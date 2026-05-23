GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
3h

The recent Xi/Putin agreement represents China as the Indispensable Nation and the Russia/China alignment as the Indispensable Relationship. The unsaid part is that the U.S. is the dispensable nation. The three remaining normative power in the world are Russia, China and Iran.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2h

It's about time a country stood up to the USA and Israel. Their murderous rampage has to stop.

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