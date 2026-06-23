Fars News Agency has quoted a military source:

“A limited number of vessels are allowed to transit the Strait of Hormuz each day, with the number adjusted according to prevailing conditions”

This statement comes amid war criminal President Trump’s statement on his Truth Social Platform where he hailed that 19 million barrels of oil passed through the Straits of Hormuz. To put that into perspective, consumers in US daily use 20 million barrels. That means war criminal Donald Trump is celebrating the fact that yesterday, the amount of oil that has been transported through the Straits of Hormuz doesn’t even satisfy the needs of American people for one single day!

Al Mayadeen English short news have reported in 13:34 local Lebanese time that President Pezeshikian has arrived to meet Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif of Pakistan today in Islamabad.

Link to Al Mayadeen.

IRNA English reports that Iranian chief negotiator and Speaker of the Parliment Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has left for Oman to discuss with Oman on future mechanisms on controlling the Strait of Hormuz.

Link to IRNA.

Ghalibaf has also made the following remarks while being asked on this very issue:

“The Strait will be fully managed by Iran. I was the first person during the war to tell the world that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its previous condition.”

Source: War (X)

Tasnim News Agency, very reliable media by the way, reports that Iranian foreign minister Abbas Aragchi accompanied Ghalibaf on this trip.

Link to Tasnim.

Esmail Baghei, member of Iran’s diplomatic team, has said that US is in obligation to lift all illegal sanctions it imposed on Iran.

Baghei is correct to point out that these santions are indeed illegal because they are unilateral and haven’t been approved by the UN Security Council (primarily by Russia and China).

Source: Mehr News Agency.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei says Tehran will decide how to use previously frozen assets based on its own national interests, without US restrictions.

Source: Al Jazeera.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei openly contradicts Vice President Vance:

“Iran has no plans to allow IAEA inspectors to enter nuclear sites that were damaged during the war.”

Source: X.

Iran has also, per Fars News Agency, denied VP JD Vance’s claims that Islamic Republic of Iran has been ready to negotiate on its ballistic missiles.

Fars News piece.

This signals very big problems with these negotiations as noted by Middle East Spectator. Either JD Vance is directly sabotaging these fake negotiations (as Brian Berletic calls them) or US has complete misunderstanding of the Iranian position due to Iranian negotiating team not pressing hard enough on its positions. I would bet it is actually the first option.

My pessimism is being shared by latest blog by Naked Capitalism.

According to Mario Nawfal himself, Patrick Henningsen is also expressing pessimissm with negotiations as he's not convinced Trump regime is ready to pressure Israel into pulling out of Lebanon.

As for the bonus on Iran section part, take a listen at the latest conversation between Patrick and Daniel Davis.

Daniel Deep Dive and Patrick's chat.

These are all the news on the Iranian front. Switching gears now to Hezbollah.

LEBANON

Here’s the latest statement from Hezbollah.

Then it dries up, and you see it turned yellow; then He makes it [scattered] debris.

Hezbollah has also said that it has adhered to a fake ceasefire imposed by war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu and war criminal Defense Minister Israel Katz after their forces were suffering huge casualties and losses of equipment due to the work of Hezbollah’s FPV drones (I am wondering who taught Hezbollah to use them!) so far (basically, until NOW). Does this mean Hezbollah is sending a message that any other ceasefire violation by the Israeli regime will trigger Hezbollah’s strikes on Israel or on Israeli occupiers in southern Lebanon?

The "israeli" enemy army opened fire with machine guns at 11:30 from between the houses towards a group of civilians in the Al-Deir neighborhood in the city of Nabatiyeh who were working to clear roads and recover the bodies of the martyrs from under the rubble. The treacherous aggression carried out by the enemy army caused the martyrdom of two civilians, one of whom was a municipal employee, and the injury of others.



The Islamic Resistance warns that what the enemy has done is considered a flagrant violation of the ceasefire to which the Resistance has adhered so far.

Source for both information: RNN Mirror

General Secretary of Hezbollah, Sheikh Qassem, said the following:

“We are now passing through the stages of smashing the “Greater Israel” project.”

Source: Al Manar

These are all the news on the Lebanese front so far.

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UKRAINE - RUSSIA WAR

Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is prepared to resume negotiations with Ukraine on the basis of the Istanbul agreements from 2022, along with current realities on the ground. The statement follows Putin's prior position that there were no grounds for talks due to Ukraine's strikes inside Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also said that negotiations will include the framework he outlined at the Foreign Ministry in June of 2024 where he noted that any negotiations must include Ukraine withdrawing its forces from the Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporozhizia Oblasts (territories enshrined in the constitution of the Russian Federation) and Ukraine’s commitment not to join NATO.

Vladimir Putin has also made the following speech in Kremlin meeting today where he noted that Western European powers appeased Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and even supported him at Munich negotiations in 1938.

Stalin proposed to all European powers to enter into an alliance against the aggressive regime of Germany, against the Nazi regime. But they all backed out, and they were the first to start making treaties with Hitler. Who signed a treaty in 1938? They did: France, Great Britain. The British Prime Minister arrived in London, got off the plane, started waving this pact, and shouting, "I have brought you peace!" Although more sensible people in Great Britain said, "Well, now war is inevitable." And that's exactly what happened. Then they went after the Soviet Union. And immediately, right away, on the same day, Nazi Germany began to accuse the Soviet Union of almost being the one who attacked, as if the Soviet Union was preparing an attack. Nonsense.

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