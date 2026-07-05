Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (2nd from left) - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday evening (Saturday 4th July 2026), at the end of the 2nd day of mourning in Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement thanking all foreign guests who took part in the farewell ceremonies in Tehran (source: IRNA). Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also tweeted the following thank-you note on X, highlighting the presence of delegations from more than 70 countries (not bad for a country that the Outlaw US Empire wants to be isolated from the rest of the world! - see also IRNA, Fars, Mehr and Al Mayadeen):

Iran is pleased to have received representatives from more than seventy countries who chose to participate in honoring our Supreme Leader, the martyr, Grand Ayatollah [Sayyed Ali] Khamenei, including our loyal Arab brothers among them.

And this historic commemoration will remain an everlasting memory in the course of our shared relations.

Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying that “more than 15 million visitors arrived in Tehran over the past few days to bid farewell to Sayyed Ali Khamenei”, adding:

As we have witnessed, a large number of people attended the funeral prayer and farewell ceremonies, and with this enthusiastic turnout, our dignity and our system continue to endure. We must safeguard Iran and pursue the goals set for us by the martyred Leader, Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

…stating that Iran is “pursuing legal avenues to file a complaint over the assassination of the martyred Leader”.

Araghchi's meetings with Hezbollah (L), Hamas (C) and Yemeni (R) delegations - from IRNA.

What we should pay attention to is the fact that yesterday Araghchi (and other Iranian officials, of course!) held meetings with delegations from other parties of the so-called Axis of Resistance, including Hezbollah (Lebanon), Hamas (Palestine) and Ansar Allah (Yemen), as per IRNA (1, 2 and 3), Fars, Mehr (1, 2 and 3) and Al Mayadeen. Unfortunately, not much has been reported, apart from the usual boilerplate messages, but you can be sure that all parties took advantage of this occasion to coordinate the next steps in the war against USrael and free all Arab and Muslim nations (what they call Ummah) from the yoke of the Anglo-Zionists. After all, as we saw in my previous article, yesterday several Iranian officials vowed exactly this as a revenge for the USraeli assassination of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (always on the left) with Hamas (L), Hezbollah (C) and Yemeni (R) delegations - from Al Mayadeen and IRNA.

In a meeting between Hamas Leadership Council Chairman Mohammad Darwish and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf today (Sunday 5th July 2026), the latter not only reaffirmed Iran’s support for the Palestinian resistance, but he also promised “the liberation of al-Quds”, i.e. Jerusalem, as per Al Mayadeen and IRNA (all emphasis mine):

Diplomacy seeks to consolidate the achievements of the battlefield, and this important objective is achieved when a country is prepared to defend itself alongside diplomacy. The revenge for the blood of the martyred Imam is the liberation of al-Quds. We have no peace with America, and we will not recognize Israel.

…adding that Iranian support to Palestinians…

may be through missiles if necessary, and when required through political pressure exercised in negotiations.

In a separate meeting with Hezbollah delegation, Ghalibaf was quoted by Al Mayadeen and IRNA as saying:

We maintained principled lines in the negotiations, and one of these lines concerns the Resistance Front and Lebanon. Iran had fundamentally insisted, before signing the agreement, on including the principle of stopping the war against Iran’s allies in the Resistance Front. Hezbollah’s struggle in the recent war proved to the world the close interconnection between Resistance factions and Iran.

In another meeting with Mohammad al-Nuaimi, Yemen’s Deputy President and member of the Ansar Allah political council, Ghalibaf stated (source: IRNA):

The US and Israel were forced to practically recognize Iran’s allies in the Axis of Resistance under the recent memorandum. This is one of the achievements of this memorandum.

…adding that the US-Iran Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM represented a “defeat for the US” and an “achievement for the Resistance Front” both militarily and politically.

Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami (top left), Iran's Navy Commander Rear Adm. Shahram Irani (top right), Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia (bottom left) and Chief commander of the Iranian police Brig. Gen. Ahmad-Reza Radan (bottom right) - from IRNA and Mehr.

In a message delivered today, Major General Amir Hatami, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, said (sources: IRNA, Fars and Mehr - all emphasis added):

We were honored to walk, at various stages, on the path and in the school of thought of our beloved Imam. God willing, from this point forward, we will continue this path under the leadership and command of our Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, with strength, determination, and without the slightest hesitation. The day I had the honor to pay respects to our dear Imam [Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei], I told him that those who committed this crime [the assassination of the martyred Leader] should know that the Iranian nation and all of us will not let them get away with it. This is a definite matter, and we will pursue it.

Iran's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani went as far as saying (sources: IRNA and Fars):

Resistance is no longer limited to geographical boundaries. [The enemy] must understand that today it is not confronting a single country, but the greater Islamic nation and the Islamic Resistance.

…while Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, spokesperson for the Islamic Republic of Iran Army warned the Anglo-Zionist enemy against new “ceasefire” violations, adding (source: Mehr):

We have repeatedly declared that we use any ceasefire opportunity to upgrade our combat capabilities, and we will not lose or overlook a single moment. As our martyred leader stated, these people have been chosen, and God willing, they will carry this revolution forward to deliver it to its ultimate rightful custodian, Imam Mahdi.

Chief commander of the Iranian police Brigadier General Ahmad-Reza Radan was quoted by IRNA as saying:

If the enemy possessed even a small amount of reason and wisdom, witnessing this massive and magnificent crowd would demonstrate to them that Islamic unity and the Resistance Front represent a strong and unassailable path. The enemy must understand this reality, even if only slightly. If it does, it will have reached the truth itself; however, if it fails to comprehend, the Resistance Front will impose this reality upon it.

…referring to the massive turnout at the farewell and funeral ceremonies for the late Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, whereas Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Commander of Iran’s Armed Forces, stated that the late Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei…

will remain alive in our minds forever. [Iran] made a pledge to remain with our martyred leader and we renew that pledge today. The idea of vengeance is always present in our minds. We promise our commander Sayyed Mojtaba that we will continue the path with high confidence, strong will, and resistance. [All emphasis added]

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which also quoted Mohammad Mokhber, Advisor to the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei and Assistant to the President Masoud Pezeshkian, as saying (emphasis mine):

Those who killed our martyred Imam will not die a natural death. The people and the system will take revenge on them. We will take revenge for our martyred leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei, inevitably.

It looks like Iranian military officials have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump in their crosshair!

Senior Iranian cleric Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi (L) and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr (R) - from IRNA.

In a message issued earlier today on occasion of the public farewell ceremony of the martyred leader, Senior Iranian cleric Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi stated:

The perpetrators of this heinous crime, whose hands are stained with the blood of the martyred Leader, military commanders, officials, defenseless civilians, and innocent children, will not escape divine punishment or just retribution. The blood of these martyrs will never be forgotten, and the Muslim Ummah will continue to pursue justice for them within the framework of Islamic law and legal principles.

…as reported by IRNA, which also quoted Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, as saying (see also Al Mayadeen and Fars):

Keep your eyes fixed on Iran in the coming days. This is the very Iran you thought you could bring to its knees in just a matter of days! This overwhelming sea of people, who have come to bid farewell to and lay their Leader to rest, are loudly chanting two slogans: Resistance against the enemies and revenge for the blood of Iran’s martyred Leader.

To give you an idea of the scale of the participation to the farewell and funeral ceremonies, here are a few photos from today (sources: Middle East Spectator - MES, IRNA, Fars and Tasnim):

From MES.

From IRNA, Fars and Tasnim.

More photos can be found on IRNA (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5), Fars (1, 2 and 3), Tasnim (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5) and Mehr (1, 2 and 3). And here are some videos of…

attendees chanting “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” (from MES):

aerial footage of the millions of mourners in the streets surrounding Mosalla in Tehran (from MES (1 and 2) - see also Fars):

people refusing to leave the Mosalla, with the mosque still completely full of people earlier tonight, ~12 hours after the end of the late Ayatolla Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s funeral (source MES):

Videos of the funeral prayer held this morning by Grand Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani for the late Supreme Leader can be found on Al Mayadeen, Fars and Tasnim (1, 2, 3 and 4), which also reported on the presence of Iran’s branches, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, as well as the brothers and sons of the martyred leader (except for the current Supreme Leader, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

Can you imagine such a massive funeral, reportedly attended by 10 millions of people (according to MES and Iranian news agencies), for a Western head of State? To be honest, I cannot! On the contrary, I imagine that only few people (probably just the family and their friends) would attend the funeral of all recent warmongering US Presidents Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George Bush sr. and jr., all the Prime Ministers of UK and Italy in the last few years, German chancellors Olaf Scholz and Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron… they have all brought misery around the world and in their own countries. They would never gather so many millions to commemorate them!

Media adviser to the IRGC commander Hamid Reza Moqaddamfar (L) and head of the Iranian judiciary Hojjatoleslam Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei (R) - from Tasnim and IRNA.

Hamid Reza Moqaddamfar, media adviser to the IRGC commander, commented on the farewell and funeral ceremonies saying (source: Tasnim):

This historical event, the memory of which will remain in the minds of children and future generations for decades, is a turning point, the beginning of a new era of change, evolution, and the official beginning of the arena of resistance and revenge.

…echoed by Iran’s ambassador to Germany, who - in a letter addressed to “truth-seeking and free-thinking Germans” - wrote (source: IRNA):

At first glance, the death or loss of a foreign political figure may seem like an ordinary matter for the citizens of another country. However, the late and martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, is an exception to this rule.

It is also worth reporting that earlier today Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei reappoints Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei as the head of the Iranian judiciary, who vowed to pursue justice for the martyred leader and compensation for all damages (all emphasis added):

For more than four months, our people, young and old, have been in mourning for their martyred Leader and have raised the flag of blood revenge. We will decisively pursue, try, and punish them, and we will exact retribution from them. We will also compel them to compensate for the damages inflicted on the Iranian nation.

…as reported by IRNA (1 and 2) and Mehr (1 and 2).

News and updates from Lebanon and USrael

Moving briefly to Lebanon, it is worth mentioning that, despite ceasefires, MoU MoMs and trilateral framework agreements, Little Satan (a.k.a Israel) continues bombing southern Lebanon with airstrikes and artillery strikes and demolishing homes and infrastructure, as reported by Al Manar. I seriously hope that Iran will do something about it after finishing mourning its late Supreme Leader!

Iron Dome air-defense system - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Israel, the Israeli Communications Minister Miri Regev officially confirmed to Israeli Maariv newspaper and Channel 14 that the Zionist entity supplied and deployed Iron Dome air-defense batteries to the UAE (United Arab Emirates) during the war on Iran in the early stage of the Ramadan War (source: Al Mayadeen):

They [the Emiratis] understand that ballistic missiles are one of the greatest challenges, and they are turning to us for help.

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Q. Brown - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Q. Brown, dismissed by US War Secretary Pete Hegseth last year (2025) alongside Admiral Lisa Franchetti, then-chief of naval operations, “criticized the use of armed forces in politically sensitive domestic missions”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

when presidents use the armed forces for more politically contentious missions, such as addressing domestic crime in cities, the work of the military becomes more fraught. Resorting to a military solution rather than fixing the underlying incapacity or dysfunction in civilian institutions diverts the military from focusing on its primary combat mission. And … it is not the military’s job to save the republic from political impasses. Indeed, if you ask too much of the military, you risk the entire enterprise. What’s starting to happen now is not about merit. It’s important we understand that all these people that are being removed are very well experienced and my concern is that the impact it has on those that are still continuing to serve. Are they going to have a fair opportunity to advance in their career going forth? Patriotism means recognizing the promise of America’s founding, the progress of its past, and the potential of a shared future. Service to a cause greater than oneself, a virtue cultivated in military training, is accessible to all regardless of whether they wear the uniform. In ways big and small, Americans can recognize this milestone of 250 years as a moment to rejuvenate the national interdependence that our founders proclaimed along with independence.

“It is not the military’s job to save the republic from political impasses”… yes, but maybe it is its job to save the country from self-destruction.

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News and updates from

Mohammed Al-Farah, a member of the political bureau of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Farah, a member of the political bureau of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, condemned the latest statement by the Saudi-led coalition (see my previous update) as a “political scandal and a worn-out narrative”, adding that it continues “to cling to an illusory legitimacy”, having failed to achieve its objective throughout 11 years of blockade, killing, starvation and the squandering of billions of dollars on mercenaries, as per Al Mayadeen.

The Yemeni Foreign Ministry also issued a statement vowing to end the Saudi aggression and lift the blockade on Yemen, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba (all emphasis mine):

We in Yemen are still in the early stages of breaking the siege and ending the suffering, with the help of Allah Almighty. The oppressive Saudi regime must realize that there are still many stages to go before our dear and noble people regain their usurped rights and end their misery and suffering. The statement by the official spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces is clear, unequivocal, and serious in this regard. The Saudi regime should turn its attention to the oil fields, Aramco, Yanbu, and the other ports, as well as the stock market, Vision 2030, and other projects, so that it may come to its senses and realize the magnitude of the disaster that will befall it should it commit any folly. The Saudi enemy's claim that we rejected the roadmap agreed upon between us and them under the auspices of our brothers in the Sultanate of Oman is completely false. We have repeatedly affirmed our acceptance of it on numerous occasions, and the Saudi regime's claim of our rejection is baseless. The Saudi enemy was lying in wait during the Battle of the Flood [a.k.a. al-Aqsa Flood, which started on 7th October 2023], betting first on Israeli and American aggression against Yemen, and then on American and Israeli aggression against Iran, believing that this would help it evade the peace obligations it must fulfill as a result of its aggression against our country. It thought this could be an opportunity for it to further reassert its control over Yemen, which, thanks be to Allah, did not happen. The Saudi regime is not a neutral party to determine who is committed and who is not. It is the head of the aggression, the one that declared and adopted the war, the sponsor of all hostile activities, including the blockade and aggression, the occupier of vast areas of Yemen, and the one that distributes roles among its mercenaries. Before all this, it launched over a quarter of a million airstrikes on every governorate, city, and village across the country, resulting in the martyrdom of tens of thousands and the wounding of hundreds of thousands of Yemeni men, women, and children, and the destruction of infrastructure, civilian property, and the country's resources. It is strange that the Saudi regime allows itself to consider the return of Yemeni citizens stranded abroad and the travel of patients as a violation of Yemen's sovereignty or a threat to the Kingdom's security. Such a statement can only come from a regime that has completely lost its mind and is now required to exercise reason and rationality so that solutions can be reached that guarantee the security and sovereignty of all parties without infringing upon the other. The Saudi regime's claims regarding the events in the Red Sea, during the support provided to the Palestinian people to stop the genocide in Gaza, prove once again that this regime is a Zionist tool, operating under American patronage and serving the Israeli enemy entity.

Finally, it is worth reporting that earlier today a cargo vessel came under attack ~30 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, as reported by Al Mayadeen and MES, citing UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Given USraeli failure in Iran and recent developments in Lebanon and Yemen, I would not be surprised if USrael decides to focus on Hezbollah and Ansar Allah in its next fight, before dealing again with Iran. I will keep an eye open for you.

I will conclude this article with the following video of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian children (from MES):

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