From Middle East Spectator (MES).

After the “fireworks” yesterday (Monday 4th May 2026 - see my previous article), today has been quite a quiet day, except in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where missile alerts were activated this afternoon, as reported by Middle East Spectator (MES - see images above). No hit has been reported, but, starting from today, Emirati universities and educational institutions have switched to off-campus virtual learning due to “continued threats from Iran”, as per MES, suggesting that something is cooking!

However, it must be said that the attacks on UAE were not launched by Iran. In fact, overnight a military source quoted by Iranian State broadcaster IRIB blamed the US military for the fire at an oil facility in the Fujairah Petroleum Industry Zone yesterday (source: Al Mayadeen - emphasis added):

Iran had no plan to attack oil facilities [in the UAE]. What happened was the result of adventurism by US military forces, aimed at creating a passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. It is the US military that must bear responsibility for what happened.

Tonight Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters was even clearer in the following statement (sources: RNN Mirror, Al Mayadeen, Mehr News Agency):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have not carried out any missile or drone operations against the UAE in recent days, and if any such action had taken place, we would have announced it with firmness and clarity. Therefore, the report of that country’s Ministry of Defense is absolutely denied and is devoid of any truth. It is declared to the officials and statesmen of the UAE: Your country should not, as an Islamic land, become a nest for Americans and zionists and their military forces and equipment, and betray the Islamic world and Muslims. You should not trap yourselves in the net of the Americans and zionists, and instead of confronting the infidels and polytheists and refusing any cooperation with them, subject the Muslim nation of Iran to unfair media attacks, false accusations, and propaganda. Unfortunately, it must be said that today the UAE has become one of the main American and zionist bases as the enemies of the Islamic world and the main factor of insecurity in the region, and it has become the location for the deployment of a large part of their forces and military equipment. One cannot solve a problem or distort the international atmosphere by propaganda, making accusations, and playing the victim. If we have shown restraint so far in the face of your propaganda and assistance to the enemies of the Islamic Ummah and Iran, it has been solely for the sake of security and out of respect for our Muslim brothers and sisters in that country. We warn that if any action is taken against Iranian islands, ports, and our country’s coasts from the territory of the UAE, we will give a crushing and regrettable response.

Of course, the UAE does not care and, according to Israeli Kan 11 news quoted by Al Mayadeen, “is actively exerting pressure on the United States to strike Iran, arguing that Tehran should be ‘punished’ over the alleged missile launches”. Apparently, a senior official in Abu Dhabi spoke to Yossi Shelley, Israeli ambassador to the UAE, and said that they must “make the American administration act”, adding:

It is impossible to be tolerant toward the Iranian regime in any form; they must be punished.

Nevertheless, USrael has decided to stay put… at least for now. Here is US War Secretary Pete Hegseth responding to a question from a reporter at a press conference (source: MES):

Reporter: Over the last 24 hours, Iran has fired at us, and we’ve fired at Iran. Is the ceasefire over? Pete Hegseth: No, the ceasefire it not over. Ultimately this is a separate and distinct project.

“A separate and distinct project”… interesting wording. Of course, you need to keep in mind the War Powers Resolution (WPR) and its interpretation by this US administration, as I explained in previous articles (see here and here), to understand Pete Hegseth’s choice of words. The idea is that, once they decide to restart the war, the 60-day clock for the WPR will restart from either zero or 38, depending on Pete Hegseth’s interpretation of his own words a few days ago.

In another part of his presser, Pete Hegseth claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is “clear for transit” after two American ships passed through it, though they “were fired upon and had to dodge multiple drones, missiles and naval mines”, as per MES. He even dared to say that “hundreds of ships are lining up” and claim that the Strait of Hormuz is open and that Iran has been “embarrassed”:

However, Iran rejected reports on the transit of the Maersk-operated Alliance Fairfax vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz under US military protection, as this has been confirmed neither by Maersk itself nor by the ship’s Automatic Identification System (AIS), whose last recorded signal is from 65 days ago, when it was anchored near Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Tasnim, according to which “reputable maritime tracking platforms had not reported any [recent] movement” of the vessel through the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) also issued a statement warning ships against deviating from Iranian-designated corridors, as reported by MES, Mehr and Al Mayadeen:

We once again warn all vessels intending to pass through the Strait that the only safe route for passing the Strait of Hormuz is through the corridor previously announced by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Deviation of vessels to other routes is unsafe and will face a decisive response from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

Earlier tonight Iran even announced the “Persian Gulf Strait Authority”, a new legal framework for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, according to which ships can obtain transit authorization from Iran after contacting the authority and paying tolls, as per MES, Al Mayadeen and Mehr, citing Iranian Press TV. Transit regulations can be obtained by emailing info@PGSA.ir

A military source cited by Tasnim and Al Mayadeen also dismissed reports about US military hitting six IRGC speedboats:

Following the false claim by the US military that it had targeted 6 Iranian speedboats, since none of the IRGC combat vessels had been hit, an investigation was conducted into the nature of the claim from local sources [Instead] it was determined that the American aggressive forces had attacked 2 small boats carrying people‘s cargo that were moving from Khasab on the coasts of Oman towards the coasts of Iran. The Americans must definitely be held accountable for their crime in this regard.

The US attack on the two small cargo boats resulted in the death of 5 civilians. Yet, you have to hear Hegseth saying things like this:

As a gift to the world, the U.S. has established a powerful Red, White and Blue Dome over the Strait of Hormuz. American destroyers, supported by hundreds of fighter jets, helicopters and drones are providing 24 hour overwatch for peaceful transit. [Source: MES]

…or this (again from MES):

Iran is the clear aggressor…

…while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated (source: MES):

The leaders of Iran still haven’t made the rational choice and surrendered. That’s because they’re insane in the brain.

…as if US leaders are sane people! I will spare you one minute of non-sense coming out from Trump’s filthy mouth, but, if you are masochist, you can watch two snippets on MES Telegram channel here and here… or read it here on Al Mayadeen.

On the other hand, worth of note is the following explanation by Sardar Javani, Deputy Political Commander of the IRGC, of the expanded maritime control area established yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz and how the IRGC manages it (sources: RNN Mirror and Mehr):

The new management of the Strait of Hormuz will lay the foundation for the global and international order. Any ship that wants to transit this demarcated area must do so with the permission of the Islamic Republic's armed forces in order to be safe. Any vessel belonging to a hostile enemy that wants to pass through will be confronted with decisively.

Separately (see Tasnim News Agency), he also said that the Outlaw US Empire has failed to achieve its objectives, despite its power and capabilities, adding that the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald Trump, will not be able to change the situation or turn the clock back to the conditions that existed before 28th February 2026, when USrael attacked Iran out of the blue, while US-Iran talks were taking place (see my account of the first day of the Ramadan War here).

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, representative of the Leader of the Revolution in the Supreme National Security Council, warned stated that…

The cost of making decisions for the enemy will exceed the limits of endurance, and the security of Iran is non-negotiable. The American pirates must know that complex, combined, and asymmetric operations deep in the field will change the equations. The equations will change in a way that makes the cost of the decision for the Americans exceed the limits of endurance. This is not a warning; rather, it is part of a reality that will be realized.

…as quoted by RNN Mirror (all emphasis mine).

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (L) and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Speaking of “equations”, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf used the same metaphor in the following tweet (see also Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr):

The new equation of the Strait of Hormuz is in the process of being solidified. The security of shipping and energy transit has been jeopardized by the United States and its allies through the violation of the ceasefire and the imposition of a blockade; of course, their evil will diminish. We know full well that the continuation of the status quo is intolerable for America; while we have not even begun yet.

…whereas Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi renamed the US military operation “Project Freedom” to “Project Deadlock” in the tweet below (see also Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr):

Before departing for China today for talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (see Tasnim), yesterday Araghchi presented “a comprehensive report on the developments in the field of foreign policy and international relations” to the parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, as per Mehr. While Araghchi is en route to China and ahead of an anticipated meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said (source: Al Mayadeen):

Let’s see if China — let’s see them step up with some diplomacy and get the Iranians to open the strait.

Of course, he wants China to solve the problem that Americans created in the first place by attacking Iran!

Head of Iranian Judiciary Gholamhossein Ejei (L) and Mohammad Mokhber (R), assistant to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from Mehr.

Gholamhossein Ejei, head of Iranian Judiciary, tweeted on X (see also Mehr):

The era of foreign-based order in the waters of the Persian has ended. Legal support for those who protect the security of our territorial waters is unconditional, comprehensive, and resolute. Any action that disrupts security in the Strait of Hormuz will receive a big hurdle and a harsh response from the soldiers of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

…while Mohammad Mokhber, assistant to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, was quoted by Mehr as saying:

The Strait of Hormuz has been closed and will not be opened except by the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Trump talks too much nonsense.

Ali Akbar Velayati, political affairs adviser to the Iranian Supreme Leader, warned the sailors aboard the USS Tripoli, an America-class amphibious assault ship currently deployed in the Arabian Sea (source: Al Mayadeen):

Your president failed to protect US forces in the previous war. You have been tasked with saving the region's money coffers - but in the end, you will find yourselves in a slaughterhouse. [The USS Tripoli] will become your nightmare and shatter your security.

…whereas Alireza Abbasi, deputy head of the agriculture committee in Iran’s Parliament, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying that the…

US maritime blockade does not impact Iran’s food security. Despite the US naval blockade, we have no problem in supplying basic goods and food because, due to the size of the country, it is possible to import from different borders.

…adding that, on the other hand, it would backfire, as it affects exports of oil, energy, and chemical fertilizers to the rest of the world, which would face greater economic damage, as pointed out by the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, who “has warned that the global economy faces a significantly worsening outlook if the war on Iran continues into 2027, with rising oil prices and inflation already signaling mounting economic strain”, as per Al Mayadeen, reporting on a potential fall in global growth to ~2.5% and a potential increase in inflation above 5%, as fertilizer prices have already surged by 30% to 40%, driving global food prices up by 3% to 6%.

Sheikh Abbas al-Kaabi, Member of the Presidium of the Assembly of Experts for Leadership in Iran - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth mentioning the following highlights from an Al Mayadeen interview of Sheikh Abbas al-Kaabi, Member of the Presidium of the Assembly of Experts for Leadership in Iran:

On the first day of the war, Netanyahu and Trump said the war would not last more than three to four days and that they would bring down the Islamic Republic. Today, after 61 days of fighting, the Islamic Republic is stronger, while they have grown weaker and are seeking ways to exit the war, as the world witnesses Trump’s contradictory statements, while the factors of victory remain strong in Iran. I want to make a very important point: it is wrong to describe this war as merely an American and Zionist aggression against Iran. Rather, this US-Zionist aggression is against Palestine, Gaza, and the central cause of the Islamic nation. The attack on Iran has taken place because Iran represents the Axis of Resistance and a position of strength, and because it never abandoned the Palestinian cause. We have not abandoned diplomacy; we approach it with long-term strategic patience, but our hand remains on the trigger. Our souls are devoted to Iran. In times of war, people are ready to sacrifice everything for Islam and their homeland. Today, I can say that after the First World War, the League of Nations was established to prevent wars. After the Second World War, the United Nations Charter and the Security Council were created for the same purpose. Yet wars continued. They speak of going to Iran, then to Cuba, then elsewhere. They seek to burn the world.

News and updates from Lebanon

Moving briefly to Lebanon, Little Satan continues its “ceasefire” violations. Yesterday marked the day with the highest number of violations (619) since the “ceasefire” began in mid-April, according to a UNIFIL report cited by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on a total death toll of more than 2,700 people killed and 8,311 wounded since 2nd March 2026, when Israel started its attack on Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Hezbollah keeps responding to the “ceasefire” violations with military operations against the Israeli invaders and occupiers, as reported by Al Mayadeen, according to which today Hezbollah targeted an Israeli helicopter and several Merkava tanks, as well as other vehicles and gatherings of Israeli soldiers, with drones and rockets. RNN Mirror today has reported a total of 18 military operations executed by Hezbollah until the time of publishing this article.

It is also worth reporting that Hezbollah rejected the false accusations issued by the Syrian Interior Ministry claiming to have dismantled a “Hezbollah-affiliated cell” that was planning to carry out security operations inside Syrian territory, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following statement (source: RNN Mirror):

The Media Relations office in Hezbollah categorically denies the false accusations issued by the Syrian Ministry of Interior, which claimed the dismantling of a cell affiliated with Hezbollah that was planning to carry out security operations inside Syrian territory. The repetition of these allegations by the Syrian security authorities, despite our repeated announcements that there is no presence of Hezbollah inside Syrian territory and that it has no activity there, raises significant questions and confirms that there are those who seek to ignite the fuse of tension and sedition between the Syrian and Lebanese peoples. Hezbollah wishes Syria and its people all the best, and for them to enjoy full security and stability. Any threat to Syria’s security is a threat to Lebanon’s security. Hezbollah has never been a party working to destabilize the security of any state or target the stability of its people; rather, it was and will remain in a position of defense in the face of the zionist enemy and its expansionist projects, which is the enemy of Lebanon and Syria that occupies their lands and covets their wealth and the resources of their peoples.

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Today I will conclude with the following videos of a Hezbollah FPV (First-Person View) drone targeting a Merkava tank in the town of Al-Qawzah, southern Lebanon (source: RNN Mirror):

…and another one targeting enemy soldiers in the town of Al-Bayada, again in southern Lebanon (source: RNN Mirror):

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