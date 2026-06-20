Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Mehr .

Following Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei’s message last Thursday, 18th June 2026 (see my previous article), Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) issued a statement expressing appreciation for the Leader’s stance and warning that “any deviation or violation by the US side would be met with reciprocal action in accordance with a pre-determined plan”, as per Fars, Tasnim and Mehr (all emphasis added):

The Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council assures the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the noble and heroic Iranian nation that, in implementing his directives and instructions — particularly in safeguarding the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front, honoring the blood of our martyrs, and advancing future negotiations on the basis of the interests and expediencies of the Islamic Republic of Iran — it will under no circumstances show leniency and will not stop until the full rights of the Iranian nation are secured and justice is pursued for the pure and sacred blood of our martyred Leader. In this regard, with complete distrust toward the unreliable and promise-breaking enemy, and with close supervision over the negotiation process and implementation of plans, should any breach or violation occur on the part of the American side, reciprocal action will be taken in accordance with a predetermined plan.

Similarly, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

The enlightening and clear message of the Leader addressed to the passionate and loyal people of Iran also clarified the responsibilities of all effective components in the upcoming negotiation process It is evident that I, as President and Chairman of the Supreme National Security Council, together with the other members of this council, consider ourselves committed to giving maximum attention to His Eminence’s concerns and to safeguarding the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front, Without doubt, the red line for officials is the national interests and preserving the dignity, honor, and strength of the noble Iranian nation. With the negotiating team’s utmost attention to the details of the talks and with firm hope in the grace and support of Almighty God, a great victory will be achieved, God willing.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (L) and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) - from Tasnim.

Pezeshkian was echoed by Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf who, in a tweet to the Supreme Leader, stated (see Al Mayadeen and Tasnim):

We are at your command; the task assigned to us by the Supreme Leader is to pursue the realization of the conditions and clauses of the agreement. In the event of bad faith, breach of contract, and excessive demands by the opposing side, we have no hesitation in delivering a crushing response to the enemy. They were once slapped during the war; if they wish to tread that path again, they will receive an even harder slap.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi released a similar message addressed to the Supreme Leader (sources: Tasnim and Mehr):

I honour your wise and path-opening message and am grateful for your guidance, support and valuable trust. This caring direction will undoubtedly serve as a solid foundation to safeguard national dignity, protect the rights of the great Iranian people and responsibly advance the ideals of the Islamic Revolution. I assure you that all capabilities of the country’s foreign policy apparatus will be employed to secure the supreme interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran, preserve the rights of the noble Iranian nation, and safeguard the dignity, independence, and strength of this land, within the framework of the principles and foundations emphasized by Your Eminence. With vigilance, prudence and steadfastness, we will spare no effort to achieve these goals and protect national interests.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) also responded to Khamenei’s message, pledging allegiance to the Supreme Leader and stating that they stand ready…

with the slightest signal from that brave and wise Commander [to impose] a far greater historic defeat

…to the enemies, as quoted by IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr and Al Mayadeen. Likewise, Iran’s Army issued the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen, Fars and Mehr):

The courageous resistance of the Iranian people, the sacrifice and devotion of the Armed Forces, and the compassion of the government, combined with the wise initiatives of the martyred Leader and the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the battlefield of the third imposed war, forced the enemy to respect the great nation of Iran and to pursue ceasefire and understanding. Drawing upon God’s boundless power, the Iranian nation’s deep-rooted culture of seeking dignity and rejecting injustice, and the wise and forward-looking leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, Iran remains steadfast in upholding the legitimate rights of the great and resilient nation and the Resistance Front, through the efforts of Armed Forces and the principled diplomacy of its officials. With God’s grace, and through empathy, unity, and national cohesion, the great and resilient nation of Islamic Iran will continue rising.

…echoed by the Iranian Ministry of Defense (source: Fars):

The recent clear, decisive, realistic, intelligent, wise, and path-breaking message of the Supreme Leader and Commander-in-Chief indicates that this event is not the end of the road, but rather the beginning of a conditional path toward securing the rights of the Iranian nation against criminal and untrustworthy enemies.

In a video published yesterday (19th June 2026) on Fotros Resistance Telegram channel, a soldier of the Iranian Army affirmed that “they are in control of the Strait of Hormoz, not the gentlemen in suits and ties in Tehran or Washington”, calling the former “traitors” (all emphasis mine):

Behind me is the Strait of Hormoz: The closest point to the mouth of the strait. This is our Persian Gulf. We are still here, in 55 degree humid heat, standing with our flesh, blood, and soul, far from our wives and children, and we will never abandon this place. We are the ones who decide who passes through here, not the suit-wearers in Tehran sitting under air conditioners, and not those in Washington. We are here, and we say who goes and who comes. We have stood here until the last drop of our blood. As long as every one of us, the boys of the IRGC and the Army, are here, no one has the right to pass through. We will not make ourselves indebted to the blood of the boys and girls of Minab, and we will not allow their blood to be trampled. People, stay in the field. Stay in the streets. We are here. If you do not abandon the streets, we will not abandon this place either. Rest assured. By God, we are not regretful. By God, none of us is upset that we have been standing here for 100 days now. I am saying this: with our flesh and soul, with our blood, and as long as there is blood in our veins, we will stand here. And we will firmly defend this Gulf and the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, by the permission of Lady Fatimah Zahra, and by the permission of my leader, Imam Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei. The traitors to the homeland should know: we are here as long as there is life in our bodies.

Similarly, Hamid Rasaee, Iranian Shia cleric and member of the Iranian Parliament, was quoted by Fotros Resistance today (Saturday 20th June 2026) as saying (all emphasis added):

Pay attention to these points: Parliament has been kept closed for more than three months and has had no public session. Everyone knows the reason was one thing: to prevent MPs from entering the negotiation process and to avoid disrupting the path the gentlemen wanted. The excuse given for this closure was, falsely, the safety of the MPs’ lives. More than a month ago, in a letter from the Speaker of Parliament, permission was requested from the Leader of the Revolution [i.e. Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei] for parliamentary sessions to become virtual — meaning the public chamber would remain closed. But the Leader did not respond to this letter! On 7 Khordad [i.e. 28th May 2026], Imam Khamenei sent a message to Parliament, in which he emphasized the need for MPs to take inspiration from the “commissioned nation” and to work and strive more. In today’s message, it became clear that, contrary to the majority opinion of the SNSC, he had a different view regarding the negotiations and Iran’s proposed memorandum of understanding. But because of the commitments made by the president and SNSC members, he accepted that the negotiations take place and the memorandum be signed. Now that you reached an understanding, signed it, and made peace — while the Leader had a different view — should Parliament still remain closed and suspended?! A Parliament in which a significant number of its MPs, like their Leader, have a critical view of this agreement, and whose religious duty is to supervise the implementation of the commitments the head of government gave to the Leader. Mr. Ghalibaf! From this point onward, keeping Parliament closed gives off a bad smell. The smell of coup.

…while Ebrahim Rezaei, Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Spokesman of the Parliament, tweeted on X the following statement:

Witkoff has claimed that Iran is inviting IAEA inspectors to inspect nuclear facilities. I hope the government denies it, but if this claim is true, IAEA inspections of nuclear facilities would be contrary to the explicit text of the law suspending cooperation with the IAEA, and the parliament will stand against this law-breaking and capitulation.

#WeWillNotGoBack

So, it looks like there is a rift between the IRGC and hardliners on one side and the Iranian reformist government and negotiating team on the other… and the rift is so deep that the former call the latter “traitors”, even though both parties pledge allegiance to their Supreme Leader. As we will see later, this may be creating some issues! For now, let’s turn to Khanalizadeh, a prominent Iranian journalist, who was quoted today by Fotros Resistance as saying that the negotiating team actually betrayed their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, during the US-Iran talks in Islamabad, Pakistan (all emphasis mine):

After the Leader’s martyrdom [referring to the late Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei], the US quickly asked for a ceasefire, which Iran naturally rejected. After the new Leader was chosen, Iranian officials prepared a 5-point plan for talks with the US, but the Leader rejected it. After several rounds of revision, a 10-point framework was produced, which became the basis of the first SNSC statement. The Leader also added 8 extra conditions to that framework, including that there should be no nuclear negotiations at all. The US initially accepted those 10 points as the basis because it needed a ceasefire, but once the Iranian team reached Islamabad, the Americans refused to negotiate on that basis. Despite the Leader’s written instruction, the Iranian side reportedly discussed the nuclear file. This made the Americans conclude that Iran did not really want to continue the war, and that if they pushed hard, they could extract concessions. After Islamabad, the negotiating team sent reports to the Leader. The Leader reacted negatively and objected, saying they had acted against religious/legal duty by discussing the nuclear issue and by failing to impose the 10 conditions. Some SNSC members then wrote to him, arguing that talks could not happen without the nuclear issue and warned about continued war and attacks on infrastructure. The Leader replied that “these negotiations would benefit neither their worldly affairs nor their afterlife,” and would not prevent Iran’s infrastructure from being hit. After that, the negotiating team restarted message exchanges, completely set aside the 10-point framework, and pursued a new 14-point plan initiated by the Foreign Ministry, which became the Islamabad MoU. The SNSC approved it and sent it to the Leader, but he gave no answer for about 2 weeks. SNSC officials then considered treating his silence as approval, but at that meeting a letter from the Leader arrived with questions for each SNSC member. Each member answered, and officials gave written commitments explaining how the clauses would be interpreted and implemented. One example given is that the “non-interference” clause (US not interfering in Iran’s affairs( would mean shutting down some hostile anti-propaganda media outlets (such as Iran International, ManotoTV, …). Only after these written commitments did the Leader authorize the MoU. This is the context behind the Leader’s phrase: “I had a different view”. The Leader was not merely opposed to parts of the final MoU; he was against the whole post-Islamabad negotiation path once it moved away from the original 10-point framework. The process went forward because of pressure and insistence from the SNSC.

After reading this, I have started suspecting that Araghchi may have even betrayed the late Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei. After all, he has recently admitted in an interview that he was in Khamenei’s office when USrael hit it, yet he survived!

Just to give you an idea of how bad the situation in Iran is, here is a report by MES from earlier tonight (italics original, bold emphasis added):

In an absolutely ridiculous move, IRIB (Seda va Sima) announces it will sue Iranian MP Mahmoud Nabavian for criticizing the negotiators on State TV, accusing him of making ‘distorted statements about classified documents and high-level correspondence’. Nabavian was talking on TV and mentioning that the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, gave his orders clearly to the negotiators (i.e. Ghalibaf and Araghchi) but they “brushed it off” and proceeded with signing the MoU anyway. The broadcast was suddenly cut during Nabavian’s remarks, citing technical issues. Now we know this was false. The Director General of IRIB responsible for the broadcast has also resigned and accepted responsibility for “allowing such an unethical guest” on the live programme.

Crazy stuff! But let’s not think too much about it for now and see what else happened between yesterday and today.

In the early morning of Friday 19th June 2026, Iran warned that it would consider withdrawing from the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding if Israel did not implement an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and stop its advances along all sectors, as per Middle East Spectator (MES), while Switzerland confirmed that US-Iran talks planned for yesterday would not take place (source: Mehr and Al Mayadeen). However, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) did not take heed and, instead of de-escalating, it increased the bombing of southern Lebanon that was already ongoing from the previous night, with airstrikes reported “across several villages in the Nabatieh district [and] in the towns of Harouf, Kfar Sir, and al-Sharqiyeh, resulting in several martyrs, injuries, and a number of missing persons trapped beneath the rubble”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Some of the Lebanese people martyred by Little Satan yesterday (19/06/2026) - from Fotros Resistance .

In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Mehr and MES (1 and 2), yesterday morning Little Satan expanded its aggression, “launching a wide bombing campaign across the South, the Bekaa, and Baalbek that left dozens martyred and wounded”, with more than 100 airstrikes in just a few hours, in response to the killing of 4 soldiers of the Israel “Defense” Forces by Hezbollah (we will return to this later), while Israeli “Defense” Minister Israel Katz went on television stating:

We have flattened the entire first line of villages in southern Lebanon, all the houses have been destroyed. The residents will never see them standing ever again.

Likewise, Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir tweeted on X (all emphasis mine):

For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. All of Lebanon must burn! With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit. All of Lebanon must burn. Our supreme duty is to protect the citizens of Israel and the soldiers of the IDF [Israel “Defense” Forces], and this commitment takes precedence over every other consideration. I told the Prime Minister, even in our private meetings: For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. Enough with the ping-pong. In the Middle East, you don’t win with measured responses and restraint—you need to go berserk. To obliterate. To crush the terror.

…drawing international backlash (see Al Mayadeen) and triggering the reaction of Abbas Araghchi, who responded with the following tweet (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Tasnim):

At the same time, following calls to close the Strait of Hormuz (see Tasnim), the IRGC Navy announced in a radio message on VHF Channel 16 the closure of the strait until further notice, as reported by MES (1 and 2):

This is the IRGC Navy. A complete ceasefire in Lebanon and Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon (among various other things) were part of the MoU between Iran and America. Until these conditions are met, the Strait will remain closed. All vessels are ordered, for their own safety, to not approach the Strait of Hormuz. Any vessel that defies this order will be targeted. IRGC Navy out.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei - from IRNA .

…while Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei issued a message strongly condemning the crimes of the Zionist regime, warning of serious and immediate consequences in case of continuation of “ceasefire” violations (sources: IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr):

The Islamic Republic of Iran will adopt all necessary measures to safeguard its interests, security and rights and those of its allies.

According to Al Mayadeen and MES, following intense Iranian pressure, the Outlaw US Empire forced Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah starting from 16:00 local time yesterday. However, just a few minutes after the ceasefire went into effect, Israeli warplanes restarted bombing southern Lebanon and, in particular, Nabatieh, Shoukine, Mayfadoun, Jabal al-Rafi‘, and al-Rayhan, as per Al Mayadeen and MES (1, 2 and 3), which quoted Israeli officials as saying on Channel 12:

A ceasefire being in effect does not prevent us from continuing operations. A ceasefire does not mean ceasing fire. It means not escalating the attacks.

…which triggered a sarcastic response by an Iranian analyst on Persian TV channel Shabake Khabar (source: MES):

Opening the Strait of Hormuz does not mean it is open. It means it is less closed than before.

However, Baghaei denied reports regarding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Al Mayadeen and IRNA (1, 2 and 3), Tasnim (1, 2 and 3) and MES, which also quoted him as saying that Iran is implementing its side of the commitments and that final talks are contingent on full implementation of Iran-US agreement and, in particular, provisions of paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11 of the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM (see full text here), adding:

With the digital signing having already taken place on the morning of 18th June [2026], the meeting is no longer a pressing concern.

…and that there is no plan on agenda for inviting IAEA inspectors to visit Iran.

Regarding Hormuz, we have the IRGC audio from MES - it was not just rumours. So, what happened? Could it be that IRGC Navy decided autonomously to close the strait, only to be told off by the government?

Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran's Parliament Ebrahim Azizi (top left), IRGC Quds Force Commander Brig. Gen. Esmaeil Qa’ani (top right), Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader and former IRGC commander Mohseh Rezaei (bottom left) and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh (bottom right) - from Mehr and IRNA.

While Araghchi called his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar to discuss Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon (see Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr), other Iranian officials called for a harsh response to the breaches of the MoU MoM. For instance, yesterday evening Ebrahim Azizi, Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran's Parliament, tweeted (see also Mehr):

…echoed by the Chief Commander of the IRGC Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani, who tweeted (sources: IRNA, Mehr and Al Mayadeen):

When we said Hezbollah has Mirsad [drones], you did not pay attention and got caught. Who will answer for the 100 casualties? Gaza also has a flood. If you act according to your politicians’ wishes, you will be caught in the flood. Be careful.

On the other hand, Mehdi Tabatabaei, the Iranian president’s aide for Public Relations, used a softer tone in this tweet (see also Al Mayadeen):

The main enemy of sovereignty, peace, and tranquility in the Middle East region is the occupying regime, and it will strive to prevent the understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran and America from leading to an agreement.

Iran remains committed to all its obligations until they are violated by others, but America must take great care to ensure that peace does not become a victim of the inherent malice of a third party.

…whereas, in an interview yesterday, Mohseh Rezaei, advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and former IRGC Chief Commander, commented on some terms of the MoU MoM and beyond, saying (source: Fars, Mehr):

They may argue that the term “areas surrounding Iran” refers only to Iran's 12-mile territorial waters, which would not be acceptable to us. [Iran's position regarding] the Strait of Hormuz and the country's regional influence must not be weakened… The rights of the Iranian nation and the resistance front must be consolidated. The massive public presence on the streets shook the enemy; the enemy realized that it could not deprive Iran of its missile capabilities. The US-Israeli enemy realized from the fifteenth day of the third imposed war that control of the situation had slipped from their hands

…outlining the following reasons for the enemy’s stalemate:

Internal political turmoil within the United States; Exhaustion and a lack of readiness among US military personnel; The absence of a military solution for the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil shipping lane; Obstruction faced by the US administration within Congress; A lack of support from Washington’s allies and mounting international pressure.

In another interview, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said:

We are ready to move forward step by step, if the other party demonstrates the same seriousness. There will be no peace or stability in Lebanon and the region without ending the occupation and Israel’s commitment to international law.

…as quoted by Mehr. Meanwhile, Malek Shariati, a member of the Iranian Parliament, claimed that Pezeshkian had prepared and sent to the Supreme Leader for approval “a 6-point plan to counter US misconduct in case they don’t abide by the MoU [with] detailed preparations for specific Iranian countermeasures to any American violation”, as per MES… honestly that’s crazy, considering that USrael keeps violating the “ceasefire” in Lebanon and the MoU MoM. However, it is probably obvious by now that the Iranian government is acting against the Supreme Leader and the IRGC; in fact, while “ceasefire” violations have been continuing until today, tonight the Iranian negotiating team (Ghalibaf, Araghchi, the Deputy Head of the SNSC Bagheri-Kani, Governor of the Central Bank Abdolnasser Hemmati, Deputy Foreign Ministers Gharibabadi and Ismael Baghaei, and the Deputy Minister of Oil, Hamid Bourd) has flown to Switzerland for a meeting with the US delegation led by Vice-President J.D. Vance, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, as well as Qatari and Pakistani mediators, and IAEA Secretary General Rafael Grossi, as confirmed by Baghaei (sources: RNN Mirror, MES (1, 2 and 3), Al Mayadeen (1, 2, 3 and 4), Fars and Mehr)… in practice, a reunion of the filthy scum of this world!

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi (L), senior Iranian lawmaker Esmaeil Kowsari (C) and Spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ Ebrahim Zolfaghari (L) - from Al Mayadeen and MES.

The upcoming US-Iran talks come after a visit in Tehran earlier today of Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Raza Naqvi, who met with Araghchi and Pezeshkian, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr (1, 2 and 3), and after a report that Qatar is “working on a mechanism that would allow Iran access to billions of Dollars in frozen assets”, but only for humanitarian purchases (e.g. food, medicine, etc.) and through transactions overseen by Qatar (source: Al Mayadeen), while - on the other hand - Iran’s High Council of Human Rights (HCHR) slammed recent remarks by the US Treasury suggesting that confiscated Iranian State assets may be used to compensate some of the US regional allies for damage caused during the Ramadan War (sources: IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

This approach undermines the rule of law at the international level. Such policies contradict the spirit and provisions of international human rights instruments. The international community must protect the rights of nations against such illegal measures.

Despite everything, this afternoon the IRGC Navy officially closed the Strait of Hormuz, following renewed calls for its closure, for instance by Esmaeil Kowsari, member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament (source: Mehr - all emphasis ):

If the United States does not have the necessary will to implement the memorandum understanding (MoU) and curb the barbaric actions of the Zionist regime, it should be clearly announced that both the ceasefire and the understanding have been violated by the United States and the Zionist occupation regime. One of the measures we can take is to immediately close the Strait of Hormuz and we should not allow passage through it, except for ships and vessels that we ourselves know. Passage through the Strait of Hormuz should not be allowed so that the other side knows that the understanding with Iran must be implemented carefully. We should not allow the the experience of JCPOA to be repeated, and the United States must be required to fulfill its commitments. Deterrent measures should be put on the agenda in response to the violation of the ceasefire and Israeli attacks on Lebanon. Another of our solutions could be to directly target the occupation regime’s controlled territory using existing missiles and weapons so that the other side knows that the understanding with Iran must be implemented. This issue can be analyzed as to whether Israel acts without the permission of the United States or in coordination, but in any case, the United States is responsible and must oblige the Zionist regime to stop the attacks on Lebanon. Since the United States has pledged in the memorandum of understanding with the Islamic Republic of Iran that the war must stop in Lebanon, it must adhere to it and force the Zionist regime to stop attacks on Lebanon.

Here is the statement issued by Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiyaa Central Headquarters announcing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz (sources: MES, RNN Mirror (1 and 2), Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr - all formatting original):

{And if they break their oaths after their treaty and defame your religion, then fight the leaders of disbelief, for indeed, there are no oaths sacred to them; so that they might cease} — Qur’an 9:12 In view of America's blatant breach of promise and breach of contract regarding the failure to implement Paragraph 1 of the Memorandum of Understanding to end the war. And in response to the continuous violations of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon and the merciless killing and displacement of hundreds of thousands of the oppressed people of this land, and failure of the Israeli occupation forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon: We announce that the Strait of Hormuz is closed to all vessels. It is noted that this first step is a response to the enemy's breach of promise, and if the aggression continues, further steps will be planned and taken to force the enemy to fulfill its obligations.

…echoed by the IRGC (sources: RNN Mirror, Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Tasnim - all emphasis added):

The continued international silence and American evasiveness in pressuring the relevant parties to stop the sinful aggression on Lebanon have led to the undermining of all understandings and efforts made in this framework. In view of this deliberate inaction and the continued Israeli aggression on Lebanon, we announce that we are released from any commitment or agreement related to opening waterways or other understandings that were conditional upon stopping the aggression. We announce the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping associated with the Israeli entity and its supporters until further notice, considering this measure to be within the framework of exercising our legitimate right to defend our regional security and in support of the resistance and the oppressed peoples facing the Israeli war machine. Any attempt to breach this decision will be met with firmness, and we hold the Israeli entity and the American administration behind it fully responsible for the repercussions resulting from the continued aggression and the disregard for the just demands to stop it.

Before leaving Iran, it is worth mentioning that a senior Iranian political-security source was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

The Islamic Republic of Iran will never abandon its friends in Lebanon.

The video below was recorded tonight in Esfahan, with people incessantly chanting:

President of Iran, go to the aid of Lebanon!

Other news and updates from Lebanon

Moving to Lebanon, it is worth reporting that in the night between Thursday 18th and Friday 19th June 2026 Hezbollah confronted a new attempted advance by the IDF toward the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Tibnit and the Ali al-Taher heights, hitting several Israeli vehicles with drones, ATGMs, IEDs, and combined arms and setting them on fire, as reported by Al Mayadeen, MES and RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3, 4, 5):

Even Israeli media had to admit that the IDF failed in occupying the Ali al-Taher heights in the Nabatieh district of South Lebanon, reporting the death of 4 Israeli soldiers, including a Lieutenant Colonel of the 52nd battalion, 401st armored brigade, the same unit responsible for the massacre of 6-year-old Hind Rajab, as reported by MES (1 and 2), RNN Mirror (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), which quoted Israeli Channel 14 as saying:

The situation in Lebanon is very dangerous for our soldiers. If there is no chance of success for our soldiers there, simply remove them.

…while Israeli Reserve Colonel Ronen Cohen compared his soldiers in Lebanon to “sitting ducks” being killed “for nothing”, accusing Israeli officials of…

throwing dust in the eyes of the residents of the north and the entire Israeli public. The missiles and drones are still capable of reaching everywhere. We are seeing casualties all the time. It is painful to talk about [it]. Anyone who knows the Lebanon experience understands that we have not yet witnessed the truly difficult events. The cost compared to the benefit is simply not worth it. We must withdraw instead of waiting until reality forces us to retreat.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. However, neither Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his Defense Minister Israel Katz listened to him. Instead, last night the IDF attempted for 6th time in a row “to capture Ali al-Taher hill in southern Nabatieh, where a large Hezbollah fortress is located, with dozens of underground tunnels and many elevated shooting positions”, as per MES (1, 2 and 3) and RNN Mirror, which reported on another failure, with Hezbollah detonating “an IED amid an advancing Israeli force, causing one of the vehicles to completely explode”, despite heavy artillery bombardment by IDF:

From MES.

By the end of yesterday the Israeli Health Ministry announced 13 new casualties, bringing the total number of injuries recorded since the start of the USrael-Iran war on 28th February 2026 to 9,249, as per Al Mayadeen, which - in another article tonight - reported on a 5th soldier killed in 2 days, along with two other soldiers wounded in a barrage of rockets and explosive-laden drones that struck a military position in the Nabatieh-area village of Kfar Tebnit, following another infiltration attempt thwarted by Hezbollah (see Al Mayadeen).

In the meantime, Hezbollah issued a statement debunking Israeli statements claiming that Hezbollah had violated ceasefire agreements (sources: Al Mayadeen, RNN Mirror):

In refutation of the claims of the Israeli enemy regarding Hezbollah's violation of the ceasefire, the Islamic Resistance affirms that the enemy has never adhered to any ceasefire agreement since 27/11/2024, passing through 16/04/2026, and up to the outcomes of the recent Iranian-American understanding, which affirmed in its first clause the ending of the war on all fronts, including Lebanon. Rather, the Israeli enemy has persisted in its continued violations of the ceasefire, committing massacres, destroying residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, and continued to practice ground aggressions through attempts to penetrate and control villages and areas it was unable to reach before the agreement. The Israeli disregard for the ceasefire reached a point where the Chief of Staff of the enemy army, the criminal Eyal Zamir, declared two weeks ago that "there is no ceasefire in Lebanon", before the spokesman for his army reaffirmed yesterday the continuation of the occupation forces' activity in southern Lebanon. As is its custom, the enemy resorts, to compensate for its inability to confront the fighters of the Resistance, and to cover up its failure and losses on the battlefield, to committing massacres against civilians and targeting safe villages, as happened today in the aftermath of the heroic confrontation by the fighters of an attempt by it to advance towards the hill of Ali Al-Tahir last night. The Islamic Resistance will remain on the lookout for any aggression; its fighters defend their land and their people with all courage and with a Karbalai Husseini spirit, and they make the enemy army taste their might, inflicting dozens of dead and wounded among its officers and soldiers, and causing devastating damage to its vehicles, and between us and them are the days, the nights, and the battlefield.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Manar .

Yesterday Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a powerful speech vowing to defend Lebanon until the end, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Al Manar and RNN Mirror (all emphasis mine):

We are passing through the most dangerous phase in Lebanon. The conspiracy executed against us today aims to completely eradicate the resistance and its people from the country. The enemy has not defeated our convictions or steadfastness; enduring massive losses is still a lesser price than surrender and defeat. We have made a decisive choice and will never return to the era before 2nd March [2026]. The interpretation of victory according to our rules is the dominance of steadfastness and continuity. By our rules the enemy is defeated because we are present on the ground and we endure hardships. I will list for you 12 points of the [American] plan, God willing the people who analyze and research will be able to reach a conclusion. First: This plan aims to end the Resistance and the people of the Resistance, and to eliminate its existence from Lebanon completely. How will this be done? The criminal Israeli war on Lebanon that does not observe any rules in killing civilians and children, destruction, and committing all the atrocities in the world, until the Resistance kneels. They carried this out and had taken the decision for it. The enemy and America retreated from the 27/11/2026 agreement after the fall of Syria, because they considered that the balance of power had changed, so they did not accept to proceed with the plan or the previous agreement with the balance of power that existed. They worked to make the political authority in Lebanon the front and the umbrella through which, in violation of the constitution, it carries out all the heinous acts that lead to confronting the Resistance and toppling the Resistance, no matter what the result requires, but the political authority is required to provide political cover. Closing the air, sea, and land crossings to prevent the arrival of weapons, technology, and anything that would strengthen the Resistance. Preventing reconstruction so that people remain displaced and refugees, and so that the Resistance’s environment turns against the Resistance. A tight financial siege so that we cannot deal with it and so that we cannot rise. Inciting strife between the army and the Resistance, and they worked a lot on it, but thank God the awareness of the army and those responsible for it, in addition to the objective circumstances, made this strife pass and not happen. Pressuring Syria to intervene from the east, and to try to be a pincer with Israel from the north, but thank God the Syrian regime did not respond. They worked on Sunni-Shiite strife under the title of protecting the position of the Prime Minister with the decisions he will take against the Resistance, but thank God everyone was rational, this strife did not pass. Here I want to point to something because it is not an independent issue: the poison sprayers did not lead us to Shiite-Christian strife, on the basis that their idea was we enter the Sunnis with the Shiites, and we enter the army with the Resistance, and some of those who consider themselves theorists for the esteemed Lebanese state would be able to invest in it. Even in some of the reports that reached us, the Americans were blaming them and saying to them you are not doing anything, and they would say to him no, our intervention would not be appropriate. I passed over this on the basis that we are talking about strife, but they are not an independent actor. The existence of international Arab cover – from some countries – pressuring in all directions for the benefit of Israel against the Resistance with different titles and different forms. All the world’s intelligence agencies are working against us, providing information, operating in different countries, trying to mobilize their capabilities, and securing media and political cover and pressuring the Lebanese state to besiege us. And it is the basic leadership: America is leading this maestro and this plan with all its details in all directions, and using all the capabilities available to it. This is the conspiracy that we are facing, and by the way we know all of this, and we follow all of it, and we know the behind-the-scenes things they are doing, and God helps us with steps that sometimes require patience, sometimes require jihad, sometimes require media, sometimes require politics, sometimes require social presence, and so on. We do what God enables us to do. But this is the plan, a very large and very dangerous plan. What did we do? I will also mention 12 points: We have a goal and a strong project called our right to defense and liberating the land, this is a strength. We reviewed the military structure and management method, benefiting from what happened in the “Oli al-Baas” battle, in a way that suits the new potential battle. We modified combat methods, and we worked on the combat doctrine of the Resistance in a way that suits benefiting from experience and existing circumstances with hit-and-run operations and not holding ground. We developed appropriate weapons capabilities and drones, all of this was arranged in the minds of the mujahideen we have. We have the highest level of the courage of the martyrdom-seeking mujahideen, which is the utmost. I mean the mujahid, the resistor we have is something very great, there is nothing like it in history, there is nothing like it in the present, there is nothing like it even if you survey the earth at this great martyrdom-seeking level that exists, this is the foundation, and all people in any case see it. We worked on caring for the social situation of our people as much as we could, and as much as capabilities, donations, legitimate rights, and support from Iran were available, and all these things that thank God were provided. We secured repairs and shelter for 300,000 families at a time when all this siege existed, this also has to do with protecting our environment and our society. We maintained the unity of the resistance forces, the unity of Amal Movement and Hezbollah, and all the honorable people with us, and each person worked according to the capacity he had, but the basis is that we are one, no one plays between us. They played a lot and tried a lot and were not able, thank God. We drew up a long-term plan. We did not say let’s just try to be patient a little, tomorrow it will end, no. Our breath is long and we are continuing. We adopted ambiguity and silence in preparing for confrontation, and we still do, so that the enemy does not know what we are doing. In any case they were surprised by what happened, and all analysts say other things. We made a Karbala decision. Do you know what a Karbala decision means? It means there is no ceiling, and this Karbala decision is still in effect. We were patient where we should, and we fought where we should. Fifteen months our patience was fighting, and after that on 2nd March [2026] our fighting became fighting, and there is no return to before 2nd March [2026]. The project to end Hezbollah and entrench the occupation has failed, and the Israeli will withdraw from every last inch of our land.

Hassan Fadlallah, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc - from Al Mayadeen .

Hassan Fadlallah, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, was quoted by Al Mayadeen today as saying (emphasis added):

The Resistance has the full right to confront this enemy when it attacks us, as it is the aggressor and the occupier. Iran has fulfilled its commitment and remained sincere and consistent in its position with us, our country, and our people, making a ceasefire, ending the war, and the withdrawal of the enemy the top priority, through a clear commitment from the United States to preserve Lebanon’s unity and territorial integrity. While expressing full readiness to cooperate and extend a helping hand to save our country, we warn against making any concessions or commitments to the enemy in direct negotiations, which we reject. There are attempts to obstruct a major achievement that could be realized in the country’s interest through US-Iranian negotiations, and the authorities should neither persist in denial nor refuse to acknowledge reality.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli threatened that Israel will go to war against Syria “sooner or later”, saying that the alliance between Damascus and Ankara poses a “greater strategic threat”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on the warning of Lebanon's Higher Islamic Sharia Council against “attempts to entrap Syria into a conflict with Hezbollah”.

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News and updates from Yemen

Moving briefly to Yemen, yesterday its Foreign Ministry warned the Zionist regime against renewed aggression on Lebanon, stating (sources: Al Mayadeen and Saba):

The Axis of Jihad and Resistance will not stand idly by in the face of this ongoing escalation.

…and commending the military operations carried out by Hezbollah in response to the Israeli “ceasefire” violations.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Cartoon Movement:

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