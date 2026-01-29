Time for another update from and around Iran. While alternative media and analysts jumps on this bandwagon, mostly focussing on (debunking) Western mainstream media (MSM) - see for instance Caitlin Johnstone, Jonathan Cook and Simplicius the Thinker - I (continue to) bring you a different perspective from Iranian, Lebanese, Yemeni and other Middle East-based media.

Iran about to close Strait of Hormuz?

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

As the Outlaw US Empire finishes placing his last pieces on the chessboard (the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group has reportedly arrived in the Middle East), in preparation for war against Iran, yesterday (Wednesday 28th January 2026) its Emperor, a.k.a. US President Donald J. Trump, threw down the gauntlet with the following statement on his Truth Social (see also Al Mayadeen):

However, it still not clear what Trump’s plan is - there are various US reports indicating the possibility of military strikes targeting Iranian leadership, security officials, nuclear infrastructure, and government institutions (sources: Al Mayadeen and SouthFront.press). While a bombing campaign is still possible, his tweet, mentioning Venezuela, seems to suggest that he could impose a naval blockade against Iran, as hinted also here on Middle East Spectator Telegram channel and The Jerusalem Post. However, the idea of a naval blockade is unlikely, as pointed out in this post on Middle East Spectator:

How exactly are you going to blockade Iranian shipping? For every Iranian ship that gets seized, we’ll simply seize an American one. This has happened in the past, and the U.S. has practically no way to prevent it. And if it escalates to actually sinking ships, we have plenty of options for that too. The US Navy cannot really enter the Persian Gulf in wartime. They’d be sitting ducks for anti-ship missiles and fast attack crafts. Even suicide drones would pose a major threat. Just look at what happened in the Red Sea. Why repeat a failed experience? Iran is not Venezuela; there is no “quick win” scenario.

…whereas the Geopolitics Prime Telegram channel gives a more detailed explanation in this post (all formatting original):

🖕 US Venezuela-style blockade of Iran? Try it and see what happens Washington is reportedly considering a “naval blockade” of Iran to choke off its oil exports. 💬 “The advantages of such an operation are clear: when it’s impossible to overthrow the regime because there are no protests, massive economic pressure can encourage protests and once again shake the regime from within,” Israel’s i24 reports. Wishful thinking aside, here’s why an oil blockade of Iran would be an absolute disaster: 1️⃣ Iran doesn’t mess around Iran has shown again and again that it will defend itself if provoked, US military superiority be damned. 👉 When a pair of US Navy boats “accidentally” sailed into Iranian waters in 2016, Iran seized them 👉 When a US spy drone “accidentally” veered into Iranian airspace in 2019, it was blasted to bits 👉 When the US killed a top IRGC commander in Iraq in 2020, Iran rained missiles down on two US bases 👉 When Israel and the US attacked Iran in 2025, Iran hit back so hard Israel still hasn’t recovered Take a wild guess what would happen if the US tried a blockade targeting Iran’s key economic lifeline. 2️⃣ Energy chokepoint Iran straddles the Hormuz Strait, the most sensitive energy bottleneck on Earth. Want to wipe out 20%+ of the planet’s daily oil and LNG [Liquid Natural Gas] gas consumption in an instant? Blockade Iran. 👉 Iran’s entire asymmetric warfare strategy is based on A2/AD (Anti-Access/Area Denial), built on armadas of small, swarming fast attack boats, midget subs, minelayers, and tens of thousands of drones and naval cruise missiles. Iran unquestionably has the means to close Hormuz 👉 Think of a 2.2 km-long A2/AD network stretching from Basra to Muscat with a 1,000 km radius – and 3,500-5,000 km if Iran converts its longest-range ballistic missiles to an anti-ship role (forget the Gulf – US ships wouldn’t be safe ANYWHERE in the Med, or the Indian Ocean all the way to the Strait of Malacca) 3️⃣ Logistics nightmare 👉 While Venezuela is in the US’s “backyard”, Iran is, for all intents and purposes, on the other side of the world as far as US power projection capabilities are concerned. Case in point: sailing a carrier group to the Caribbean takes 3-7 days. Doing the same from Japan to CENTCOM’s AoR takes two weeks 👉 Add to that the bases and thousands of servicemen the US has kindly placed within range of Iran’s missiles 4️⃣ Diplomatic disaster 👉 The Venezuela blockade cost China ~3-5% of its crude imports – a painful but bearable blow. Iran accounts for ~13-16% of Beijing’s oil needs. Cordoning it would be equivalent to a US declaration of economic war. If other Gulf imports, accounting for 40-50% of China’s crude, are cut, that’s full-scale kinetic war territory 👉 US Gulf allies (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE) won’t sit idly by and watch Trump destroy their economies. They would immediately pressure Washington step back from the brink, using energy and arms contracts, and trillions in US debt and investments as leverage 🔥Houthis’ preview The US’s twin failed attempts to tame Yemen’s besandaled holy warriors proved that even a small, poor adversary in control of a strategic maritime chokepoint can stand up to and defeat a superpower, using older missiles and simple drone designs. Multiply that by a factor of about 10000x, and you get Iran. 👍 @geopolitics_prime | Follow us on X

So, most likely we are heading towards kinetic war. Former CIA analysts Larry C. Johnson outlined 3 scenarios in case of a US attack on Iran, but, as I wrote in a comment on his blog post, based on previous developments, only one is credible: full-scale war between the two parties. If you have not yet, please read the whole post, as he also provides a list of US assets currently deployed, compared to the deployment before the 12-day war, as well as a list of Iranian military capabilities, namely missiles and drones.

Speaking of drones, earlier today (Thursday 29th January 2026) Iran’s Army announced the integration of 1,000 UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) into the operational structure of the Army’s four service branches, as reported by Mehr, while Cameron Chell, CEO and co-founder of Draganfly, a US drone design and manufacturing company, warned on about Iranian drone capabilities (source: Al Masirah):

Iran’s drone capabilities are worth well into the tens of millions of dollars. Iran has developed an effective asymmetric threat against highly sophisticated military systems. If hundreds are launched [against US Navy ships] in a short period of time, some are almost certain to get through. Modern defense systems were not originally designed to counter that kind of saturation attack. For US surface vessels operating near Iran, warships are prime targets. These drones give Iran a very credible way to threaten surface vessels. US assets in the region are large, slow-moving, and easily identifiable on radar, which makes them targetable.

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib - from Al Masirah .

Returning to Trump’s post, the Iranian diplomatic mission to the United Nations (UN) in New York responded to it with the following tweet, as reported also by Al Mayadeen and Al Masirah (all-caps original):

Last time the U.S. blundered into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it squandered over $7 trillion and lost more than 7,000 American lives. Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests—BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!

Of course, this is only one of the many responses Trump received from Iranian officials. Already before Trump’s tweet, last Tuesday, 27th January 2026, Mohammad Akbarzadeh, Political Deputy of the IRGC Naval Forces, hinted at the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, saying that its security is tied to Iranian decision, warning neighbouring countries that “any use of their land, airspace, or waters against Iran would render them hostile parties” and that Iranian capabilities will be revealed “at the appropriate time”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also quoted Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib as saying (see also Al Masirah):

No threat can shake the unity of the Iranian people. [Iran’s enemies] know fully well that the Iranian nation will never allow the unity of this land to be harmed. As long as the nation remains united, no threat, no matter how constant the saber-rattling or how contrived the incidents, can force it into defeat. The national unity of the Iranian people is the foundation of steadfastness and resistance in the face of every threat. To understand the truth, it is enough to look at Iran’s history; a land that has, time and again, witnessed injustices imposed on this nation and this soil in the name of freedom, human rights, and other deceptive labels. [Iran’s enemies know] that the Iranian nation, despite all the pressures and the blood that has been shed, will never allow the integrity of this land to be compromised.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, also hinted at the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in case of war with the following tweet:

This was followed by the announcement earlier today that next week the IRGC will carry out live-fire exercises in the Strait of Hormuz next week, in practice reducing the shipping lane through which 20% of the world’s oil and natural gas flows (see picture below) - you could say that Iran has announced what effectively could be a closure of the Strait of Hormutz, thus turning the tables on Trump, in case he really wants to impose a naval blockade on Iran!

In fact, as reported on the Middle East Spectator Telegram channel (1 and 2) and confirmed also by Reuters (citing Iranian PressTV), the IRGC Navy announced that “some of the exercises may occur ‘in or near’ the shipping lanes” and urged “oil tankers and other commercial vessels to use the southern bounds of the lanes, which may lead to a temporary ‘restriction’ in maritime traffic”.

Although Middle East Spectator calls the military exercise “mostly symbolic” and “not likely to meaningfully interfere with shipping”, it surely delivers a strong warning to the Outlaw US Empire, especially if you consider that Iranian Navy announced that next week it will conduct live-fire exercises also in the Gulf of Oman, where USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is currently operating, and the Indian Ocean, alongside China and Russia (source: this post on Middle East Spectator).

Meanwhile, yesterday Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi (see also IRNA) tweeted:

…echoed by Ali Shamkhani, former Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and Senior Strategic Advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, tweeted (see also Mehr News Agency and Al Mayadeen):

At the same time, an Iranian security source revealed to Al Mayadeen that Iran is taking the prospect of war “very seriously” and raising its defensive readiness to the highest level, cautioning the Outlaw US Empire about war against Iran:

Military action is not an easy option for the United States. [Iran’s response doctrine has been] designed in a way that would make them think twice even about launching limited strikes. We would strike the same point and the same base [used to launch strikes against Iran]. The United States cannot force us into negotiations through military pressure.

…adding that talks with Washington are “not a priority at this stage”.

Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari - from IRNA .

Speaking during a ceremony in Tehran yesterday, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, warned that, in case of any war, the enemy will suffer “severe damage”, as per IRNA, Al Manar and Al Masirah, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis mine):

We are always ready around the clock. We stand against any threat, whether on land, in the air, or at sea, and the army is always prepared to confront any danger. When the enemy does not achieve results through military actions, it continuously exerts pressure in the realm of soft war and hybrid war; however, we are not inexperienced in this field. The country’s officials and our people are familiar with the concepts of soft war, hybrid war, and cognitive war, and they know that the only way to counter the enemy’s tricks under current conditions is unity, cohesion, coordination, empathy, and mutual support. The United States has been pursuing the implementation of gunboat diplomacy. They try to intimidate the other side by deploying large ships and extensive equipment and to convey the impression that they can inflict damage. It should not lead us into miscalculation when the enemy hypes up the arrival of one fleet and then says that another one was added. If an incident occurs, they can rest assured that they too will be damaged, and this damage will be heavy. We also have the ability to inflict damage on the enemy, and the enemy is fully aware of this matter and will certainly take it into account in its calculations that any adventurism will be accompanied by heavy costs for it. The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to defend territorial integrity, independence, and the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and it remains committed to carrying out its missions with all its might. The Army also hopes… to benefit from the comprehensive support of the people; because without the presence of the people on the scene, standing up to the enemy is not possible.

IRGC Deputy Commander-in-Chief Gen. Ahmad Vahidi - from Al Masirah .

Similarly, during a speech at a scientific festival held at the University of Tehran yesterday, IRGC Deputy Commander-in-Chief General Ahmad Vahidi stated that any hostile military action against Iran carries high risks, thanks to Iranian advancements in the defense sector (source: Al Masirah - all emphasis added):

Iran’s defense capability has developed in such a way in recent years that calculating the costs and benefits of any military action against Iran has become very complicated for the enemy. Yet once again, despite severe economic pressure, military threats, and psychological warfare, the Iranian nation has passed this test of resilience with high marks. The enemies thought they could weaken or eliminate the pure Islam and the Islamic Republic system through pressure, but the experience of the eight-year Sacred Defense (Iran-Iraq War) and the recent 12-day war showed that these pressures did not weaken us; instead, they led to the strengthening of the Islamic Revolution. While widespread atrocities against the oppressed people of Gaza are met with silence or open support from certain Western governments, those same countries take positions against the legitimate actions of the Iranian nation and security forces.

IRGC spokesperson Second Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeeni - from IRNA .

Today IRGC spokesperson Second Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeeni also had his say describing US naval warfare as an “old tactic used by American officials” (sources: IRNA, Mehr, Al Mayadeen and Al Masirah):

White House officials have been left confused and frustrated in the face of Iran’s resistance to the armed sedition and the 12-day war. After the swift and decisive defeat of the US plot in Iran, they have been desperately seeking to stoke tensions and inject false fear into Iranian society. This time, they are trying to negatively influence the feelings and perceptions of the Iranian public through psychological warfare. The experience of the 12-day war showed that the military option against Iran has failed, and it is the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic that determine the endgame of any war through their initiative. We have full control over the situation.

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani - from Al Mayadeen .

In an interview with Al Mayadeen yesterday, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani covered a wide range of topics, from the recent riots to the upcoming war (see also Al Masirah - all emphasis added):

The protests began peacefully but were later hijacked by some, who turned the streets into chaos, causing death and injury. But our people know well that enemies are lurking, waiting for an opportunity to target this land. That’s why they came into the streets in support. As a mother, I grieve deeply for all our youth, both the protesters and the security forces, who were killed or injured in our cities. We have begun implementing fundamental economic reforms, coordinated with various government institutions. One key step was reallocating subsidized foreign currency, previously used by certain import companies, directly to the people instead. The reforms go beyond food and essentials. They include support for producers and service providers, such as working capital loans and easier bank credit access. Protesters want reform, while rioters attack buildings and burn property. For example, 158 ambulances were damaged in recent days, clearly not the work of peaceful demonstrators. This time, foreign interference was so obvious… US figures like Mike Pompeo admitted involvement (see this tweet, for instance), and Israeli officials even boasted about Mossad agents being present in Iranian protests. Iran, with its thousands of years of civilization, remains a cornerstone of global heritage. We will not start a war, but our armed forces will act as needed to defend our homeland. Let us resolve our issues through diplomacy. But if insecurity spreads, and flames rise, they could burn not only the region, but the world.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami - from IRNA .

It is also worth mentioning that Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), complained about “Iran’s alleged non-compliance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), questioning how the agency could inspect nuclear facilities that had been bombed”, as per IRNA, which quoted the following response by Mohammad Eslami, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI):

Our expectation of Mr. Grossi is that he [does] not use such language. If our sites were targeted, bombed, and destroyed, what exactly do they want to monitor now?

I would not be surprised if Grossi escalates this issue at the IAEA just to give another excuse to USrael to attack Iran!

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen .

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting yesterday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied rumours of recent contact with Steve Witkoff, US Special Envoy to the Middle East, though he acknowledged that several third countries are mediating between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, adding (sources: Al Mayadeen and IRNA - all emphasis mine):

The United States must realize this if it wants to negotiate: negotiations have rules and must be based on equality and mutual respect. There are different parties seeking to mediate, but negotiations cannot succeed in conjunction with threats. Whoever wants to conduct negotiations must certainly abandon threats, greed, and raising illogical issues. Military threats will not work. Countries in the region believe that such threats will lead to instability in the entire region.

Araghchi also tweeted the following statement, stressing that Iran is ready to counter any aggression, while still open to “a mutually beneficial, fair and equitable NUCLEAR DEAL […] which ensures Iran’s rights to PEACEFUL nuclear technology, and guarantees NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS”, as reported also by IRNA, Al Mayadeen and Al Masirah:

…and, by the end of the day, he held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, to discuss “efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region in light of the recent events”, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on a coordinated counter‑espionage operation carried out by the Istanbul Police Counter-Terrorism Division and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) across 5 Turkish provinces (Istanbul, Van, Samsun, Yalova, and Ankara), resulting in the arrest of 6 individuals (1 Iranian and 5 Turkish) alleged to maintain direct contact with IRGC officers and gather classified information related to military facilities in Turkey, such as the highly strategic NATO Incirlik Air Base in the southern province of Adana.

Iran’d better be careful with Turkey! In fact, despite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rejection of foreign intervention in Iran, a Middle East Eye report, cited by SouthFront.press, suggests that Turkey is planning to grab Iranian territories and establish a buffer zone in case of a USraeli attack against Iran. You can never trust that double agent of Erdogan!

It is also noteworthy that over the last 24 hours Araghchi held separate phone conversations with his counterparts from other Arab and Muslim countries, such as Qatar, Egypt, the UAE, Pakistan and Oman, allegedly “to discuss regional developments”, as per IRNA, suggesting that Iran is frantically active also on the diplomatic sphere. By the way, Araghchi was not the only one making calls: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also had calls with Russia (yesterday - see Al Mayadeen) and Pakistan (today - sources: IRNA and Mehr), both nuclear powers.

Araghchi also blasted the EU for designating the IRGC a terrorist organization in the following tweet, as reported also by IRNA and Mehr (all emphasis mine):

Several countries are presently attempting to avert the eruption of all-out war in our region. None of them are European. Europe is instead busy fanning the flames. After pursuing “snapback” at the behest of the US, it is now making another major strategic mistake by designating our National Military as a supposed “terrorist organization”. Putting aside the blatant hypocrisy of its selective outrage—taking zero action in response to Israel's Genocide in Gaza and yet rushing to "defend human rights" in Iran—Europe's PR [Public Relations] stunt mainly seeks to cloak that it is an actor in severe decline. Moreover, as the continent is certain to be massively impacted by an all-out war in our region—including the knock-on effects of surging energy prices—the EU's current posture is deeply damaging to its own interests. [Another hint to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz!] Europeans deserve better than what their governments have to offer. [Indeed!]

On the other hand, Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, denounced Trump’s threats in a speech delivered yesterday at a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the “Situation in the Middle East and Palestine”, as reported by Al Masirah and IRNA (full text on Mehr)…

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf (R) - from IRNA .

…whereas Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, speaking to CNN’s Fred Pleitgen in Tehran yesterday, reiterated the stance of the Islamic Republic regarding negotiations with the Outlaw US Empire, while asking justice for the victims of the recent riots across the country through both domestic legal mechanisms and international courts (sources: IRNA and Al Mayadeen):

As long as the rights, economic interests, and dignity of the Iranian nation are not respected, there can be no meaningful negotiations. These crimes must be documented, and their perpetrators held accountable.

Tension rising between Axis of Resistance and USrael simmering to the boiling point!

Secretary-general of Iraqi Harakat al-Nujaba, Sheikh Akram al-Ka’abi - from Al Masirah .

What MSM and even most alternative media/analysts do not tell you is that, with US aggression on Iran, we are reaching the point of non-return, a very dangerous point, which risks not just local/regional confrontation between the Axis of Resistance and USrael, but a global war between the Axis of Resistance on one side and USral and all its NATO/EU/Western allies. In my previous article I already reported Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem’s speech in support to Iran and its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, as well as Secretary-General of Iraqi Kata’ib Hezbollah Haj Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi’s call to all mujahideen in the world to unite in support to Iran and against USrael. Now read what Sheikh Akram al-Ka’abi, secretary-general of Iraq’s Harakat al-Nujaba anti-terror group, said earlier today (source: Al Masirah - all emphasis mine):

The revenge of this war will be passed down from generation to generation and could reach the countries and homes of the aggressors, with no one being spared. The Iraqi people, as a people rooted in tribal values, will not remain indifferent towards friends who stood by them in times of hardship and shed blood in the fight against terrorism and Takfir.

He was echoed by Firas al-Yasser, a member of al-Nujaba’s Political Bureau, who said:

These groups will not wait for the fire of the conflict to be drawn into Iraqi territory; rather, from the very first moments of any attack on Iran, they will take part in the response.

By the way, here are a few photos (from this post on Middle East Spectator) showing hundreds of members of the Iraqi Kata’ib Hezbollah militia signing up for “martyrdom operations” (suicide missions) in case of a war between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, pledging to defend the Islamic Republic and Ayatollah Khamenei, no matter the cost:

From Middle East Spectator Telegram channel

Also the Islamic Resistance in Bahrain stated that US strikes targeting Iran and Khamenei, seen as a religious and political symbol not just in Iran, but for in whole Islamic nation (Ummah), would constitute a “highly dangerous escalation”, warning of serious repercussions, as reported by Al Mayadeen…

…while Nawaf al-Moussawi, Head of the Borders and Resources file in Hezbollah, warned that any potential US military action would…

trigger a volcano in the region. Washington has been seeking to topple the political system in Iran ever since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. What holds the United States back is its inability to predict the aftermath of the strike. What comes after the strike? We are a resistance movement first, and a political party second. This party exists to serve the Resistance. We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it [i.e. Hezbollah will enter the fray in case of US aggression on Iran].

…as reported by Al Masirah and Al Mayadeen.

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki - from Al Mayadeen .

Returning to Iraq, it is worth mentioning that, following the designation of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki as new candidate for the same role by the country’s largest parliamentary bloc Coordination Framework on Saturday 24th January 2026, last Tuesday Trump threatened this country too (as if Iran was not enough!) with the following tweet on his Truth social, as reported also by Al Mayadeen and Al Masirah:

So much for the country that wants to export democracy everywhere in the world! Trump’s statement follows previous US threats of imposing new financial sanctions against Iraq, including potentially restricting its access to vital oil revenues, in case certain political factions are included in the next government.

Of course, al-Maliki did not take it well and responded stating that…

the blatant American interference constitutes an encroachment on the Coordination Framework’s decision to select its candidate for the post of Prime Minister. Out of respect for the national will and the Coordination Framework’s decision, I will continue to work until we reach the end in a way that serves the interests of our people. The language of dialogue between States is the only political option in dealing with one another, not resorting to the language of dictates and threats.

However, as reported by Responsible Statecraft and Al Mayadeen, Trump’s threats could actually boost al-Maliki’s candidacy.

Ansar Allah and YAF in support of Iran against USrael

Emblem of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement - from IRNA .

Returning to the Axis of Resistance, but moving to Yemen, its Ansarullah Movement cautioned Trump about US military buildup in the Middle East, adding that the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) are ready to confront the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in regional waters and that they will not allow any American ships or aircraft carriers to approach the Red Sea or the Arabian Sea. Brigadier General Aziz Rashid recalled the previous successful attack on the British-linked tanker Marlin Luanda in the Gulf of Aden ~2 years ago (watch the footage of its sinking, recently released, near the end of my previous original article) and warned that the YAF might carry out similar strikes on American ships deemed “threats” to Yemen, as per IRNA.

Meanwhile, yesterday, during a UNSC session in New York, Israeli permanent representative to the UN Danny Danon held up a large placard bearing the Ansar Allah slogan, also known as “Al Sarkha”:

God is great

Death to America

Death to Israel

Curse on the Jews

Victory to Islam

…allegedly trying to “rally international sympathy by portraying the slogan as an expression of ‘pure hatred’, while overlooking its historical and political origins as a reaction to decades of occupation, aggression, and mass killing committed by the Zionist entity across the region”, as per Al Masirah (1, 2 and 3), according to which Danon’s move backfired, as he implicitly admitted the USraeli failure to deter Yemen, though he actually wanted to convey the message that Ansar Allah represents an “existential threat” to Israel.

I will conclude this long article with the following caricature from Saba:

