GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
30m

This is so interesting. Each culture has a right to retain their values, and western feminism can be a form of colonialism.

As a western 'feminist', on my own terms, it means we all get to be who we authentically are, including men, people of other gender identities, people of different cultures. It's a stripping away of roles that don't fit, and permission to embrace all aspects of who we are.

Women's centres feel so middle class to me that I can't spend time in them.

And, hopefully, from a place of authenticity, we can become our best selves, tuning into whatever spiritual nurturance works for us. Since Christianity, the dominant religion in the west, is to my mind so tied up with colonialism, I can't bring myself to embrace it. And I know some very ethical people who are atheists.

For me, the commodification of women feels unbearable. In many ways in the west, women are still objectified and almost treated like chattel. I so don't want this for future generations of women or men.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Loon's avatar
Loon
6m

Nice to see this conservation articulating a sensible view about how women and men are used as commodities to accommodate a Colonial Culture of materialism and a death of diverse views.

To nurture is a natural desire of the divine for it speaks of a tomorrow without sorrow.

It’s speaks of children .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture