an advertising campaign designed to deceive them. In Italy, no such reflection has been made on the pandemic era, which has been met with a sort of repression. Even when there has been some rethinking, attention has been distracted by a figure such as Enrico Mentana [leading presstitute in the Italian mainstream media], who is now discrediting himself because he comes across as too threatening and intimidating.

More attention should instead be paid to the fact that, with the collaboration of various representatives of the left, including the “radical” left, the lockdown was sold to us as a way to punish the “logic of profit”, the green pass was touted as a kind of therapy against liberalism, and vaccine worship was experienced as a great collective “high” of socialism. On balance, the pandemic has been the opposite, i.e., a great welfare operation for the rich, a concentration of wealth, and a huge transfer of income from the lower classes to multinational corporations. Any doubts about the advertising spot have been branded as “conspiracy theory”, so much of the so-called “left” has shown that it perceives wealth as an indicator of moral and intellectual superiority. Those who receive large amounts of public money are therefore credited with being superheroes. The phenomenon of billionaire worship (the cult of billionaires, considered the new demiurges) thus reveals itself to be transversal to ideologies and political alignments. The suggestion determined by money, much more than its corrupting power, was the element that made the commercials interactive and participatory. In this way, part of the opposition has become fond of compulsory mass healthcare, while another part of the opposition has deluded itself into believing that a billionaire could be an anti-establishment leader.

However, for those who are not interested in communication theories and want to stick to the facts, suffice it to say that Amazon made 81 (eighty-one) billion in profits during the pandemic. A similar amount went to pharmaceutical multinationals for selling us life-saving serums. Every emergency ends up in welfare for the rich.

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment