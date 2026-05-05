GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
2h

Thank you, Ismaele! UAE is a captured zionist entity, hoping to be the Isra3l of Arabs. If they don't smarten up, may the die in peace. There are some serious people in this world, and there are many fools.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2h

Thanks for reporting this false flag and other misinformation, Ismaele. The usual trying to pit countries against each other...

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