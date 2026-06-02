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As we saw in my previous article, yesterday (Monday 1st June 2026) Iran suspended all negotiations with the Outlaw US Empire and threatened to “activate other fronts including the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait” in response to “ceasefire” violations in Gaza and Lebanon, especially in case of bombing of Beirut.

In the end, according this Axios report, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and scolded him in an expletive-laden phone call:

You’re f*cking crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your a$$. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this. What the f*ck are you doing.

Please, bear in mind that this is just pure propaganda, which has become a science since the early decades of the 20th century and has taken on fundamental importance especially in times of war.

As I mentioned in a previous article, Axios journalist Barak Ravid is a former officer of Unit 8200 of the Israeli secret services, as you can read even on Wikipedia. US news outlet Axios is formally part of a small group, Cox Enterprises, which specialises in automotive services, and it has become one of the primary tools of disinformation used by the American political-military establishment, particularly with regard to the war against Iran.

So, what is the point of this Axios report by Barak Ravid? To paint a picture of Trump as being seriously committed to the negotiations with Iran, and that as soon as he discovers his Zionist friend is taking actions that risk sabotaging these negotiations, he not only rushes to stop him, but literally gets angry with him and rebukes him sharply. So, a good and trustworthy Trump, and a bad Netanyahu who seeks to undermine his peace efforts. A narrative, mind you, that serves both perfectly, because the Israeli leader is thus portrayed (in the eyes of his country’s public opinion) as tough and determined, even ready to clash with the United States to defend Israel’s interests.

But what Axios does not say, and which is instead glaringly obvious, is how blatantly false this account is, or at best hypocritical.

It is in fact crystal clear that the US President knew exactly what was happening. Not only because the Israeli press also reports that every Israeli military operation is agreed with the Outlaw US Empire (including the one that was about to be launched on Beirut), that everything was in the public domain, and that, in any case, given that the Persian Gulf crisis was his main concern, he could not possibly be unaware of the details, but if for no other reason than that every morning he receives a report from the intelligence services on what is happening, particularly in West Asia.

But Trump has never raised any objections to Netanyahu during those months in which he literally violated the “ceasefire” thousands of times, nor did he call him when Israel issued the warning of an imminent attack on Beirut. As Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister rightly observed, “if an attack on a capital can be stopped with a phone call, why has Lebanon been suffering for months?” (see further down).

The point is that Trump only picked up the phone when the Iranian threat arrived. Without it, nothing would have changed; the attack would have gone ahead, and both Trump and Netanyahu would have been happy with that.

Axios’s job is to make people believe they are not 100% complicit, by denying the evidence.

It is a shame that even so-called “alternative media” give credence to such a (fake) news outlet!

“Alternative media”, including former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson’s blog, also discredit themselves spinning the (fake) news that Iran may have a nuke. As I wrote in a comment there…

To be honest, I find it hard to believe, as the use of a nuclear weapon and, in general, of weapons of mass destruction is forbidden by Islamic law (sharia), plus using it on Palestinian soil would have consequences also on Palestinians and Lebanese, not just Israelis. Strategic ambiguity would serve as a better deterrent.

I also referred to a note by richardstevenhack in response to another note of mine.

Pundits like Larry Johnson and Pepe Escobar are either delusional or ignorant, if not both, especially if you consider that earlier today (Tuesday 2nd June 2026), at the Plenary of the Conference on Disarmament, Iran called for legally-binding guarantees against use of nuclear weapons, as per Tasnim. (If the link does not open, you can find the full text of the statement of Mr. Mohammad Hossein Sayyadnejad, Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, also here).

IRGC Quds Force Commander Brig. Gen. Esmaeil Qaani (L), Deputy Inspector of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ Brig. Gen. Mohammad Jafar Asadi (C) and Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaei (R), former IRGC lead commander and senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayataollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from IRNA and Mehr.

The real Iranian nuclear weapons or atomic bombs, as stated by Iranian officials recently, are the unity of the Iranian people and the straits of Hormuz and Bab el Mandeb. It is no coincidence that last night Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) doubled down on the closure of the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb in case of further military escalations in Gaza and Lebanon (sources: IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

The Zionists’ aggression in Lebanon and Gaza, carried out under the shameless backing of the United States, will further strengthen the resolve of the Axis of Resistance to expand its support for both fronts, move toward activating other fronts, and bring the traffic conditions in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in line with those of the Strait of Hormuz. The bankrupt Zionist regime should know that simultaneous crimes in Southern Lebanon and Gaza will trap it in the whirlpool of Hezbollah’s operations and a new storm of Palestinian fighters.

Brigadier General Mohammad Jafar Asadi, Deputy Inspector of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, also warned the enemy about Iran’s defense capabilities, in case of renewed aggression (sources: Fars and Mehr - all emphasis added):

We have repeatedly stated that we have not yet revealed all of our winning cards. We still possess many capabilities that will be used if necessary. Naturally, the defense industry sustained some damage during the recent war. However, the locations currently being used to manufacture military equipment and support the armed forces are completely hidden from the enemy, and they have no information about their whereabouts. Therefore, our defense production situation is satisfactory. Our superior weapon—our atomic bomb—is the people themselves, who have remained present in the streets and public squares for more than 90 nights. America demands our total surrender, but the Iranian nation will never surrender. Since surrender is not an option, war is inevitable. We are prepared for it and have no issue with war; therefore, even if NATO enters the conflict, we have no concerns. The United States seeks nothing less than our complete surrender, but the Iranian nation will never surrender.

Re-read the third paragraph: “Our superior weapon—our atomic bomb—is the people themselves”. Go and tell it to Larry C. Johnson, Pepe Escobar and all the other pundits! But what do I know, right!? Most of them get their news from western mainstream media (MSM) like Axios and other dubious unnamed Iranian sources!

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, former IRGC lead commander and senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayataollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, tweeted the following statement on X, warning that Iranian patience with the US blockade against his country is wearing thin (see also Mehr):

The Strait of Hormuz is under Iran's management. We will not allow the continuation of the maritime blockade, and the escalation of tensions in Lebanon will not be tolerated either. The patience of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has its limits.

IRGC spokesperson Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohebi (L) and Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense HQ and the Army Air Defense Force Brig. Gen. Alireza Elhami (R) - from Mehr.

IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi was quoted by Fars and Mehr as saying that the IRGC and Iran’s Armed Forces are “fully prepared for all possible scenarios” and at their highest readiness level:

Despite our preparations across all fields, the military front will still be maintained at the highest level of readiness, because we believe the most important arena the enemy relies on to achieve its goals is the military domain. Today, our understanding of the enemy—their offensive and defensive equipment, tactics, and the nature of their operations—is far more comprehensive than before.

…whereas Brigadier General Alireza Elhami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Headquarters and the Army Air Defense Force, commented on Iran’s air defense capabilities (source: IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

Despite these capabilities, Iran's air defence reversed the course of these one-sided missions through rapid radar data processing and other measures and innovations. By disrupting the surveillance-identification-targeting-strike chain typically executed by drones, the enemy's ability to make real-time decisions without intelligence dominance was effectively left incomplete. We have made important gains in this short period of the war, but we are never satisfied. Regardless of what happens after the ceasefire, we must always think about enhancing our defensive capacity.

…praising Iran’s smart tactics of “dispersal, electronic deception, and precision engagement”, which allowed to reduce the effectiveness of the enemy strikes, in spite of “massive air and UAV fleet featuring MQ-9 Reapers, Hermes 900s, Orbiters, LUCAS drones, and Hermes 450s”.

In a statement issued this morning, the IRGC claimed responsibility for targeting the Panama-flagged MSC SARISKA ship in Iraqi territorial waters with a cruise missile (see videos above), in response to the targeting of the Iranian bulk carrier Lian Star by the US military in international waters on 30th May 2026, as reported by Middle East Spectator - MES (1 and 2), IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi (L) and Ali Akbar Velayati (R), international affairs adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah SAyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from IRNA and Mehr.

Moving to the diplomatic front, this morning Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), Fars and Mehr reported that draft of Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding ( MoU MoM) between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire is still under review, while the exchange of messages between the two countries has halted, despite of Trump’s recent remarks claiming the contrary (see this tweet on his Truth social, for instance). They quoted an informed source as saying:

The United States' bad history of not keeping its promises has prompted Iran to deal with the issue very cautiously. Iran, based on its past experiences, seeks to achieve real gains. America is worried about the war, and we are concerned about the agreement, because the US spent a lot on the war and did not achieve success. Iran's basis in the agreement is a system of mechanisms that ensure tangible and reversible implementation procedures.

Yesterday the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued the following statement blaming the Outlaw US Empire for the situation in Lebanon, as quoted by Fars, Tasnim and Mehr:

Despite the efforts of the United States in the initial days following the ceasefire to pressure the Israeli regime into halting its aggressions against Lebanon, the direct responsibility of the United States, both for violating the ceasefire against Iran and for the Israeli regime's violation of the ceasefire against Lebanon, is evident. The violation of the ceasefire on any one of the fronts constitutes a violation of it on all fronts.

Earlier today, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, tweeted the following statement on X regarding the situation in Lebanon (see also Al Mayadeen and IRNA - all emphasis mine):

The current transformations in Lebanon, Syria, and the occupied Al-Quds have made one reality even clearer: the regional crisis is not the result of "scattered tensions"; it is the product of the crimes and impunity of the Zionist regime, which violates the sovereignty of governments, renders ceasefires meaningless, and desecrates the sanctities of the Palestinians. The Security Council must move beyond the stage of expressing concern and issuing general calls, and adopt punitive and binding decisions against the Zionist regime. International law is not upheld through low-cost and ineffective condemnations. In this regard, the US President's claim of having dissuaded Netanyahu from launching a major attack on Beirut is, more than a sign of Washington's peace-seeking, confirmation of America's direct role in managing the Zionist regime's aggressions. If the decision to attack the capital of an independent state can be changed with a single phone call, the main question is: why did months of ceasefire violations, aggression against Lebanon, the displacement of its people, and threats to this country's sovereignty—backed by Western political and military support—continue unabated!

…whereas Ali Akbar Velayati, international affairs adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, posted the following tweet on X (see also Mehr):

The bombing of Dahiyeh and the ceasefire violation only show the fake regime's haste to end its own ominous history. You started this, but, unlike the passive onlookers in the region, Iran and the Resistance Front will stand until the very end by the beloved people of Lebanon from Muslims to Maronites! History repeats itself and a swift response like Zat alSalasil is on the way to break the chains of captivity. We will write the final chapter of this book.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (L) and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (R) - archive photo - from Al Maydaeen .

Yesterday Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf held a phone call with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, “reaffirming Tehran's commitment to securing a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon and warning that continued Israeli aggression could derail ongoing diplomatic efforts”, as per Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr, which quoted the former as saying (all emphasis added):

[Iran] seriously pursued the cessation of Israeli attacks over the past two days. If the crimes continue, not only will we stop the process of talks, but we will also stand against the Zionist regime. Any agreement to end the war between Iran and the US will include a cessation of attacks on all fronts, especially Lebanon. We are determined to establish a ceasefire across all of Lebanon, especially in the South. Our lives and your lives are one, and the bond between Iran and Lebanon cannot be separated.

…while Berri expressed appreciation for Iran's support, stating that Lebanon…

will never forget Iran's positive positions during this sensitive stage.

Later Ghalibaf tweeted on X (all emphasis mine):

In my conversation with my brother, President Nabih Berri, I affirmed that if the Israeli aggression against Lebanon continues, we will not only halt the path of negotiations, but we will also be in direct confrontation with the enemy. Long live the Resistance. Long live the defense of the land. And long live the brotherhood between the Lebanese and Iranian peoples.

The late Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Mehr .

Meanwhile, Tehran’s Deputy Mayor for Social and Cultural Affairs, Mohammad-Amin Tavakolizadeh, announced that the funeral processions for the martyred Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei will be held at the end of Dhu’l-Hijja and the beginning of Muharram (i.e. either next week or the week after) in the 3 cities of Tehran, Qom and Mashhad, where he will buried next to the shrine of Imam Reza, as reported by MES, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr, which quoted Mohammad-Amin Tavakolizadeh as saying:

People will be able to attend the funeral ceremony during this period, and the final details of the place for this ceremony will be announced soon. Three days have been planned for the funeral of the martyred Imam, so that people can attend his body and perform the funeral ceremony. The venue for this ceremony will most likely be the Tehran [Imam Khomeini] Mossalla (Grand Mosque) or the Maseluem of Imam Khomeini, which is scheduled to be finalized and announced later today. After this stage, prayers will be performed and then the funeral ceremony will be held, and it is predicted that if all goes well, the funeral ceremony in Tehran will last at least 24 hours. After Tehran, the ceremony will follow in Qom and then in Mashhad. Also, according to the will and recommendations of relatives, the burial place of the martyred Imam will be next to the holy shrine of Imam Reza.

Expect huge participation with pilgrims coming also from other Muslim countries (predominantly Shia, such as Iraq, Bahrain, Azerbaijan and Lebanon).

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to the US, earlier today its Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Trump’s administration is not offering Iran any sanction relief in exchange for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz (source: Al Mayadeen):

Right now, everything that's been discussed with them (Iran) is that … any sanctions relief is condition-based, which means it has to be in return for the reason why those sanctions were put in place in the first place, which is their nuclear program. Iran is being sanctioned because they've highly enriched uranium. Iran is being sanctioned because of their nuclear activities. If they agree to give up those things, there will be sanctions relief associated with their commitment and compliance with those agreements.

In fact, MES reported that the US Department of Treasury imposed new sanctions on Iran today.

This despite the fact that the Outlaw US Empire does not hold any trump card (pun intended!), actually quite the opposite! As a matter of fact, Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi warned that the US economy may soon face “the consequences of sustained increases in crude oil and gasoline prices”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

It would have to happen very quickly - in the next day, two days, three days, next week or so. After that, I think we're going to have a real problem. We're going to get to that $5 a gallon. I think that will be enough to push an already fragile economy into recession.

Well… I am afraid that the Epstein class/coalition does not give a sh*t about elections and the misery that this senseless war will impose on billions of people. I think they will carry on like this to try and save the US hegemony and continue strangling China and Russia, no matter what (see Richard Medhurst’s latest article in the link below). After all, they have seen with COVID that they can impose severe restrictions on Western populations without facing a revolt! Not only that, but now, thanks to Palantir, they can exert even more control than before!

News and updates from Lebanon and Israel

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah (L) and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Moving to Lebanon, last night, in an interview with Al Mayadeen, Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah clarified what happened just before Iran’s move to terminate negotiations and threaten consequences in case of Israeli bombing of the Lebanese capital, Beirut (read carefully - all emphasis added):

Messages [from the Outlaw US Empire] reached Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and they also reached us through President Joseph Aoun two or three hours ago. Yesterday, there were ongoing efforts, but what did the Americans propose? They proposed that Hezbollah halt its attacks and that Israel refrain from attacking Beirut and its southern suburbs. This proposal was not acceptable. Today, our position, which everyone has heard, is a shared position between us and President Berri, and there is no disagreement.

In practice, the Outlaw US Empire wanted Hezbollah to stop targeting Israeli settlements in exchange for the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) not bombing Beirut, while the latter could still attack the rest of Lebanon!

Speaking to The New York Times (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen instead) yesterday, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri stated that…

No one can make a real ceasefire except for Trump. If there is a serious cease-fire, I guarantee Hezbollah will be committed to it. We need a ceasefire. Israel wants to negotiate while it's bombing and this is very costly for us.

According to sources quoted by Al Mayadeen today, the “prospects for reaching a comprehensive ceasefire” in Lebanon have improved:

What was achieved yesterday is an important step, and we thank everyone who contributed to reaching the understanding that spared the southern suburbs from being targeted. We will build on what was achieved yesterday as a prelude to addressing the issues of Israeli withdrawal, detainees, reconstruction, and the return of displaced residents. The opportunity today is greater to reach a comprehensive ceasefire because the military and political circumstances that led to yesterday's understanding facilitate progress in today's and tomorrow's negotiations.

…while a 4th round of Lebanon-Israel negotiations started earlier today in Washington D.C., as per Al Mayadeen.

From Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has continued its military operations in response to ongoing Israeli ceasefire violations, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), which reported on a rocket barrage towards Israeli settlements in northern Palestine and a drone attack on an Israeli military post last night. For an overview of Hezbollah’s operations today see this Al Mayadeen article. Here is a video of a FPV drone targeting an Iron Dome launcher vehicle in the city of Khiam in southern Lebanon on 28th May 2026 (source: RNN Mirror):

On the other hand, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) has carried out raids across southern Lebanon, including Tyre and Nabatieh, as per MES and Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), which reported on hospitals heavily damaged by Israeli airstrikes:

From MES and Al Mayadeen.

However, such attacks do not seem to appease Israeli media such as Maariv, which criticized Netanyahu for how he is handling the country (source: Al Mayadeen):

We are not in a normal country. This is the State of Israel, where any outlaw can do as he pleases and dictate his own equations to the State. This happens from within and from without alike. From chaos in the streets to the Lebanese swamp, Israel appears as a state where every party imposes its own equations on it. Netanyahu can now breathe a sigh of relief. He has a convincing explanation for the grave security situation in the North and the military-political failure of Operation “Roar of the Lion”, which has turned into a kitten's meow. Whoever turned a blind eye to elected officials and anarchists breaking into IDF bases at Beit Lid and Sde Teiman should not be surprised by mobs storming police stations, nor if the next break-in is at government compounds.

Similarly, Ynet, quoted by Al Mayadeen, reported on “growing criticism […] over government spending, wartime burdens, military exemptions, and widening social divisions”, while yesterday saw Haredis (ultra-Orthodox Jews) protesting in al-Quds (Jerusalem) and lawmakers voting “106-0 in favor of the first reading of a bill to dissolve the legislature, with a potential election date set between September and October 2026”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Netanyahu had to face also increasing political pressure not only from Israeli media, but also from both opposition and figures and members of his own coalition, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which - for instance - quoted Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir as saying:

You said that a strong prime minister tells the President of the United States — “yes” when possible, and “no” — when necessary. This is the time to tell our friend, President Trump — “no”.

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News and updates from Yemen

Moving briefly to Yemen, it is worth reporting this tweet by Mohammed al-Farah, a member of the Political Bureau of Ansar Allah movement, warning that any Israeli escalation in Lebanon will be met with a “major comprehensive response”, as reported also by Al Mayadeen:

What most whetted the appetite of the Israeli enemy is the 15-month period during which it was bombing Lebanon without response, and it is the period of negotiations with the Lebanese authority.

And it does not want to absorb the new change on the ground since 2nd March [2026].

Today, it must realize that any breach will be met with a response and that its soldiers in the south will remain vulnerable to daily killing until the withdrawal.

And any escalation will be met with a major and comprehensive response.

Clearly, the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) cannot wait to re-enter the fray!

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Allegiance to America is allegiance to Israel - from Saba .

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