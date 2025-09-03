What follows is my English translation of an article, originally in Italian, published on Comidad.org on Thursday 28th August 2025. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Many have noted that in the famous photo in which general Vannacci triumphantly displays a grouper, the only one with an intelligent expression is the grouper itself. Based on this factual observation, serious doubts have arisen about the general's actual ability to catch the grouper in question. In all likelihood, Vannacci obtained his prey at some fish market and then put it on public display. On the other hand, fishermen's boasts and bragging have become proverbial and even a literary commonplace, so we are talking about aspects to be treated with human understanding. More worrying, however, is the fact that the general wanted to attribute symbolic and political significance to the mistreatment of an animal, only to then ridicule those who pointed out the cowardice of that gesture. If you have a problem with the left, take it out on the left, not on animals, which notoriously do not vote and cannot be elected.

Vannacci's narrative would like to blame the decline in birth rates on animal rights activists and transgender people, as if chronic economic stagnation, sky-high rents and bills, job insecurity and the loss of any hope that things might at least not get worse in the future had nothing to do with it. If you ever manage the Herculean feat of not interrupting people while they are speaking, many thirty-something men let slip that their real fear is that their future children might one day reproach them for being unemployed or earning too little. Issues of work identity and income are much more acute and painful than those of gender identity, a fact that almost everyone would be willing to acknowledge in the abstract, but which is then constantly sidestepped in the game between the right and the left. Just to talk about nothing, Vannacci even invented “cosmic communism”, a mysterious disease afflicting the left.

In reality, the disease of the “left” lies in its attachment to the remnants of the narrative of imperialism in its rampant phase and in its attempt to recycle them now that imperialism has abandoned them. The discarded clothes of imperialism inevitably become the livery of the left. At present, Il Manifesto is talking about an attack on international law by the US, due to the new wave of sanctions against the judges of the International Criminal Court, who have indicted members of the Israeli government for war crimes in Gaza. Indeed, under international law, the Israeli and US governments are criminal organisations. But criminals commit crimes, i.e. they violate the law, but they are not in a position to attack the law as such; only judges who do not apply the law can do that. Sanctions against judges of the International Criminal Court [ICC] have been in place for months, and what Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced is just another “package”. We must therefore ask ourselves why the International Criminal Court has not yet indicted Marco Rubio and President [Donald J.] Trump for attempting to obstruct international arrest warrants. Of course, the arrest warrant for Rubio and Trump could not be issued by the same judges who were the subject of the sanctions, as they were victims of the crime; but other judges of the same Court should have taken those measures to protect their colleagues and also the function of international law, if they believe in international law. The International Criminal Court cannot claim legitimacy if it does not apply international law across the board to all those who obstruct the application of the law or collaborate with crime. Criminal proceedings are not subject to inflation, but should be brought in response to crimes, however many there may be.

Similarly, one might ask why the ICC has not yet issued arrest warrants for Meloni and Nordio for helping Almasri evade justice [briefly covered in my substack in this translation here]. The problem is that the ICC was conceived and created as a replica of the Nuremberg model, as in Stanley Kramer's famous 1961 film, whose Italian title was particularly incisive and effective: “Vincitori e Vinti” [i.e. “Victors and Vanquished” - the original English title is Judgment at Nuremberg], as it captured the actual relationship between judges and defendants. The ICC is therefore designed to work against weak subjects, such as Gaddafi or Milosevic and Mladic.

The ICC was still fine when it indicted [Vladimir] Putin, who was portrayed in the media narrative as the weakest and soon-to-be loser. Russia does not recognize the Court, so it has simply ignored its provisions. Not even the US recognizes the ICC, despite being its true architects, as it is the brainchild of George Soros and Emma Bonino, or rather the CIA. It was unthinkable that Zionism would end up in the ICC's crosshairs, but it was equally unthinkable that members of the Israeli government would abandon their hypocrisy and begin to publicly declare their genocidal intentions, even if Salvini pretends not to have heard. Yet “Greater Israel” means at least four or five million refugees/immigrants for Europe, including Palestinians, Syrians, and Lebanese, and that's just for starters. We are therefore witnessing the paradox of Islamophobes supporting Zionist policies of ethnic cleansing that are transferring Islam to our part of the world. At the root of this absurdity could be a conscious mystification, but also a banal psychopathy. All they need to see is Arabs and Muslims being killed and they are all happy.

The growing impatience of American imperialism and its European followers with its former flagships (international law and human rights) stems from the fact that they are no longer so sure of being the winners. Nervousness and the urge to strike from behind have also led the US and Israel to engage in self-destructive behavior, such as discrediting one of their most important intelligence agencies, i.e. the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency], which can no longer set foot in Iran.

