In a sudden turn of events, barely reported on Western mainstream (MSM) which tend to minimize what’s happened (e.g. The Guardian - more on this later), Iranian intelligence services have humiliated Israel by obtaining what Al Mayadeen calls “a vast trove of highly classified strategic documents and information tied to ‘Israel’”. Here is what informed sources told Al Mayadeen, as reported in its Short News on Saturday 7th June 2025 (all emphasis added):

Iranian intelligence have arrived at large trove of sensitive strategic documents, data, related to "Israel". Data trove includes thousands of documents related to Israeli occupation's projects and its nuclear facilities. Operation had taken place in past, but large size of documents and need to transfer entire batch inside Iran necessitated secrecy. Large data trove was confirmed to have arrived to "safe sites". Number of documents so great that merely studying them, along with accompanying images and footage will require a great deal of time.

Logo of the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence - from Al Mayadeen .

On the same day Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Tehran, Siavash Fallahpour, added that (emphasis mine)…

Iran has redefined the concept of deterrence, shifting it away from traditional military balance toward a new strategic framework. The coming weeks will be full of surprises, as Iran has forced Israeli intelligence agencies into a state of psychological exhaustion. Iran may have obtained additional documents related to "Israel's" regional projects, not just its nuclear program. Iran may use these documents in its battle with the United States and Western countries over its nuclear program.

…echoed by Mehdi Azizi, Director of the New Vision Center for Studies and Media, who said that (all emphasis added):

There will be more surprises in the coming days regarding this achievement. This is more than just intelligence information. Iran is telling the world that the Israeli enemy is now exposed and the era of the legendary Israeli security is now gone.

…while strategic military expert Nidal Abu Zaid was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying (emphasis mine):

Iran has conducted an offensive intelligence operation that has significant timing and geographical aspects. Usually, archives of such sensitivity are typically protected by a full-scale security system, but it appears that Iranian intelligence managed to make use of a gap in it. I believe that the Iranian operation was multi-layered, combining cyber and electronic attacks with coordinated on-the-ground infiltrations by agents. This isn’t about backroom deals. It’s about deterrence, and breaking the enemy’s illusion of invulnerability.

Iranian Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday, Sunday 8th June 2025, Iranian Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib revealed some details (most remain classified, for obvious reasons) of the intelligence operation, described as “complex, extensive, and multi-faceted”, in the following statements, as quoted by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis added):

The documents obtained by Iranian intelligence regarding the occupation’s projects and nuclear facilities enhance our offensive capabilities. The Ministry of Intelligence has obtained a treasure trove of strategic, operational, and tactical information. The documents we acquired were safely transferred to Iran. What happened is a very significant intelligence event, and it cannot be reduced to merely obtaining thousands of documents. What we obtained is truly a highly important intelligence treasure, strategically, operationally, and practically. We obtained complete nuclear documents and documents concerning “Israel’s” relations with Western countries and the United States. We obtained additional documents that enhance Iran’s offensive capabilities. The methods used to transfer the documents into Iran are just as important as the documents themselves. We are refraining from revealing the methods used to transfer the documents at this time. The operation was carried out some time ago, but we preferred to delay announcing the news to ensure the operation’s safety. For now, we are withholding those details. We will reveal the documents soon.

Of course, I will keep you posted as soon as Iran releases more information, but, in my opinion, it is not an Iranian stunt “to warn off Israel from acting on its repeated threat to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites”, as The Guardian alleges. After all, at the end of last month, two Israelis, Roy Mizrahi and Almog Atias, were arrested by Israeli police on suspicion of collecting intelligence on behalf of Iran and, according to Tasnim News Agency, it was them who managed to gather and transfer the intelligence from Israel to Iran (source: The Times of Israel).

However, it must be said that Western pressure against Iran is increasing, as we can deduct from a preliminary draft of the resolution against Iran proposed by the Outlaw US Empire, together with its vassal European states, and acquired by Al Mayadeen. Here is what it says, as reported by Al Mayadeen (from its Short News - all emphasis mine):

Iran has failed to provide the cooperation required under its safeguards agreement. "Iranian failure" has hampered IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] verification activities. Iran has failed to provide the agency with technically credible explanations for the presence of uranium particles of human origin at undeclared sites. Failure to cooperate with the agency represents a major obstacle to the agency's ability to verify the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program. The Agency is unable to verify that the diversion of nuclear material required to be guaranteed into nuclear weapons or nuclear explosive devices has not occurred. The Director-General of the Agency is requested to continue his efforts to implement this resolution (the Western draft) and previous resolutions. The Director-General is requested to submit a new report containing any further developments on the issues raised in the resolution. Iran must inform the agency of the current locations of contaminated nuclear materials and equipment. Iran should provide access to sites and materials requested by the Agency and take samples as the Agency deems appropriate. Iran's provision of this information, access to it, and subsequent verification by the IAEA are essential. Iran must urgently address its non-compliance with the safeguards agreement by taking all steps the Board and the Agency deem necessary. We affirm our support for a diplomatic solution to the problems posed by the Iranian nuclear program.

As summarized in this article by Al Mayadeen, the Western draft resolution calls on Iran to:

provide technically credible explanations for the presence of human-made uranium particles at two undeclared sites in Iran. inform the IAEA of the current locations of nuclear materials and contaminated equipment. grant the IAEA access to requested sites and materials, as well as allow sample collection as deemed necessary by the agency. promptly address its non-compliance with safeguards agreements by taking all steps deemed necessary by the IAEA and the Board of Governors.

The Western draft resolution also “emphasizes that Iran’s provision of this information and access, followed by subsequent IAEA verification, is essential for the Secretariat to resolve outstanding issues” and “reaffirms support for a diplomatic resolution to concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, leading to an agreement that addresses all international issues related to Iran’s nuclear activities”.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi - from Al Mayadeen .

The “funny” thing is that the Western draft resolution obtained this evening by Al Mayadeen (especially the part I emphasized) does not match what the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said earlier today (as quoted by Al Mayadeen - emphasis mine):

We found some issues, but there is no conclusive evidence to suggest the existence of an unnatural nuclear program. What I cannot say is that there is a confirmed lack of clear answers from Iran, but there are new elements that did not exist in 2015. We will have talks about the report, and we are talking about facts that do not need interpretation. Enrichment in Iran is not prohibited, but a country accumulating it and approaching weapons-grade levels cannot be overlooked. We are not waiting for what may happen in the indirect negotiations, and we are aware that Iran’s stance on them will greatly impact other matters. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was tailored for the circumstances at the time. Their time is up, and the agreement cannot be revived. "Israel" is raising many concerns, and we are attempting to resolve them diplomatically. Its officials' talk about an attack is its government's responsibility. The claims that Iran's nuclear program is not peaceful or not military cannot be verified. The IAEA does not make accusations and only investigates. There are no accusations against the Iranian nuclear program. We are talking about certain reports. What we are doing in Syria is extremely important. The issue was suspended for the longest time and we were unable to carry out our duties there. [Interim Syrian President] al-Sharaa gave us access to Syria, and we are now able to make many revelations. My visit there was highly important. It is important to see determination from the Syrian president and to have a short timeframe to work there.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also facing the risk of losing the majority in the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament), something that again is barely mentioned on Western MSM, which instead prefers focussing on the Madleen ship of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. In fact, as reported yesterday by Al Mayadeen, ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) parties are following up on the threats issued just a few weeks ago (see this article) to bring down the government, because of the crackdown on Haredi draft dodgers and the delayed passage of a long-promised draft exemption law. A senior figure in Degel HaTorah was quoted by Israel Hayom and Al Mayadeen as saying:

All the Haredi parties are coordinated regarding the [no confidence] vote. Aryeh Deri (leader of the extremist Shas party) is torn between his voters and will only join after we lead the move.

…though Aryeh Deri himself confirmed the party's stance in recent statements:

There is no choice left. We don't like it, but we need to support the dissolution of the Knesset.

…while influential rabbis Dov Landau and Moshe Hillel Hirsch refused to meet with Netanyahu and stated that…

There is no point in further discussions.

At the same time opposition parties have submitted a motion to dissolve the Knesset, with a preliminary vote expected on Wednesday 11th June 2025. Opposition leader Yair Lapid was quoted as saying:

This Knesset is finished. It has nowhere left to go. All it has brought to the State of Israel is pain, tragedy, bereavement, and crisis.

…while “Agudat Yisrael, for its part, is reportedly drafting its own legislation to force early elections and has initiated quiet talks with opposition leader Benny Gantz to coordinate strategy”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Earlier today Asher Medina, spokesperson of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, announced that his party will vote in favour of dissolving the Knesset, as reported in another Al Mayadeen article:

In the current situation, we will vote on Wednesday to dissolve the Knesset. We are disappointed in Netanyahu. We expected action from him earlier, not just in the past few days.

Without the 11 seats held by Shas in the Knesset, the governing coalition would lose its majority, thus triggering new elections.

The situation is so hot that Benny Gantz, chairman of the National Unity party, “also ordered the withdrawal of all party-sponsored legislation from Wednesday’s Knesset agenda, with the exception of a single bill: one that would dissolve the parliament”, as per Al Mayadeen.

It looks like Netanyahu’s days are counted, but I am pretty sure that he will do everything to cling to power, including new false flags or even starting a war with Iran just to avoid early elections and facing justice for his corruption case and the alleged intelligence failure on 7th October 2023.

Of course, I will give you an update on this too later this week, possibly next Wednesday already.

Finally, it is worth reporting the following message that Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei gave to Hajj pilgrims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia (from Khamenei.ir - all emphasis mine):

In the Name of Allāh, the Compassionate, the Merciful Praise be to Allāh, Lord of the Worlds, and peace and blessings be upon the best of Allāh’s creation, Muhammad al-Mustafa, and upon his Pure Progeny, his chosen Companions and those who follow them in righteousness until the Day of Judgment. Hajj is the believer’s longing, the Eid of those who are eager, the spiritual sustenance of the fortunate. If it is accompanied by knowledge of its spiritual essence, it becomes a remedy for the major ailments of not only the Islamic Ummah, but of all humanity. Hajj is not like other journeys that are undertaken for trade or tourism or other purposes, where acts of worship or good deeds may incidentally be a part of that journey. Hajj is the preparation for migrating from ordinary life towards the ideal life, the tawhīdi life in which there is constant tawāf [circumambulation] around the Axis of Truth [the Ka’aba], continuous sa’ī [the running between the hills of Safā and Marwāh], the perpetual ramī [casting of stones] of evil Shaytān, the wuqūf [resting] that is accompanied by dhīkr and supplications, feeding the weakened poor and the traveler and viewing all colors, races, languages and people from various geographies as equal. And at all times, a person is ready to serve, seeks refuge in God and raises high the banner of defending the Truth. These are its main, eternal components. The Hajj ritual gathers within itself symbolic examples of this life, familiarizes the pilgrim with these examples and invites them to these. This invitation should be heeded. One must open the heart and eyes to see both the outer and the inner world. One must learn and be steadfast in one’s resolve to put these lessons into practice. Everyone can step forward in this path in accordance with their capacity, but scholars, intellectuals, those entrusted with political authority and people of social standing should do more than others. The Islamic world needs to apply these lessons now more than ever. It is now the second season of Hajj that is taking place at the same time as the catastrophes unfolding in Gaza and West Asia. The criminal Zionist gang occupying Palestine has with horrifying cruelty and unparalleled savagery and evil, taken the tragedy in Gaza to an unbelievable level. Palestinian children are now being killed not only by bombs, bullets, and missiles, but also by thirst and starvation. The number of families grieving for their loved ones, their youth, their fathers and their mothers are increasing day by day. Who must stand up against this human catastrophe? Undoubtedly, Islamic governments are the first ones responsible to act on this duty and the people must demand this action from their governments. Muslim governments may have differing political opinions on various issues, but this should not prevent them from coming to a consensus and cooperating in the case of the horrendous situation in Gaza. It should not stop them from defending the most oppressed people in the world today. Muslim governments must block all avenues of assistance to the Zionist regime and restrain their criminal hands from continuing these barbaric actions in Gaza. The United States is a definite accomplice in the crimes of the Zionist regime. America’s associates in this region and other Islamic regions must heed the call of the Quran about defending the oppressed. They must compel the arrogant US government to end this oppressive behavior. The act of barā'at [renunciation of the mushrikīn] during Hajj is a step in this direction. The miraculous resistance of the people of Gaza has put the Palestinian issue right at the top of the concerns of the Islamic world and all freedom-loving people around the world. This opportunity must be seized and efforts must be made to rush to the aid of this oppressed nation. Despite the efforts of the arrogant powers and the supporters of the Zionist regime to erase the name and any memory of Palestine, the evil nature of the leaders of that regime and their foolish policies have created a situation in which Palestine's name shines more brightly today than ever before and public hate of the Zionists and their supporters is also more severe than ever. This is an important opportunity for the Islamic world. Public speakers and people of social standing must raise people’s awareness and sensitivity and significantly increase demands regarding the issue of Palestine. And you blessed pilgrims, do not neglect the opportunity to pray and seek Almighty God's help during the Hajj and beseech Almighty God for victory over the Zionist oppressors and their supporters. May Allāh's peace and greeting be upon the Noble Messenger of Islam, his Pure Progeny and Hazrat Mahdi - the vestige of Allāh remaining on earth - may Allāh hasten his reappearance. May Allāh's greetings, mercy and blessings be upon you Sayyid Ali Khamenei

Dhu al-Hijjah 3, 1446

May 30, 2025

I will conclude this article with the following cartoon (from Saba):

UPDATE: Here is the Iranian response, via its Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, to the draft IAEA resolution advanced by the Outlaw US Empire and its European vassal states (source: Al Mayadeen):

The IAEA decided to first prepare a report under the political pressure and influence from the Western countries, and subsequently the same countries abused that report. This right is explicitly recognized for member states and is non-negotiable under Article 4 of the NPT [Non-Proliferation Treaty]. The proposal neither had the characteristics of active and bilateral negotiations nor was it the outcome of the indirect Iran-US talks held so far. The confrontation with European countries cannot in any way create an incentive for cooperation. Iran's nuclear program is completely peaceful.