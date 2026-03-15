Let’s start this update on the “Ramadan War” with announcement of the 47th wave of Operation True Promise by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in the early morning of Saturday 14th March 2026 (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

The start of wave 47 of Operation True Promise 4, codenamed ‘O Messenger of Allah (PBUH)’. Wave 47 of Operation True Promise 4, codenamed ‘O Messenger of Allah (PBUH)’, in honor of the struggles of the two national hero commanders, dedicated to the martyrs Nasirzadeh and Shamkhani, was carried out with complete success by the grace of God against targets in the occupied territories in the Naqab Desert, occupied Bir Al-Sabi’, “Nevatim”, the city of Al-Lydd, a hideout for the Komala separatists, and the base of the American terrorist military in Al-Udeid, through the firing of solid-fuel Kheibar Shekan missiles and liquid-fuel Ghadr missiles.

Wave 48 followed suit at dawn, conducted in cooperation with Hezbollah and involving solid-fuel Kheibar Shekan missiles, liquid-fuel Qadr missiles and attack drones targeting US and Israeli positions in Galilee, Golan, and Haifa, as well as US military bases in the region, as per Al Mayadeen, while the Iranian Army issued a statement regarding their military operations against the enemy (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

In commemoration of the martyr commanders from Iran, Lieutenant General Amir Mousavi, Major General Gholamali Pakpour, and Major General Nasirzadeh, and as part of the continued operations with drones, the Iranian Army’s attacks since dawn today have targeted the “Aman” Military Intelligence agency, the 8200 cyber operations and data processing units, in addition to a gathering site for a number of fighter jets belonging to the entity occupying Al-Quds in the occupied territories. The “Aman” agency is considered part of the intelligence apparatus of the zionist entity, while Unit 8200 is responsible for collecting signal intelligence, intercepting digital communications, and executing offensive cyber operations. Drone attacks towards the occupied territories are continuing, and the fighters of the Iranian Army will continue, with the help of Allah and with their full strength, to avenge the blood of their compatriots and their martyr commanders.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, warned the neighbouring countries against supporting the Outlaw US Empire (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Addressing the countries of the region: Do not trust the illusory power of the United States. Washington does not even possess the capability to defend its own unsteady army. America will not be able to provide security for the countries of the region. Trust in Iran and its people, and let us be united for the unity of the Islamic world against the hypocrisy led by America and the zionist entity. We forced the “Abraham Lincoln,” the largest American aircraft carrier, out of the region after they were causing terror and plundering the region’s wealth. The “Abraham Lincoln” was taken out of service by the power of the state of Iran and was forced to flee in a historic defeat. [See my previous update on this]

Undated satellite photo of Kharg Island (Iran) - from Al Mayadeen .

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonnel Ebrahim Zolfaghari also warned the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, against attacks on Iran’s oil, economic or energy infrastructure, such as Iran’s Kharg Island strategic oil hub, threatening to turn regional oil facilities owned by US companies into ashes, as reported by Al Mayadeen (see also video below from RNN Mirror):

If Iran’s oil, economic, or energy infrastructure is attacked, we will immediately destroy energy and economic infrastructure across the region belonging to companies with American shareholders or ties to the U.S.

Yet, just a few hours later, the island was subjected to at least 15 strikes, allegedly targeting military defenses, the Joushan naval base, the airport control tower, and a heliport operated by Continental Shelf Oil+, while its oil facilities were spared, with operations carrying on as normal and no casualty among Iranian oil workers, as per Al Mayadeen. In response to this aggression, Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari stated (sources: RNN Mirror, Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

The aggressive US Army, after the destruction of its military bases in the region, has resorted to ports, piers, and bunkers inside some cities of the United Arab Emirates. It has launched its missiles, targeting the Iranian island of Abu Musa and parts of Kharg Island. We announce to the leaders of the UAE that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers it its legitimate right, in defense of its national sovereignty and its territories, to target the American missile launch sites in the ports, piers, and bunkers of the American forces located in some UAE cities. We call on Muslim citizens in the UAE and residential areas to evacuate the ports, piers, and sites where American forces are present inside Emirati cities, to avoid being subjected to any harm.

…while the IRGC announced the results of wave 49 of Operation True Promise 4 (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Bases of the American terrorists in the region are under heavy missile and drone fire by the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched, at dawn today, three waves of attacks in the 49th wave of Operation True Promise 4, under the codename “Ya Rasool Allah (PBUH)”, simultaneously subjecting the bases of the American terrorists in the region to heavy missile and drone fire. In this successful operation, Iran’s missile and drone units struck the Patriot radars, control towers, and air defense hangars of the “Al-Dhafra” base with crushing strikes from loitering munitions and precision-guided ballistic missiles. The “Sheikh Isa” base was also hit by various missiles and drones; the base’s early warning radars, aircraft hangars, central ramp, and fuel storage tanks for American aircraft were destroyed and set ablaze. The “Al-Udeid” helicopter base was also struck by heavy missile and drone fire. At this base, equipment hangars, terrorist gathering points, and helicopter maintenance hangars were destroyed. The Strait of Hormuz is also under the complete and intelligent control of the IRGC Navy, and the passage of oil tankers and commercial ships belonging to the aggressors and their allies through the Strait of Hormuz remains prohibited. In case of movement or transit, they will be targeted.

Speaking of the Strait of Hormuz, earlier in the day a senior Iranian official stated that his country is considering permitting a limited number of oil tankers to pass through the strategic waterway, but only if the oil cargo is traded in Chinese yuan, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on a CENTCOM request approved by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for “an amphibious ready group and attached Marine expeditionary unit, typically comprising several warships and around 5,000 Marines and sailors”, allegedly to secure the Strait of Hormuz, with Japan-based USS Tripoli and its attached Marines already en route to the region. However, later in the day, Trump called for multiple countries to send warships alongside the US to keep the Strait of Hormuz “OPEN, SAFE, and FREE” (sources: Al Mayadeen and Truth Social), probably knowing that it would risk his warships being sunk otherwise, while claiming that he “already destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability” (it makes sense, right? LOL!):

And he even doubled down in just a few hours (sources: Al Mayadeen and Truth):

As US Senator Chris Murphy wrote in a thread on X, clearly “Trump has lost control of the war” (see also Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added, all-caps original):

It’s crystal clear now that Trump has lost control of this war. He badly misjudged Iran’s ability to retaliate. The region is on fire. I’m going to explain to you in this thread what I’ve learned - in part from closed door briefings - about the four biggest current crises. CRISIS ONE: Trump believed Iran would not close the Strait of Hormuz. He was wrong. And now oil prices are spiking. If the Strait stays closed, a global recession will result. It actually may already be too late. Gas prices are the first to spike, but food prices are next. Right now, Trump has no plan to reopen the Strait. And a plan may not exist. The assets Iran uses to harass and attack tankers - thousands of small drones, speed boats and mines - cannot be eliminated. They are too numerous, too spread out and hidden. What about naval escorts for tankers? This is a possibility, but it’s harder than you think. First, it would require our entire navy. 100 tankers need escorting each day. Second, if we can’t destroy the mines and drones, our ships are at risk too. CRISIS TWO: We can destroy Iran’s missiles but not all their drones, and war today is drone war. Iran can hit oil sites in the region indefinitely because they posses so many cheap, weaponized drones. And they are. They blew up a critical Oman oil depot two days ago. [That’s not true - see my previous updates here and here] If Trump paid any attention to the Ukraine War he would have noticed how warfare has changed. But he didn’t. And he blundered. Worse, the Gulf states are running out of interceptors to stop Iranian missiles and drones - meaning that soon more oil sites will be vulnerable. [See this Al Maydeen report] CRISIS THREE: A broader, regional war is breaking out as Iranian proxies in Lebanon hit Israel and those in Iraq target the U.S.. Israel is now threatening a massive ground invasion of Lebanon, which could become its own new crisis. Other potential flash points lurk. So far, the Houthis in Yemen have been relatively quiet. Probably not for long. They can project power into the Red Sea. For Syria, this is the worst time for Trump to strike Iran. Syria could explode again. CRISIS FOUR: Trump has no endgame. Iran and its proxies can create chaos indefinitely. So what’s next? A ground invasion? This would be Armageddon. Thousands of dead Americans. Declare false victory? Then the new Iranian hardliners in charge just rebuild what we destroyed. All of this was totally foreseeable. Frankly, it’s why previous presidents weren’t so stupid to start a war like this. Trump has lost control of the war. His best course now is to cut his losses and end it. That’s the only way to prevent an even bigger disaster.

US Senator Chris Murphy - from Al Mayadeen .

Getting back to the chronicles of the “Ramadan War”, Iran responded to the US bombing of Kharg Island and previous strikes on banks in Lebanon and Iran with drone attacks targeting financial and energy facilities in United Arab Emirates (UAE), and in Bahrain, as reported by Al Mayadeen, according to which targets included oil storage facilities in Fujairah (UAE) and the of branches of American bank Citibank in Dubai (UAE) and Manama (Bahrain):

Smoke billowing from oil storage facilities at the UAE port of Fujairah after an Iranian drone attack - from Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi explained on American TV that Iranian military is following the well-known “eye for an eye” principle in retaliatory attacks:

In the meantime, Mohsen Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, talking on Iranian TV, provided the conditions for ending the war, as reported by Al Mayadeen (see also video below):

We will only consider ending the war when, first, we receive US [compensation] for all damage, and second, we get 100% future safeguards, which is impossible without US withdrawal from the Persian Gulf region. Thus, the second condition is US withdrawal from the Persian Gulf.

…echoing similar statements by Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, who said urged neighbouring countries to kick out the Americans (see my article here). By the way, Abbas Araghchi dismissed the rumours surrounding Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei’s health, stating (source: Al Mayadeen):

They will see soon that there is no problem with the new supreme leader … He is performing his duties according to the constitution.

…while 1,000 Sunni scholars in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan pledged allegiance to the new Iranian Supreme Leader, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

We, the Sunni scholars in Sistan and Baluchestan province, appreciate the choice of the Assembly of Experts in selecting Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the third leader of the Revolution and the Islamic Republic […] and we announce our allegiance to him.

At the same time, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence announced the arrest of 3 “agent cells affiliated with the American–Israeli enemy in the provinces of Mazandaran, Razavi Khorasan, and Khuzestan” and the confiscation of military-grade weapons, while “Iranian police announced the arrest of 54 individuals affiliated with pro-Shah monarchist groups over the past several days” and of two spies who provided geolocation data of strategic sites and other targets to Mossad, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2). Later on, the Intelligence Organization of the IRGC in Tehran Province issued a statement reporting on additional arrests (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

25 key members of terrorist and anti-security groups were arrested in Tehran. Following intelligence and operational measures carried out in the territorial jurisdiction of the counties of Tehran province, 25 key members and affiliates of terrorist and anti-security groups were identified and arrested. This operation was conducted within the framework of intelligence monitoring and field investigations by the anonymous soldiers of the Imam of the Age (may Allah hasten his reappearance), and the suspects were arrested after identification in several coordinated operations. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, based on its inherent, religious, and legal duties, will deal decisively and seriously with any criminal act or threat to public security, and will not allow any individual or group to destabilize the country.

In the afternoon the IRGC launched the 50th wave of Operation True Promise 4, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror, which quoted the following IRGC statement (all emphasis added):

The destructive and precision-strike drones of the IRGC Aerospace Force are identifying the hiding places of US Army terrorist soldiers in the region. The 50th wave of Operation True Promise 4, with the blessed code “Ya Zahra (peace be upon her)”, dedicated to the noble martyrs Brigadier General Ali Shadmani and Major General Haj Hossein Hamedani, against the bases of the terrorist US Army located in Al-Dhafra, Fujairah, Jafir, the Fifth Fleet, Ali Al-Salem, Azraq, and also early warning radars stationed in the region that played a protective role for the zionist regime, was carried out by the destructive and precision-strike drones of the IRGC Aerospace Force. These drones are currently identifying the hiding places of US Army terrorist soldiers in the region, and upon obtaining information, they will act precisely. The people of the region are requested to stay away from the hiding places of American soldiers.

The 51st wave of Operation True Promise 4 was launched by the IRGC in the evening and targeted the Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Maydeen):

Wave 51 was carried out against the source of equipment for the F-35 and F-16 fighter jets of the American terrorist regime. Wave 51 of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out with the sacred code name “Ya Ali ibn Musa al-Ridha, peace be upon him,” seeking Help from the eternal essence of Allah the Almighty, and with the good prayers of the noble nation of Islamic Iran, by launching a combined attack of liquid and solid-fueled missiles against the forces of the American terrorist army at Al-Kharj base, as the source of aggression against the Islamic homeland. This base is the source of equipment for the F-35 and F-16 fighter jets of the American terrorist regime, and it is the location for refueling aircraft and the main base for American AWACS. This wave is dedicated to Major General Martyr Abolghasem Babaeian and his martyred wife.

At the end of the day, Al Mayadeen, citing Semafor (paywalled), reported that Israel informed the Outlaw US Empire that its reserves of ballistic missile interceptors are nearing "critically low" levels, though US officials apparently anticipated the shortage:

It’s something we expected and anticipated.

Maybe it was not such a good idea starting this war with Iran, but apparently Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not learn anything from the 12-day war. Maybe Trump should listen to his advisor David Sacks, who publicly urged him to “declare victory and get out”, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

This is a good time to declare victory and get out. I agree that we should try to find the off-ramp. If escalation doesn’t lead anywhere good, then you have to think about how you de-escalate. De-escalation involves reaching some sort of ceasefire agreement or some sort of negotiated settlement with Iran.

Before moving to other frontlines, it is worth reporting the following tweet by Ebrahim Azizi, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in Iran’s Shura Council (see Al Mayadeen for additional background information):

Zelensky’d better hide. Russians may not (want to) kill him, but Iranian may!

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Iraqi and Lebanese frontlines

Consequences of drone attacks on US Embassy in Baghdad (Iraq) - from Al Mayadeen.

Moving to the Iraqi war front, in the early hours of Saturday an airstrike targeted the home of a leader in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq in central Baghdad, killing three people, whereas a drone strike targeted a vehicle in the Hayy al-Batool area near the French Bridge, with additional explosions reported in the Baladiyat and Sadr City areas on the Rusafa side of the capital, as per Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror.

Later in the morning, the Iraqi factions of the Axis of Resistance responded to the aggression by shelling the helicopter pad and destroying one of the C-RAM defense systems in the heavily fortified US Embassy in Baghdad, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) and RNN Mirror:

Moving to Lebanon, yesterday (Saturday 14th March 2026) the Lebanese Health Ministry reported that the death toll caused by Israeli bombing of Lebanon was 826 people and more than 2,000 injured since 2nd March 2026 (source: Al Mayadeen).

During the day, Hezbollah carried out multiple operations targeting “Israeli military positions, troop concentrations, and settlements in northern occupied Palestine”, as per Al Mayadeen - click on the link for more details and watch the video below showing scenes from the operation targeting the Tziporit base of the Israeli enemy army, east of the city of Haifa, ~35 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, with a swarm of attack drones:

According to a Haaretz report cited by Al Mayadeen, “Israeli military intelligence officials have confirmed that Hezbollah has successfully redeployed units of its Radwan Force south of the Litani River in southern Lebanon”, posing a significant challenge to the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces), especially in case Israel decides to carry out a large-scale ground invasion in southern Lebanon. Similarly, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, quoted by Al Mayadeen, reported that “Hezbollah remains a highly disciplined and operationally cohesive force despite extensive Israeli attacks targeting the Resistance's leadership and infrastructure”:

Contrary to earlier assumptions, there are no signs of disintegration or collapse within Hezbollah.

I think it is now apparent that Hezbollah consciously decided to abide to the ceasefire agreement, in order to give the impression that it was tamed, while actually it was rebuilding its ranks and its missile stock in preparation for this grand finale, i.e. the final decisive battle that may mark the end of the Zionist entity called “Israel”!

News and updates from Yemen and beyond…

Ansar Allah Political Bureau member Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti - from RNN Mirror .

Moving briefly to Yemen, Ansar Allah Political Bureau member Mohammed al-Bukhaiti was quoted by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror as saying:

The decision has been taken to stand militarily alongside Iran, and the zero hour will be announced at the appropriate time.

…adding that “Yemen is in complete coordination with the Axis of the Resistance, particularly Iran, and is closely monitoring the situation”. It is already ugly for USrael, but, when the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) enter the fray, it will get even uglier!

Finally, it is worth mentioning that yesterday morning “an explosion has damaged a Jewish school in Amsterdam”, as per Al Mayadeen: no injuries were reported, but the school building was damaged. I bet that this was one of the many false-flag operations that Zionists are carrying out across Europe to convince its people and government to support the illegal USraeli war on Iran.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

“Donald Trump is drowning in the Strait of Hormuz” - from Saba .

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ