US bombing in Iran in the early morning of Friday 24th July 2026 - from Middle East Spectator (MES) .

For the 13th night in a row, the Outlaw US Empire launched new strikes across Iran in the early hours of Friday 24th July 2026, as announced by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on X:

According to Middle East Spectator (MES) and Al Mayadeen, citing local officials, explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, Jask Port, Konarak Port, Ahvaz, Omidiyeh, Andimeshk, Khorramabad, Anarak, Nain, Borujerd, Taft, Shirkuh, Firuzabad, and near Khondab in Markazi Province, as well as on Qeshm Island, while IRNA reported on at least 4 martyrs and 5 wounded in Ahvaz. At the same time Iran’s Army and IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guard Corps) launched missile and drone attacks on American bases in the region in retaliation to the US strikes (the video below shows the consequences of an Iranian strike in Bahrain).

As usual, yesterday (Friday 24th July 2026) Fotros Resistance provided a nice summary of the overnight and morning fire exchanges between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, based on statements issued by Iran’s Army and IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guards Corps) and other reports - see also Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), IRNA (1 and 2), Fars (1, 2 and 3), Tasnim (1, 2, 3 and 4) and Mehr (1, 2 and 3):

🇮🇷🇺🇸| Iran-US war update summary — Night of 23-24 July Updates starting from 11PM Tehran time • CENTCOM says it has prevented 12 ships due to the blockade

• US attacked a site in Yazd

• Following US attacks, explosions were also reported in the following cities: Ahvaz, Andimeshk, Bandar Abbas, Khorramabad (likely targeting the missile city here), Qeshm island, Jask, outskirts of Khondab

• US attacked a site in Naeen, Isfahan province, at 3 AM.

• US attacks in Bandar Abbas have injured 2 people, in Khorramabad also 2 injuries

• US attacked the IRGC Navy’s ‘Hazrat Seyyed al-Shohada’ HQ in Zibakenar, in Gilan province (ALL THE way in northern Iran, struck with standoff munitions) • Note: Attacks in Khorramshahr have been DENIED. • Total number of injuries in Iran has reached 645, and the number of martyrs reached 55. So far, 586 of the injured have been discharged after receiving medical treatment. — Iran’s Army (Artesh) has targeted:

🇧🇭 Fuel storage facilities, large equipment warehouses and hangars, and US army soldiers’ barracks at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain (with Arash drones).

🇯🇴 Aircraft hangars, aircraft maintenance hangars, and barracks at the Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base, in Jordan.

🇰🇼 US military equipment warehouses at Camp Buehring, Kuwait

🇰🇼 A US troop deployment site at Camp Doha, in Kuwait

🇰🇼 A US forces’ deployment site at Camp Arifjan, in Kuwait. — IRGC has targeted: 🇰🇼 A very large ammunition depot at the US-operated Ali Al Salem Air Base, and through a series of explosions, completely destroyed it using advanced, super heavy OWA drones.

🇰🇼 US Army barracks hangars were also struck, 6 large hangars were completely destroyed, while 3 others sustained severe damage. Several were killed or wounded, at the Ali al Salem Air Base, in Kuwait.

🇺🇸 Visual proof of the interception of an American cruise missile in Kahnooj, Kerman province [see photos below]

🇧🇭 Struck the remaining standing building of Amazon’s intelligence data center as a follow-up from their previous operation

Fotros Resistance also provided the updated map below showing “events” (US and Iranian attacks in the region) from the past 3 weeks until yesterday (Friday 24th July 2026), with some estimated numbers of casualties and hits:

New satellite imagery published by Iran yesterday afternoon confirmed the destruction of a MIM-104 Patriot air defense battery at Erbil (Iraqi Kurdistan (source: Fotros Resistance):

Iranian military operations continued throughout the day, with the IRGC issuing a new statement in the afternoon, claiming hits on:

🇰🇼 3 ammunition & equipment warehouses in Camp Buehring, Kuwait.



🇧🇭 The control tower of the US 5th Fleet in Bahrain, causing significant damage.

…as per Fotros Resistance, Tasnim and Mehr. Fars, Al Mayadeen and Fotros Resistance also reported that…

🇮🇷 🇺🇸| Iran’s IRGC says it struck fighter jets in Jordan 🇯🇴 They inflicted severe damage on several fighter jets & struck a US military barracks, killing and wounding several 🇮🇶 In another surprise operation, they destroyed a US Patriot air defense system & a surveillance balloon in Erbil

🇮🇶 They targeted US army barracks housing US army personnel.

In the late afternoon/evening Iran bombed Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, as reported by MES (1, 2 and 3):

Impacts in Iraqi Kurdistan - from MES.

In another statement, the IRGC issued the following warning to the general public in Arab countries hosting US military bases and personnel (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

As numerous officers and personnel of the occupying US military have abandoned their primary bases out of fear of targeted retaliation by our forces, they have instead relocated to buildings across the cities to direct their operations from within cities. Consequently, we warn the general public in countries where US troops are located to immediately maintain a minimum distance of 500 meters from covert residential quarters and the Americans’ hideouts to guarantee their own safety.

The IRGC also called members of the public to report the new locations of relocated US military personnel through its official Public Relations (PR) channels.

Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia HQ Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi - from IRNA .

In addition to the above, Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, issued an ominous threat to US forces in the region (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim, Mehr, MES and Fotros Resistance - all emphasis mine):

The rule whose operational viability we had previously proven to the enemy has, from this moment onward, become the definitive and officially declared equation governing the battlefield: For every proud citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran who is martyred, one American servicemember will be sent to hell. We have prepared free, one-way tickets straight to hell for you!

This warning/threat comes at a time when the US military is meddling with casualty figures, removing 4 service members recently killed from total death toll (now cut from 18 to 14) in the ongoing war with Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted a Pentagon spokesperson as saying:

The Department of War is aware of temporary data disruptions on the Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS) website. These site anomalies are currently being resolved in coordination with the Military Services. We remain committed to ensuring the utmost accuracy of all casualty reporting.

Yeah, sure!

Iranian Parliament News Agency chief Mehdi Rahimi (L) - from Al Mayadeen .

Iranian Parliament News Agency chief Mehdi Rahimi revealed Al Mayadeen that, in his last visit to Pakistan, Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni had warned his counterparts against deployment of US-backed mercenary forces along the shared border, whereas Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, cautioned UK against providing military bases and support to the child-killing Epstein regime of Donald Trump (see also Al Mayadeen):

Bear in mind that in March 2026, during the so-called Ramadan War, Iran reportedly attempted to hit Diego Garcia (~4,000 km away from Iranian territory) with two intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs), though they both failed and Iran denied such rumours (see for instance Times Now). If Iran has indeed such IRBMs (the Sejil-3 allegedly has a maximum range of 4,000 km), it could even hit UK proper itself:

Will the new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham take heed of Iranian warnings and step back?! Or will he keep supporting US criminal actions!?

United States President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump announced on his Truth social the intention to use Iran’s frozen funds to pay for war damages to ships, cargo and other related maritime property (see also Al Mayadeen):

So much for the (now dead) Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM, which included a clause on Iran’s return of frozen assets to its legitimate owner (see full text here)! By the way, The New York Times (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen instead), citing unnamed Iranian and Iraq officials, reported that, following his meeting with Trump in Washington and during his visit to Iran, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi provided the Iranian government with a US ceasefire proposal, which however was rejected!

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi - from Tasnim .

Trump’s post triggered the angered reaction of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who tweeted (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr (1 and 2)):

Speaking at the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Kyrgyzstan’s city of Cholpon-Ata yesterday, Araghchi stated (sources: IRNA, Tasnim (1, 2, 3), Fars and Mehr (1, 2, 3)):

Iran has shown that it will not bow to US bullying and will under no circumstances respond to the language of force, pressure, and threats. As long as the rightful objectives and demands of the Iranian people are not realized, we will naturally continue our path. The Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with international law, reserves its right to take all necessary measures within the framework of legitimate defense and will consider the source of any aggression against the Iranian nation as a legitimate target for defensive actions by its Armed Forces.

…warning against global silence and ambivalent stances on the USraeli aggression.

However, commenting on the relations with Washington, Araghchi said (source: Al Mayadeen):

We have no problem with mediation with the United States and the problem is the American approach. We do not fear threats, we do not submit to pressure, and we do not tolerate the language of threats.

On a funny note, Araghchi was quoted by MES as saying:

I don’t know why none of my interviews are being aired on Iranian TV. International media is racing to meet me. I was interviewed by international outlets, Fox and CNN. I said to myself; People will say “Well done Mr. Foreign Minister, for this great performance and approach”. But they acted as if nothing happened at all.

Joking aside, there are other remarks quoted by MES (1, 2 and 3) that beggar belief, as they imply that opponents to the MoU MoM within Iran are Israeli assets inciting social unrest:

The whole world is saying that the main loser of the agreement is Israel, yet what are some saying inside [Iran]? Sometimes I get suspicious that if Israel has infiltrated some of our places, maybe it has influence in this matter and among these people too. Those that refer to the Supreme Leader’s statement [“in principle I had a different opinion” - see here] only create resentment and unrest in society. If the people think there is a different way of reaching an end to the war and achieving objectives, besides this MoU, ok then go ahead and do it.

I wonder if this is the reason why Iranian TV does not air none of his interviews!

At the SCO Meeting in Kyrgyzstan's resort city of Cholpon-Ata, Araghchi signed 25 cooperation documents within the framework of nine decisions (see IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr) and he also held separate meeting with his counterparts (see Tasnim and Mehr), including Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar (see Tasnim), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (see IRNA and Mehr) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (see IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr).

Araghchi also held a phone call with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi to discuss “recent regional developments, the security of maritime navigation, and commercial shipping transit in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf”, as per IRNA, while an Omani diplomatic delegation traveled to Tehran to discuss mechanisms for managing ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, MES and Fotros Resistance).

Finally, it is worth mentioning that, according to the Wall Street Journal (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen instead), earlier this month Bahrain and Kuwait carried out airstrikes inside Iran with intelligence assistance from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while the US administration is pushing leaders in Iraqi Kurdistan to enter the war against Iran, under threat to disrupt the region’s existing governing arrangement, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

News and updates from Lebanon

The late Japanese activist Kozo Okamoto - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Lebanon, yesterday Hezbollah mourned Japanese activist Kozo Okamoto who passed away last Thursday at the age of 79, after dedicating his life to the Palestinian cause (source: Al Mayadeen):

We mourn the international activist Kozo Okamoto (Ahmed the Japanese), one of the heroes of the heroic operation at Lydd Airport, who passed away yesterday, Thursday, in the Southern Suburbs of Beirut, that revolutionary who transcended the boundaries of identity, affiliation, and geography in his struggle for the foremost humanitarian cause, the Palestinian cause, and the wounded and prisoner who made great sacrifices in support of the Palestinian people. [He] embodied the model of a revolutionary human being who believed in humanitarian values and the values of freedom and justice in confronting tyranny, oppression, and racism. We ask God to envelop him in His vast mercy, and may his legacy of struggle remain a model from which free people around the world draw the meanings of freedom and justice and resistance to the forces of hegemony.

Al-Shaqif Fortress in Arnoun (Lebanon) - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting that UNESCO has recently “added a group of historic fortresses in southern Lebanon and the archaeological site of Sebastia in the occupied West Bank to its List of World Heritage in Danger, citing damage, military threats, and Israeli projects that could permanently alter the protected locations”, as per Al Mayadeen. Among the 5 castles added under UNESCO protection there is Beaufort Castle, a.k.a al-Shaqif Fortress, which was seized by Israeli troops during their invasion of southern Lebanon in May 2026.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

News and updates from Yemen

Moving briefly to Yemen, the naval blockade imposed by Ansar Allah (a.k.a. Houthis) and its Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) since last Monday, 20th July 2026 (see here), is placing growing logistical and financial pressure on Saudi oil trade, as it forces tankers to avoid Bab el-Mandeb Strait and consider far longer voyages through Egypt’s Suez Canal and around the African continent, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Reuters.

Head of the Yemeni negotiating delegation Mohammed Abdulsalam - from Saba.

However, Mohammed Abdulsalam, Head of the Yemeni negotiating delegation, dismissed reports on the closure of Bab el-Mandeb Strait, clarifying that…

There is no closure of Bab al-Mandab, as some are claiming, and Yemen's position announced by the Yemeni Armed Forces is limited to a maritime ban targeting the Saudi side only, in response to its blockade of Yemen and its refusal to accept any fair approach to a solution that guarantees the security, sovereignty, and independence of the Yemeni people.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen and Saba, while the Yemeni Foreign Ministry in Sanaa condemned a recent statement by the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, who blamed the escalation between KSA and Yemen on the Houthis without even mentioning the former party, saying (source: Al Mayadeen):

[The UN envoy] seems to have forgotten that he is an envoy to Yemen, not to Saudi Arabia. [His positions] encourage the Saudi regime to persist in its crimes against the Yemeni people […] crimes which violate all international norms, laws, and conventions.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Cartoon Network:

The genocide in Gaza continues in silence - from Cartoon Network .

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Share GeoPolitiQ