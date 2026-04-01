GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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David 1260's avatar
David 1260
5dEdited

I had seen an YouTube purportedly by Prof. Jiang Xueqin, explaining how the IRGC's destruction of 40 F-35s at Nevatim Air Base had forever changed the geopolitical balance. I came to your site, looking for confirmation and found none.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3i1qtI1zlQ&t=2172s

This is most likely the same script, seemingly read by Rachel Maddow: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUVek4zswgc

Yours is the site I come to find an accurate picture of West Asia.

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
5d

Now is the most dangerous moment for the Iranians when Trump appears to be softening his maximum bombing campaign. Israhell has an abundance of false flags to prevent the war from ending.

Negotiating for Trump and Satanyahu means planning a kamikaze sneak attack before the Monday April 6 deadline.

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