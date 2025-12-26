Today I am providing my English translation of an article originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Saturday 22nd November 2025.

(All formatting original, footnotes mine).

Marilina Veca (L) and Hanieh Tarkian (R).

In times of war and conflict, of “Men Against Men”, to quote Francesco Rosi’s famous film, here is a passionate dialogue between two women. Two women, two worlds, which those who rule our governments want to pit against each other: Marilina Veca, a journalist and author committed to humanitarian and peace issues, and the Italian-Iranian Hanieh Tarkian, a scholar and lecturer with a PhD in Islamic Studies. Despite their different backgrounds – Marilina is involved in the fight for justice for victims of depleted uranium, while Hanieh is an expert in geopolitics and religion – they are closer than one might imagine. The discussion will focus on fundamental issues such as the neo-colonial domination of the West, the search for the sacred and, above all, “feminism”, now a tool of transnational powers, which has very little to do with the emancipation of women.

Marilina Veca (MV) – Recently, thanks to my life experiences, activism and writing, I have found myself reflecting on so-called feminism, Western feminism, neo-colonial feminism, supremacist feminism. On this conception of femininity based on so-called “Western values”, on compulsory and obligatory models of “freedom”, on trivial and ignorant battles to “liberate” other women who have chosen other ethical and life models (see the hateful discourse on the veil...). Tell me about your experience…

Hanieh Tarkian (HT) – The criticism you raise concerns the tendency of a certain type of Western feminism to impose models of freedom based on supposed Western values. This approach manifests itself in battles that are very often aimed at “liberating” women who have chosen different ethical and lifestyle models.

Western media often sins of “gender Islamophobia” in its representation of women from other cultures, especially Muslim women, and especially those from “rogue states” such as Iran. Most of the claims are lies, and individual news stories are often exploited to cast Islam or Iran in a bad light, as enemies of “liberal democracies”.

In the case of Iran, for example, it is important to know that although there is a dress code requiring women to cover their heads, this does not prevent them from actively participating in social, public and political life. On the contrary, since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, Iran has made significant progress for women. To give just a few examples:

The percentage of girls among students has risen from around 25% (pre-Revolution) to more than 50%.

The illiteracy rate among women has fallen from 50-60% to less than 10%.

The number of female medical specialists has increased twelvefold.

The dress code in Iran is in line with the country’s cultural and religious heritage. The veil has been part of Iranian cultural and religious tradition since well before the Revolution. The West has a habit of wanting to impose its own standards on the rest of the world.

MV – It seems to me that there is a world to change and humanity to reinvent! And that the real enemy is quite different and quite elsewhere from what “they”, the women of this sick West, define as patriarchy. It seems to me that all the lamentations, confessions and intimate revelations are a kind of distraction produced and encouraged by those in power to divide our forces, to scatter us along the honeyed paths of civil rights, to blind us and prevent us from seeing who the enemy really is. Who do you think the enemy is?

HT – I completely agree with you. From my point of view, the enemy is the global hegemony and the imperialist forces that seek to destabilise sovereign countries, to create wars between the poor, social conflicts between ethnic and religious groups, and between men and women.

In particular, the American establishment and what I call the warmongering globalist elites. These groups seek to preserve unilateral hegemony, and the United States in particular is a country that thrives on crisis and destabilisation, using divide and rule to create internal conflicts within countries and societies.

These groups see Iran as an enemy, and the issue of the veil and women’s rights is just a pretext to demonise Iran. Iran’s “sin” is that it is a country that has refused to align itself with US interests and seeks to be independent and sovereign, preserving its cultural and religious traditions, and also helping other peoples, in the Middle East and beyond, to do the same. On a broader level, the global conflict is between Atlanticist unilateralism and states that are seeking to promote a transition to a multipolar world (such as Iran, Russia and China).

MV – During my journey, I encountered the thinking of Houria Bouteldja, which was very important to me (I wrote the afterword to “The Whites, the Jews and Us”). The pages that Houria dedicates to “indigenous women” and the role they play in the anti-racist and anti-colonialist struggle changed my outlook and distanced me from Western, banal, colonialist “feminism”, separate from a project of humanity that involves both men and women. Are there any women, men, thinkers or scholars who have influenced your journey?

HT – Absolutely yes, definitely religious figures, important women in Islamic history who, through their example, can help women rediscover their dignified and real role. Key figures include Fatimah Zahra, daughter of the Prophet Muhammad, considered “the lady of the women of Paradise”. She is not only a role model for women, but for all human beings. She attained the highest levels of perfection through her servitude to God, chastity, modesty, commitment to her family and defence of the truth. Maryam, the virgin mother of Jesus Christ, is the only woman mentioned by name in the Qur’an. She is a role model for all human beings, praised for her truthfulness and purity. From the Qur’an, we can understand that she was infallible, a point of reference and a model of holiness to be followed and imitated.

Among political and religious figures, I can mention Imam [Ruhollah Musavi] Khomeini, who, with his charisma and profound knowledge of spirituality and geopolitics, led an entire people towards an epochal change that influenced the destiny not only of Iran but also of many other peoples. And his successor, Imam Khamenei, the current Supreme Leader of Iran, unfortunately often censored or presented as a dictator by Western propaganda, is in reality a figure with great spiritual charisma and profound strategic knowledge. Both of these spiritual leaders have always stressed the importance of the role of women, emphasising the need for them to fulfil their vocational role in society, provided that they are present as women and do not construct a false identity.

MV – Houria writes that we must distinguish, accept and preserve the part of male violence that resists Western power — “because the dehumanisation of men is a greater problem than the reality of male domination”. Do you agree? Is this a provocation or rather a path indicated to escape from holes, traps and barbed wire fences built by white hegemony and dug for slavery and colonisation?

HT – Western ultra-capitalist society sees women (and men) only as “objects” or “tools” to be exploited, violating their dignity.

There is what I call an attempt to “usurp God’s ontological lordship”, which demands that women no longer be women and men no longer be men. Typically masculine (virility) and feminine (emotionality) characteristics are rejected as negative, creating confusion. Many movements that claim to defend women’s rights are actually fighting for women to “become men”, which is a distortion and degeneration of female identity.

From this perspective, if the struggle for emancipation leads to the loss of the natural identity of both genders and serves an ultra-capitalist system, then the “dehumanisation” (or alienation) of men and women from their intrinsic and spiritual roles is a fundamental problem that must be addressed in a global vision of change.

MV – What can unite us is a shared experience of capitalist and colonial domination, whatever form it takes depending on our gender or class. And for me, it is important to recognise a spiritual path and the presence of God in our history. What about you?

HT – I certainly agree on the importance of both these elements for unity and struggle: awareness of domination and spiritual guidance.

We must reject the authority of those who put themselves in God’s place (the modern “Pharaohs”) and claim to manage the lives of others in the name of their own interests, without legitimacy. The enemy is oppression and the claim to manage our lives in the name of the interests of entities without legitimacy.

I believe that divine guidance is the only source of certain knowledge and the means to attain bliss. Only God, as Creator, knows His creature perfectly and can guide him towards earthly well-being and otherworldly happiness. Human beings who seek the truth must turn to divine guidance to develop their potential. The true meaning of empowerment is to follow the religious teachings and models offered by religion. The religious model is fundamental to saving modern society from degradation. It emphasises chastity, modesty, morality, spirituality and the role of the family, which is the nucleus of society.

MV – Bouteldja points to a path far removed from feminist chimeras and obsessive mantras such as “my body belongs to me”. “My body does not belong to me”, says Bouteldja. “No moral authority will make me adopt the slogan of white feminists”. “For me, feminism is effectively part of exported and colonial European phenomena”, Bouteldja continues. This way of seeing things entered my vocabulary when I began to understand the importance of decolonising the existing order, to think that criticism develops from decolonial and struggle movements that criticise Western feminism for its focus on sexuality and the victimisation of women, for its tendency to seek the satisfaction of civil rights claims rather than radical transformation. I seek a global vision of change and revolution. And I would like to develop reflections that suggest another ethic of the feminine, in relation to the human and the spiritual.

What do you think?

HT – I agree with the criticism of Western feminism: it is a colonial phenomenon that focuses primarily on the material dimension of life, leading women to a new form of marginalisation. The pursuit of civil rights is actually a distraction that prevents radical transformation. The desire for equality with men is a paradoxical goal and the “greatest offence to a woman”, as fulfilment is often measured only in terms of career or presence “where men are”. Slogans such as “my body belongs to me” (or “the right to abortion”) are part of ultra-secularist propaganda that leads to the alienation of women from their nature and supports the “culture of death”.

The alternative is a moral and spiritual model that takes into account both the material and spiritual dimensions of human beings. This vision is based on the fact that men and women are indeed different and complement each other, expressing the beauty of divine creation. Women must aspire to fulfil their unique nature as women, which includes a disposition to welcome life, even if this does not necessarily mean becoming a mother, and a crucial role in the family, without having to distort their nature by imitating men.

MV – Western feminism is beginning to take on a Eurocentric and Western-centric perspective, denying the colonial and capitalist dimensions of oppression, which shape gender and race relations in a way that conforms to profit interests. And I can no longer bear to hear people talk about Western values, about Islam’s supposed oppression of women, about its alleged supremacist claim to impose a way of being, dressing and acting. What about you? Do you still encounter banality and obtuseness about Islam living in Rome?

HT – I agree, especially considering the widespread misinformation and use of “double standards” by the Western mainstream media.

The West uses the pretext of human rights, and in particular women’s rights, to justify wars and invasions, often based on false or manipulated news. The mainstream media are unreliable and biased, especially when it comes to “rogue countries”. In fact, 90% of the news about Iran, especially about women, is false.

Every people has the right to preserve their identity and culture.

The persistence of these narratives serves to construct a “necessary enemy” to justify destabilisation policies. The problem with Iran, as mentioned, is not the veil; if that excuse did not exist, they would find another to destabilise an independent and sovereign country. Unfortunately, Islamophobia and Iranophobia are propaganda tools used to impose certain interests and ways of living and thinking, but thank God, many individuals are realising this.

For further reading on the same topic, I recommend this article by Khamenei.ir on the speech that the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei gave on Wednesday 3rd December 2025 (see also Tasnim).

