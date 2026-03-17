US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Let’s start this update on the “Ramadan War” from America, where gas prices reached an average of $3.70 per gallon, a 24% increase since the start of the war on 28th February 2026, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing American Automobile Association (AAA): if hostilities do not stop, rising oil & gas prices will affect transportation, energy and food prices, which, if not tamed, may lead to civil unrest even in the West, something that Western governments and, above all, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, should take into serious consideration. And even if the conflict ended today, it may take up to 3 months for the Strait of Hormuz to become full operational again, according to experts!

Yet, Trump does not seem to consider the idea of stopping the war, although he keeps saying that Iran has been defeated:

They have been literally obliterated. Other than that, they’re doing quite well. The missiles are trickling in now because they don’t have too many missiles left.

…claiming that Iranian ballistic missile launches have reduced by 90% and drone attacks by 95% after relentless USraeli bombing of the country (source: Al Mayadeen). However, as I explained in previous articles, the reduction of Iranian drone and missile launches compared to the first few days of war is not due to attrition and destruction of launchers, but to the depletion of USraeli interceptors, meaning that Iran now does not need to saturate air defenses to pierce them, but can afford to launch less missiles and drones and yet deliver powerful blows.

Instead, he carries on begging NATO and other countries to join his efforts to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, even resorting to threats, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), which quoted him as saying:

If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO. It's only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there.

Stefan Kornelius, spokesperson for the German government - from Al Mayadeen .

However, Trump’s appeal (or shall we say “plea”?) received only tepid responses, if not all-out rejections, as reported by Al Mayadeen. For instance, Japan ruled out its participation to any maritime security operation, while commencing the drawdown of its strategic oil reserves (source: Al Mayadeen). UK responded with a small team of 8 sailors “from the Royal Navy’s mine and threat exploitation group (MTXG) deployed from Portsmouth to Bahrain last month”, as per Al Mayadeen, though its Defense Minister stated that it is consulting with allies on…

a range of options to ensure the security of shipping in the region.

…and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

While taking the necessary action to defend ourselves and our allies, we will not be drawn into the wider war. I want to see an end to this war as quickly as possible.

Similarly, Stefan Kornelius, spokesperson for the German government, rejected the idea of NATO entering the war on Iran, saying:

This war has nothing to do with NATO. It's not NATO's war. [NATO is] a defensive alliance, an alliance for the defense of its territory. [I wonder what NATO instructors are doing in Ukraine, then!] Germany's position has always been that we agree in principle with the goal. However… we increasingly have questions about the correct path to achieving this goal.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. Let’s not forget that it was the European governments and, in particular, the so-called E3 (France, Germany and UK) that manipulated organizations like the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), and painted Iran as a pariah. And it was German Chancellor Friedrich Merz who said:

Israel is doing the dirty work for us!

…in June 2025, during the 12-day war!

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - from Al Mayadeen .

On the other hand, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged for immediate cessation of hostilities, stating (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

It is necessary to stop the fighting and sit down at the negotiating table if the credibility of the negotiations still remains. And as the most urgent step, it is necessary to ensure that all participants stop actions that damage civilian infrastructure and lead to civilian casualties, both in the Arab countries of the Gulf and in Iran. We shared our assessments of the situation in the Middle East, including in relation to the US and Israeli armed aggression against Iran, and the deep crisis in which the Palestinian issue finds itself. There is no sign of a breakthrough yet, and we want to bring this to the attention of the UN Security Council. I think it is necessary for everyone here, including, probably, all the countries of the region, Arab countries, to realize their responsibility. And we will be ready to support such an approach actively so that the UN is responsible for its decisions.

…adding that the aggressors had miscalculated and expected a quick win, but now they have found themselves entangled in a messy situation they cannot resolve easily.

Commander of the IRGC Naval Forces Adm. Ali Reza Tangsiri (L) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Moving to Iran, Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Naval Forces, challenged Trump with the following tweet on X (see also Al Mayadeen):

You tested Iran once with #StraitofHormuz.

If smart control of the strait traced a new benchmark of #oil prices for you, an attack on Kharg [Island] will construct another formidable and novel equation of energy rates and distribution in the world for you.

…echoed by senior spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, who stated (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

The world witnesses that Iran has powerfully dealt very heavy blows to the US and the zionists. US officials and the US military keep repeating that they want to attack Kharg Island. We warn that if the criminal US commits aggression and attacks Kharg Island, its facilities, and its oil terminal, we will decisively turn all the oil and gas facilities of the country of origin of the aggression into ashes.

…whereas Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said:

America started the war seeking our unconditional surrender, and now it is begging other countries to open the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz is open, but it is closed to our enemies. This war must end in a way that does not allow our enemies to repeat their aggressions.

…as reported by RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), which also quoted a senior Iranian official as saying that Araghchi has not responded to messages from US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff:

Because of decisions made by [Iran’s] top authorities, no response was sent to his messages. The message here is clear: Iran has once again closed the window for any direct negotiations. The authority to declare a ceasefire rests solely with the country’s Supreme Leader. It’s not something the Foreign Minister, or any other official or organization in Iran, would send messages about to a foreign party.

…as confirmed also by Araghchi on a tweet on X in response to reports saying that a direct communication line between him and Witkoff has been recently reactivated:

In another tweet, Araghchi blasted US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for promoting rhetoric that violates international humanitarian law (see also Al Mayadeen):

Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

In an interview with Al Mayadeen, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani stated that Iran is prepared for a long-term war, adding (all emphasis mine):

The enemy tried to impose security and military control over Iran and spread chaos [but it is] incapable and in a weak position. Iran has friendships with countries in the region, and it targets only American bases. If we are targeted in the same way, we will strike any place where Americans have investments. We hold the upper hand and we are the ones who will determine when this war ends. You should prepare more coffins for your soldiers if you are thinking of any ground adventure.

…while Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), wrote the following letter to all “Muslims worldwide and the governments of Islamic countries, urging unity and support for Iran in the face of joint American and Israeli aggression” (source: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis original):

Iran was subjected to a deceitful American-zionist aggression that occurred during the negotiations, and the goal was to dismantle Iran. The aggression led to the martyrdom of Supreme Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei and a number of civilians and military commanders, and the aggressors were met with solid national and Islamic resistance from the Iranian people. You know that no Islamic country stood by the Iranian people, except for rare political positions. Despite that, the people were able to suppress the enemy until it was unable today to find a way out of this strategic impasse. Iran is continuing on the path of resistance in the face of the Great Satan and the Lesser Satan, meaning America and “israel”, but the position of some Islamic governments is contradictory to the saying of the Prophet (PBUH): “Whoever hears a man calling ‘O Muslims’ and does not answer him is not a Muslim.” So what kind of Islam is this? Some countries said Iran has become an enemy for them because it targeted American bases and American and “israeli” interests on their lands. Should Iran stand idly by while American bases in your countries are used to launch attacks against it? These are flimsy pretexts. The confrontation today is between America and “israel” on one side and Muslim Iran and the resistance forces on the other side, so on which side do you stand? Think about the future of the Islamic world. You know that America is unfaithful and that “israel” is an enemy to you. Stop for a moment and reflect on yourselves and the future of the region. Iran is advising you and does not seek to dominate you. The unity of the Islamic nation, if achieved with full strength, is capable of guaranteeing security, progress, and independence for all its countries. Peace be upon you

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf echoed Ali Larijani in the tweet below, cautioning all Muslims about false flag operations:

Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei issued an ominous warning to the enemy (source: Al Mayadeen - emphasis added):

US should prepare troops coffins before approaching Hormuz. Iran is confronting the United States and ‘Israel’ on behalf of the [Islamic] nation.

…adding that “Iran has been successfully managing the strategic Strait of Hormuz, preventing oil tankers belonging to its enemies from transiting the waterway” and that he is in possession of documentation showing that the Outlaw US Empire used the territory of several Gulf states (e.g. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait) to launch attacks against Iran, noting that the latter has not seen any tangible support from neighbouring States, though expected.

Missiles launched in Wave 55 of Operation True Promise 4 on 16th March 2026 - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to the battlefield, yesterday morning (16 March 2026) the IRGC announced the launch of the 55th wave of Operation True Promise 4 (see first video below), which caused extensive damage across the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area (see second video further down), as reported by RNN Mirror (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen (1 and 2 - all emphasis added):

The 55th wave of Operation True Promise 4, code-named “O Musa bin Jafar,” dedicated to the exalted martyr Mohammad Ebrahim Hemmat and the martyrs of the Majnoon Islands and Tala’iyeh, was successfully carried out against targets in the heart of the occupied territories, “Tel Aviv” and “Ben Gurion,” including aerospace military production centers (IAI) and aerial refueling support centers, using high-precision and super-heavy hypersonic Fattah, Emad, and Ghadr missiles, as well as attack drones. Additionally, centers of the terrorist US army located at Al-Dhafra Air Base, Jufair Naval Base, and Sheikh Isa Air Base were successfully targeted using medium-range, solid-fuel, precision-guided Fateh, Zolfaghar, and Dezful missiles, along with smart and attack drones.

Statement No. 41 of Operation True Promise 4 from the IRGC Public Relations: The IRGC Navy, in a precise and crushing operation at dawn today, struck the central ammunition depot of the American terrorist Al-Dhafra Air Base. Very intense explosions occurred at this base, which led to an evacuation order for the base, and the American terrorists were forced to remove their fighter jets from this base and transfer them to their other bases in the interior.

The Iranian Army also reported on the launch of a drone attack against Israeli targets (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Communique No. 30 of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran; the Army launched a drone attack on the weapons manufacturing and aerospace industries centers of the “israeli” regime. The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, remembering the high-ranking martyrs of the Dena destroyer, has been targeting important and strategic centers of the “israeli” regime with drone attacks for some hours. The Army Public Relations, by issuing Communique No. 30, announced: The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in response to the crimes of the American-”israeli” enemy, has been targeting important and strategic centers of Rafael weapons manufacturing and the aerospace industries (IAI) of the “israeli” regime with drone attacks for some hours. The Rafael weapons manufacturing center works on the development of air defense systems such as the “Iron Dome”, “Spike” missiles, and cyber technologies for the army of the zionist regime. The aerospace industries (IAI) center has been active in the production of military aircraft, drones, missiles, air defense systems, and the development of vital systems such as the “Arrow” missile shield.

…while Israeli media had to admit that Iran is showing no signs of collapse, as its government “remains standing on its feet” and the war is turning into a war of attrition, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Ghadr or Qadr liquid fuel medium-range ballistic missile (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Wave 56 of Operation True Promise 4 followed in the afternoon, as announced by the IRGC (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

Wave 56 of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out against the Southern Regional Support Command and the Rafael strategic missile reserve warehouse. Simultaneously, the IRGC drone unit also subjected the positions of counter-revolutionary groups in Erbil to waves of deadly attacks.

The IRGC also issued a warning “demanding the evacuation of all American industrial facilities in the region” and calling on “residents living near US-linked factories to leave the area for their safety, emphasizing that these industrial sites are expected to come under attack”, as per Al Mayadeen. In fact, after this warning, American interests in the area in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport were targeted (source: RNN Mirror):

Fire in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport - from RNN Mirror.

The IRGC reviewed the results of previous attacks in the following statement (source: RNN Mirror):

The IRGC Navy, hours ago, in a combined missile and drone operation, destroyed a number of American terrorist fighter hangars at the Sheikh Isa and Al-Dhafra airbases with high-explosive cruise missiles. The IRGC Navy announced that it will continue these attacks until the complete evacuation and destruction of the American terrorist bases, and called on the Muslim people of the region to stay away from these bases. The Al-Dhafra airbase has been the origin of attacks by aggressors and American terrorists against Iranian islands over the past few days. Following this attack, the operational capacity of this base has severely decreased, and these attacks will continue, by the power and strength of God. Field observations reported columns of smoke from the impact site of the missile striking the maintenance and logistics hangars of the Sheikh Isa base.

…and in the evening the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces gave an update on the overall results of Operation True Promise 4 so far (source: RNN Mirror):

Iran’s surprises, in addition to powerful weaponry, include the method of delivering a crushing blow to the enemy. Continuing the trend of fire superiority of our country’s armed forces, over the past days, according to published satellite images, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have destroyed more than 80 percent of the strategic radars and key, important, and vital points of the American terrorists’ bases.

…while Ruhollah Motafakker-Azad, member of the Presidium of the Iranian Parliament, said to Al Mayadeen that his country managed to thwart successfully all the objectives announced by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, whose war scenario has suffered a significant defeat, adding:

What we are working on is establishing long-term sustainable security across the region.

Emad medium-range ballistic missile (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

In the night the IRGC launched the 57th wave of Operation True Promise 4 in retaliation for the killing of a 3-day-old child and his family earlier in the day (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

Wave 57 of Operation True Promise 4, with the blessed code name “Ya Sayyid al-Sajidin, peace be upon him,” is dedicated to the youngest martyr of the Ramadan war, 3-day-old Mojtaba, who was martyred today in his mother’s arms along with his family. The operation was carried out successfully against targets in the heart of the occupied territories, including command, control, and missile defense communication infrastructure, using precise, pinpoint-accuracy Kheibar Shekan, Emad, and Qadr missiles, and against Al-Udeid base, the location where American terrorists are stationed, using precise, medium-range, solid and liquid-fueled Zolfaghar and Qiam missiles and intelligent, destructive drones on the 27th night of the blessed month of Ramadan, with divine grace.

Before leaving Iran, it is worth mentioning “the arrest of 500 individuals accused of passing intelligence to enemy forces”, as announced by Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan on Iranian television and reported by Al Mayadeen.

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Iraqi frontline

Smoke billowing after an airstrike in Mosul (Iraq) on 15th March 2026 - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to the Iraqi war front, in the night between last Sunday 15th and Monday 16th March, the Awliya al-Dam Brigades (i.e. Guardians of Blood Brigades), part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the US Victory base near Baghdad airport with a rocket barrage, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (all emphasis original):

In compliance with our religious duty, and in retribution for the blood of the saint of Allah, the martyr Imam Khamenei, and in revenge for the martyrdom of a group of Iraqi resistance youths, our brave fighters carried out a precise, qualitative operation with a volley of “Al-Qari’” type missiles. The operation targeted the occupying American presence at the Victoria Base near Baghdad Airport, resulting in ten confirmed casualties among the ranks of the American occupation army, including six dead and four others who sustained serious injuries.

USrael responded with a strike targeting the Jurf al-Nasr area southwest of Baghdad, killing 2 members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and wounding a member of the Federal Police, in addition to an airstrike in the northern city of Mosul in Nineveh province, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror, and another one on a PMF checkpoint in Al-Qaim, as per Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2), which quoted the following PMF statement in response to the USraeli aggression:

The Martyr Haider checkpoint in Al-Qaim district, Anbar Governorate, was subjected to a treacherous zionist bombing that targeted an official security site belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces. The assault resulted in the martyrdom of six fighters and the injury of four others, in an initial toll, while they were performing their duty to protect the land and sovereignty. The martyrs and the wounded were subjected to this sinful assault while performing their official duty, within the framework of repeated attacks that have targeted our heroic security forces over the past few days. We, in the Popular Mobilization Forces, affirm that these attacks will only increase our steadfastness and determination to perform our duty in defending Iraq and preserving its sovereignty. May Allah have mercy on the righteous martyrs, heal the wounded, and grant their families patience and solace. Popular Mobilization Forces 16/03/2026

The Ashab Al-Kahf in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq also issued a statement saying (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

“Do not think of those killed in the way of Allah as dead; rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision.” (Al-Imran: 169) With all pride and honor, we extend our sincerest condolences and congratulations to our brothers in the 18th Brigade – Popular Mobilization Forces on the ascension of a group of its heroes as martyrs, following a treacherous and cowardly aggression carried out by the zionist American enemy. This aggression is nothing but an extension of the approach of this enemy, based on treachery and betrayal, in targeting the fighters who stood as an impenetrable dam in the face of terrorism and defended Iraq and its people. We are astonished by the government’s silence regarding these repeated attacks on the fighters of an institution that has made great sacrifices to protect the homeland. From a position of responsibility and religious duty, we pledge to our righteous martyrs that their blood will not go in vain, and that we are proceeding steadily on the path of defending Iraq and the choice of resistance. We pledge that this enemy will receive its just punishment, and that its bases and headquarters in Iraq and the region will be under the reach of our response and retribution, until it is expelled in humiliation from our land and our region. Monday, 26 Ramadan 1447 AH 16/03/2026

Lebanese frontline

Moving to the Lebanese war front, in the early hours of Monday Hezbollah shot down an Israeli Hermes 450 drone over the skies of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon and carried out several military operations against various Israeli targets, as detailed in this article by Al Mayadeen.

It is also worth reporting on a heinous “double tap” strike by the IDF on the southern Lebanese town of Kfarsir that killed “two paramedics and wounded another one, after hitting an ambulance that had responded to an earlier airstrike on a residential house” that had already killed one person (source: Al Mayadeen).

Meanwhile, the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) announced the launch of a ground invasion in the south of Lebanon, allegedly “to strengthen frontline defenses and dismantle military infrastructure”, as per Al Mayadeen, though it faced persistent resistance from Hezbollah fighters, who engaged enemy troops at close range with “light and medium weapons as well as rocket projectiles, resulting in reported Israeli casualties”. The video below shows one of Hezbollah’s military operations targeting a Merkava tank on the southeastern outskirts of the town of Markaba with a guided missile (source: RNN Mirror):

The video below shows an attack by Hezbollah with rocket barrages and a swarm of attack drones on the Nahariya settlement in the north of occupied Palestine (source: RNN Mirror):

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

“The rise in oil prices due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz” - from Saba .

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