GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
7h

The demise of the Greater isra3l Project is welcome and long overdue.

re Europe- And yet now, Germany is slipping past their Vergangenheitsbewältigung and violating the 2+4 Treaty in foolishly arming up for a war on Russia.

I do hope people set a moment aside to remember the Russian “Day of Remembrance and Sorrow” yesterday, in Moscow's Alexander Garden, June 22, a point of focus for national identity in these trying times. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-vi4nuT0co

Reply
Share
richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
7h

Putin caves again.

He's essentially said he's willing to accept "Minsk 3.0".

Total idiot. He'll have to restart the war in six month or six years all over again.

Humans simply do not learn.

I think the Russians need to start thinking about replacing Putin.

And Hezbollah needs to return fire every single time the Israelis do something.

And Iran STILL needs a committed withdrawal date for Israeli force inside Lebanon.

All these clowns are pissing away their battlefield victories in "negotiations".

Morons.

I'm beginning to think I need to wash my hands of this whole business and just stop following it.

Reply
Share
4 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture