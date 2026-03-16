GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
4h

Thanks so much dear Ismaele for a comprehensive editorial.

Although Iran has existed (time immemorial) the GREAT WHITE WORLD always assumed others had NO brains.

GO Iran..........do what you have to do.

And for those Iranians living outside your country, I suggest you shut up and admire your Country.

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Lou Cassivi's avatar
Lou Cassivi
4h

Thank you for such a lucid commentary. To the country of Iran: please to not stop until you have erased USrael from the map. There will never be peace on earth as long as USrael exists.

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