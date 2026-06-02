GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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America Leaks 💦's avatar
America Leaks 💦
1h

Support to Iran.

Death to Israel. Land of the Zios.

#NewWorldOrder

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
1h

"If the decision to attack the capital of an independent state can be changed with a single phone call, the main question is: why did months of ceasefire violations, aggression against Lebanon, the displacement of its people, and threats to this country's sovereignty—backed by Western political and military support—continue unabated!"

Exactly.

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