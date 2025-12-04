No, I have not interviewed Abbas Araghchi personally, but “Ma‘a Mousa Al-Farraji” did while the Iranian Foreign Minister was in Muscat (Oman). Here is the full text of this interesting interview (source: Tasnim - all emphasis mine):

Interviewer: Your Excellency, your latest visit to Muscat coincides with many other foreign ministers being here. What is being prepared in Muscat this time?

Araqchi: Today’s meeting in Muscat was, in my view, a very important and highly interesting one on the subject of mediation. The Sultanate of Oman has become known as a country that carries real weight and has an audible voice in the field of mediation between states. This is an important, deep-rooted diplomatic tradition that the Sultanate has practiced for many years. The Islamic Republic of Iran is among the countries that have benefited from these capabilities. In 2010 we held talks in the Sultanate of Oman that were confidential from the American side. Those talks led to the start of negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – the nuclear deal – and ultimately to the conclusion of that agreement.

This year the Sultanate again played the role of mediator between Iran and the United States, managing indirect negotiations between the two sides. Unfortunately, this time the outcome was not good. After five rounds, while preparations were under way for a sixth round, the American side betrayed the diplomatic track and the mediation efforts.

Today, in coordination with a Norwegian institution and several other European institutions, a session devoted to mediation was held in the Sultanate during which experiences were exchanged. I believe the discussion was extremely useful. It centered mainly on the fact that international law and the international system have unfortunately fallen under the influence of the American tendency to use force in international relations. International relations have thus shifted from being law-based to power-based relations. We see this in military interventions whenever they wish and in carrying out assassinations wherever they want. What we are witnessing today causes profound international concern.

Interviewer: Does this mean a door is now opening again for mediation between Iran and other parties?

Araqchi: The door to negotiation and mediation always remains open, and the possibility exists at any time, but on condition that the rules and principles are respected. The first rule of diplomacy and negotiation is that both parties come to the table with genuine intent for balanced and fair exchange. If one side’s aim is to impose its will and dictate its demands, such negotiation cannot take shape or bear fruit.

The core problem in Iran–US relations that currently prevents negotiations from starting lies in the American approach based on imposing demands and filled with greed for more. We have experienced this behavior from them repeatedly. If the American side shows readiness to enter a fair and balanced deal based on mutual interests, the Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly examine the matter. We have never abandoned the negotiating table; diplomacy is an authentic part of our approach and principles.

Interviewer: What is the difference between the 2010 negotiations and the recent ones held here in Muscat? The first were secret and nothing was published about them, while the recent ones were public with details. Some say the failure may have been caused by making these talks public.

Araqchi: The failure this year was not because the talks were public; it was the result of American greed. In 2010 the talks began secretly, then became public and turned into 5+1 negotiations that led in 2015 to the agreement. The recent talks could have followed the same path – they started indirectly and, had they taken a correct and balanced course, could have reached an agreement. The main problem was the American tendency to impose demands. They entered with a policy of zero enrichment, which we made clear from the beginning is impossible. No country can be deprived of its legitimate right, although transparency and confidence-building measures can be demanded – and we are ready for that. Renouncing our fundamental rights, however, is never on the table.

I used a phrase in those days that I repeat today: “If you want zero enrichment, there will be no agreement between us. But if you want zero bombs, we will agree.” The possibility of reaching an agreement exists completely, but some factors inside the United States did not want these negotiations to succeed, and that is why they ultimately produced no result.

Interviewer: Some participants in the recent talks say you reached very advanced solutions – almost on the eve of the attack on Tehran an agreement was about to be announced. Was the zero-enrichment issue really what caused the strike on Tehran?

Araqchi: We were very close to an agreement. During the five rounds mediated by Oman we examined multiple solutions and arrived at solutions that could have resolved the problem, but those solutions were rejected in Washington. In the end, the forces seeking to ignite war in the region prevailed there, pushing the country and the region toward this regrettable path.

Interviewer: After the strike, does Tehran still see Muscat as the only mediator that can engage in dialogue with the Americans? The strike was not only an insult to Iranians but also offended the neutral mediator, Oman.

Araqchi: We chose the Sultanate of Oman because of its brilliant record in this field; it has performed this task many times with tangible success. We have complete trust in the good faith of our brothers in Oman and in the wisdom of His Majesty the Sultan. That is why we began this round with its mediation, and I believe the Sultanate is always capable of continuing to play this constructive role.

The essence of the problem between us and the United States does not lie in the mediator or the mediation mechanism but in the nature of the American approach. As you said, we were in the middle of negotiations when the United States and Israel launched an attack. Literally the first missile Israel fired at Iran landed in the middle of the negotiating table. This behavior was a clear insult to diplomacy, to negotiation, to mediation and, of course, to the Sultanate of Oman – something deeply regrettable.

Interviewer: How do you now view the law that governs relations between states? The region seems to be run by the law of the jungle, with the Zionist entity having the upper hand in every decision affecting the region.

Araqchi: Unfortunately, American policies are indeed pushing the world in that direction. The “law of the jungle” you mentioned is the most accurate description of the current reality and has become the prevailing norm. When the concept of “peace through strength” is raised, it means victory belongs to whoever possesses the greater power, whereas the correct principle is peace through diplomacy. Seeking peace through strength only means more wars and confrontations.

This American approach is practically undermining all the achievements humanity has made since the end of the Second World War. For more than eight decades the world has sought to establish international relations based on law, yet today those relations are unfortunately turning back into power-based relations – the law of the jungle – where whoever has the greater power grants impunity to himself and to those under his protection. In our region we see the Zionist entity has left no red line unviolated: daily crimes, bombing hospitals, schools, mosques and churches. The only remaining red line was targeting peaceful nuclear facilities – and it did that in Iran too. In the past two years it has attacked seven countries and continues to occupy the territory of three countries, yet it enjoys complete impunity from the United States and some European countries. This is pushing the region exactly toward the law of the jungle.

Interviewer: If we put Iran and Israel as the two poles of power in the region – excuse me for putting them in the same question – is direct dialogue with Tel Aviv possible?

Araqchi: We do not recognize any legitimacy for the Zionist entity. It does not belong to this region; it was created on the basis of usurping the land of the Palestinian people and has maintained its existence through crimes, massacres and genocide. Therefore we recognize no legitimacy for it.

Interviewer: People say “the blow that does not kill you makes you stronger”. How do you assess the Israeli strike on Iran?

Araqchi: That is exactly what happened. The 12-day war certainly inflicted heavy losses and enormous costs on us, but it also carried blessings. The most important was that our missiles and weapons were tested for the first time in a real war. We used those capabilities fully, so all strengths and weaknesses became clear to us. I can confirm today that defensively we are in a better position than before 13th June [2025] – both quantitatively and qualitatively. We identified our weaknesses, addressed many of them, and reviewed numerous policies. Nations, like great men, are known in times of hardship; difficulties polish nations and make them stronger and more resilient.

Interviewer: Iran demonstrated power during the war against Israel, yet Tel Aviv, with the Americans of course, still threatens to repeat it.

Araqchi: Israel did not wage that war with American support alone; the war was carried out directly by America. President Donald Trump admitted a few days ago that the United States planned and executed everything and that it was primarily an American war. Therefore, in the recent confrontation we were not facing Israel alone but Israel, the United States and several other countries that provided defensive support. [This is why I like using the term “USrael”] I affirm with full confidence that if they repeat this failed experience, the result will be nothing but the same failure they suffered before. [If not even worse, as Iranian military leadership say!]

Interviewer: A Netflix series produced by Israel called “Tehran” portrayed penetrations inside Iranian society that Tel Aviv allegedly exploited. Some analysts say one of Iran’s weaknesses was betrayal by people who worked for the enemy. To what extent can Iran today name the internal enemy before the external one?

Araqchi: First, I do not watch fictional films. That series is nothing but a fictional work based on fabricated stories. Nevertheless, the existence of infiltration and espionage elements is natural in every country – it happens inside Israel itself. Recently Israel announced the arrest of a person in a sensitive center who was providing information to Iran.

The recent war enabled us to close many security gaps. It revealed areas of weakness that we addressed. They imagined that if war began, the Iranian people would take to the streets to protest against the government, but the opposite happened: the people came out in support of the government and the country, and national cohesion was strengthened to a greater degree. They thought that assassinating our commanders in the first hours would cause the armed forces to collapse [similarly to what Israel did in Lebanon with Hezbollah], but the opposite happened: replacements were appointed immediately and our forces fought with higher morale. That war was based on miscalculation and error. Repeating the mistake will lead only to the same failure.

Interviewer: The war showed Iran’s opponents that Iran comes first against the enemy – even the Shah’s group abroad stood with Iran. When America and Israel talk about regime change in Iran, is there a scenario in Tehran for a replacement prepared by America?

Araqchi: This scenario is far from reality. Had it been feasible, it would have happened in the first war. It is based on misunderstanding and miscalculation by the United States and the Zionist entity.

Interviewer: Many former Iranian officials, from Banisadr to Ahmadinejad, turn into opposition figures after leaving office. Does this reflect a problem in the governance system?

Araqchi: This phenomenon is not limited to Iran; many countries have seen former leaders become opponents after their terms. President Ahmadinejad and others have their own views after leaving office, and those views are accommodated within Iran. This is part of the system and evidence of its vitality and openness. The only exception was Banisadr, who committed treason and fled the country.

Interviewer: How do you assess Iranian-Saudi relations today after the Chinese-mediated rapprochement in March 2023?

Araqchi: We highly appreciate China’s initiative. Relations between Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are today on a very positive track. We enjoy close ties, regular consultations and mutual visits. A Saudi deputy foreign minister is due to visit Tehran soon, and trilateral meetings with China continue. Iran and Saudi Arabia are two major countries in the region; cooperation between them greatly contributes to regional peace and stability. Differences of opinion on certain issues are natural, but we address them through dialogue. I am very optimistic about the future of these relations.

Interviewer: Netanyahu now speaks openly of “Greater Israel” extending into Arab countries. How do you read the scene, and does Iran see this snowball reaching other Arab countries?

Araqchi: The United States has never properly understood our region – West Asia. Evidence is the projects it has proposed: the Greater Middle East, the New Middle East, Greater Israel, normalization with the Zionist entity, etc. This region is highly complex and has suffered numerous tensions and wars. We believe the future of the region lies in the hands of its own countries and its security can only be achieved through cooperation among regional states. External interventions are an obstacle to security and stability.

Our policy toward all Persian Gulf and West Asian countries is to reach new security arrangements involving only regional countries without any external interference. Achieving this requires great and continuous effort.

Interviewer: You speak of regional security in the hands of the region’s people, yet some rush toward normalization with Tel Aviv while others accuse Iran of interfering in Arab affairs. If these disputes are not resolved, we may all suffer.

Araqchi: Netanyahu has committed countless crimes – genocide and occupation – but he has done one positive thing: he has proved to everyone in the region that the real threat is Israel, not Iran or any other country. Last year showed more clearly that regional countries alone can defend themselves and cannot rely on any external power against Israel. When Israel attacked, none of the defense systems purchased from the United States helped. Iran is not a threat to the region; it can be a contributor to regional peace and security. We are children of this region and see no alternative to regional cooperation for peace.

Interviewer: There are still accusations that Oman leans toward Iran.

Araqchi: If a solution is found and rapprochement achieved, all our regional issues can be addressed. I fully agree.

Interviewer: Iran is accused of having proxy arms in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

Araqchi: We support groups in the region that enjoy full independence and are struggling for legitimate and sacred goals. They are fighting to liberate their land – Palestine – and regain their freedom. Hezbollah fought to liberate Lebanese territory and later became an actor in the Lebanese arena. The same applies to the Yemenis. Our support is not aimed at turning them into tools; we consider them independent groups with their own identity pursuing a sacred mission.

Hamas launched its operation on 7th October [2023] without consulting anyone, including Iran. Hezbollah defends itself against Zionist aggression without asking permission from Iran. There is coordination because we share a vision and a common enemy, but that is completely different from the old description of proxies. Iran does not seek hegemony or to spread Shiism – proof is that we support the Sunni movement Hamas. As long as they continue on this path, we will continue to support them. We seek a region of calm and peace for the benefit of all its countries and peoples without exception.

Interviewer: What is behind the dramatic change in Syria?

Araqchi: We have always sought a calm, stable Syria that preserves its territorial unity and full sovereignty. We believed President Bashar al-Assad was best able to maintain Syria’s territorial integrity and national cohesion. Today we see rapid developments: Zionist occupation has intensified, and numerous disputes have emerged. We do not support those disputes; on the contrary, if we can help preserve Syria’s unity, we will certainly do so. Syria’s unity, sovereignty and stability serve the interest of the entire region. At present there is no relationship with the current Syrian government, but we closely follow events and hope for Syria’s stability and peace.

Interviewer: Was there any contact or attempt at rapprochement with the new Syrian authorities during your visit?

Araqchi: There was no connection between my visit and that of the Syrian foreign minister. We are not in a hurry; we will wait until the appropriate time comes, based on the will of the Syrian people.

Interviewer: Do you fear Israeli expansion in Syria?

Araqchi: The territory occupied by the Zionist entity in Syria after Assad’s fall exceeds the entire Gaza Strip. There are known plans to partition Syria – plans that are extremely dangerous for the stability of the entire region. The Zionist entity seeks to destabilise the region and divide its countries into small entities. Everyone must be aware of this danger.

Interviewer: Sectarianism is being fueled on social media – Sunni vs Shia, etc.

Araqchi: This is an old, well-known policy: divide and rule. After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, our policy has always been rapprochement, especially between Sunnis and Shias. We hold the Islamic Unity Conference every year, inviting Sunni, Shia and Ibadi scholars to consult and identify the common enemy – foremost the Zionist entity. Unity is our duty; we must not allow division.

Interviewer: Is there prospect of declared joint security between Iran and (Persian) Gulf states?

Araqchi: This is one of our most important aspirations. The first condition is strengthening trust, which we are now working on. As trust grows, cooperation becomes more serious and may eventually include military cooperation. We are currently strengthening dialogue and economic cooperation. If trust is consolidated and regional countries and Iran reach a common understanding to live side by side in peace, that will achieve security and stability for the entire region.

Interviewer: On the domestic front, there seems to be a trend toward granting more personal freedoms, particularly regarding the hijab.

Araqchi: Iranian society is a vibrant, living society moving toward progress. The new world imposes its challenges, while we are a Muslim nation committed to Islamic Sharia. Lively discussions are taking place inside society on how to reconcile laws based on Sharia with the requirements of the age and the needs of new generations. This path is moving forward in Iran with steady and calm steps toward a very promising future.

Interviewer: Iranian-Omani economic projects?

Araqchi: Our relations are on a very positive track politically and economically. Visas have become very easy, travel is active, trade is constantly growing, and the presence of Iranian experts and doctors in Oman is increasing. We are very satisfied and see promising horizons.

Interviewer: Iranian-Turkish relations after Erdoğan’s visit to Washington?

Araqchi: Turkey is a major and influential country in the region. We are great neighbors bound by centuries of history. We have many commonalities and some differences on regional issues, which we always address through constructive dialogue. Relations between President Pezeshkian and President Erdoğan are good, and I am in regular contact with my Turkish counterpart. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected in Tehran soon. Our will is to achieve good-neighbourly coexistence with Turkey.

Interviewer: Hezbollah’s positioning in Lebanon?

Araqchi: Hezbollah is an important independent actor in the Lebanese political scene. Our relations with Hezbollah have always been good, as have our relations with the Lebanese state. We are ready to expand relations with Lebanon without interfering in its internal affairs. The Lebanese foreign minister recently expressed willingness for dialogue; I immediately welcomed it and said we are ready any time he chooses to visit Tehran, and if invited I will certainly visit Beirut.

Thank you very much for giving me this opportunity.