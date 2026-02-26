While the Outlaw US Empire deals with lack of popular support for war against Iran, internal divisions and problems with the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, a.k.a. “floating stinking toilet” (see my previous update), Iran keeps preparing seriously for war… and I mean “seriously”. After conducting naval drills on their own earlier last week (which I briefly covered in this article) and then jointly with the Russians (see here), last Tuesday, 24th February 2026, the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guard Corps), actually its Ground Forces, conducted a major military exercise across southern provinces of Iran and on islands in the Persian Gulf, “testing new technologies and layered firepower capabilities aimed at strengthening security along the country’s southern coastline”, as per Al Mayadeen, Al Manar and Mehr. The drill “featured controlled live-fire operations calibrated to the range and specifications of newly introduced weapons systems” as well as “incorporated coordinated tactics across multiple operational layers, integrating modern technologies to enhance combat effectiveness”. Here are a couple of videos from Iranian Press TV and Student News Network (SNN):

During the drills the IRGC Ground Forces tested weapons such as small first-person view (FPV) quadcopters, Raad-2 and Raad-3 loitering munitions with a range of 20 km and 100 km respectively, Shahid-136 suicide drones with a range of 2,500 km, Fath 360 tactical ballistic missiles with a range of 120 km, the Fajr-5C heavy artillery rocket with a range of 130 km, as reported by SouthFront.press.

In order to bolster its defenses, Iran is also finalizing an agreement with China for the acquisition of advanced CM-302 supersonic Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles (ASCMs), the export version of the YJ-12 supersonic ASCMs with a range of 290 km, though no timeline for delivery has been confirmed and, actually, China has not publicly confirmed the sale, despite talks about defense cooperation between the two countries have been ongoing over the last two years, as reported by Reuters, SouthFront.press and Al Mayadeen, which quoted an Iranian Foreign Ministry official as saying:

Iran has military and security agreements with its allies, and now is an appropriate time to make use of these agreements.

…whereas Danny Citrinowicz, a former Israeli intelligence officer and now senior Iran researcher at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies think tank, stated:

It’s a complete gamechanger if Iran has supersonic capability to attack ships in the area. These missiles are very difficult to intercept.

It is also worth reporting what a senior military official at Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the IRGC said recently to Al Mayadeen (all emphasis added):

[Iranian armed forces] do not monitor enemy movements only during the execution phase; they carefully track early indicators of any threat to the nation’s security. Operational decisions will be made based on field assessments at the appropriate time. [Any scenario] designed around surprise or control over the scope of conflict will spiral out of control from the very first stages. The presence of US aircraft carriers and military equipment in the region has been exaggerated. The maritime environment surrounding Iran is familiar and fully monitored by the Iranian armed forces. The concentration of forces and equipment from outside the region in such an environment will not serve as a deterrent; rather, it increases their vulnerability and makes them accessible targets. Iran will not be the initiator of any war, but it will not allow any threat to its national security to progress to the execution stage, even at its earliest phases.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi - from IRNA .

Despite ongoing war preparations, last Tuesday, during an interview with US National Public Radio (NPR), Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi expressed readiness for indirect talks with the Outlaw US Empire on a nuclear deal, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, Al Masirah, IRNA and Mehr:

We are ready to reach an agreement as soon as possible. We will do whatever it takes to make this happen. We will enter the negotiating room in Geneva with complete honesty and good faith. If there is political will on all sides, I believe the deal can be reached as soon as possible. The sole discussion in the upcoming Geneva meeting is the nuclear issue. I believe that when we meet, probably this 26th February in Geneva again, we can work on those elements, and prepare a good text, and come to a fast deal.

…though he added (all emphasis mine):

If there is an attack or aggression against Iran, we will respond according to our defense plans… How can one end a war with just one strike? In our judgment, that is a real gamble. We hope that will not be the case. What is the purpose of sending troops, an armada, to our region? Is it to intimidate Iran? That is not going to happen. Iranians have proven to be resilient. There is no military solution for the Iranian nuclear dossier. Therefore, instead of warmongering and deploying forces, it is better to concentrate on diplomacy.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohamad Bagher Ghalibaf - from IRNA.

Similarly, yesterday (Wednesday 25th February 2026) Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohamad Bagher Ghalibaf stated (sources: Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, Al Masirah, IRNA, Mehr):

We say to the Americans frankly and firmly, all options are on the table: equal diplomacy or defense that will cause you regret. If you choose diplomacy on the basis of equality, we will sit with you at the negotiating table, just as tomorrow we have the third round of negotiations, but, if your option is deception and aggression, you will receive a decisive response from the Iranian people. In a previous interview I gave to CNN, I told the US president not to make incorrect analyses based on false information, and then make wrong decisions. Iran has never sought, does not seek, and will never seek nuclear weapons. The reason the Iranian people do not fear or submit is because you do not understand them. Even during the 12-day war, while the fifth and sixth rounds of negotiations were underway, Trump attacked us from behind the negotiation table, along with Israel, and faced a humiliating defeat.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Speaking of US President Donald J. Trump, yesterday, during his State of the Union address, he touched upon the Iranian nuclear file, the recent riots in Iran and the ongoing negotiations, though spinning the US narrative of course, i.e. spitting lies (source: Al Mayadeen):

As President, I will make peace wherever I can, but I will never hesitate to confront threats to America wherever we must. That’s why in a breakthrough operation last June [2025], the United States military obliterated Iran’s nuclear weapons program with an attack on Iranian soil known as Operation Midnight Hammer. [Then what is his diplomatic team negotiating about with Iran?] Since they seized control of that proud nation 47 years ago, the regime and its murderous proxies have spread nothing but terrorism and death and hate. [That’s patently false, as Larry C. Johnson demonstrated in this blog post] And just over the last couple of months with the protests, they’ve killed at least, it looks like, 32,000 protesters. 32,000 protesters in their own country. They shot them and hung them. We stopped them from hanging a lot of them with the threat of serious violence. But this is some terrible people. [The numbers are inflated and readers of this substack should know very well that the protests were provoked by USrael, as even US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent admitted multiple times recently - see this article by Caitlin Johnstone] They’ve already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they’re working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America. [Well… that’s your problem! You could always dismantle US bases overseas, if you wanted! And, in any case, Iran does not have any missile that can reach US territory] We are in negotiations with them. They want to make a deal, but we haven’t heard those secret words: “We will never have a nuclear weapon”. My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain: I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon. Can’t let that happen. And no nation should ever doubt America’s result. [Once again Trumps is lying: there is a fatwa against nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in Iran] We have the most powerful military on Earth. I rebuilt the military in my first term. We’re going to continue to do so also, which is to prove the trillion-dollar budget. We have no choice. We have to be strong. because hopefully we will seldom have to use this great power that we built together. It’s really called peace through strength, and it’s been very, very effective. So thanks to Republicans in Congress, we’re investing that record number of Dollars, have no choice, in the United States Armed Forces.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei - from IRNA.

Given the various false claims uttered by Trump, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, had to respond with a statement on X saying (see also IRNA, Mehr and Al Manar):

Professional liars are good at creating the ‘illusion of truth’. “Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth”, is a law of propaganda coined by Nazi Joseph Goebbels. This is now systematically used by the U.S. administration and the war profiteers encircling it, particularly the genocidal Israeli regime, to serve their sinister disinformation & misinformation campaign against the Nation of Iran. Whatever they’re alleging in regards to Iran’s nuclear program, Iran’s ballistic missiles, and the number of casualties during January’s unrest is simply the repetition of ‘big lies’. No one should be fooled by these prominent untruths.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

During a visit to the northern province of Mazandaran earlier today (Thursday 26th February 2026), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also responded to Trump saying (sources: Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, Al Masirah, IRNA and Mehr - all emphasis added):

When the religious leader explicitly states that we will not pursue nuclear weapons, this is a position rooted in theological and jurisprudential beliefs, not a political tactic that can be changed. A politician may speak based on expediency, but a religious leader cannot speak against beliefs and a religious ruling. We have announced the death toll and even provided the national ID numbers of the people killed; anyone who has other names should publish them with evidence. We recognize protests and consider ourselves obliged to serve our people… in the face of shortcomings and deficiencies. We are deeply saddened from the bottom of our hearts by what has happened to our beloved people. The Leader stated that we are grieving for the people, but a distinction must be made between a peaceful protest and a violent action. Someone who picks up a Molotov cocktail or a weapon with the intent to attack and destroy does not belong within the framework of peaceful protest. A person who attacks law enforcement or security forces and martyrs them is not a protester but is following a different path. Does someone who protests destroy a school? Does someone who protests burn a mosque?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) - from Mehr .

Speaking to India Today yesterday before departing for Geneva (Switzerland) for the nuclear talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also addressed the points raised by Trump during his congressional speech (all emphasis mine):

We're sitting down having another round of diplomatic talks with the Iranians trying to reach a reasonable settlement. Based on the understanding from previous times, we will build an agreement, a deal. I think a fair, balanced, equitable deal is achievable. We are not fully convinced that they have the real determination to do that. They did it last time. Negotiated with us and then attacked us. We have concerns, but if there is a real determination on their side to come to a conclusion, then we can achieve an agreement. Tomorrow in Geneva there is every possibility to come to an agreed solution which is fair and balanced. So in the past 47 years, we have been the subject or the victim of their hostility against us. They tried everything. They tried coups several times. They helped Saddam Hussein to impose an eight-year war against us. Last year, another war. All kinds of sanctions. Maximum pressures. And they failed. Because they have no real information about Iran and Iranian people. And they are fed with misinformation campaigns, mostly by Israeli lobbies. I believe that the only solution to talk is to talk with the Iranian people with a language of respect. If they try that language, they will see the result. That we would also talk with them with the same language. Negotiation and diplomacy is the only option. We are ready to address concerns but we are not ready to give up our right for peaceful use of nuclear tech. We are not developing long range missiles. We have limited range to below 2000 km intentionally. We don’t want it to be a global threat. We only have (them) to defend ourselves. Our missiles build deterrence. The US has built a huge military presence around us. If the idea is to threaten us so we capitulate, that is not going to happen. Since the American bases are scattered in the region, unfortunately the whole region would be engaged and involved. It would be a terrible scenario. We have learnt lots of lessons from the last war and so we are more prepared. There will be no victory for anybody. It would be a devastating war. Another fake news — number of deaths in Iran. He mentioned 32,000 but we have published the list of names and they are 3,117 victims which is very unfortunate. [Touching upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel (see this Al Mayadeen article or this Al Masirah report)] I am confident that Iran and India can continue good, friendly relations, and I hope that India will play a positive and constructive role in establishing peace and stability in our region.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah, IRNA and Mehr.

At the same time, on the day before the US-Iran talks in Geneva the US Department of the Treasury introduced new sanctions against Iran, targeting “dozens of people, companies and maritime vessels it accused of supporting Iran’s sensitive industries”, as per Al Masirah, revealing for the umpteenth time the real intentions of Trump’s administration.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) and his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

This morning the US-Iran talks restarted, again with the mediation of Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and with the initial participation of Rafael Grossi, Director General of IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), as reported by Al Mayadeen. During the first half of this third rounds of talks the Iranian delegation submitted a proposal concerning its peaceful nuclear program to its US counterpart (source: Mehr), but nothing transpired on official channels (e.g. IRNA), while speculations appeared on other media, mostly Western mainstream media (MSM). Negotiations were paused for a while this afternoon to allow the diplomatic delegations to consult with their governments, as per Al Mayadeen. During the break, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that…

We have come here with full seriousness. Our delegation is complete and ready to continue the talks. Our frameworks are clear. From the beginning, the Iranian delegation’s negotiating guidelines have been very clear. The subject of the negotiations is only the nuclear file and the lifting of sanctions on the Iranian people. The negotiations have been done in a very serious manner and intensive form since this morning. What has been reported so far in the media is merely speculation and cannot be confirmed. We are focused on our program and are striving to secure Iran’s interests. Both delegations needed to conduct consultation with their respective capitals.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr (1 and 2), citing also another Iranian senior official saying:

The talks raised new ideas that require consultation with Tehran, and some differences still remain.

…while Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi tweeted (see also IRNA):

After the break, he talks resumed for a second session of this third round of talks, with Western sources cited by Al Mayadeen claiming that “a non-aggression pact is on the table”… though I find it hard to believe, considering the US armada off the coast of Iran and all the other US military assets in the region, not to mention the new set of sanctions (aren’t they an aggression? Not military, but surely economic!).

In parallel, the Iranian state TV categorically denied “circulating reports about the transfer of Iranian enriched materials outside the country”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also quoted Ibrahim Azizi, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Shura Council, as saying (see also this Al Mayadeen article):

Iran will not abandon the principle of uranium enrichment. All of Iran’s red lines were taken into account in the proposal that the Iranian delegation carried to Geneva. The Iranian proposal includes issues related to lifting sanctions, investments, and economic opportunities in Iran. If the United States acts rationally and seriously, the Iranian proposal paves the way for a comprehensive agreement.

As reported by Al Mayadeen and IRNA, the second half of the negotiations concluded after a couple of hours, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi tweeting:

…while Araghchi was quoted by IRNA, Mehr and Al Mayadeen as saying:

We achieved some progress, both in the sanctions and nuclear files. We got closer to a shared understanding on some key issues. We agreed that the technical team will begin looking into technical matters in Vienna starting next Monday. This was the best and most serious round of negotiations. We agreed to continue talks, perhaps next week. In the coming days, we will discuss more details in the talks at the level of technical experts. On Monday, we will contact experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency to discuss some matters. Grossi’s presence was good technically, and we made good progress and entered the stage of discussing the elements of the agreement and lifting the sanctions. On some issues, we have come very close to an understanding, while others remain outstanding.

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff - from Al Mayadeen .

Despite the optimism of Araghchi, I still remain skeptical. In fact, last Tuesday, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, speaking at a private gathering of AIPAC [American Israel Public Affairs Committee] donors in Washington, stated (source: Al Mayadeen):

We start with the Iranians with the premise that there is no sunset provision [i.e. key restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program to expire gradually over time]. Whether we get a deal or not, our premise is: you have to behave for the rest of your lives.

Even worse, earlier today, Trump’s senior advisors said to Politico that…

There’s thinking in and around the administration that the politics are a lot better if the Israelis go first and alone and the Iranians retaliate against us, and give us more reason to take action.

…as quoted also by Al Mayadeen. Do you see where we are heading to? The same situation as June 2025: Israel attacking Iran “by surprise”, while the latter is negotiating in good faith with the Outlaw US Empire, which will then join the fray. Iran is often described as the “head of the snake” by the Zionists. In reality, USrael is the snake, with Arab countries playing also a duplicitous role. In fact, although countries such as Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Turkey have repeatedly stated that they will not allow their airspace to be violated and to become a battlefield, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), they have allowed the Outlaw US Empire to deploy plenty of military assets… and not just for defense, but for offense! If they were genuinely concerned, they would have refused to open their airspace to US flights bringing these assets on their soil!

By the way, according to SouthFront.press, earlier today the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier left Crete (Greece), where it had arrived earlier this week for a supply stop at the US Naval Support Activity base there, and is now sailing towards Israel, where yesterdays several US F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets were deployed from the Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath base in England, together with KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, as reported by SouthFront.press (1 and 2). So, it is quite obvious that Israel and the Outlaw US Empire are coordinating an attack on Iran that may happen any time now!

US deployment at Diego Garcia base - from SouthFront.press

SouthFront.press also showed the deployment of six (6) F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets, two (2) P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, three (3) KC-135 Stratotanker takers, two (2) C-130-type planes, reported to be MC-130J Commando IIs equipped for special operations, four (4) cargo aircraft, one (1) C-5 Galaxy, three (3) C-17 Globemaster III and an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer at the British airbase in Diego Garcia, despite earlier reports claiming that UK did not grant permission to its American ally to use the airbase… clearly kabuki theatre! By the way, Britannia does not rule the waves anymore - in fact, its navy has decided to withdraw major warships from West Asia, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Vice-Admiral Steve Moorhouse, commander of the fleet of the UK Royal Navy as saying:

Well, of course, because those ships aren’t there, but when you ask [allies in the Gulf] what they actually want from us, [what] they now want is boarding teams to help them to build up their own capabilities, autonomous systems, and some leadership in the maritime environment.

…whereas Phil Ingram, a defense analyst and former colonel in British military intelligence, stated:

Senior officers will always make excuses rather than give a degree of reality. They will always give a positive spin. That’s the nature of the beast. The reality is we do not have enough platforms to carry out the task to protect the UK in UK waters and in the Atlantic, while at the same time carrying out the global deployments we have seen with the likes of HMS Prince of Wales.

Similarly, Alan West, the former first sea lord, said:

[Vice-Admiral Moorhouse] is putting a brave face on it. The bottom line is the Navy has gotten so small it can’t do the tasks in the past we would expect of it. My view is you go towards the sound of the guns, and that is about to be the Middle East, and we have got almost nothing there … It’s ludicrous.

On the other hand, Alex Burton, a former commander of UK maritime forces, stated:

The reality is that, like much of defence, the Navy has been hollowed out, caused by decisions made over the last decade and more to slow the build of new ships, under-invest in support and work the existing ships hard. The current executive is doing the very best it can with a fleet that has been, over successive years, poorly reinvested. They’re being forced to make tough decisions with the cards they have been dealt. It’s a very difficult hand that they are playing very well.

…while a spokesman of the British Ministry of Defense reaffirmed that…

We remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting stability and peace in the Middle East by working closely with our allies and partners to strengthen regional security through enhanced defence integration and interoperability.

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan (always on the left) with: his Iranian counterpart Brig. Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh (top left), Chairman of the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi (top right), SNSC Secretary Ali Larijani (bottom left), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (bottom right).

Returning to Iran, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan recently visited Tehran and met with several Iranian officials. Among them his counterpart Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, who stated (sources: IRNA and Mehr - emphasis added):

The security of the region must be ensured through interaction and cooperation among the regional countries, and Tehran is sensitive to the interference of extra-regional countries. Some interventions are driven by malicious intent and could threaten the region’s stability. The Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek war, but if war is imposed on the country, it will defend itself with full force and will teach the enemies a lesson they will not forget.

…whereas Papikyan was quoted as saying:

Armenia will never be the source or origin of any threat to its historical neighbor, and it believes that Iran’s stability guarantees the stability of the region.

Papikyan also met with the Chairman of the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, who warned about extra-regional powers interfering in the region, as reported by IRNA (emphasis mine):

The world is transitioning away from a unipolar system and unilateralism. The Americans cannot tolerate this shift and are attempting to impose their hegemony through illegitimate and illegal actions. However, moving beyond the unipolar system is inevitable. We have never been the initiator of any war, and our approach in the past was to prevent the expansion of the war and reduce casualties. However, the actions of the United States have forced us to change our approach. If they make a mistake this time, we will inflict heavy casualties on the enemy. Our nation and armed forces are determined to stand against the hegemonic system until the end.

Papikyan held a separate meeting with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran Ali Larijani too, as reported by Papikyan himself on Facebook (see also Mehr and Al Mayadeen):

During the meeting, we discussed issues related to regional security and stability, as well as the course and development prospects of Armenia-Iran bilateral cooperation. I underscored the need to resolve the situation around Iran through diplomatic means. We reflected also on the security environment around Armenia and Iran.

Finally, Papikyan held a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who stressed his commitment on cooperation between the two countries (source: IRNA):

Our definitive policy is to support peace, stability, and sustainable security in the region, and we are by no means seeking insecurity and tension, because any instability will be to the detriment of all countries in the region.

I am pretty sure that Papikyan was warned about the consequences his country may face if it is allowed to be used by the Outlaw US Empire as a springboard to launch attacks against Iran.

In the meantime, Iranian intelligence forces, the IRGC Quds Base stationed in the southeastern borders and the Law Enforcement forces killed 3 people and arrested 8 individuals part of a terrorist network affiliated with Takfiri groups and foreign spy services in a joint counterterrorism operation in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, close to the border with Pakistan, as reported by IRNA and Mehr. The equipment confiscated during the operation include Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), an American M4 rifle equipped with a night vision camera, pistols and several Kalashnikov AK-47 rifles equipped with grenade launchers.

In a separate operation Iranian authorities discovered 3 Starlink modems and 7 satellite phones inside the luggage of a Dutch diplomat, Andre Van Feichen, a security and defense expert with alleged prior links to the United States (including providing reports on Iran to US officials, citing documents published by WikiLeaks), attempting to enter the country through Imam Khomeini International Airport, as per Al Mayadeen and Al Masirah:

News and updates from Somaliland

President of self-proclaimed Somaliland Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to the Somali separatist province of Somaliland, its president Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi is expected to travel to Israel at the end of next month (March 2026) for his first official visit, as reported by Al Mayadeen. At the same time, the Israeli Foreign Ministry approved the appointment of the first ambassador of Somaliland to Israel, Dr Mohamed Hagi, who currently serves as an advisor to the Somaliland president and played a key role in the establishment of relations between the two entities. Similarly, Israel will soon appoint its own ambassador to Somaliland, as announced by the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

News and updates from Yemen

Moving briefly to Yemen, Al Masirah quoted a report by Air & Space Forces Magazine according to which, back in March 2025, the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) almost downed an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet: the YAF launched 6 Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAMs) in a single salvo targeting two F-16 Fighting Falcon jets while they were withdrawing toward the Red Sea after a sortie, which also involved B-2 Spirit strategic bombers, and, according to the firsthand accounts of the American pilots, William Parks and Michael Bley, one of the SAMs “passed directly beneath his aircraft’s wing, close enough for its roar to be clearly heard, adding that crews received only 15 to 20 seconds of warning before the attack”. If the sandal-wearing Houthis got this close to downing an F-16, imagine what the Iranians can do if US and Israeli pilots dare to venture close to Iranian borders!

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

