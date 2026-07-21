GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
1h

Note that one of the two slain US soldiers is a Latina.

Apparently continues the reality that many of the troops in the US Army are from Mexico and other Latin American countries who joined the US military to get a green card to become US citizens.

This was very evident during the Iraq war where most of the casualties had Latino names.

The US Army can't even get white Americans to fight for it. The recruitment shortfall has been acknowledged officially.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2h

Thanks, Ismaele. It's great to see Yemen involved now. That's the first I've seen of the two American military personnel who were killed in the region, and no doubt there are more.

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