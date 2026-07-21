US strike on Sirik city near Bandar Abbas (Iran) - from Al Mayadeen .

In the night between Sunday 19th and Monday 20th July 2026, CENTCOM (US Central Command) announced another round of strikes on Iran for the 9th consecutive night, with Al Mayadeen, Middle East Spectator (MES) and Fotros Resistance (1, 2 and 3) reporting explosions in Tabriz and Mahshahr:

Iran defended itself first by downing an American MQ-9 drone in the skies over Eslamabad‑e Gharb (sources: IRNA, Fars, Mehr and Fotros Resistance)…

From Fars.

…and then launching the first retaliatory strikes on US bases and proxies in the Middle East, including Kuwait, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Erbil governorate in Iraqi Kurdistan, as per Mehr, Fotros Resistance and MES (1, 2, 3 and 4), as well as two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of UAE:

From X (formerly Twitter).

The IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guards Corps) confirmed the attacks on the two ships in a statement adding (sources: Al Mayadeen, Mehr and Fars):

“If they break their oaths after their covenant and attack your religion, then fight the leaders of disbelief; indeed, they have no oaths; perhaps they will cease”. This is our land, and the intervention of the terrorist American army from thousands of kilometers away has no legal legitimacy and will definitely be confronted. Until the US’ acts of aggression in the region continue, this passage will not be safe for the passage of even a single drop of oil and gas.

In a separate statement, the IRGC also confirmed the strikes on Kuwait and called on its people to rise against the Americans and kick them out (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Mehr and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Honorable people of Kuwait; parts of your Islamic land have been under the occupation of the infidel American military for years, and it has been used as a base for killing the Muslims of Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Palestine. 140 days ago, the child-killing American army used these very bases to launch a war against us, the beginning of which was the slaughter of 168 school children at the Minab school and the martyrdom of the most prominent religious scholar of the current era, the martyr Imam Khamenei. The land of Kuwait should not be a safe haven for a terrorist army that has attacked at least ten Islamic countries in the last few decades and killed millions of Muslims. This army is, according to the fatwas of scholars of all Islamic sects and denominations, an aggressor against Muslim lands and its blood is forfeit. It is the duty of every Muslim to eliminate them by any means possible and cleanse Muslim lands of their filthy presence. We expect you to rise to this religious duty and restore the dignity of Islamic lands. Our brave fighters, in wave 22 of the Nasr 2 [Victory 2] operation, codenamed with the holy name "Ya Ruqayyah (peace be upon her)," in response to repeated American aggressions against Iranian soil, completely destroyed an enemy American early warning radar system via a drone strike. Furthermore, in another attack, they struck a shed for aviation equipment and parts and a hangar for American MQ-9 drones at the Ali Al-Salem base, setting several drones on fire. We expect you, the honorable and noble nation of Kuwait, to rise to your divine duty and not allow Kuwaiti soil to be a source of evil and the killing of Muslims.

In another statement, the IRGC reported on the results of its retaliatory strikes on Jordan and thanked the Jordanian people and army (!) for providing intelligence facilitating the Iranian military operations (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Mehr (1 and 2) and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

Communiqué No. 31 To the honorable Jordanian people and the fighting soldiers in the Jordanian army: We thank you for your sincere cooperation and accurate information which contributed to the Islamic fighters targeting their objectives with precision, destroying 20 warehouses that were used to house American army forces in the Azraq region, and killing tens of terrorist American soldiers. The fighters of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in the 21st wave of Operation "Nasr 2", under the slogan "Ya Ruqayya", and dedicated to the daughters of the martyrs of the Third Imposed War, and with your assistance, targeted large C-17 transport aircraft and P-8 command and control aircraft belonging to the American army at Aqaba Airport with ballistic missiles, and inflicted significant damage on a number of them. The aggressor American soldiers, who have attacked more than ten Islamic countries over the past decades and killed millions of Muslims, and the main supporters of the zionist entity in killing the people of Gaza and destroying the West Bank, "their blood is forfeit", and every Muslim must kill these "savage killers" wherever they can. We renew our thanks for your efforts and cooperation, which paves the way for the liberation of the honorable Al-Quds [Jerusalem] through the performance of the "religious duty".

Video of Iranian ballistic missile launches, interestingly with Hezbollah music theme (a first! - Source: MES):

Fotros Resistance provides a nice summary of the overnight fire exchange between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire:

🇮🇷 🇺🇸| Iran-US war update summary



Updates after 2 AM Tehran time: • US attacked Konarak, Chabahar, Gordim, Boo Musa island, Jask port, Sirik, Hajiabad, Bushehr, Bandar Imam Khomeini, Chegeni, Khormoj, Azadegan, Urmia’s vicinity and Tabriz. The attacks injured & martyred several people. —

• IRGC says 2 oil tankers that were trying to enter/exit the Strait of Hormoz via unsafe and unauthorised route, “exploded”. Meaning they likely hit mines. • The IRGC thanked the Jordanian armed forces for their cooperation & precise intelligence, which enabled the IRGC to accurately target and destroy 20 hangars housing personnel at the Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base, killing dozens of American soldiers & US C-17 transport aircraft & P-8 command-and-control aircraft at Aqaba Airport with ballistic missiles, inflicting severe damage on several of them. The IRGC targeted: 🇺🇸 Shot down a MQ-9 drone over Islamabad-e-Gharb (“the western Islamabad”) in Kermanshah province

🇰🇼 Early-warning radar system with a drone strike (unspecified location)

🇰🇼 A hangar with aircraft equipment and spare parts at the Ali al Salem Air Base, in Kuwait

🇰🇼 A hangar housing US MQ-9 drones at the Ali Al Salem Air Base, with several drones catching fire, in Kuwait

—

🇧🇭 Bahrain was also subject to attacks this morning, the IRGC has not yet issued an announcement

Satellite imagery published yesterday (Monday 20th July 2026) revealed extensive damage and destruction to several hangars, aircraft shelters, troop barracks and also 2 MQ-9 drones at the US Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base in Jordan - sources: IRNA, Fars, Mehr, MES (1, 2 and 3) and Fotros Resistance (1, 2 and 3):

From MES and Fotros Resistance.

Heatmap marking all impacts of Iranian ballistic missiles on US Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan (updated on Sunday 19th July 2026) - from MES .

According to MES, at this pace, Iran may render the US Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base in Jordan completely out of service within a couple of weeks! At that point, with the other US bases in the Gulf countries already in tatters, the Outlaw US Empire would be able to launch strikes on Iran only from the two aircraft carriers in the region, Israel, Cyprus, Turkey and Europe, but having to use extensively refueling aircraft and also putting at risk US and NATO bases outside the Middle East:

Satellite imagery also confirmed an earlier Iranian strike on the Tower-22 US base in eastern Jordan on the border with Syria, as per MES:

Iranian strikes continued during the day, with MES reporting more launches, sirens and explosions in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, as well as a hit on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9):

According to a statement issued later by the IRGC, its Navy launched a coordinated 3-phase operations (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr - all emphasis original):

Phase One: Targeted drone maintenance and repair hangars used by US units stationed at Al-Sakhir Air Base in Bahrain, destroying the facilities. Phase Two: Struck preparation hangars for Task Force 59 (TF59) vessels at Salman Port in Bahrain, destroying the structures and causing heavy damage to the vessels. Phase Three: Targeted and set ablaze the facilities used to station, support, and equip US special naval commando forces at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, destroying them completely, the IRGC Navy added.

On the other hand, yesterday afternoon the Outlaw US Empire targeted Shiraz in Fars Province and Sirik city, according to Mehr.

In the meantime, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the death of a US soldier in Iraq (source: Mehr), while names and photos of two soldiers killed in Jordan last Saturday, 18th July 2026, were published - see MES (1 and 2):

Private Isabella Gonzales (L) and First Lt. Tyler James Feehan (R) - from MES.

Private Isabella Gonzales, aged 19, from Texas,

First Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

According official statistics, the total number of US troops killed in the USraeli war on Iran has reached 17, while the number of wounded has exceeded 400 (source: Fars citing Associated Press).

These are the young men and women whom the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, is sending to die in foreign countries for the interests of Anglo-Zionists and the benefit of his pockets and those of his family and a few other billionaires! And these are only the casualties that have been made public. In reality, the Pentagon is withholding information about dozens of US military injuries and equipment damage, according to Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), citing US officials quoted by The New York Times (paywalled) and CNN reporting on increasing pressure on US War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and US War Secretary Pete Hegseth (R) - from Mehr and Al Mayadeen.

However, instead of backing down and despite oil prices going up again, with Brent crude oil futures reaching $90 per barrel (see Al Mayadeen), Trump is doubling down with new threats on his Truth social, while protecting his fellow criminal and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani vowed to arrest Bibi if he put foot on US soil (see Al Mayadeen):

Even US officials are warning cited by the Washington Post (paywalled) and Al Mayadeen against protracting the conflict, due to depleted weapons stockpiles, operational losses, and force limitations:

We do not have enough to safely sustain operations, and I don't think the White House is aware of that.

…with Seth Jones, head of the defense and security department at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, saying:

I think it would be a mistake to put ground forces anywhere in islands in the strait or onshore. I don't think U.S. forces are prepared for standoff strikes from Iranians.

Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Ebrahim Azizi (top left), Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (top right), Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei (bottom left) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (bottom right) - from Mehr, IRNA and Fars.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials are also warning Trump against committing new war crimes in Iran. For instance, Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of parliament, who said that Iran’s armed forces…

will not ignore the spilled blood of innocent people. The proud south has always been the bastion of Iran's defence, and the hearts of all our compatriots are there. [Source: Mehr]

…while Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf tweeted the following statement on X (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

Americans keep bringing new military equipment to the region and claim they're after stopping the war. They've bet on our intelligence being as brief as their own IQ. We've reached the stage of mastery in recognizing these American games, and on that basis, we've prepared ourselves. Actions must confirm claims, not contradict them.

On the other hand, at his weekly presser yesterday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei admitted that Iran has received mediators’ proposal aimed at de-escalation, but he reinstated that Iran will keep fighting as long as the Outlaw US Empire continues its aggression (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars (1 and 2) and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

The United States is taking the region toward an all-out war. The Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort to stop US crimes. I reiterate that the diplomatic apparatus, in coordination with the defenders of the homeland in the Armed Forces, is pursuing its duties. The proposals put forward through mediators have been conveyed to us, and we have received them. However, I would rather not go into their details at this stage. No Iranian negotiator has been deceived; rather, talks are a mechanism for pressure, and we have never made concessions in them. The Iranian negotiation team will not leave the field, just as those who launch missiles in the armed forces do not leave their positions. Any talks with America must take national interests into account. What reaches the White House in terms of information and reports contains significant misinformation, and I advise them to verify news and AI-generated images. The one who started the war is an unsound person. For peace to be achieved, we must fight, even though we did not want war. War was imposed on us and we have made many sacrifices, foremost among them the most important figure in the country. Iran will work to hold the United States legally accountable for its ongoing crimes against civilians. The text [of the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM] is entirely clear, and the United States has no excuse for violating the agreement. Negotiation and defense are both means to an end. Iran has never been the first to violate an agreement. When the United States speaks of diplomacy, it means coercion, intimidation, threats, and sanctions. As long as it continues in that atmosphere and seeks to impose its demands on the Iranian nation, our response will be to defend Iran’s dignity and national sovereignty. [Commenting on the possibility of US landing on Kharg Island] People in those very regions—and they are not few in number—who are counting the moments to welcome the Americans. They are the guardians of the Persian Gulf and Iran's Makran coasts. No political or military justification can excuse the suffering of a child awaiting treatment in a hospital or the anguish of a family whose city's connecting bridge has been destroyed. Strikes targeting watchtowers and electricity power plants in Chabahar resemble something the Daesh terror group would do. They targeted our civilian and non-military facilities and infrastructures in several provinces, and in doing so they once again revealed America's destructive logic. An attack on infrastructure is not merely an attack on a few points on a map; it is an attack on human security and on people's lives. The United States is attacking infrastructure to destabilize our security, and it will never succeed in this. If Hormozgan is wounded, Mazandaran will suffer; if Chabahar is targeted, Tehran's heart will beat; and if a child in Ahvaz is frightened by the sound of an explosion, no Iranian in this land will sleep peacefully. Iran is one body, and every wound on every corner of it is a wound on this entire body. The future of the Strait of Hormuz must be coordinated with the Sultanate of Oman. Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz is not open to any debate, and we are determined on that.

Similarly, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Iran has no compromised on national interests in the MoU MoM (source: Al Mayadeen - emphasis added):

The enemies of the people are doing everything in their power to cut off the paths of our progress and movement, and to prevent the Islamic Republic of Iran from continuing its path with dignity and might. We have not retreated from our rights, principles, and national interests in any of the fourteen clauses of the memorandum. No privileges that contradict the country's interests were granted in the memorandum, and the greater part of the gains were in favor of the Islamic Republic of Iran. There is no clause in the memorandum that serves a unilateral interest for the American side. We will stand until our last breath in defense of the country and the people's interests, and we will not hesitate in this path in the slightest. Any administrative system must have a final reference for decision-making, and our reference in the Islamic Republic of Iran is the Leader of the Revolution. The Islamic Republic of Iran is today engaged in a comprehensive war, and today’s war is not merely a missile war. The enemy has reached the conclusion that it cannot force the Iranian people to surrender through military attacks.

Iran's Acting Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Majid Ebnolreza (L), Iranian Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Akraminia (C) and IRGC Commander-in-Chief Brig. Gen. Vahidi (R) - from Mehr.

Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army Air Defense Force Second Brigadier General Mohammad Sadeghian dismissed US claims that Iranian defense network has been destroyed. Instead, he said (source: Fars):

The issue was on the agenda from the very first day of the conflict. As soon as a system was damaged, it was overhauled and replaced in the shortest possible time.

Acting Defense Minister Brigadier General Majid Ebnolreza stated (sources: IRNA, Fars and Mehr - emphasis mine):

Recent events have once again revealed the enemy's lack of credibility and the worthlessness of US commitments. This discrediting and exposure were achieved through the presence and resilience of the people, Iranian intelligence, and indigenous technology. Therefore, the Ministry of Defense's strategy is based on reliance on indigenous knowledge, the capacity of elites, and the continuous development of defense technologies—a strategy that clearly demonstrated its effectiveness in the recent war. The defense industry is the main pillar of national power and deterrence for the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the war experience showed that geographical distances from the enemy can only be bridged through advanced technologies. The production of missiles, drones, and other equipment required by Iran's armed forces did not stop during the war; rather, in some areas, it increased several times over.

Alireza Monadi, head of the Iranian Parliament's Education, Research, and Technology Commission, added:

The Iranian Parliament will fully support the development of strategic technologies and the strengthening of the national innovation ecosystem, so that this immense capacity serves national sovereignty, the advancement of cutting‑edge technologies, and the enhancement of the Islamic Republic of Iran's deterrence capability more than ever before.

…whereas Brigadier General Akraminia, Iranian Army spokesperson, warned neighbouring countries (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr - all emphasis added):

Some southern Persian Gulf countries, which have benefited from the waterway for years to sell billions of Dollars of oil and import goods, are today cooperating with the US in attacks against Iran. This action is neither fair nor acceptable at all, and it may not continue. Rationality demands we continue fighting until we achieve full deterrence. Any country that aligns itself with the Americans will certainly see its ships encounter problems transiting the Strait of Hormuz. No country can use the Strait of Hormuz to transport equipment and ammunition, only for that same equipment to be used against Iran.

Finally, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Brigadier General Vahidi vowed to avenge martyr Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei (sources: Al Mayadeen and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

We will never tie the destiny of this land to the promises of a child-killing enemy whose record is marked by betrayal, deception, and hostility toward the Iranian nation. Now that the criminal US has once again chosen the path of aggression, violation, and adventurism, we reaffirm this pledge: we will, with strength, resolve, wisdom, and power, teach it the “unforgettable lesson” that you promised. It will be a lesson that prevents every aggressor from repeating their mistakes, breaks every act of greed and ambition, records the truth of the Iranian nation’s invincible will in the memory of history, and paves the way for the establishment of the global rule of the oppressed. With our entire being, and in unison with the great Iranian nation, we raise the cry of “Labbaik Ya Khamenei” (“At your service, O Khamenei”) from the depths of our souls.

News and updates from Palestine and Lebanon

Hamas Political Bureau Head Khalil al-Hayya - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas announced the election of Khalil al-Hayya as its new Political Bureau Head, succeeding the martyred leader Yahya Sinwar, as per Al Mayadeen (click on the link for a short bio).

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah congratulated Khalil al-Hayya on his election with the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

Hezbollah extends its congratulations and blessings to the dear brother, the fighter and militant Khalil Al-Hayya, and to the brothers in the Hamas movement, leadership and fighters, on his election as head of the movement's political bureau, a worthy successor to the martyr commander Yahya Sinwar. This election is a clear message to the Zionist enemy and its supporters, and to all those who bet on ending the Palestinian resistance, that the Hamas movement is still present, strong, and united, and will continue its path despite everything it has been subjected to in terms of assassinations and attempts to break its will and the will of its people. The banner of Resistance, which the enemy aims to bring down by killing leaders, will remain flying high, carried by loyal men who preserve the trust and continue the march with faith, determination, and steadfastness. We in Hezbollah, while congratulating our brothers in the Hamas movement on this blessed step, wish the brother, the fighter commander Khalil Al-Hayya, all success and guidance from God Almighty in performing this great responsibility and carrying the trust left by the martyr leaders. We affirm that the Palestinian resistance, based on its great people who have written the most wonderful epics of steadfastness and sacrifice in the face of the Zionist killing and terror machine, will remain steadfast and defensive of the rights of the Palestinian people until the liberation of its land and holy sites.

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Yemen announces naval blockade on Saudi Arabia

Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree.

Moving to Yemen, yesterday afternoon Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson of Yemeni Armed Forces, issued the following statement announcing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in response to the Saudi blockade on Yemen and vowing to escalate the matter even further, if necessary (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Mehr, Saba):

The criminal Saudi enemy continues its unjust and oppressive siege on our dear people for nearly twelve years, plundering our resources and imposing a comprehensive blockade on our ports and airports by land, sea, and air.

This has exacerbated the suffering of our dear people to an unbearable level, without any right or justification. This is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated, as it is based on no legal or humanitarian right or justification and has no legitimacy whatsoever. It is an invalid and aggressive siege, with its disastrous consequences for our dear Yemeni people, began by the targeting of Sana'a International Airport in a cruel and treacherous attack on our country.

Our people cannot endure this unjust siege and aggression without taking a stand, our great people are a faithful and resilient people, a people of faith and wisdom, with a just cause, and they have the full right to confront this unjust siege and aggression by all available means. Therefore, and in response to the calls of our dear, valiant people for the great million-man demonstration on the Friday of Warning and Mobilization, and the preceding large tribal gatherings and rallies. The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm the following: First: The Yemeni Armed Forces declare a maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy, based on the equation of "an eye for an eye," effective immediately upon the issuance of this statement. Second: We affirm the right of our great people to respond to the blockade with a blockade, and to respond to all escalation with all escalation, thus solidifying this equation. Third: The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their complete readiness for all options, and any foolish act committed by the reckless Saudi enemy through all escalation will be met with a comprehensive and decisive escalation, by Allah's will and power. Fourth: We call upon the people of our great nation to continue the general mobilization and general call to arms, and to be fully prepared for all scenarios and developments, and to support the fronts with fighters. Fifth: We extend our greetings with pride and reverence to our great Yemeni people who turned out in an unprecedented million-man March of Warning and Mobilization.

We assure them that we will spare no effort in restoring their plundered rights and ending the unjust siege imposed upon them, whatever the consequences and repercussions, relying on Allah and placing our trust in Allah. Sana'a, Safar 6, 1448 AH

July 20, 2026 AD

As you can imagine, this immediately triggered a spike in insurance costs for vessels transiting the Red Sea, as reported by Al Mayadeen. With the partial closure of Bab el-Mandeb Strait to Saudi-linked vessels, in addition to that of the Strait of Hormuz, the situation in the West can only get worse and worse! Will it be enough to finally deter the Axis of Evil (i.e. the Outlaw US Empire, Israel and its vassal EU and NATO States) against the Axis of Resistance (Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Ansar Allah in Yemen, plus Hamas and other Resistance factions in Palestine and Iraq)?

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Blockade for Blockade - from Saba .

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