Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan - from Al Mayadeen .

Before delving into the core of this article, let’s start from the recognition of the State of Palestine by several Western countries (UK, Australia, Canada, France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Malta), as announced at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) between the end of last week and the beginning of this week. Much has been said, so, rather than saying my opinion, I will let Osama Hamdan, member of Hamas politburo, speak. Here is what he said in an interview to Al Mayadeen last Tuesday, 23rd September 2025 (source: Al Mayadeen Short News - all emphasis added):

The recognitions of the State of Palestine are a step in the right direction and the result of the people’s resistance, especially during Al-Aqsa Flood. What’s required are concrete measures, namely halting the aggression on Gaza. What’s needed are practical steps, not imposing diktats on the Palestinian people, but imposing sanctions on the occupation. Some governments seek to evade imposing sanctions on the occupation by recognizing the State of Palestine. There have been no messages from the movement to the US president or anyone else since the assassination attempt in Qatar. The aggression occurred a day after Trump presented his proposal to the movement’s delegation, which was meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister. I believe there is a revival of previous proposals to give the illusion that there are negotiations to cover up Israeli crimes in Gaza. It has become clear that the Zionist entity is not interested in a truce or a ceasefire. The enemy is trying to buy time, hoping to achieve a political gain it hasn’t secured in two years of aggression. The threat is no longer limited to deportation of Palestinians; it aims to impose its will on neighbouring states. There is no doubt that the absence of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has left its mark, and we affirm that the martyrdom of leaders will not break the resistance. Hezbollah has previously lost its Secretary-General, Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi, yet it grew stronger, achieved liberation in 2000, and fought a heroic battle in 2006. There is a deep-rooted relationship that has developed between the Resistance in Palestine, especially Hamas, and the Resistance in Lebanon, namely Hezbollah. The relationship between the Resistance in Lebanon and Palestine was led on Hezbollah’s side by Sayyed Nasrallah, serving the resistance and achieving accomplishments. The absence of Sayyed Hassan places a responsibility on us all to continue on the path of eliminating the entity and liberating the land.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

The problem is Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who, last Sunday (21st September 2025) already made clear that…

There will be no Palestinian state. I will give an answer to the latest attempt to impose a terrorist state in the very heart of our country upon my return from the United States. I have a clear message to those leaders who recognized the Palestinian state after the horrific 7th October [2023] massacre: you are giving terrorism a huge reward.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. We do not know yet what Netanyahu’s answer will be, but I am afraid it could be the Israeli annexation of Gaza and/or West Bank, with much harsher military operations in one of the two or both of them, which makes me think that all this hypocritical theatre of recognition of the State of Palestine by certain countries (UK on top) that have taken no other action in support of Palestinians and against Israel was actually done on purpose, so that the Zionists could have an excuse to ramp up their genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from their land!

Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Khamenei.ir .

Let’s now move to Iran, where last Tuesday Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei “delivered a speech to the nation, addressing national, regional, and global issues”. Here are some highlights from his speech (sources: Khamenei.ir, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), Tasnim News Agency, Al Mayadeen and its Short News - all emphasis mine):

We did not possess this technology [uranium enrichment], nor were others willing to meet our needs. Yet, with the determination of several committed managers, along with the efforts of officials and scientists, we began this endeavor more than thirty years ago. Today, we have attained an advanced level of enrichment. Countries seeking to build nuclear weapons increase enrichment to even 90%. Since we have no need for such weapons & have decided to not have nuclear weapons, we have increased our level of enrichment to 60%. 10 countries in the world are capable of uranium enrichment, and one is Islamic Iran. The other nine countries have nuclear bombs. We’re the ones who don’t have a nuclear bomb, and we won’t have one. We have no intention of using nuclear weapons, but we do have enrichment. We have neither succumbed to pressure regarding the enrichment issue nor will we ever do so. Similarly, in any other matter, we have stood firm against pressure and will continue to do so. The US side has dug its heels in, insisting that Iran mustn’t have enrichment. Now others, the previous administrations, used to say that we shouldn’t have high-level enrichment. But this one now says, “Don’t have enrichment whatsoever; absolutely no enrichment”. It means that this great achievement – one for which our country has worked so hard, gone to great costs, and endured so many difficulties – should be thrown away and destroyed! Obviously, a nation with a strong sense of honor, like the Iranian nation, will slap anyone who suggests such a thing and refuse to accept it. We have dozens of senior nuclear scientists, hundreds of others pursuing this path, and thousands of others working in the nuclear field. Enemies targeted our nuclear facilities, and science cannot be destroyed through bombing. The United States wants to impose its dictates on Iran, and this is not negotiation... What they want from talks is for Iran’s hands to be completely empty, so it cannot defend itself when they target it. Now, he (the US President) says that enrichment must be terminated, but just a few days ago one of their officials stated that Iran should not even possess medium-range or short-range missiles — meaning that Iran’s hands should be so tied that if it were attacked, it could not even respond to the US bases. These remarks are not worthy of serious consideration; they exceed the credibility of the speaker. The counterpart has threatened that if you do not negotiate, such and such will occur. Therefore, accepting such negotiations signifies submission, fear, and trembling — a surrender of the nation and the country in the face of threats. Today they say that if you pursue enrichment, we will take action; tomorrow, possessing missiles or having relations — or lack thereof — with certain countries will become grounds for threats and pressure to force retreat. No nation of honor would accept negotiations under threat, and no wise policymaker would endorse them. Ten years ago, we concluded an agreement with the US under which a nuclear production center was to be closed, and enriched materials exported or diluted, in return for the lifting of sanctions and normalization of Iran’s file at the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA]. Today, after ten years, not only has our nuclear file not returned to normal, but its problems have increased within the Security Council and the IAEA. The US side has consistently broken promises, lied, issued sporadic military threats, and, when possible, assassinated our figures such as the esteemed Martyr General Soleimani or bombed our facilities. How can one negotiate with such a counterpart with trust and confidence? Negotiations with the US regarding the nuclear issue, and perhaps other matters, are a dead-end. If we attain strength, the US side will no longer even issue threats. The assassination of commanders and some key figures was intended to incite chaos in the country, especially Tehran, with the help of their agents, disrupt the nation’s affairs, target the foundations of the system, and eventually eradicate Islam from this country. However, the rapid appointment of successors to the martyred commanders, the high morale of the Armed Forces, and the orderly governance of the country contributed to defeating the enemy. Yet, the most decisive element in the enemy’s failure was the unity and cohesion of the nation. The critical point is that this decisive unity remains intact and continues to exert great influence. Back then [on 12-13 June 2025, at the beginning of the 12-day war], streets filled with people chanting powerful slogans against the accursed Zionist regime and criminal US demonstrated the unity of the nation, a unity that still exists and will continue to exist. A week after the enemy launched its aggression against Iran, it realized that it would not be able to achieve its goals. The Iranian people’s unity was the foundation, and they demonstrated against the enemies. There are internal differences in opinion, however, when it comes to confronting the enemy, everyone turns into an iron fist. Iran will be the same Iran that confronted the aggression and the same Iran that took to the streets to support the administration. Martyr [Sayyed] Hassan Nasrallah was a treasure for the entire Islamic world, not just the Shia sect, and his legacy and Hezbollah will endure. He may be gone, but the treasure he created remains. The story of Lebanon’s Hezbollah is ongoing. Hezbollah shouldn’t be underestimated, and this important treasure shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s a treasure for Lebanon and for the rest of the world. Hezbollah, as a wealth, is a great asset for Lebanon and beyond.

And here is a message issued by Khamenei earlier today on the occasion of the Sacred Defense Week, as reported by IRNA and Tasnim:

This year, the Sacred Defense week has gained another manifestation and glory with the martyrdom of a group of prominent people of the path of Islamic resistance and brave young people in different places. Martyrdom is the reward of struggle, whether in the 8-year defense (Iraqi-imposed war in the 1980s), or in the 12-day heroic battle (Israeli-imposed war on Iran in June this year), or in Lebanon, Gaza, and Palestine. Nations grow with these struggles and shine with these martyrdoms. It is important to believe in God’s promise about the victory of truth and the decline of falsehood and to adhere to our duty to support God’s religion.

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday (Wednesday 24th September 2025) Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei, had an interview with Al Mayadeen (also reported on Tasnim), which is worth reporting on, as it touched upon different topics, starting with the activation of the JCPOA snapback mechanism by the E3 (France, Germany and UK). Here are some excerpts (all emphasis added):

This hostile move once again reveals the true face of the historic animosity rooted in Western colonial and hegemonic policies. These measures will do nothing but deepen Europe’s isolation on the world stage. Iran, grounded in faith, science, and the unity of its people, will continue progressing at full speed. The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized peaceful diplomacy, but it will respond to these conspiracies with strength and national dignity. Trump’s behavior is reminiscent of Hitler’s actions at the start of World War II. Just as Hitler intimidated Western powers into submission in 1939, Trump has followed a similarly dangerous path: one that will not end well for him or his allies. We strongly condemn the Zionist regime and its American and British supporters for their aggression against Qatar. What happened in Qatar reveals the same crusader mentality, where Muslims are slaughtered simply for being Muslim. Today, a rogue entity, ejected even by followers of Prophet Moses (peace be upon him) [i.e. not Zionist Jews], commits unspeakable crimes against innocent civilians. They [these modern crusaders] are the same ones who, after the attack on the World Trade Center towers, prompted Bush to declare that the crusades have returned. Later, it became clear that the same current had orchestrated the attack to provide a pretext for the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan. We see that US rulers have no commitment to principles; in the morning they say one thing and by evening they act against it. An example is the case of Qatar: despite Qatar’s support for the United States, at the start of the Zionist aggression against Qatar, Washington in effect supported the Zionists, but after failing to achieve its main goal — eliminating resistance commanders in Hamas — it shifted its stance and declared it had not agreed with that action. Another point concerns Britain’s role. Reports indicate that the UK deployed one of its refueling aircraft to support Zionist warplanes [as I showed here], but to mislead public opinion it claimed the flight was merely part of a joint exercise with Qatari forces. All this evidence shows that Western powers continue to spare no crime against Muslims. I hope the Islamic and Arab world will draw lessons from these bitter experiences, as well as from the achievements of resistance against these sworn enemies, and will no longer be deceived by such malicious actors. The Islamic Republic of Iran is sincerely ready to provide all necessary support to Islamic countries in defending their sovereignty and interests. For over four decades, I’ve witnessed Western and Zionist plots in Lebanon and Iraq. Today, the Resistance is stronger, more experienced, and more determined than ever. These new conspiracies will fail just like those before them. These [crimes in Gaza] are not just war crimes, they are acts of genocide, cultural erasure, and demographic annihilation.

He concluded the interview outlining the following urgent measures that the international community should take to stop the genocide in Gaza, apart from the useless recognition of the State of Palestine, which may never exist if Israel is not stopped:

Exerting international pressure to open humanitarian crossings and break the siege on Gaza Establishing a special international tribunal to prosecute Israeli war criminals Imposing sweeping economic, political, and military sanctions on “Israel” Ensuring uncensored media coverage of the crimes committed in Gaza

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting on this interview of Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf by the internet program “Majaray-e Jang” (The Story of War), which was covered by both Al Mayadeen and Tasnim. Here are some of Ghalibaf’s statements (all emphasis mine):

This decision [of launching Operation al-Aqsa Flood on 7th October 2023] was completely made by Hamas, and the Islamic Republic of Iran and Hezbollah of Lebanon were not aware of the operational details. We do not interfere in the decision-making of Hezbollah and Hamas. They make their own decisions based on their political and operational circumstances, but we support their decisions in line with the defense of their land and Islamic ideals. In the strategy of 7th October (operation), there was no mistake. The legitimacy and righteousness of the resistance always remain in place. In terms of beliefs, capabilities, cohesion, material and moral aspects, Hezbollah is alive and more spirited than ever. [Referring to the 12-day war] The enemies were planning to carry out an attack similar to the pager operation [in Lebanon] targeting the Iranian missile system, but ultimately failed after Iranian rockets accurately struck the strategic Beer al-Sabe’ area. Every Iranian missile was a clear message. We defend our country because it is necessary for the region’s stability as a whole. In the event of any miscalculation or aggression, the Islamic Republic of Iran will maintain battlefield initiative and deliver another decisive and instructive response.

Ghalibaf warned that, in case of a new aggression, Operation True Promise 4 would involve “even stronger and more powerful missiles”.

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib - from Tasnim .

Getting into the core of this article (as per title), during the Sacred Defense commemoration yesterday, Iran’s intelligence minister Esmail Khatib made some interesting remarks, disclosing that intelligence recently gathered from Israel include information related to its nuclear facilities, which could be used to punish the Zionist entity in case of a new aggression on Iran (all emphasis added):

According to Western countries and officials of the (Israeli) regime, Iran has infiltrated the occupying entity, and the arrest of individuals who live within the occupied lands has been made public. [Iran’s reach and power is] one of the great blessings that we must express, explain, and be grateful for. The documents that have been seized from the regime and the valuable intelligence obtained are another one of these blessings. The documents we obtained from the Zionist regime relate to information about their nuclear facilities. These documents and other strategic records of the regime will enhance the country’s offensive capabilities. With courage and honor, they [Iranian people] defended the nation’s integrity against enemies backed by foreign powers who miscalculated in trying to overthrow the Islamic Republic. Thanks to the prudent leadership of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the bravery of the armed forces, the intelligence community, the actions of the 14th administration, and the people’s unity, Iran’s strength was preserved. During both imposed wars, enemies tried to topple the system, but with God’s help and despite militant and separatist efforts, security endured.

…as quoted in this article by Tasnim, which, in another one, provided more details of the intelligence gathered by Iran: details of Israel’s nuclear and military programs, as well as “full names, personal details, addresses, and professional links of 189 nuclear and military specialists tied to Israel’s weapons projects […] including a list of researchers, scientists, and senior managers of weapons projects, among them American and European scientists involved in related programs”. Khatib was quoted again as saying that “a considerable number of employees of the regime’s nuclear institutions, military bodies, and even ordinary citizens cooperated with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence in obtaining this mass of documents and transferring them from the regime’s layered security systems into Iran”, adding:

There were two main motives for this cooperation: first, financial incentives and payment; and second, deep hatred toward the regime’s corrupt and criminal Prime Minister, which led to acts of revenge against him. In addition, there are documents showing official influence exerted by Israeli officials and American senators on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and their receipt of information about our peaceful nuclear program.

Details of the Iranian intelligence operation were revealed yesterday night on a documentary named “Spider’s Lair” broadcast on Iran’s national television, according to which the material was obtained through a complex operation carried out months ago, as reported also in this Al Mayadeen article, which include some video snippets from the aforementioned documentary - here is one:

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

In the meantime, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a powerful speech at the UNGA. For sake of brevity I will only quote a couple of short excerpts, but I strongly recommend that you read the full text at Tasnim (you can also find a summary in this IRNA article - all emphasis mine):

The foundation of all divine religions and human conscience is the golden rule: “Do not do to others what you do not want done to yourself”.

Your Excellencies, is our world like this? We have a saying that goes, “A blacksmith in Balkh committed a sin, and they hanged a coppersmith in Shushtar.” Someone disrupts the region elsewhere, yet others are punished. We Iranians extend our power in the world, not through the production and use of nuclear weapons and the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of people in the twentieth century or the genocide and imposition of starvation on the children of Gaza in the twenty-first century, nor even in the historical empires of Iran, but through a culture of empathy and the message of solidarity from world-renowned figures like Molavi and Hafez, and the verses of Saadi from 800 years ago: “Human beings are members of a whole

In creation of one essence and soul

If one member is afflicted with pain

Other members uneasy will remain

If you have no sympathy for human pain

The name of human you cannot retain”.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei - from Tasnim .

Yet, despite this humane stance or maybe because of it, the Iranian delegation has to endure US restrictions and harassment while attending the UNGA, “affecting daily movements and even routine shopping” and preventing Iranian diplomats “from taking part in international meetings outside a limited zone designated by US authorities”, as per Tasnim and IRNA, quoting Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei as saying:

The real objective behind the increasing restrictions imposed by the US administration on Iranian diplomats and their dependents in New York is to disrupt Iran’s diplomatic performance within the United Nations. The US systematic harassment of Iranian diplomats has obstructed the Iranian delegates from attending several multilateral events that were held outside the so-called ‘permitted parameters’ during this week only. Applying such cheap restrictions on our diplomats’ movements and even on their daily grocery shopping is not only a blatant violation of the US obligations under the Headquarters Agreement but also a new low in terms of showcasing the extent of animosity of the US administration toward Iranians.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (centre left) and IAEA Secretary General Rafael Grossi (centre right) - from Tasnim .

Nevertheless, despite US restrictions, Iranian top diplomats managed to hold sideline meetings with their counterpart. For instance, Pezeshkian met with French President Emmanuel Macron, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, the President of Finland Alexander Stubb, his Swiss counterpart Karin Keller-Sutter, the European Council President Antonio Costa and his Bolivian counterpart Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, whereas Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held meetings with Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot and E3 Foreign Ministers and Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. It is also worth mentioning the speech that Araghchi gave at the High-Level Meeting of the Global Development Initiative in New York, rejecting unilateralism, which you can find here.

Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami (L) and Alexei Likhachev, head of Russian-state nuclear corporation Rosatom (R) - from IRNA .

Meanwhile, yesterday Mohammad Eslami, Iranian Vice-President and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), and Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev met in Moscow (Russia) and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the construction of small-scale nuclear power plants in Iran, as reported by IRNA and Tasnim, the latter of which quoted Eslami as saying:

During the (ongoing) visit to Russia, while reviewing the current cooperation and topics of interest of the two countries, we have been able to make optimal use of the opportunity of strategic cooperation between Iran and Russia. We have good relations with Russia regarding cooperation in the construction of a nuclear power plant. We have also conducted extensive studies (in this field) and have designed (projects) and we also have the necessary industrial capacity. It was important for us to cooperate with Russia in this field and put a specific project on the agenda and implement it. Fortunately, this was achieved today and we signed an MoU with Mr. Likhachev. The negotiations and discussions of this agreement are moving quickly towards a contract. [It is a] golden opportunity for us in which we will produce 5,000 megawatts of atomic electricity.

IRGC Deputy commander Brigadier General Ali Fadavi - from IRNA .

Before leaving Iran, it is worth quoting Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, Deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commemorating the martyrs of the 12-day war against Iran and reminding us who had the upper hand (all emphasis added):

In the [12-day] war that we had with the whole world three months ago [June 2025], in which (the enemies) from the Great Satan (the US) to the Zionists, stood against the Islamic Revolution, the passage of time proved who won and who was defeated. We won this war while a coalition of those claiming to be world powers were together. What caused our victory? (It was) following the teachings of the Sacred Defense (the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran in the 1980s) and not bowing down to the arrogant. We lost many of our loved ones (in the war), but the enemies did not achieve any of his goals. The Islamic system was not overthrown, the Iranian nation was not humiliated, and our beloved Iran was not divided. To the contrary, they (the enemies) desperately asked for a ceasefire and until the last second, they were watching our missiles that were going to hit them.

…as quoted by Tasnim and IRNA, whereas Al Mayadeen reported that the Iranian Defense Ministry boosted production by 58% over the last year, citing its spokesperson Brigadier General Reza Talaei.

IRGC Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini was also quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying that the Anglo-Zionist enemies would face a “broader, more destructive, and more decisive” response, if they repeat their mistakes, reminding that, during Operation True Promise 3 in the 12-day war against Israel, the IRGC managed to target and destroy or damage 26 strategic sites, including:

the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman) in Tel Aviv,

the military command headquarters in Tel Aviv adjacent to the Security Ministry,

Mossad’s headquarters in Glilot,

Tel Nof Air Base, located south of Tel Aviv,

the Meron Air Traffic Control Base, overseeing operations toward Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, and Cyprus,

the Nevatim Air Base in al-Naqab, home to the 140 Squadron and Strategic Air Command,

the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot,

the largest Israeli oil refinery in Haifa.

IRGC Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Yemen, yesterday the UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) force of the YAF (Yemeni Armed Forces) carried out a military operation targeting two Israeli enemy targets in the Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) area with two drones, as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen, citing YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree. According to Israeli Channel 12 cited by Al Mayadeen, one of the two drones exploded near the Club Hotel in the city of Eilat, injuring two people in critical condition. Apparently, according to the Israeli Army’s Radio, two missiles were fired to try and intercept the drone launched from Yemen, but without success. The videos below show the moment of the impact and the aftermath:

Of course, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) could not refrain from responding and today it carried out airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, targeting civilian facilities and infrastructure, according to the Yemeni Civil Defense cited by Al Mayadeen, which also reported that Yemeni air defenses managed to ambush and force Israeli aircraft to withdraw before they could launch further strikes, though attacks continued from naval forces.

Given the length of this article, I will provide highlights from today’s speech of Ansar Allah leader Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi next time and I will conclude with the following caricature from Saba, getting back to the initial topic:

P.S.: Earlier today, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth summoned hundreds of US generals and admirals at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia next week, as reported by Al Mayadeen, raising speculation on the reason behind this order. Is the Outlaw US Empire going to declare war (against Iran? Russia? Venezuela?) or is it just a restructuring of the Pentagon?

