GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
1h

Nice cartoon, but the Strait of Hormuz is rather shallow, perhaps not deep enough for tRumps lardass. Yes, it would be great if Iran could eliminate the bearded dwarf, save Russia the trouble.

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