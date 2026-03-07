Let’s start this update on the “Ramadan War” with the IRGC announcement, in the night between Thursday 5th and Friday 6th March 2026, of the start of the 21st wave of Operation True Promise 4 (source: RNN Mirror):

The IRGC Public Relations announced that the twenty-first wave of Operation True Promise 4 began with a combined missile and drone operation, including the firing of “Khaybar” rain missiles against targets in the heart of “Tel Aviv”, on the eve of the birth of Imam Hassan al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him), with the code name “O Strengthener of the Believers.”

Some of the missiles featured cluster-munition warhead, as shown in the video below from Tel Aviv (source: RNN Mirror):

…while targeted assassination attempts with Shahed-136 drones were launched against apartment buildings and hotels housing US soldiers evacuated from their bases in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, as reported by Middle East Spectator (MES) and RNN Mirror:

The coward US soldiers are putting innocent lives at risk by hiding in hotels and residential buildings, plus the ongoing military operations, the closure of the airspace over the whole region and the drone strikes on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centres in UAE and Bahrain (see Al Mayadeen) are destroying the economy of the Gulf States. It is no surprise then that some of them (e.g. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar), previously thinking that “Iran would face instability during war” (source: Al Mayadeen), are now considering “withdrawing from contracts with the US and canceling future investment commitments in the US to alleviate some of the economic strain imposed upon them by the Iran war”, as per MES and Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), citing a Financial Times report (paywalled) and quoting an official as saying:

A number of Gulf countries have begun an internal review to determine whether force majeure clauses can be invoked in current contracts, while also reviewing current and future investment commitments in order to alleviate some of the anticipated economic strain from the current war, especially if the war and related expenses continue at the same pace.

A prominent Emirati businessman, Khalaf al-Habtoor, even addressed US President Donald J. Trump directly in a long post on X (worth a read - here are just some highlights):

A direct question: Who gave you the authority to drag our region into a war with Iran? And on what basis did you make this dangerous decision? Did you calculate the collateral damage before pulling the trigger? [Referring to the so-called “Board of Peace”] Are we funding peace initiatives or funding a war that exposes us to danger?

…whereas Arab governments complained about US failure to warn them beforehand of the start of military operations against Iran and for ignoring their warnings, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Mehrbad Airport in Tehran (Iran) - from RNN Mirror .

While USrael was pounding Tehran, including Mehrbad Airport (see photo above), and while the 21st wave of Operation True Promise 4 was under way, Major General Ali Abdullahi, spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces reviewed the results of the previous two waves (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all formatting original):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have carried out numerous offensive and defensive operations over the past day and night. The Air Force and Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran targeted the occupied territories, the Ramat David airbase, and the Meron radar site in the occupied lands with suicide drones. Additionally, the location of American terrorists at Camp Udairi in Kuwait was another target of the Navy’s offensive drones. The Army Ground Force continued its operations against American terrorists stationed in Iraqi Kurdistan, targeting their headquarters in Erbil with drones. The Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in the 19th wave of Operation True Promise 4, with the code ‘Ya Hassan ibn Ali (PBUH)’, fired Khorramshahr ballistic missiles equipped with heavy warheads toward Ben Gurion Airport. The IRGC Ground Force also targeted American terrorist positions in the Iraqi Kurdistan region during this 19th wave with suicide drones. The 20th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was also carried out in memory of the martyrs of the Navy ship Dena, with the code ‘Ya Mu’izz al-Mu’minin,’ involving diverse and widespread combined actions against American and Zionist targets; further details will be announced later. The aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, which had approached within 340 km of Iran’s maritime borders in the Sea of Oman for the purpose of managing the Strait of Hormuz, was targeted by IRGC Navy drones and has left the region, moving over 1,000 km away. In addition to offensive operations, defensive operations by the armed forces continue. Army and IRGC air defense units, under the Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Base, intercepted and destroyed one F-15E fighter jet and a total of four advanced reconnaissance drones—Hermes 900 and MQ-9—in the western, southwestern, and southern skies of our country this morning, Thursday, March 14th. These shoot-downs bring the total number of enemy drones downed by our forces to over 75. Additionally, several cruise missiles fired by American terrorists, such as the Tomahawk and JASSM series, were downed by air defense fire. In total, including the 20th wave of Operation True Promise 4, more than 2,000 drones and over 600 missiles have been fired against American positions in the region and zionist targets in the occupied territories, and the attacks against the enemies continue. The continuous sound of sirens and the long-term confinement of residents in the occupied territories in shelters during the last 100 hours of the war show the steady and managed rhythm of Iranian launches for severe revenge against terrorist criminals. The cowardly military forces and equipment of the zionist entity are hidden in civilian and public areas, but the detection and striking of the aggressors continues, and in the coming days, the rhythm of attacks will become more intense and widespread. Victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, the Wise.

…while Sardar Ali Mohammed Naeini, IRGC spokesperson was quoted by RNN Mirror as saying:

We are prepared for a long war until the aggressor is punished. The enemy should expect painful blows in every operational wave. Iran’s new initiatives and weapons are on the way, and have not yet been utilized on a large scale.

Fires at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait (top left), destroyed THAAD radar facility at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan (top centre), damage to a US early-warning radar system at Umm Dahal in Qatar (top right), damaged buildings housing radar systems for THAAD batteries at Al Ruwais and Al Sader in UAE (bottom).

Satellite imagery (see photos above) confirmed the results of ongoing and previous waves claimed by the IRGC, such as:

the strikes on Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait,

the destruction of an expensive AN/TPY-2 radar system of a THAAD battery at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan,

damage to an expensive AN/FPS-132 phased array radar at Umm Dahal in Qatar,

damage to multiple buildings housing radar systems for THAAD batteries at Al Ruwais and Al Sader in UAE, as reported by Al Mayadeen, MES (1 and 2) and RNN Mirror.

With such radars out of action, especially the early-warning systems, USrael has less time to react to incoming drone and missile attacks, meaning that Iran can use less drones and missiles and still inflict severe damage.

Consequently, it should not surprise anyone the analysis performed recently by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), according to which the first 100 hours of the ongoing USrael war on Iran costed around $3.7 billion of taxpayers’ money (just imagine how many hospitals, school, bridges, etc. you could build with that money, instead of using it to kill innocent people!), as reported by Al Mayadeen.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Yet, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, insisted that he wants to play a major role in “shaping Iran’s future leadership”, stating (source: Al Mayadeen):

I’m going to have a big impact, or they’re not going to have any settlement, because we’re not going to have to go do this again. We’ll work with the people and the regime to make sure that somebody gets there that can nicely build Iran but without nuclear weapons. People are loving what’s happening. [Which people? Arms manufacturers? Surely not US soldiers killed or injured by Iranians as they defend themselves, surely the latter neither, considering that more than 100 schoolgirls were killed only on day 1 of this senseless war!] We’re being surgical. [We have] unlimited supply of weapons, unlimited. … We have thousands, thousands, of them. They have no air force. They have no detection of air. It’s all wiped out. Their radar is all wiped out. Their military is decimated.

…and, in a post on his Truth social, he later added (source: Al Mayadeen):

There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.

I wonder why Trumps asks for “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” (sic, all caps) and keeps bombing Iran then, if “it’s all wiped out” and its military “decimated”! And, in any case, Iran is not going to surrender. As Iranian officials repeated multiple times, they will not stop until the Anglo-Zionist enemy is defeated and withdraws forever from the region, leaving to the its owners: Iranians, Palestinians, Lebanese, Syrians and Arabs! American, British and Zionists have no right to be in the Middle East!

In the meantime. the US House of Representatives tried to stop this madness, but, unfortunately, the proposal aimed to invoke the War Powers Resolution failed to reach the majority, with 212 voting in favour and 219 against it (source: Al Mayadeen), while the child-hating Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) and Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) continued their carnage in Iran, striking a suburb of Shiraz in southern Iran, “killing at least 20 people and injuring 30 others in an attack that hit a children’s amusements park and an ambulance building in Zibashahr”, as per Al Mayadeen, according to which the civilian death toll reached 1,332 as of Friday 6th March 2026.

EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Regarding the “unlimited supply of weapons”, I believe that Trump actually has the opposite problem (i.e. very limited supply!), considering the amount of expensive interceptors used so far to stop Iranian missiles across the whole Middle East and that the “Pentagon is rushing to secure funding to support military operations and replenish munitions used during the aggression on Iran” (source: Al Mayadeen). However, no matter the amount of money Trump will throw at arms manufacturers, it will take A LOT of time for them to build new facilities, hire new qualified personnel (if they can find any!) and machinery, ramp up production and optimise the process! They may print money faster, but I am afraid they will not be able to speed up production of weapons and ammunition. Even EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius expressed some worries, saying that its American ally “may struggle to supply enough missiles to meet the growing defense needs of Gulf states, its own forces, and Ukraine”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

After the Iranian crisis, if we can call it so, it became even more urgent for us in Europe to ramp up production of air-defense and anti-ballistic missiles. Americans really will not be able to provide enough of those missiles, both for the Gulf countries, for the American army itself, and also for Ukraine's needs.

What about stopping waging wars around the globe and invest taxpayers’ money on welfare, healthcare and civilian infrastructure?

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, yesterday global oil prices exceeded $87 per barrel for the first time since July 2024, with a rise of more than $10 per barrel since the start of the war, due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the situation in the so-called Arab “petro-monarchies” (source: Al Mayadeen), triggering attempts by the US administration to curb petrol prices: ideas advances by advisers include a temporary suspension of the federal gasoline tax, though it requires approval from Congress and may not immediately reduce fuel costs for consumers, and loosening US sanctions on Russian oil shipments, as reported by Al Mayadeen. However, considering the ongoing NATO-sponsored war in Ukraine and recent acts of piracy of the US Navy against the so-called Russian “shadow fleet” (not to mention the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the subsequent expulsion of Russian companies from the South-American country!), if I were Russian President Vladimir Putin, I would just raise the middle finger and say “You started this war, now you deal with it!”. After all, even Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted that Russia has recently seen…

a significant increase in demand. Russia has been and remains a reliable supplier of both oil and gas, including pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. So, what a better moment to pay back in kind after years and years of sanctions!?

Let’s go back to the war chronicles. By lunchtime on Friday, the IRGC announced the successful completion of the 22nd wave of Operation True Promise 4, which saw the use of multiple advanced missiles in response to the Minab massacre:

The twenty-second wave of Operation True Promise 4 took place on Friday morning under the blessed code “Ya Hussein bin Ali, peace be upon him,” firing Khaibar, Khorramshahr 4, and Fattah missiles. In retaliation against the child-killing murderers of Iran’s children at the Minab school, US and “israeli” regime targets from the Persian Gulf to “Tel Aviv” were brought under fire. In this powerful wave, following the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ announcement regarding the intensification and expansion of attacks, alongside powerful ballistic missiles, the super-heavy “Khorramshahr 4” missile with a 2-ton warhead and a high speed of “Mach 14” were sent toward the targets of the wicked enemies of the Iranian nation. US and “israeli” regime bases in the Persian Gulf countries, “Tel Aviv,” “Ben Gurion” Airport, and “Haifa” military centers were hit by the new generation of missiles. The complete success in launching these missiles from the IRGC’s sustainable chain of missile bases on the seventh day of the war invalidated the ridiculous claim by the arrogance’s propaganda apparatus regarding the weakening of defense forces and the reduction of missile and drone launch rates. The zealous children of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are moving to advance the war on a full scale in the regional comparison against US and usurping regime targets. The initiative on the battlefield is in the hands of the Islamic Republic.

…as stated by the IRGC Public Relations office (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine), which later reported on other achievements, as quoted by RNN Mirror (1 and 2):

An American-owned oil tanker has been targeted near the borders of Kuwait and is burning. [Confirmed by UKMTO - see MES]

The missile and drone units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps destroyed the THAAD and Desert Eye radars in the region. The American THAAD radars stationed in the countries of the UAE and Jordan, and the American FPS132 over-the-horizon radar (Desert Eye) stationed in Qatar, have been destroyed by the missile and drone units of the IRGC.

…while the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran claimed drone attacks on US bases (source: RNN Mirror):

The Army Ground Force’s suicide drones targeted American bases in a massive volume. According to Statement No. 14 of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, over the past few hours, various types of Army Ground Force suicide drones targeted American bases in Kuwait in a massive volume. These attacks will continue in the coming hours.

The videos below show the launch of Khorramshahr-4, Kheibar, and Fattah missiles toward multiple regional targets and of suicide drones toward American bases in Kuwait during the 22nd wave of Operation True Promise 4:

Later on Friday afternoon, the IRGC issued a new statement reporting on the results on the 22nd wave of Operation True Promise 4 (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

In Statement No. 23 of Operation True Promise 4, the Public Relations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps states: - By the grace and assistance of God, the children of the noble and heroic nation of Iran in the “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” on the seventh day of the American-zionist war and aggression against the Islamic homeland, and in continuation of the 22nd wave of “Operation True Promise 4,” dealt fatal and crushing blows to the body of the bloodthirsty and child-killing enemy. - The twenty-second wave of Operation True Promise, which took place during the day, named after the oppressed student martyrs of Minab and launched with the sacred code “Ya Hussein Ibn Ali (PBUH)” with a massive barrage of the IRGC’s new generation of missiles, included combined, diverse, and extensive actions against American and zionist targets. - 1. Targeting the “Al Dhafra Air Base” of the American terrorists in the region with various drones and precision missiles. In this operation, in addition to the destruction of the base’s ultra-advanced early warning radar, the hangars for maintenance and repair of advanced MQ9 drones and American U2 spy planes were destroyed and are still burning. It is recalled that the crime of attacking the Shajarah Tayyibah school and the martyrdom of 165 female students was carried out from this base. - 2. Targeting the “Ali Al Salem Base” of the American terrorists. Targeting the “Ali Al Salem Base” of the American terrorists in the region with heavy strikes of cruise and ballistic missiles, during which the base’s ultra-advanced early warning radar and its auxiliary facilities, along with American aircraft fuel depots, as well as two runways of this base—from which American aircraft have been taking off since the beginning of the brutal aggression to drop their missiles and bombs on our country’s soil—were destroyed. So much so that its very thick and extensive smoke can be seen across the region. - Throughout last night and today, the fighters of Islam, in two waves of combined attacks, completely destroyed the radar facilities, air traffic control, satellite stations, and fuel supply facilities of the Al-Udeid Air Base of the American terrorists with suicide drones and cruise and ballistic missiles. - We warn the malicious, criminal, and anti-human enemy: Revenge and seeking blood for the martyred Imam and the martyrs of the brutal crimes committed by the aggressors against Islamic Iran is the round-the-clock agenda of the country’s powerful armed forces, and they must await the decisive surprises of the fighters of Islam on the battlefield.

…while the Islamic Republic of Iran Army issued a statement on the results of their earlier operations (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Massive drone attack by the Army Navy on American bases and occupied territories The Army Navy has targeted American bases and occupied territories with a massive wave of drone attacks, subjecting them to heavy fire. According to Statement No. 15 of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, since the early hours of this morning until a few hours ago, the Army Navy, with a massive wave of drone attacks, has targeted American gatherings and bases in Minhad, Abu Dhabi, Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, and the carbon-based radars of the strategic “Sdot Micha” facilities in the occupied territories of the zionist regime with heavy fire. The statement says: The pure blood of our dear martyred comrades of the Dena frigate flows through the veins of the Navy’s brave sailors, and this battle will continue until the despicable enemy is made to regret its actions.

The photos below show the before and after Iranian missile and drone attacks on the US Marines and Army base Camp Arifjan in Kuwait (source: RNN Mirror):

Later in the evening, the spokesman of the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters issued a new statement saying (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have maintained their preparedness with the aim of continuing heavier and more painful attacks than before on the body of the child-killing zionist regime and criminal America, and the continuation of attacks against the enemy will be carried out according to pre-determined plans. While targeting all interests and resources of America and the zionist regime, the entire effort of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to ensure that the security of the Strait of Hormuz is maintained and no harm comes to the countries of the region. The American MQ9 drone base in the region was targeted by the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and columns of smoke from the fire have risen into the sky. With the targeting of the radar systems of the zionist fake regime’s missile shield, the regime’s air defense capability has been severely reduced, and the skies of the occupied territories are under the powerful roar of Iran’s missiles and drones.

…and subsequently the IRGC announced the start of the 23rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 (source: RNN Mirror):

Following a combined drone and missile operation against targets in the occupied territories and American bases in the region on Friday evening, under the holy code name “Ya Sahib al-Zaman, may Allah hasten his reappearance,” the twenty-third wave of Operation True Promise 4 has begun. Details of this wave will be announced subsequently.

…while the Iranian Army released a video of a missile attack by the Army Navy on the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln with a coast-to-sea missile toward the Abraham Lincoln carrier (source: RNN Mirror):

Here a scary video of a direct impact by an Iranian ballistic missile at Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia (source: MES):

Whoever was recording the video was very lucky - a few hundreds metres closer to the impact and he would have suffered a horrible fate!

Later in the night, the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces was quoted by RNN Mirror as saying (all emphasis original):

Up until now, we have not caused any damage to the nations of the region, nor have we targeted the sovereignty of any country. We are a serious threat to the United States and “israel,” and we will not be a threat to the countries of the region. Wherever we wish to target the deployment sites of American and “israeli” forces, we will do so and achieve results. 14 American bases have been our targets, and many of these bases have been turned into ruins and will not be reconstructible for 5 years. American air ambulances are constantly transporting bodies and wounded from the sites of Iranian missile and drone strikes, especially in Bahrain. We intend to implement the recommendation of our martyred leader; we will make the Americans helpless. We will act in such a way that the Americans will no longer think about attacking anywhere in the world. We place no restrictions on attacking the zionist regime, and we consider all of this land as the land of disbelief, and we will strike our targets there. We will definitely use our more advanced weapons, and we will have good news for our nation. An incident occurred today at the American base in Bahrain, the details of which will be released tomorrow.

…while the IRGC reported on the result of the 23rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis original):

Communique No. 24; The targets of the twenty-third wave were struck by new-generation solid and liquid fuel missiles. During a combined missile and drone operation, the twenty-third wave of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out by the proud fighters of the IRGC Aerospace Force, under the blessed code name “Ya Sahib al-Zaman, may God hasten his reappearance.” In this wave, new-generation solid and liquid fuel missiles targeted positions in the occupied territories and American bases in the region. The headquarters of American terrorist forces at the Sheikh Isa, Ali Al-Salem, Jafir, and Al-Azraq bases were among the targets struck in this wave. Additionally, in the important and sensitive region of Bir Al-Sabi’ in the occupied territories, advanced technology centers, cybersecurity centers, and military support centers were among the targets.

Worth of mention also this defiant statement by the IRGC spokesman at the end of the day (source: MES):

Iran wholeheartedly welcomes America’s intention to have the US Navy escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. Let’s see what happens.

Iraqi frontline

Launch of rockets by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq towards US military bases in the region - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to the Iraqi war front, in the early hours of Friday the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced the execution of “27 operations over the previous 24 hours, employing dozens of drones and missiles to target enemy bases in Iraq and across the region”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on two drone attacks carried out by Saraya Awliya al-Dam, a faction within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, against US targets in Jordan and in the northern Iraqi province of Dohuk. The photos below show the large fire in a warehouse at the Victoria Base near Baghdad Airport (source: RNN Mirror):

Fire at Victoria Base near Baghdad Airport - from RNN Mirror.

The military official of Kataeb Hezbollah in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, Abu Ali Al-Askari, was quoted by RNN Mirror as saying (all emphasis mine):

“Fight them; Allah will punish them by your hands and will disgrace them and give you victory over them and satisfy the breasts of a believing people.” In the heat of the war against falsehood, the fighters stand firm with a solid fighting doctrine to draw a new scene in West Asia. Based on the requirements of the field, we state the following: To the Americans: You need to realize the gravity of the crime of assassinating the Imam Khamenei, for his blood has opened the gates of retribution and the end of your security. The Iraqi Resistance has made it a priority to drive you out of the country. The behavior of the criminal Trump, based on impulsiveness and seeking immediate gains, lacks the endurance for long wars of attrition. This will force him to change his malicious plans and look for alternative tools to secure his interests. We commend our brothers in Hezbollah. We ask Allah to grant them steadfastness and victory. They have embodied the highest meanings of loyalty and courage in the face of the zionist-American aggression. We are recording all hostile positions against the Ummah in this war. Anyone who dares to attack us—whether through words or actions, inside or outside—will face a decisive response. The appointment of the next Iraqi Prime Minister will absolutely not happen without the fingerprint of the Islamic Resistance. It will be a national decision, far from the dictates of the American administration. Peace be upon the righteous servants of Allah. 2026-03-07

Archive photo of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) patrol - from Al Mayadeen .

During the day a military position belonging to Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was struck in the Nineveh Plain in northern Iraq, as reported by Al Mayadeen. The Iraqi resistance responded in the evening by targeting the oil fields of KBR, an American oil company, in Basra (Iraq), as reported by MES and RNN Mirror:

Fire in the oil fields of KBR, an American oil company - from MES.

Lebanese frontline

Moving to the Lebanese war front, early on Friday, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon (Hezbollah) issued a warning urging all settlers in the north of occupied Palestine to…

evacuate all settlements located within 5 km of the border line. The aggression of your army against Lebanese sovereignty and civilians, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and the campaign of displacement it is carrying out will not go unanswered. Head south.

…imitating similar statements issued by the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) to Lebanese and Palestinians (source: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror). Soon after that, Hezbollah “launched a series of precision strikes, rocket barrages, and ground attacks […] in response to the criminal Israeli aggression that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut’s southern suburb”, as per Al Mayadeen, though, at the same time, the IDF launched airstrikes across Lebanon, targeting in particular Beirut’s southern suburbs, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon (source: Al Mayadeen).

Nevertheless, during the day, Hezbollah managed to inflict pain on the enemy, targeting the Zarit barracks with a volley of rockets and striking an IDF infantry unit near the Lebanese border with an anti-tank missile and wounding at least 8 soldiers, which were evacuated to Nahariya Hospital by helicopter, as reported by Al Mayadeen - one the wounded is the son of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, serving in the Givati Brigade (source: Al Mayadeen).

Israeli bombing of Khudr in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley (6th March 2026) - from Al Mayadeen .

Little Satan responded with airstrikes on several towns in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa region: Nabi Sheet, al-Khader, Sarain, and Brital, while in southern Lebanon Israeli aircraft targeted Taybeh, Doueir, and Kfar Remen (source: Al Mayadeen). Towards the end of the day, the IDF even “targeted a UN peacekeeping center operated by UNIFIL in Al-Qouzah, southern Lebanon”, as per Al Mayadeen.

It is also worth reporting the following messaged issued by Hezbollah’s leadership saluting its frontline fighters (source: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all formatting original):

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful “Fight them; Allah will punish them by your hands, disgrace them, grant you victory over them, and heal the hearts of a believing people” God Almighty has spoken the truth. From the military leadership to the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon Peace be upon you, O Karbala-inspired fighters, and the mercy and blessings of Allah. Praise be to Allah, who has blessed us with the favor of Jihad in His path against the tyrants of the era, the killers of prophets and saints, the “greater Satan” America, and the cancerous growth “israel”. Here is Karbala being renewed, and the Yazid of the era has positioned us between two choices... And you, the fruit of the life of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, were and still are like a stake firmly planted in the depths of the earth, professional in answering the call of “Is there any supporter?”, and you loudly proclaim in the face of every unjust occupier that humiliation is far from us. O sons of the Messenger of Allah, Muhammad, peace be upon him and his family, and sons of Fatima, Ali, Hassan, and Hussein (peace be upon them), O knights of the battlefield and lions of the fray, O possessors of the might that the enemy has seen a part of, and will see all of it now, by the permission of Allah Almighty; fight them the fight of the Karbala-inspired martyrs, and kill them wherever you find them. Through you, Allah strengthens His religion, and with your eyes looking towards the farthest of the people, the banners of victory, glory, and loftiness shine. Our pledge to the pure blood of the Wali, Imam Khamenei the Martyr, to Sayyed Abbas, to the Master of the Martyrs of the Nation, and to the Hashemite Sayyed; our pledge to the luminous caravan of martyrs and their blessed families; our pledge to the entrusted Secretary, our revered Sheikh... is that we will protect our dear homeland, repel oppression from our patient people, and ensure that the yellow banner remains raised in the determination of souls and the peaks of the mountains. We swear by the sighs and the displacement amidst the bombing and rubble; by the martyrs we swear; by the terrified hearts of children, the extinguished eyes, and the torn limbs, we swear: we will complete the path, we will not abandon the resistance, we will not abandon the weapon, and we will not vacate the field. We will be at the command of the Secretary, Naim Qassem; if he were to plunge into the sea, we would plunge into it with him, for the sake of our dear people, protecting them with our eyelashes and the banners of our swords. “Victory comes only from Allah, the Mighty, the Wise”. Friday, 6 March 2026 16 Ramadan 1447 AH

I will conclude this long article with the following video released by Hezbollah yesterday and showing one of their operations targeting the Headquarters of the IAI Aerospace Industries Company in Tel Aviv (source: RNN Mirror):

…and with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

