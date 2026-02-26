GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
10h

A great update, and cartoon at the end.

Reply
Share
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
9h

After all the Israeli-U.S. genocide in the Mideast region over the last 60 years, Trump 'feels' threatened because Iran, with every justification in the world to pre-emptively flatten Tel Aviv and Jerusalem with missiles, says it will retaliate if Trump attacks Iran.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ismaele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture