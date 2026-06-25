Iran escalates the rhetoric with Italy and Romania following Rutte's statements
The MoU is already falling apart with Israelis targeting Italian complex in west Gaza City. NOTE: Your humble blogger was busy yesterday so today's article is going to cover yesterday's news as well.
Let us first cover yesterday’s news for Iran.
Regional security and political source told Iranian State-news media Al Mayadeen:
The withdrawal schedule for Netanyahu’s army will be in accordance with the arrangements put in place to monitor the ceasefire and implement the first clause of the memorandum of the understanding
This has been reported at 22:37 local Iranian time.
I believe this is the Iranian way of saying that they expect Netanyahu’s troops to leave Lebanon soon. I believe this will indeed happen, despite some analysts like Mario Nawfal claiming otherwise, because, as Scott Ritter mentioned in his conversation with Nima, Hezbollah is winning and is more than capable of evicting Israeli troops from its territory as they have demonstrated that capability in 2000 and 2006.
Here's Scott Ritter's chat with Nima.
According to Iranian state news agency IRNA, Iran demands accountability after NATO’s Chief Secretary Mark Rutte claimed responsibility for supporting US strikes against Iran.
According to IRNA also, President Pezeshikan said the following:
“Undermining national unity serves interests of Iran’s enemies.”
Pezeshkian is probably saying this right now in the wake of huge divisions happening between hardliners and reformists that is even visible on the streets according to Iranian Professor Marandi.
Here's Professor Marandi chatting with Nima on this very issue.
You always should focus on why is somebody saying this at this time!
According to Fars News Agency, IRGC issued a bold statement in which it warned ships to follow exclusively their lanes, otherwise they will be dealt with.
Yesterday, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Aragchi has once again reaffirmed Iranian commitment to Palestinian rights and has noted Iran will not abandon the Palestinian issue, Tasnim news agency reports.
According to Mehr news agency, Iranian and Saudi FM were both discussing regional peace initiatives. I think they were discussing the creation of non-American new security architecture in the Gulf where Pakistan will play a key defensive role, according to reports from Transition Protocol.
The Lebanese Army fired warning shots at a vehicle containing two undocumented Syrian migrants, the situation is under control. The incident happened yesterday morning following warning shots heard near the US Embassy in Beirut.
Source: Middle East Spectator
These are all the news for yesterday’s events with Iran. Let us now focus on today’s events.
In the morning, according to reports from Fars News, Teheran observed Ashura mourning ceremony.
Both President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, and Chief Speaker of the Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, were seen in Teheran (see photo and video below).
According to Tasnim news agency, Italy has denied that US Air Force used its bases to bombard Iran following Mark Rutte’s comments of Italy allowing 500 planes from the US to depart from its airspace and then to attack Iran.
Seems like Italy doesn’t want to get a visit by Iranian missile!
According to Mehr News Agency, Iranian and Omani FM held a call in order to discuss the “joint management of the Straits of Hormuz”.
Following Iran’s warning, ships are turning back and avoiding the Omani maritime corridor.
Source: Middle East Spectator.
These are all the news for Iran for now.
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LEBANON
Lebanese Health Ministry: Three martyrs and one wounded in Israeli aggression on vehicle in town of Mayfadoun, Nabatieh district, southern Lebanon.
Source: Al Mayadeen.
Hezbollah has released a new statement following continuing Israeli killing of Lebanese civilians:
For the second time in less than 48 hours, the Israeli enemy army has deliberately targeted Lebanese citizens who were inspecting their places of residence in Doha Kfar Rumman, claiming that they posed a threat to its occupying forces.
Al Manar is out with a great article delving into details of Hezbollah ambush that killed 4 terrorists in southern Lebanon that were militarily advancing on Lebanese towns.
Member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc MP Hassan Fadlallah said “Israel” has repeatedly violated the ceasefire and attempted to evade the terms imposed by the Iran-US memorandum of understanding (MoU), warning that no final agreement will be reached without a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, per Al Manar.
These are all the news for yesterday and today on Lebanese front.
YEMEN
Al Houthi has congratulated Iran on its well-earned military victory against the US genocidal and rogue empire and has reaffirmed the following:
We will not accept continuation of aggression, siege and occupation of Yemen.
Is Al-Houthi signaling that Ansar Allah might launch a military operation against US, UK, French, Saudi and UAE-backed militias that occupy Yemeni land?
Source: Al Manar.
Massive popular rally took place in Sana also to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Ali Hussein.
According to Al-Masirah media, Yemen is calling for a lifeline opportunity for liberation of territories under Saudi occupation.
Are Houthis getting ready to launch operation against Saudi occupation forces and how will that impact growing Pakistan - Saudi ties and what will Iran do in that equation?
Guys, I once again apologize for not writing an article yesterday but I was really busy yesterday and had many obligations. Thank you for your understanding.
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"according to reports from Transition Protocol."
I'd be very careful of anything coming from that new YouTube channel being run by a Pakistani with interviews with Pepe Escobar and Larry Johnson.
These are the people promoting the idea that Iran is preparing to do a nuclear weapon test.
They also promote the idea that Israel intended to assassinate Pakistani Army chief Munir and were told by Pakistan that Israel would be nuked if that happened.
I call bullshit on all those stories. I am convinced - but can not prove - that they are all Pakistani ISI scams being put out for Pakistani ISI's own reasons - possibly even intending to destroy the credibility of anyone who reports them.
I'm afraid Pepe and Larry are being used as conduits for ISI bullshit.
Their "sources" boil down to their Pakistani host's "I know a guy who knows a guy" - and who the hell knows what that third guy is being told and by whom for what reason?
You'd think Pepe, a seasoned journalist, and Larry, an ex-CIA analyst, would know better. But I suspect they've fallen for the ego-boo of being given "privileged access" to Pakistani inner circles.
That sort of thing is always suspect.
As for Lebanon, there is still only evidence of a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces and that is probably merely a re-adjustment of force deployment. The IDF can use this sort of thing to get some "rest and refit" given the pressure they've been under.
As Dimitri Lascaris pointed out in his Reason2Resist video yesterday, Trump was asked specifically when he would require the Israelis to pull out and he gave no answer, but deflected the question three times.
Dimitri also pointed out that until Trump is willing to cut off Israel's logistics, and given the fact that he's under enormous pressure from the Zionist wing of the Epstein class, nothing will change.
Netanyahu and other Israeli officials are still claiming they will remain in Lebanon. Everyone knows that an Israeli "ceasefire" is an oxymoron and a contradiction in terms, and that they always use a "ceasefire" to improve their position.
Scott Ritter may be right that Hezbollah can "evict" Israel, but this is not 2000 or 2006. The stakes are much higher, and the question is will Iran wait for a pullout which may never come.
I understand Hezbollah has allegedly agreed to wait two months - the 60 days of the negotiations - for the Israeli pullout to occur. In my view, this was a mistake. They should have insisted on end of June or middle of July at the latest for a full pullout.
It is my view that the US has no intention of forcing Israel to withdraw, but merely to "manage" the Israeli offensive in tune with other efforts to derail the negotiations.
For instance, as long as Israel feigns compliance, the negotiations continue, and the oil and stock markets remain stable. The latter is what is controlling events, not the former.
When the US deems the time is right, the negotiations will collapse and the war will resume. It might not be until after the World Cup or even after the mid-terms.
To quote Rambo: "Nothing is over! You just don't turn it off!"
Not to worry...
The headline inclusion of Romania seems misplaced.