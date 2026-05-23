Apologies, but I have been quite busy to write an article these days. So, today I am providing another English translation of a short article by Alireza Niknam, originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Thursday 21st May 2026, to give a quick overview of the current situation and recent developments. (All emphasis and footnotes mine).

Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz and its deterrent capabilities have shifted the balance of power in the region. Thanks to its growing military and strategic power, Iran has become a key player, and Donald Trump’s repeated U-turns demonstrate that policies of pressure and threats against Iran have failed.

The United States and its allies must accept this reality: Iran has its finger on the trigger, and any mistake could lead to irreversible crises. The United States has backtracked on Iran on multiple occasions, indicating that its policies have failed in the face of Iran’s overall power. Economic and military pressure has not forced Iran to submit; on the contrary, it has led to greater unity, cohesion and the strengthening of its defensive capabilities.

Trump’s claim that an attack on Iran had been postponed at the request of certain Arab leaders – a claim rejected by The Wall Street Journal and denied by regional officials – has demonstrated once again that he is resorting to psychological games to create an illusion of American power. The reality on the ground tells a different story. As pressure mounts, Iran is becoming more resilient and strengthening its influence over the global economy and regional security.

Strategic control of the Strait of Hormuz is a powerful economic and political lever in Iran’s hands, and should the enemy act rashly, the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb could be added to this lever. This position has transformed Iran into a centre of deterrence and left the United States in disarray.

It is precisely in this context that The New York Times has reported that the Pentagon has warned that Iran, by rebuilding its air defences, has acquired the capability to “track US air operations”, prompting Donald Trump to halt a new wave of attacks against Tehran. The American newspaper also noted:

Should the war resume, Iran could employ new tactics. Iran could seek to assert control over the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb.

In any new round of hostilities, Iran could launch dozens or hundreds of missiles a day.

US military officials say that Iran has demonstrated great resilience and the ability to inflict significant damage on the region and the global economy.

Iran’s influence, particularly over the Strait of Hormuz and the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb – two vital global arteries – has made Tehran a decisive player in energy security and global trade. This sends a clear message to the enemy: any attack on Iran would lead to an escalation of global crises and the end of the United States’ remaining power.

Eric Ham, an American analyst, stated in an interview with the BBC: “All the levers of power are in Iran’s hands, and they will not back down. America must accept Tehran’s demands. Trump is trying to portray himself as the victor in the war with Iran, but such rhetoric cannot help him achieve that goal. Unfortunately, all the levers – especially the Strait of Hormuz – are in Iran’s hands, and America must yield to its demands. Trump is politically isolated, and even on a global scale, and has effectively stripped the entire American diplomatic system of its power and meaning”.

Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz has created serious constraints on US policies. During the Ramadan War, by consolidating its position as a regional and global power, Iran demonstrated its ability to protect itself from developments and threats and its power to alter the global order.

The Guardian, noting that Iran is more influential and powerful than ever, emphasised: “A war against Iran will be remembered as a grave strategic error that transformed the region. The war has weakened America’s position in the world and failed to achieve its primary objectives. On the contrary, by inflicting economic damage far beyond the region, Iran has demonstrated that control of the Strait of Hormuz is its strongest deterrent. Control of the strait will be Tehran’s most powerful source of leverage in the years to come”.

And this strategy is not limited to Hormuz. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), drawing on its allies in Yemen, has demonstrated its ability to threaten the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb at the southern end of the Red Sea – a strategic chokepoint through which approximately 8% of global trade and a significant portion of the world’s energy and chemical shipments pass. The prospect of a disruption to both the Strait of Hormuz and the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb would represent a double blow to the global economy.

Furthermore, the United States faces a severe shortage of key weapon stocks, such as interceptor and guided missiles, and replenishing these stocks takes years. This logistical depletion, combined with Trump’s unpredictable behaviour, reveals a profound American weakness.

By keeping aircraft carriers at a safe distance, Iran has demonstrated that it can immobilise the world’s leading military power.

Iran has significantly developed its defensive and deterrent capabilities, and this strength demonstrates that any foreign attack against the country will receive a serious and harsh response, based on modern tactics. Through its exemplary resistance against the world’s greatest superpower, Islamic Iran has transformed global power dynamics, upset the balance of power and demonstrated that dominance over the region can no longer be achieved by relying solely on technological superiority and military numerical superiority.

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ