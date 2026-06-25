Let us first cover yesterday’s news for Iran.

Regional security and political source told Iranian State-news media Al Mayadeen:

The withdrawal schedule for Netanyahu’s army will be in accordance with the arrangements put in place to monitor the ceasefire and implement the first clause of the memorandum of the understanding

This has been reported at 22:37 local Iranian time.

I believe this is the Iranian way of saying that they expect Netanyahu’s troops to leave Lebanon soon. I believe this will indeed happen, despite some analysts like Mario Nawfal claiming otherwise, because, as Scott Ritter mentioned in his conversation with Nima, Hezbollah is winning and is more than capable of evicting Israeli troops from its territory as they have demonstrated that capability in 2000 and 2006.

Here's Scott Ritter's chat with Nima.

According to Iranian state news agency IRNA, Iran demands accountability after NATO’s Chief Secretary Mark Rutte claimed responsibility for supporting US strikes against Iran.

Link to IRNA's piece.

According to IRNA also, President Pezeshikan said the following:

“Undermining national unity serves interests of Iran’s enemies.”

Link to IRNA's article.

Pezeshkian is probably saying this right now in the wake of huge divisions happening between hardliners and reformists that is even visible on the streets according to Iranian Professor Marandi.

Here's Professor Marandi chatting with Nima on this very issue.

You always should focus on why is somebody saying this at this time!

Link to Fars News article.

According to Fars News Agency, IRGC issued a bold statement in which it warned ships to follow exclusively their lanes, otherwise they will be dealt with.

Yesterday, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Aragchi has once again reaffirmed Iranian commitment to Palestinian rights and has noted Iran will not abandon the Palestinian issue, Tasnim news agency reports.

Link to Tasnim.

According to Mehr news agency, Iranian and Saudi FM were both discussing regional peace initiatives. I think they were discussing the creation of non-American new security architecture in the Gulf where Pakistan will play a key defensive role, according to reports from Transition Protocol.

Link to Mehr News agency.

The Lebanese Army fired warning shots at a vehicle containing two undocumented Syrian migrants, the situation is under control. The incident happened yesterday morning following warning shots heard near the US Embassy in Beirut.

Source: Middle East Spectator

These are all the news for yesterday’s events with Iran. Let us now focus on today’s events.

In the morning, according to reports from Fars News, Teheran observed Ashura mourning ceremony.

Both President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, and Chief Speaker of the Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, were seen in Teheran (see photo and video below).

According to Tasnim news agency, Italy has denied that US Air Force used its bases to bombard Iran following Mark Rutte’s comments of Italy allowing 500 planes from the US to depart from its airspace and then to attack Iran.

Seems like Italy doesn’t want to get a visit by Iranian missile!

Tasnim.

According to Mehr News Agency, Iranian and Omani FM held a call in order to discuss the “joint management of the Straits of Hormuz”.

Mehr News Agency.

Following Iran’s warning, ships are turning back and avoiding the Omani maritime corridor.

Source: Middle East Spectator.

These are all the news for Iran for now.

LEBANON

Lebanese Health Ministry: Three martyrs and one wounded in Israeli aggression on vehicle in town of Mayfadoun, Nabatieh district, southern Lebanon.

Source: Al Mayadeen.

Hezbollah has released a new statement following continuing Israeli killing of Lebanese civilians:

For the second time in less than 48 hours, the Israeli enemy army has deliberately targeted Lebanese citizens who were inspecting their places of residence in Doha Kfar Rumman, claiming that they posed a threat to its occupying forces.

Al Manar is out with a great article delving into details of Hezbollah ambush that killed 4 terrorists in southern Lebanon that were militarily advancing on Lebanese towns.

Al Manar.

Member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc MP Hassan Fadlallah said “Israel” has repeatedly violated the ceasefire and attempted to evade the terms imposed by the Iran-US memorandum of understanding (MoU), warning that no final agreement will be reached without a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, per Al Manar.

These are all the news for yesterday and today on Lebanese front.

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YEMEN

Al Houthi has congratulated Iran on its well-earned military victory against the US genocidal and rogue empire and has reaffirmed the following:

We will not accept continuation of aggression, siege and occupation of Yemen.

Is Al-Houthi signaling that Ansar Allah might launch a military operation against US, UK, French, Saudi and UAE-backed militias that occupy Yemeni land?

Source: Al Manar.

Massive popular rally took place in Sana also to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Ali Hussein.

Saba News Agency.

According to Al-Masirah media, Yemen is calling for a lifeline opportunity for liberation of territories under Saudi occupation.

Are Houthis getting ready to launch operation against Saudi occupation forces and how will that impact growing Pakistan - Saudi ties and what will Iran do in that equation?

Guys, I once again apologize for not writing an article yesterday but I was really busy yesterday and had many obligations. Thank you for your understanding.

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