GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
22m

1 Iran bombs UK

2 Civilized world celebrates, while Russians bemoan "that could've been us"

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
24m

Make Big Ben small

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