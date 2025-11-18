Aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford - from Al Mayadeen .

Last Sunday, 16th November 2025, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the most advanced aircraft carrier of the Outlaw US Empire, and its strike group arrived in the Caribbean Sea, where roughly a dozen warships and ~12,000 sailors have already been deployed, marking a dangerous escalation, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Rear Admiral Paul Lanzilotta, commander of the strike group, as saying that the aim of the deployment is to…

protect our nation’s security and prosperity against narco-terrorism in the Western Hemisphere.

In practice a revamped version of the so-called Monroe Doctrine and its Roosevelt Corollary. Rear Adm. Paul Lanzilotta was echoed by Adm. Alvin Holsey, who called the deployment…

a critical step in reinforcing our resolve to protect the security of the Western Hemisphere and the safety of the American Homeland. We are prepared through unwavering commitment and the precise use of our forces to combat the transnational threats that seek to destabilize our region.

So, everything is now ready for the military operation that the US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth dubbed “Operation Southern Spear” last Friday, 14th November 2025:

Although officially the military operation is intended to “remove narco-terrorists” from “America’s neighbourhood”, the real purpose is to depose the legitimate Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and install US puppet and Nobel “Peace” Prize Maria Corina Machado in his place, so that the Outlaw US Empire can pillage and plunder Venezuelan resources (oil on top), kick out Russians and Chinese from the country and put a spanner in the works of BRICS+.

Meanwhile, the US Navy continues to target vessels allegedly involved in “illicit narcotics smuggling”, the latest of which last Saturday, 15th November 2025, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing the following statement by the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM):

at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization. Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. Three male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed. The vessel was trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific and was struck in international waters.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

However, last Sunday, while talking to the press, US President Donald J. Trump said that “there could be some discussions” with his Venezuelan counterpart, as reported by Al Mayadeen and TeleSur, which quoted him as saying:

We may be having some discussions with Maduro, and we’ll see how that turns out. They would like… they would like to talk.

Quite strange considering that, shortly before that, the US State Department announced the intention to designate the Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) from next Monday, 24th November 2025, a move that allows the Outlaw US Empire to target infrastructure and assets allegedly linked to Maduro, accused, without proof or evidence, of leading the drug cartel:

Trump’s statement is also very strange taking into account that previously Maduro offered Trump preferential access to Venezuelan natural resources, including oil, gold and other minerals in exchange for peace. Maduro even proposed to reduce energy and mining deals with companies from Iran, China and Russia… yet Trump’s administration rebuffed the offer, according to this report.

So, what is happening? In my opinion, Trump is luring Maduro in a trap similar to those that he set for Hamas leadership in Qatar on 9th September 2025, when the Anglo-Zionists attempted a decapitation strike with an airstrike on a residential building in Doha where the Hamas delegation was supposed to meet for further negotiations with USrael (see my article here), and for Iran earlier this year, when the Outlaw US Empire was holding indirect negotiations with the Islamic Republic only to lower its guard and allow Israel to strike Iran without warning in the night between 12th and 13th June 2025, starting the so-called “12-day war” (see my article here). Hence, the title of this article: expect to revisit these two episodes with the backdrop of Venezuela and the Caribbean Sea this time… probably soon after 24th November 2025, when the designation of Cartel de los Soles as an FTO becomes effective.

The only hope for Maduro is internal pressure within the Outlaw US Empire: A mass anti-war rally was held near the White House in Washington DC last Sunday, bringing together “veterans, peace activists, faith leaders, and grassroots organizers calling for the withdrawal of US forces from Latin America, an end to foreign interventions, and the reallocation of military spending to domestic needs”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted a US veteran addressing the crowd saying:

I fought overseas so others wouldn’t have to. Now I’m fighting here—because my own country is being robbed.

…while Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil welcomed the protest stating:

The American people themselves are now denouncing how their nation’s war machine diverts resources that should fund healthcare, education, housing, and other vital social programs.

However, apparently, Venezuela is not the only country in Latin America in the crosshair of the Outlaw US Empire. Just yesterday Trump said that it is “okay” for him to attack Mexico and Colombia, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Manar .

Moving to the Middle East and, more specifically to Lebanon, yesterday (Monday 17th November 2025) Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a speech commemorating the first anniversary of the martyrdom of the late head of Hezbollah’s media relations unit Mohammad Afif. Here are some highlights from Al Mayadeen and Al Manar (all emphasis mine):

[Afif was] a prominent name in the media world [possessing] great cultural and strategic awareness. Everyone is now facing this aggression that does not spare anyone. [Referring to recent Israeli attacks on UNIFIL, which I touched upon here] The Lebanese government and state bear the responsibility to set programs for confrontation. The aggression is the problem, not the resistance. We are part of the government, and the state must not allow any tampering with Lebanon. Acceptance of the Barrack paper is a concession. [Addressing Lebanese authorities] I advise you to try saying no on the basis of Lebanon’s rights, and we will be together. We will succeed if we stand united, and together we will liberate our land, reclaim our independence, and free our prisoners. If you want to know the biggest disasters that have befallen Lebanon, look to America, for it is the source of all these crises, and it is the one that leads this destructive approach. The American guardianship over Lebanon is a very great danger, and it does not work for Lebanon’s stability. America is not a mediator but a sponsor of aggression. The Israeli side says the bombing came after coordination with the Americans, and this is required of them, so they use it as part of the American role. The currency collapsed because of America, the banks went bankrupt because of it, the economy was damaged, and oil production was disrupted. I advise the government, the governor of the central bank, and those concerned to stop the measures that pressure all Lebanese. Al-Qard al-Hasan is a social institution from which everyone benefits, and America wants destruction for all Lebanese. Political leaders from different sects say there is “poison spraying”, meaning incitement and false talk to stir up sedition. [Criticizing the paralysis of the Parliament and the political campaign targeting Speaker Nabih Berri] Stop obstructing the Parliament, because this obstruction has no justification, and the attack on Speaker Berri is a sinful attack. [Commenting on the electoral process and foreign interference] Some foreign states are hostile to us and restrict those working there; so where is the fairness when it comes to moving into elections? Today there are many pressures, but they will not succeed against steadfastness. We endure them as a phase, and we do not accept becoming slaves to anyone. The level of strength of our people and our society is unprecedented, and this strength cannot be defeated.

Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Israel, yesterday its Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, while speaking at the weekly meeting of his far-right Otzma Yehudit party, asked Israeli Prime Minister to order the arrest Abu Mazen, the President of Palestinian Authority (PA), and the killing of other PA officials in case the United Nations (UN) move towards recognition of Palestinian statehood:

If the UN recognizes this, you need to order targeted killings of senior PA officials. You need to order the arrest of Abu Mazen. We have a cell ready for him. He will receive the same conditions as any other terrorist.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. However, his request does not make sense, considering that Abu Mazen (also known as Mahmoud Abbas) is actually a puppet of the (Anglo-)Zionists and that there is no risk of such a move by the UN. In fact, late last night (in Europe and the Middle East) the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), with 13 votes out of 15 (Russia and China abstained) adopted a resolution (2803), drafted by the Outlaw US Empire, authorizing the creation of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) and of a transitional governance body called Board of Peace (BoP) in the Gaza Strip, as reported by Al Mayadeen (read the article for more details about the ISF and the BoP).

Of course, Trump could not resist taking credit (it is his “peace” plan, after all) and reminding everyone on Truth Social that he will be chairing the BoP, as reported also by Al Mayadeen:

On the other hand, Hamas issued a statement rejecting the UNSC resolution, as it…

does not meet the political and humanitarian demands and rights of the Palestinian people. [Instead, it] imposes a mechanism to achieve the occupation’s goals, which it failed to achieve through the war of extermination, [and it] deprive[s] the Palestinian people of their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state with Al-Quds [Jerusalen] as its capital. [Hamas’s disarmament] must remain a purely internal Palestinian matter, linked to a political process that guarantees the end of the occupation, the establishment of the Palestinian state, and the exercise of self-determination.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen. Later today (Tuesday 18th November 2025) released a joint statement reaffirming their firm rejection of the UNSC resolution and outlining the following 8 key points:

Adherence to inalienable rights (such as the right of return and self-determination), Rejection of undermining arrangements, UN-Led Force with Palestinian coordination, Rejection of Resistance labeling as terrorism and of its disarmament, Palestinian-led reconstruction and humanitarian aid, Condemnation of impunity for the occupation, Support for Arab-Islamic proposals, Call for binding guarantees and action.

For more details, please read this Al Mayadeen article.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia - from Al Mayadeen .

Following the approval of the US-backed resolution at the UNSC, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia commented on it saying:

Russia has taken note of the position of Ramallah, as well as many Arab Muslim states that have supported the US draft, in order to avoid renewed bloodshed in the enclave. In this regard, we decided not to submit our own draft, which was intended to amend the US concept to bring it into line with agreed-upon UN resolutions. Beyond the wishes of the interested parties, there’s also the concept of the integrity of the Security Council. And today, with the adoption of this resolution, that integrity and the Council’s prerogative were violated.

…adding that the full responsibility for implementing Trump’s “peace” plan lies with its “authors and supporters, primarily from the eight Arab-Muslim states”, as reported in this Al Mayadeen article.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning - from Al Mayadeen .

In another article Al Mayadeen quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning as saying:

There is ambiguity in the key issue of post-war arrangement of Gaza. Important principles of the Palestinians governing Palestine and the two-state solution have not been fully demonstrated. This is different from China’s consistent position. That’s why China didn’t vote for it.

It is also worth reporting that, just before the announcement of the approval of the US-backed UNSC resolution, an Al Mayadeen article published last night highlighted the growing support for Hamas within the Palestinian population, following the latest “ceasefire”. Citing a recent poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, Al Mayadeen reported that…

51% of Gazans viewed the group’s performance during the war positively, up from 43% in May and 39% just over a year ago. Additionally, 41% of respondents said they would vote for Hamas in a future election, the highest level of support since December 2023. According to the same poll, 55% rejected the idea of disarming Hamas, and 52% opposed the entry of any international force tasked with dismantling the Resistance.

Al Mayadeen quoted Khalil Shikaki, head of the polling center, as saying:

This majority shows that even those who may not align politically with Hamas still see the importance of maintaining arms for national defense. There’s deep concern over Israel’s true objective, and fears of chaos in the absence of an organized Resistance.

…as well as Hazem Sarour, a 22-year-old businessman in Gaza City, who said:

We witnessed a collapse, thieves, thugs, and lawlessness. No one could stop it except Hamas. That’s why people support them.

If before the truce, more than 80% of UN aid was looted or intercepted, in the last month only ~5% of aid is disrupted, thanks partly to the so-called “Blue Police”, i.e. Hamas’s internal security forces, who have cracked down on theft and ensured aid distribution across the Gaza Strip.

It is also worth mentioning that in Israel 27-year-old Shimon Azarzar from Kiryat Yam was recently indicted “on charges of intelligence sharing with Iranian intelligence services”: apparently, “Azarzar, aided by his girlfriend, a reservist stationed at an IOF Air Force base, transferred sensitive data, including photographs and location coordinates of military sites, to Iranian handlers over a one-year period”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on a similar case last week with a hotel employee from Tiberias being charged with spying for Iran. Either Iran is paying its Israeli spies quite well or Israelis must be quite tired of their Zionist regime… or maybe both!

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei - from Tasnim .

Finally, moving briefly to Iran, its Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei ordered legal action against the Outlaw US Empire after Trump had claimed responsibility for Israel’s initial attack on Iran in June 2025 (I covered Trump’s admission of responsibility here, roughly mid-way in the article). As reported by Tasnim, Ejei “instructed Iran’s prosecutor-general and the Judiciary’s deputy for international affairs to take necessary steps to prepare proceedings for addressing the crime in both international and domestic courts”, noting that “confession is among the strongest forms of evidence for establishing criminal responsibility”.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature from Saba, captioned “[Mohammad] Bin Salman in America”:

