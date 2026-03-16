Holon (Israel) on Sunday 15th March 2026 - from Al Mayadeen .

Day 16 of the “Ramadan War” (Sunday 15th March 2026) started with the 52nd wave of Operation True Promise 4. In a statement announcing the new wave, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) also commented on the “unknown fate” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, vowing to “pursue and kill him with force”, in case he still alive (source: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

If the criminal zionist prime minister is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with force. The Public Relations of the IRGC: The targets of the criminal American-zionist terrorists were destroyed in the first round of vengeance for the blood of the oppressed martyr workers of the industrial towns of Iran. This was achieved through a combined operation by the IRGC forces in the fifty-second wave of the True Promise 4 operation, under the sacred code name “Ya Zeinab Al-Kubra (peace be upon her),” with power and intensity, hitting positions in the occupied territories and 3 American bases in the region. The continuous sound of ambulance sirens and the admission by zionist institutions regarding the increasing number of dead and wounded following this effective Iranian operation revealed the depth of the strike by the heavy missiles of the IRGC on the industrial sectors of “Tel Aviv”. The industrial sectors and the gathering centers of American forces in the 3 airbases of Harir in Erbil and the bases of “Ali Al-Salem” and “Arifjan” were also destroyed by powerful Iranian missiles and drones. The unknown fate of the criminal zionist prime minister and the possibility of him and his family being killed or fleeing the occupied territories reveal the crisis and instability of the zionists. If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him.

Tel Aviv on Sunday 15th March 2026 - from Al Mayadeen .

The Iranian missile barrage caused extensive fires and explosions in multiple locations across central Palestine and the greater Tel Aviv area, including Ben Gurion Airport, as reported by Al Mayadeen (see photos above). Of course, this is due to the dwindling number of interceptors, which the Israeli government is trying to make up for by approving a 2.6 billion Shekel emergency funding to the Israeli Security Ministry (source: Al Mayadeen). However, while Israel waits for new ammunition, Iran keeps pounding it with wave after wave of missiles - in fact, the 53rd and 54th were announced by the IRGC in the same morning, as per Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - all emphasis mine):

The 53rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out with the sacred code “Ya Javad al-A’imma Adrikni,” commemorating the memory of the 84 oppressed martyrs of the Dena destroyer of the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army. This involved a combined firing of 10 Fattah and Ghadr hypersonic missiles and suicide drones against the forces of the terrorist U.S. Army at Al-Dhafra Air Base, which plays a logistical and intelligence support role in the aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as against regional command and control centers and the domestic front management of the “israeli” regime. By divine grace, continuous and crushing attacks against the targets, centers, and interests of the U.S. and the “israeli” regime will continue with strength and greater scope until the aggressor is surrendered and punished. And victory is only from Allah, the Almighty, the All-Wise.

Wave 54 of Operation True Promise 4, with the blessed code name “Ya Zahra (peace be upon her)”, dedicated to martyrs Mehdi and Hamid Bakeri and the martyrs of the East of the Tigris, was executed successfully by the power and strength of Allah, using super-heavy Khorramshahr missiles with two-ton warheads, Kheibar Shekan, Qadr, Emad, and for the first time in Operation True Promise 4, the strategic solid-fuel Sejjil missile [with a range of 2,000 km and a warhead up to 700 kg - to understand the importance of this deployment see the figure below]. The operation targeted command and decision-making centers effective on the regime’s air-based operations, infrastructure effective in military and defense industries, and gathering places of the zionist regime’s military forces in the heart of the occupied territories.

One of the Iranian missiles damaged the residence building of the US consul in Tel Aviv, as per Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, Iran denied targeting the Erbil refinery in Iraq, a civilian radar at Kuwait International Airport and Saudi Arabia, blaming these on the Outlaw US Empire and its LUCAS drones (US copies of Iranian Shahed drones), as reported by Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3), which quoted the spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters as saying:

The enemy aims to carry out attacks while falsely attributing them to Iran. This malicious tactic is designed to sow doubt, direct accusations at the Islamic Republic of Iran, and create division between Iran and its neighbours. Mutual trust, unity, and cooperation are essential to compel the aggressor to abandon these deceptive tactics.

…whereas the IRGC stated (source: RNN Mirror):

Saudi Arabia has announced that Riyadh and Al-Sharqiya were subjected to an attack by 10 drones and claimed to have destroyed them. This attack has no connection to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Saudi government must seek to discover the origin of the attacks.

The origin of the drone attacks on Riyadh and the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia is the UAE.

Iran’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati (L) and Saudi Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Saud Al-Sati (R) - from Al Mayadeen (archive photo).

Similarly, Iran’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, said that…

Iran is not the party responsible for these attacks, and if Iran had carried them out, it would have announced it. We are neighbors, and we cannot do without each other; we will need a serious review [of regional relations].

…as quoted by Al Maydeen, while Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), tweeted on X a warning about a 9/11-style false-flag operation on US soil to blame Iran and escalate the war on his country even further (see also Al Mayadeen):

Speaking on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also addressed the issue of false-flag attacks on neighbouring countries among other topics (sources: X and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

We never asked for a ceasefire, and we have never asked even for negotiation. We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes. And this is what we have done so far, and we continue to do that until President Trump comes to the point that this is an illegal war with no victory. And you know, there are, you know, people being killed only because President Trump wants to have fun. This is what he has said. This is what he said, that they are sinking, you know, ships and targeting different places because it is fun. And the Secretary of War has said that there is no- no mercy, and this is actually a war crime. Even saying that is a war crime. So this is a war- this is a war of choice by President Trump and the United States, and we are going to continue our self-defense. We are only defending our people from this act of aggression. And we don't see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us, and that was for the second time… So why should we go back to talk once again? We are only targeting American assets, American installations, American military bases. Everything belongs to Americans… It is obvious we cannot just remain silent on this.

Elsewhere, Araghchi stated (source: RNN Mirror):

If our oil facilities are attacked, we will respond by targeting American companies. Our attacks only target American bases and interests in the region. The Americans created a drone similar to our Shahed drone, which they named “LUCAS”. It is completely identical to it, and it is used to target objectives in Arab countries. It is likely that “israel” is behind the attacks on civilian targets in Arab countries with the goal of destroying the relations of these countries with Iran.

…whereas a senior Iranian security official told Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

No scenario for a ceasefire is currently in place, and no option is presently available to end the war. Our strategic partners in the Axis of Resistance will, in all circumstances, be part of any agreement with us. Those who stood by Iran and fought in this broad war must benefit from the fruitful outcome of its end. The Axis of Resistance has engaged in the battlefield with remarkable seriousness and exceptional capability, and the greater part of its capacities has not yet been revealed.

Commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi - from Al Mayadeen .

Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said that Iranian Armed Forces hold the initiative in the ongoing war with USrael, as reported by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis added):

The reins of the battle are in the hands of the Iranian armed forces. We have repeatedly declared that we are not the ones who start wars. But if Iran is attacked at any level, we will be the ones who determine how the war ends. The peoples of the region must know that the presence of the United States anywhere in the world has brought nothing but disruption and insecurity. With the strength of our armed forces and the faith of our people, we will achieve victory and deliver crushing blows to the enemies.

Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian, the governor of Tehran, echoed Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi in an interview with Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

The security situation in Iran is good thanks to the strength of the security forces. People stand with the armed forces in maintaining security in the capital, Tehran. The enemies have no history, so they wage a relentless criminal war. We are prepared for a long-term war.

Launch of Iranian drones - from Al Mayadeen .

Getting back to the chronicles of the war, yesterday afternoon (Sunday 15th March 2026) the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement claiming various drone attacks on Israel (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

Announcement No. 29 of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran: Security centers and the police headquarters of the “israeli” regime were targeted by an Army drone attack The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in revenge for the blood of the security martyrs and in response to the brutal attacks of the “israeli” regime against the people, has targeted the security centers and the police headquarters of the terrorist “israeli” regime with drone attacks since early this morning. The Army Public Relations, by issuing announcement No. 29, stated: In the continuation of the legitimate defense of the Iranian nation and in response to the clear crimes of the “israeli” regime in attacking the nation’s children in the police command and popular checkpoints, since early morning, the security centers and the police headquarters of the terrorist “israeli” regime, including the special police unit of this regime known as “Lahav 433” and the “Gilat Defense” satellite communications center, have been targeted by high-powered drone attacks. This announcement states that any attack on dear Iran will be responded to powerfully. “Lahav 433” is a special unit of the “israeli” police and is equivalent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in other countries, which is also referred to as the FBI of the “israeli” regime. Gilat Defense is one of the satellite communication and technology centers that cooperates with the US Department of Defense and NATO for military applications.

In the evening the IRGC issued a statement reviewing the results of the military operations carried out during the day and on the previous days (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Communiqué No. 40 regarding Operation True Promise 4: At dawn today, in several waves of attacks, the IRGC Navy simultaneously subjected four US terrorist air bases to precise and crushing strikes. In this extensive and simultaneous operation, the missile and drone units of the IRGC Navy targeted command and control centers, air traffic control towers, air defense hangars, support warehouses, and equipment at the US terrorist bases of Al-Dhafra, Al-Udeid helicopter base, Ali Al-Salem air base of the US aggressors, and Sheikh Isa air base with various types of precision-guided ballistic and cruise missiles with new warheads, as well as various types of suicide drones. Over the past days, according to published satellite imagery, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have destroyed more than 80 percent of the strategic radars and key, important, and vital points of the US terrorist bases. According to field reports, desperation and helplessness in the command, and the severe weakness of morale among American soldiers and pilots on the battlefield, are very evident.

…while IRGC spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naeini warned the enemies that…

Many of the missiles we are currently using were produced 10 years ago. Many of the newly produced missiles have not yet been used in operations. Many of our missile depots remain untouched. Does Trump not claim to have destroyed the Iranian navy? If so, let him dare to bring his warships into the Persian Gulf region. The third leader of the Revolution entered the field with the same spirit of confronting arrogance and the same discourse of resistance.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeeen and RNN Mirror (all emphasis added).

At the end of the day, the IRGC issued an evacuation warning for a few specific areas of Dubai (UAE) and Doha (Qatar):

The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced in a statement to residents in specified areas in the cities of Dubai and Doha that, due to the hiding of officers and soldiers of the terrorist United States Army in these areas, these points may be subject to attack in the coming hours. Our country’s Armed Forces asked the residents and individuals present in these areas to distance themselves from these locations as quickly as possible. Despite the warnings of the Iranian Armed Forces, your rulers have given shelter to American terrorists and have allowed your territory to be used for attacks against Iran.

It is also worth reporting that during the day Iranian authorities arrested at least 20 individuals in West Azerbaijan on suspicion of gathering sensitive information about military and security infrastructure and cooperating with Israeli intelligence, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

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Iraqi frontline

Funeral of Kata’ib Hezbollah fighters in Najaf (Iraq) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to the Iraqi war front, the Coordination Framework in Iraq condemned the US attacks carried out the day before on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) headquarters and security forces (see my previous update), while the PMF Chairman held an emergency meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Among the people killed in recent US attacks there was also Abu Ali al-Amiri, leader of Kata’ib Hezbollah, who was mourned by the Iraqi Al-Nujaba Movement in a statement saying (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

The arrogant enemy has foolishly opened the gates of hell, which will not be closed by statements of condemnation, but by the actions of men on the battlefield. The resistance today does not settle for threats; it is in the stage of open reckoning. There are no rules of engagement and no limits to deterrence when the blood of our leaders and heroes is violated. The occupier's illusions of stability on our land will turn into nightmares haunting their soldiers in their bases and in every inch they have defiled with their trembling footsteps.

Despite the mourning, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq was not idle and carried out 24 operations over the course of the day, making impossible for the Outlaw US Empire to evacuate its personnel from the country, as reported by RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen. The video below shows one of the attacks carried out by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq with “Al-Qari’ rockets triumph over the C-RAM system”, as per RNN Mirror:

Lebanese frontline

Moving to the Lebanese war front, several towns and residential areas were bombed by Israeli aircraft in the early morning, as reported by Al Mayadeen, bringing the death toll since 2nd March 2026 to 850 martyrs (107 of which children) and 2,105 wounded, as per Al Mayadeen.

Yesterday United Nations Secretary General António Guterres visited Beirut and, at a press conference, urged for a diplomatic solution (source: Al Mayadeen):

The south [of Lebanon] risks becoming a wasteland. Southern Beirut, which is under sweeping evacuation orders by Israel, risks being bombed to oblivion. There is no military solution, only diplomacy.

However, he probably forgets that the ceasefire was never implemented by Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel), while Hezbollah abided by it for more than one year and is now taking revenge, with Israeli media having to admit that rocket fire towards the north of occupied Palestine is relentless - here is Israeli Channel 12:

An uneasy weekend in the north, as a very large number of launches were recorded.

In the past 24 hours alone, around 50 sirens were activated, forcing residents to repeatedly run to shelters. In recent days, residents of the north have barely left fortified areas due to the continuous sequence of sirens and launches by Hezbollah.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on a direct, face-to-face battle between the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) and Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, described as “fearless” by the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation Kan, whose correspondent in the north of occupied Palestine added:

We witnessed multiple warning sirens over the last 24 hours. I stopped counting after four sirens during the night in Metulla and Kiryat Shmona. Even during periods of relative calm, military activity continued, with the Israeli army employing artillery and airstrikes, while warning sirens and Iron Dome interceptions persisted in neighboring towns. There is no calm here. Throughout the day, warning sirens were also heard in Nahariya, Ma’alot-Tarshiha, Kiryot, and several times in Upper Galilee. During the night, a single rocket landed in Metulla, causing damage to infrastructure. It was later confirmed to be a cluster munition rocket, meaning it carried additional explosive submunitions that disperse and can cause further damage. The gap between official statements about Hezbollah’s status and the ongoing ground fire remains clear. Living in the north is not easy. The current situation is more complex than during the 2023–2024 war because approximately 61,000 people who were evacuated during that period have now returned and live near the border, making the situation more sensitive.

During the day Hezbollah carried out 25 military operations targeting, among other targets, the strategic Palmachim Airbase, a major Israeli Air Force installation and its primary spaceport, located on the Mediterranean coast south of Tel Aviv, the Mount Meron Air Traffic Control base and several military bases in the occupied Syrian Golan, as reported by Al Mayadeen (click on the link for more details). The videos below show a couple of the operations executed by Hezbollah:

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

“The difference between southern Syria and southern Lebanon” - from Saba .

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