GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
14m

"according to reports from Transition Protocol."

I'd be very careful of anything coming from that new YouTube channel being run by a Pakistani with interviews with Pepe Escobar and Larry Johnson.

These are the people promoting the idea that Iran is preparing to do a nuclear weapon test.

They also promote the idea that Israel intended to assassinate Pakistani Army chief Munir and were told by Pakistan that Israel would be nuked if that happened.

I call bullshit on all those stories. I am convinced - but can not prove - that they are all Pakistani ISI scams being put out for Pakistani ISI's own reasons - possibly even intending to destroy the credibility of anyone who reports them.

I'm afraid Pepe and Larry are being used as conduits for ISI bullshit.

Their "sources" boil down to their Pakistani host's "I know a guy who knows a guy" - and who the hell knows what that third guy is being told and by whom for what reason?

You'd think Pepe, a seasoned journalist, and Larry, an ex-CIA analyst, would know better. But I suspect they've fallen for the ego-boo of being given "privileged access" to Pakistani inner circles.

That sort of thing is always suspect.

As for Lebanon, there is still only evidence of a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces and that is probably merely a re-adjustment of force deployment. The IDF can use this sort of thing to get some "rest and refit" given the pressure they've been under.

As Dimitri Lascaris pointed out in his Reason2Resist video yesterday, Trump was asked specifically when he would require the Israelis to pull out and he gave no answer, but deflected the question three times.

Dimitri also pointed out that until Trump is willing to cut off Israel's logistics, and given the fact that he's under enormous pressure from the Zionist wing of the Epstein class, nothing will change.

Netanyahu and other Israeli officials are still claiming they will remain in Lebanon. Everyone knows that an Israeli "ceasefire" is an oxymoron and a contradiction in terms, and that they always use a "ceasefire" to improve their position.

Scott Ritter may be right that Hezbollah can "evict" Israel, but this is not 2000 or 2006. The stakes are much higher, and the question is will Iran wait for a pullout which may never come.

I understand Hezbollah has allegedly agreed to wait two months - the 60 days of the negotiations - for the Israeli pullout to occur. In my view, this was a mistake. They should have insisted on end of June or middle of July at the latest for a full pullout.

It is my view that the US has no intention of forcing Israel to withdraw, but merely to "manage" the Israeli offensive in tune with other efforts to derail the negotiations.

For instance, as long as Israel feigns compliance, the negotiations continue, and the oil and stock markets remain stable. The latter is what is controlling events, not the former.

When the US deems the time is right, the negotiations will collapse and the war will resume. It might not be until after the World Cup or even after the mid-terms.

To quote Rambo: "Nothing is over! You just don't turn it off!"

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David 1260's avatar
David 1260
29m

Not to worry...

The headline inclusion of Romania seems misplaced.

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