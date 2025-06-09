GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
38m

Wow! That first article is a bombshell. I look forward to reading more about this.

Thanks, as always, Ismaele.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
1h

Beautiful composition of the spirit of the Iranian people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ismaele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture