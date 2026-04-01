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Now let’s go into this new update on the “Ramadan War”…

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

For some reason, some analysts appear to focus more on what the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, says rather than on what he does, though he is not rational, he often contradicts himself and flip-flops continuously: just imagine that Axios, cited by Al Mayadeen, counted at least 12 instances where Trump said that the war on Iran was about to finish, while still raging! Seriously, I do not understand why bother with such a pathological liar competing only with Boris Johnson!

The Iranian Parliament recently approved a draft bill according to which it can charge a toll to ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Mojtaba Zarei, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Parliament, and soon Trump indicated for the umpteenth time that he is willing to end the aggression on Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, after failing to convince his allies to provide help unblocking it, as per Al Mayadeen (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5), with Trump expressing frustration in the following tweets on his Truth social:N

According to Bernard on Moon of Alabama, “Trump is considering to give up because he has no ability to reopen the Gulf by military or other means” and should agree on Iran’s terms because it is cheaper to pay for passage through Hormuz than to wage war. However, this would make sense if Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were rational actors, but they are not. Moreover, analysts like Bernard seem to focus so much on Trump’s words that they completely forget what’s going on in the battlefield, with USrael and Iran exchanging fire and the former moving even more military assets to the Middle East, as reported by former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson in his latest blog post, though he also hangs off Trump’s words.

It is also worth reporting that Trump, after insulting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (see my previous article), is now asking Arab countries to pay for the cost of the ongoing war on Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen, even though they are already paying for it, if you know what I mean: Gulf economies are losing $1.1 billion daily in oil revenues and facing GDP contractions of up to 15%, while the IMF (International Monetary Fund) also warned that the conflict in West Asia and disruptions to key energy, food, and fertilizer supply routes will push global prices higher and higher, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted the IMF as saying:

Historically, sustained oil-price spikes have tended to push inflation higher and growth lower.

…with a UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) report projecting total economic losses for West Asia in the range $120-194 billion, which could push nearly 4 million people into poverty (source: Al Mayadeen).

Moreover, Western mainstream media (MSM), such as Associated Press (AP), cited by Al Mayadeen are trying to convince us that the Gulf States are privately urging Trump to continue the war and finish off Iran, while their officials actually walk a tightrope to avoid unnerving both Iran and the US administration, as we saw in the past. On this topic, it is worth quoting what Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council yesterday (31st March 2026 - source: Al Mayadeen):

The United States and Israel are trying to prevent normalization between Iran and its neighbours, and even to incite the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council against the Islamic Republic. Some countries have lost their way and are already openly proclaiming their rights to certain territories, without bothering to provide any legal basis for their plans. Relations with the West… are experiencing a severe crisis. We are in the midst of a restructuring of the global order… leading to the formation… of a stable and just multipolar world.

On the other hand, a US official, quoted by Al Mayadeen, said that he was not expecting such a violent response from Iran after the USraeli attack:

I don't think anyone, including the UAE, could have predicted the scale by which Iran would target the UAE. …the scale of it, the way Iran targeted the UAE, was something that was not necessarily expected to this level. I think the scale this time is certainly greater than what we've dealt with in the past. We have [to] ensure that we have a plan no matter what happens, especially in a situation where a lot of things happen at the same time.

If these are the analysts at the White House, Secretary of State or the Pentagon, maybe they should hire someone else, considering that Iranian officials warned well in advance that they would have set the whole region on fire, if attacked once again, as long-time readers of this substack know very well.

Rather than listening to such non-sense and Trump’s ramblings, we should look at what he and his associates are doing. For instance, a Morgan Stanley broker linked to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attempted to pursue a $3.1 billion investment in iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF through BlackRock just before the start of the USraeli war on Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing the Financial Times.

Remember: there is a reason why Iran has stopped negotiating with the Outlaw US Empire and with Trump administration: it cannot be trusted because it will draw you into talks and then stab you at the back, as it happened with the 12-day war in June 2025 and this year with the Ramadan War. In fact, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei made it clear with the following statement, rejecting rumours about talk with the US administration (source: RNN Mirror):

We have not conducted any negotiations with America during the last 31 days; rather, we received through intermediaries, including Pakistan, a request for negotiations containing proposals from the United States. Our position is very clear, which is that in light of the continuation of American aggressions and violations, we are harnessing all our efforts and capabilities to defend the Iranian entity.

Just to give you an idea, this is what the USrael was doing in Iran in the early morning of Tuesday 31st March 2026 - heavy and repeated airstrikes in Isfahan:

In parallel, yesterday morning the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) launched the 88th wave of Operation True Promise 4, as per RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis mine):

4 more successful and lightning-fast operations by the brave fighters of the IRGC Navy in the early hours of this morning. At dawn today, the zealous fighters of the IRGC Navy, in Wave 88 of Operation True Promise, under the blessed code name “O Fatimah Al-Zahra (PBUH)”, launched a heavy assault against the targets of the American-zionist terrorists, delivering lethal blows to them. In this lightning attack, a container ship belonging to the zionist regime named “Halfong Express” was struck by ballistic missiles of the IRGC Navy in the central waters of the Persian Gulf. In the second combined operation, a gathering point of American marines on the coast of the United Arab Emirates, which had been hidden in a cover location outside a military base for fear of the IRGC’s devastating missiles, was precisely struck by attack drones. In another part of this operation, the anti-drone system (HAWK) of the American terrorist Fifth Fleet, which was deployed outside the base and around the Manama Airport in Bahrain, was destroyed by attack drones. In another part of this operation, two early warning advanced aerial radars at the American “Jaber Al-Ahmad” terrorist base were struck by drones of this force. The IRGC Navy announced that the Strait of Hormuz is completely, and in accordance with the orders of the Commander-in-Chief, firmly and dominantly under the control of the fighters of this force, and the slightest movement of the enemies will come under the strikes of missiles and drones. This operation continues... The achievements of this major operation are dedicated to the noble soul of the brave and people-loving commander, Rear Admiral Martyr Alireza Tangsiri, and other martyrs of the IRGC Navy. The IRGC Navy will continue the path of the martyred commander Tangsiri with strength and firmness, and we are confident that the dear martyr is by our side and is commanding.

Here some of the consequences of missile strikes in Tel Aviv (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen):

Tel Aviv on 31st March 2026 - from Al Mayadeen .

At the same time, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Iranian military command Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, lashed out at the Anglo-Zionists (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

The armed forces will cut off the leg of any aggressor against Iran. The erroneous assessments of the US President and the criminal leaders of the “israeli” regime have caused them to measure the heroic, enemy-defying nation and the powerful and courageous armed forces of Iran with their own material and worldly indicators. Such wrong calculations have made the unprecedented presence of the insightful and revolutionary people in the streets and the miraculous authority and steadfastness of the armed forces on the battlefield unpredictable for the enemy. This strategic error of the American and “israeli” enemies of Islamic Iran has humiliated them and placed them on the path of destruction. With fantasies and illusions, they think that through propaganda warfare, the display of seemingly advanced military weapons and equipment, and the assassination of children, women, men, scientists, and courageous commanders of the country’s armed forces, they will be able to force a powerful and proud Iran—which throughout history has never bowed before its enemies—to surrender, or, in their vain and false imagination, to gain control over the Strait of Hormuz; a wish they will take to their graves forever. The defeated American-zionist enemies of Islamic Iran must know that the aware and resilient nation and their proud children in the armed forces have proven that they will cut off the foot of any aggressor entering their country and will bring them to utter disgrace and ruin.

Similarly, General Ali Fadavi, Head of the Advisory Group of the IRGC Commander-in-Chief, stated (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

The US committed a miscalculation, setting goals they expected to achieve within three to five days, yet they failed to reach any of them. This defeat has been confirmed by many Western analysts as well. While the Americans imagined they could destroy Iran, they are now pursuing very rudimentary goals. The Strait of Hormuz was open, but due to US mistakes, the people of the world were deprived of the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz plays a fundamental role in the global economy; previously, only the issue of oil was relevant in this strait, but today both oil and gas have acquired vital importance.

In the afternoon, the IRGC issued a new statement on the results of the ongoing 88th wave of Operation True Promise 4, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (all emphasis added):

We have a long-term horizon for the attrition of the zionist regime and the American army in the region. The combined and joint operation of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the resistance axis against American and zionist targets, in continuation of the eighty-eighth wave of Operation True Promise 4, with the code name “Ya Fatimah Al-Zahra (peace be upon her)”, dedicated to the martyrs of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance, deepened the attrition of the aggressor powers and tightened the arena for the aggressors against the Islamic nation. The aerospace forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, by utilizing Emad, Khorramshahr-4, and Ghadr solid and liquid-fueled super-heavy missile systems, effectively targeted points in the center, south, north, and the heart of the occupied territories, including the meeting place of the zionist home front commanders in “Bnei Brak”, “Tel Aviv”, “occupied Bir Al-Sabi’”, Al-Jalil, Naqab, “Tel Nof” airbase, “Arad”, and south of the Dead Sea. The naval and aerospace forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also, in a continuous and sequential operation, targeted the hideouts of American forces and their drone control centers at Al-Dhafra, Victoria, and Ali Al-Salem bases with attack drones and precision-guided missiles. The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance, and the Islamic resistance in Iraq and Yemen, with more than 120 successful and effective operations in recent hours against the northern and southern regions of the occupied Palestinian territories and the deployment and hideout headquarters of American commanders in central and northern Iraq, dealt attrition-inducing blows to the exhausted body of the aggressor armies. The change in Iranian offensive tactics and the use of new missile systems, alongside the logical and calculated expansion of the battle front by the resistance arenas, promises a qualitative and strategic shift on the battlefield. We have considered a long-term horizon for the attrition of the power of the zionist regime and the American army in the region, in order to pave the way for the final battle and the movement of the Islamic nation towards occupied Al-Quds.

This was followed by the announcement that the IRGC will now target and destroy US technology companies in the region in retaliation for each assassination, starting from today (Wednesday 1st April 2026) at 20:00 local time (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

From now on, for every assassination, one American company will be destroyed. Warning from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to the ruling body of the aggressor America: You ignored our repeated warnings regarding the necessity of stopping terrorist operations, and today, both in your terrorist attacks and those of your “israeli” allies, a number of Iranian citizens were martyred. Since the main element in designing and tracking assassination targets is American ICT and AI companies, in response to these terrorist operations, from now on, the main institutions involved in terrorist operations will be our legitimate targets. We advise the employees of these institutions to immediately leave their workplaces to save their lives. Residents around these terrorist companies in all countries of the region should also leave their locations within a one-kilometer radius and move to a safe place. Companies that are actively involved in terrorist designs will be subject to reciprocal action for every assassination. They are announced as follows: Cisco HP Intel Oracle Microsoft Apple Google Meta IBM Dell Palantir Nvidia J.P. Morgan Tesla GE Spire Solutions G42 Boeing These companies should expect the destruction of their relevant units in exchange for every assassination in Iran, starting from 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 1st, Tehran time.

In a separate communique, the Iranian Army claimed responsibility for drone strikes on high-tech companies within Israel (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

Communique No. 50 of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran: Strategic industrial and communication centers of the “israeli” regime targeted by Army drone attacks. The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has, since this morning, targeted important and strategic communication, telecommunication, and industrial centers affiliated with the “israeli” regime’s army in the occupied territories with drone attacks. In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Insightful, revolutionary, and united nation of Islamic Iran! Your zealous and brave children in the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in response to the crimes of the “israeli” regime and the world-devouring America in attacking our country’s infrastructure, have, since this morning, targeted the strategic and important communication, telecommunication, and industrial centers of Siemens, Telecom, and AT&T of the child-killing regime’s army in Ben Gurion and Haifa with attack drones. The Siemens industrial software center in the central regions of the occupied territories (near “Ben Gurion” airport) has focused on advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and industrial automation for the “israeli” regime’s army, and is used to optimize weapons production lines and design military systems. The AT&T telecommunication center, located in Haifa, is one of the American research and development centers that operates in the field of advanced networking, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence technologies for the occupying regime of Al-Quds. The combatants of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with the faithful companionship of all armed forces and with an authority born of faith and indigenous capability, will not hesitate for a moment in response to any aggression until the shadow of war is completely lifted from Iran and the aggressors are punished.

Towards the end of the day, Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari reviewed the results of the operations carried out by Iranian military forces during the day (source: RNN Mirror):

…while Seyed Majid Moosavi, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, added (source: RNN Mirror):

Today, we targeted the residence of the American pilots and aircrew members in Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia, using drones and missiles, targeting a gathering that included about 200 people. Thus, new losses are added to the list of Trump and Hegseth’s losses, alongside the AWACS aircraft [see here], fuel tankers, and reservoirs; this time, it includes losses among the air crews.

In the night the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters issued the following statement on occasion of Islamic Republic Day in Iran (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

The Public Relations of the Armed Forces, while commemorating the founder of the Islamic Revolution, the leader of the Islamic nation, the martyr, and all the righteous martyrs in the Ramadan War, extends its congratulations on the occasion of the 12th of Farvardin (Islamic Republic Day in Iran) to His Eminence the Supreme Leader (may his shadow be extended), and to the dear, proud, and resistant Iranian people. This day is considered the fruit of the national will of the Iranian people and evidence of confronting arrogance to achieve the goals of independence, freedom, and the establishment of the Islamic Republic based on religious democracy. On this day, the hopes of the global hegemony and arrogance system turned into despair and disappointment, marking the beginning of liberation from dependence on foreign powers and the start of self-reliance, self-sufficiency, and progress in the fields of science and technology, taking great strides in the path of comprehensive growth and development in various arenas through the efforts of promising Iranian youth. Over 47 years of sacrifice and steadfastness in the face of various conspiracies and aggressions, the Armed Forces have continued to perform their role at a time when American and zionist enemies have harnessed all their capabilities to attack Iran. However, with divine will and popular support, they have delivered strong and crushing blows that have left the enemies in a state of helplessness, humiliation, and paralysis. The conscious and zealous sons of the Iranian people in the ranks of the Armed Forces will continue to follow the path of the martyrs, including the martyr leaders who created glory, Alireza Tangsiri and Jamshid Ishaqi, with steadfastness, courage, and strength in defending the principles of the Islamic Revolution, and they will make the enemies of Iran regret their actions and taste humiliation and disgrace.

Moving briefly from the battlefield to the diplomatic field, it is worth mentioning the efforts by China and Pakistan pushing a ceasefire proposal, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2): after a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar in Beijing (China), the two delegations issued a joint statement which read:

China and Pakistan call for immediate cessation of hostilities and utmost efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading… Dialogue and diplomacy is the only viable option to resolve conflicts… China and Pakistan call on the parties to protect the security of ships and crew members stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, allow the early and safe passage of civilian and commercial ships, and restore normal passage through the Strait as soon as possible.

However, as John Helmer rightly points out in his latest blog post, such calls are likely to fall on deaf ears on both parties, considering that Iran has always rejected a ceasefire and does not believe in negotiating with the enemy anymore.

Lebanese frontline

Moving to the Lebanese war front, following recent joint attacks on refineries from Iran and Hezbollah (see my previous update), Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav warned about…

the increasing risks associated with the presence of the Bazan complex (oil refineries) near residential areas. [This] proves the lack of viability of keeping such large-scale hazardous facilities within the city. The previous strike led to the death of three settlers [while] no toxic material leaks were recorded in the latest attack, despite the extent of the damage. The Iranian strikes are characterized by precision [and] target sensitive sites in Haifa and achieve their objectives. [We] need to relocate the refinery complex to the south. The Iranians are operating with great precision and know the locations of sensitive installations, directing their fire toward them and striking them accurately. The city is preparing for the possibility of further escalation.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which, in other articles (1, 2, 3 and 4), reported on Hezbollah attacks and ambushes against invading Israeli troops along the Aitaroun–Ainata axis and in Beit Lif in southern Lebanon, resulting in several casualties for the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF), including a battalion commander in the Nahal Brigade. Other Hezbollah operations included rocket barrages and drone attacks on Merkava tanks, Israeli checkpoints and air defense batteries (source: Al Mayadeen). Below a video of Hezbollah drone attacks against Israeli military vehicles, including two troop carriers and a Humvee vehicle, in the town of Al-Bayada (source: RNN Mirror):

Here are some statistics related to Hezbollah military operations yesterday, Tuesday 31st March 2026 (from RNN Mirror):

Total Operations: 45 • 20 inside occupied Palestinian territories • 18 inside Lebanese territories • Depth of targeting: 40 km Targets • 6 military bases • 17 cities and settlements • 17 advancing ground operations repelled • 2 military barracks • 2 border and newly established sites • 1 aircraft and drones Weapons Used (number of times used) • 21 rocket weapons • 5 artillery shells • 14 drones and quadcopters • 4 qualitative missiles • 5 guided missiles • 1 air defense • 2 medium and light weapons • 1 direct missiles • 1 engineering weapons Enemy Losses • 13 fortifications and bunkers • 2 settlement units • 1 Hermes 450 • 4 tanks (destroyed/damaged) • 1 troop carrier (destroyed/damaged) • 2 technical equipment • 1 Hummer (destroyed/damaged)

From RNN Mirror.

Israeli media and former military officials quoted by Al Mayadeen stated that Hezbollah retains the upper hand. For instance, according to Kan TV…

this theater is completely different from any other area in terms of complexity and military entanglement.

Retired General and former Mossad chief Dani Yatom said:

Every tree trunk and small hill can be used as an ambush position by Hezbollah forces. Controlling ground up to the Litani River will not solve the problem of rockets and artillery shells.

…while retired Colonel Oren Leshem, a former senior officer in the Israeli Air Force General Staff, said that there is “no magical solution for Lebanon”.

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Palestinian frontline

Military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades Abu Obeida - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Palestine, Abu Obeida, the military spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, issued the following statement urging Hezbollah to capture Israeli troops to liberate Palestinian detainees who now face the risk of death penalty (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

Blessed are the arms of the heroes of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, which are inflicting heavy losses on the zionist enemy, the latest of which was during the qualitative operation yesterday. We call on Hezbollah to intensify their efforts to capture soldiers in order to liberate Palestinian and Arab prisoners from the depths of the occupation’s prisons, especially after the approval of the law to execute prisoners. The path of our people’s struggle against the zionists has proven that the shortest way to liberate the prisoners is through resistance. Gaza has sacrificed much for this. We urge the heroes of Hezbollah to complete the mission, and our certainty in Allah is that He will not let our free prisoners be lost, and He will grant them relief and a way out of what they are in This zionist arrogance, the latest chapter of which was the approval of the law to execute prisoners, the crime of closing Al-Aqsa, and the aggression against our Arab and Islamic peoples, mandates that all components of our nation and the free people of the world exert every possible effort to punish the occupation for its crimes, or at least pressure it to force it to stop its transgressions, and that is the weakest of faith.

The Knesset’s approval of the bill allowing the execution of Palestinian detainees by hanging sparked widespread condemnation across Palestinian Resistance factions and also globally, including European countries such as Germany, France, Italy and UK, as reported by Al Maydaeen (1 and 2).

On a final note, it is worth reporting that the increase in oil prices due to the ongoing “Ramadan War” is also affecting Israel, where today fuel prices have risen by 14.7% from 7.02 to 8.05 Shekels per litre, triggering Israeli authorities to consider a potential reduction in excise taxes on fuel to mitigate the impact of rising fuel costs, though the Finance Ministry opposes such as a move, due to increased wartime expenditures, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Oh, well… they could have avoided such a situation if they had not started the war on Iran in the first place!

Finally, the war is disrupting also funding, staffing, and operations in the Israeli high-tech sector, as detailed here by Al Mayadeen.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf:

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