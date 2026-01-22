Spokesman for the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi - from Al Masirah .

Knowing that a new USraeli attack could happen any time soon, Iran is staying vigilant, while warning its enemies of retaliation. Here is what General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, said at a meeting in Tehran last Tuesday, 20th January 2026 (source: all emphasis mine):

We do not attach significant importance to Trump’s clamor. Trump knows that if a hand of aggression is extended toward our Leader, we will not only sever that hand, and this is not a mere slogan, but we will set their world on fire and leave them no safe haven in the region. The enemies are aware of this, yet they continue their cognitive warfare. They know that if even a corner of our territory is violated, we will neutralize the threat before it can expand. One of the major scenarios during the 12-day war was to provoke turmoil in the market simultaneously with military pressure. As soon as the merchants and guilds realized that the enemy was seeking to exploit the situation, they did not delay for even a single minute. On the night of 9th January [2026], all evil groups and parties united and entered the scene in an organized manner. However, the merchants and guilds once again showed self-sacrifice here and disappointed the enemy. Our forces were subjected to brutal attacks… They act as shields to protect the youth from being killed… our forces were dismembered, and burned with gasoline.

…as quoted by Al Masirah.

Deputy chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari - from Al Masirah .

A similar statement was issued yesterday by Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, commenting on US President Donald J. Trump’s recent remarks (source: Al Masirah):

Trump was dead wrong. They [the Outlaw US Empire and Israel] tried in various ways to weaken the Islamic Republic, but the people’s epic action on 12th January [2026] and their insight neutralized the enemies’ plot against the country’s Islamic establishment and its Islamic Revolution.

…while earlier today (Thursday 22nd January 2026) IRGC chief commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

We warn the criminal, evil, and anti-human enemies, particularly the United States and the fake and racist Zionist regime, to learn from historical experience and what they sustained in the 12-day imposed war in June.

…adding that any renewed aggression would result in a “more painful and regret‑inducing” response, as IRGC forces have strengthened Iran’s defensive capabilities “more firmly than ever”.

Chief Justice of Iran Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje’i - from Al Masirah .

Similarly, during a gathering of judges and judiciary staff in Busher province yesterday (Wednesday 21st January 2026), Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje’i, Chief Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stated (source: Al Masirah):

The enemy, after suffering defeat and retreat in the recent sedition, has now turned to widespread psychological operations, rumor-mongering, and distortion of facts. At that stage [during the 12-day war], however, the enemy suffered a complete debacle. As a result, it sought to pursue its conspiracy in a different form, implementing it through the recent sedition. Therefore, the recent unrest was a continuation of the 12-day war. In this recent sedition, the enemy resorted to Daesh-like methods of terrorizing, and imagined that by employing such methods, it would achieve its objectives. [Iranian people] will not compromise on their beliefs or religion.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Masirah .

On the other hand, in an opinion piece on the Wall Street Journal (paywalled) cited by Al Masirah, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged Trump to reconsider his failed attempt of destabilizing Iran and shift his policy instead:

The US has tried every conceivable hostile act against Iran, from sanctions and cyber assaults to outright military attack, and, most recently, it clearly fanned a major terrorist operation, all of which failed. It is time to think differently. Try respect, which will allow us to advance farther than one may believe. No government would sit idly by as its citizens were subjected to such unfathomable horrors.

The problem is: Trump does now know what respect is!

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN office in Geneva Ali Bahreini - from Al Masirah .

It is also worth reporting that last Monday (19th January 2026) Ali Bahreini, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN office in Geneva (Switzerland), condemned the upcoming special session of the UNHRC on “the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran” tomorrow (Friday 23rd January 2026), labeling it a “politically motivated and non-constructive” move orchestrated by Western powers to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs, as reported by Al Masirah.

The 5 countries requesting this meeting (UK, Germany, Iceland, Moldova, and North Macedonia) wrote a letter to the UNHRC President citing “credible reports of alarming violence, crackdowns on protesters and violations of international human rights law across the country”.

Bahreini responded to these accusations turning the tables and blaming the riots on foreign actors. Referring to provocative statements from US and Israeli officials, including former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (e.g. this tweet), US President Donald J. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (see here), he slammed Western governments for their hypocrisy saying (all emphasis added):

We possess credible audio evidence and documented proof of elements receiving direct orders to fire upon civilians. We prefer peace, but readiness is the best deterrent against miscalculations. Governments with records of war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and complicity in genocide have no moral or civilized standing to teach Iran how to manage its society.

Board of “Peace” or Satan’s Playground/War Room?

US President Donald J. Trump (L) & Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) - from Al Masirah .

Speaking of hypocrites, after initially declining it and despite being the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, “the architect of Gaza’s destruction” Netanyahu accepted Trump’s invitation to join the so-called “Board of Peace” (BoP), as reported by Al Mayadeen and Al Masirah. Other BoP members include Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Wall Street financier Marc Rowan, CEO of Apollo Global Management. More than a “Board of Peace”, it looks like a “War Room”, considering Trump’s, Rubio’s, Netanyahu’s and Blair’s records of war crimes and crimes against humanity. It is like creating a “Board of Heaven” and then inviting Satan and its minions to it!

In spite of some objections to its composition (specifically referring to the inclusion of Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatar's Ali al-Thawadi), Netanyahu accepted the invitation to the BoP saying:

We have some disagreements with our friends in the United States regarding the formation of the advisory council that will accompany the peace process in Gaza. The second stage [of Trumpanyahu’s “peace” plan in Gaza] is simple: Hamas will be disarmed, and Gaza will be demilitarized.

…while Israel’s military establishment expressed unease fearing that “Trump’s plan lacks enforcement mechanisms and fails to address who would actually control Gaza or protect border communities”.

It is also worth mentioning that Trump floated the idea of replacing the United Nations with this “Board of Peace”… seriously, I even struggle to write it. I am really tempted to rename it to Satan’s Playground or War Room!

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Of course, Trump is trying to frame his BoP as a mechanism to support the fragile Gaza ceasefire and address other international conflicts in coordination with the UN. Here is what he said at the official launch of the BoP at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do. And we’ll do it in conjunction with the United Nations. There’s tremendous potential with the United Nations, and I think the combination of the Board of Peace with the kind of people we have here could be something very, very unique for the world.

But you cannot trust a single word that comes out from his filthy mouth. We know it. We have seen it before. Just consider that, despite his fake “peace” plan and “ceasefire” in Gaza, the genocide is ongoing, not the mention the other conflicts that he said has resolved in just one year (see this post by former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson for more info).

It is not a coincidence that major world leaders, such as UK, France, China and Russia have not joined the BoP (yet), though 35 countries have allegedly committed to join it, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Turkey, and Belarus.

By the way, at the WEF in Davos, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent openly acknowledged the role of US sanctions in destabilizing Iranian economy and fueling public unrest in the country, as reported by Al Masirah, which quoted him as saying:

It’s worked because in December, their economy collapsed. We saw a major bank go under. The central bank has started to print money. There is a dollar shortage. They are not able to get imports, and this is why the people took to the streets. This is economic statecraft. No shots fired. Things are moving in a very positive way here.

“No shots fired”? Tell it to Melina Asadi’s father, who lost her 3-year-old daughter killed by terrorists with a gunshot in Kermanshah:

…or to the family of another 8-year-old girl from Isfahan, killed by an Israeli military-grade bullet, as reported by Al Mayadeen, Al Masirah and TASS.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog - from Al Mayadeen .

In the meantime, Israeli President Isaac Herzog called for regime change in Iran during a televised interview at the WEF earlier today, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

The Iranian people are yearning for change. The Iranian people deserve change. The future for the Iranian people can only be in a regime change, and that has to be… within the realms of the Iranian people and the international community and its support. It's clear to me that the Ayatollah regime is in quite a fragile situation.

Yes, Iranian people deserve change: they deserve a country free from sanctions and free to pursue nuclear science for the betterment of their society without the fear of being bombed by people like Isaac Herzog, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, etc.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani - from Al Mayadeen .

On the contrary, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani advised the Outlaw US Empire to resolve tensions with Iran through diplomatic means (source: Al Mayadeen):

The region is going through a lot of tension. We do not want to see an escalation, and we have advised Washington to pursue a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue.

At the same WEF session, he also called on Israel to withdraw from Gaza and abide by the terms of the ceasefire agreement reached on 10th October 2025 instead of systematically violating it every day. Unfortunately, I am afraid that his call will fall on deaf ears!

Volatile situation in Southern Yemen

Moving to Yemen, the situation in southern part of the country remains very tense and volatile. In fact, yesterday a terrorist bombing attack targeting the convoy of Hamdi Shukri, a leader in the al-Amalikah Brigades in Aden, killed 5 soldiers and injured 3 others, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing a statement by Saudi-backed Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) which called the attack a…

…cowardly crime that represents a new link in a chain of desperate attempts to disrupt the security situation and confuse matters at a sensitive national moment. We renew our pledge to the Yemeni people that the blood of the martyrs will not be shed in vain, and that the state will pursue the perpetrators and all those who stand behind them, collude with them, or finance them, and will not hesitate to take all deterrent measures in accordance with the law. The State is in an open confrontation with terrorism, as it is an existential threat to sovereignty, stability and development. [We call on] all national forces and political components to rise to the level of the challenge and to deal with this crime as an attack on the entire state, calling for unity, rejecting differences, and protecting the gains achieved on the path to restoring state institutions. All security and military agencies and law enforcement authorities [must] bear their full national responsibilities in maintaining public order, strictly implementing the declaration of a state of emergency, and pursuing terrorist cells and their logistical and financial networks, to deter such crimes and consolidate the prestige of the state and the rule of law in all governorates.

…while urging citizens to remain alert and avoid “calls for incitement or chaos that would threaten civil peace, exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, disrupt the work of state institutions, and jeopardize national gains that were strengthened by the blood of martyrs and the sacrifices of heroes”.

However, yesterday the Administrative Committee of the National Assembly of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) issued a statement labelling the accusations made by Hadhramaut Governor Salem al-Khanbashi and Minister of Information Moammar al-Eryani against its president, Aidarus al-Zubaidi, as “desperate efforts to undermine the STC and destabilize the region” and “false and provocative” attempts to tarnish the role of the UAE and the Southern Armed Forces, as per Al Mayadeen. In the same statement, the STC called for unity of Southern Yemen and and urged its citizens to participate in the “Million-People Rally for Persistence and Popular Escalation” scheduled for tomorrow (Friday 23rd January 2026) in Aden and Hadhramaut.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi - from Saba .

Finally, earlier today the leader of Sanaa-based Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, delivered a new speech on the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrdom of President Saleh Al-Sammad, killed on 19th April 2018 by a Saudi airstrike, blaming it on the Outlaw US Empire too, but he also touched upon Trump’s BoP and the situation in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and even Venezuela. Here are some highlights from Saba (all emphasis mine - see also Al Mayadeen for a short summary):

On the anniversary of the martyrdom of President Saleh Al-Sammad, we recall his great contribution to confronting the aggression and defending his people and their just cause. We also remember his exemplary model in assuming responsibility when he was serving as President of the Supreme Political Council. The foremost distinguishing quality of Martyr President Saleh Al-Sammad was his faith-based spirit in fulfilling responsibility, and his commitment to that spirit in his movement for the sake of God and in His cause. We remember Martyr President Al-Sammad in tribute to his giving and sacrifice for the sake of God and his major contributions in serving the Yemeni people and the Islamic nation. Along with him, we remember all his fellow martyrs on the jihadist, faith-based, and liberation path of our dear people. The injustice against our Yemeni people took the form of an aggression engineered by Zionism, overseen by the United States, Britain, and Israel, and carried out by the coalition led by Saudi Arabia, which bore the greatest share of this enormous burden. The crimes against our people testify to the magnitude of the injustice—children, women, the elderly, and the young killed in cities, villages, occasions, markets, roads, hospitals, and everywhere. Had the Americans, British, Saudis, and their allies fully occupied our country, they would have exploited its strategic location for military bases and their ambitions, and looted its vast untapped resources. The targeting of Martyr President Saleh Al-Sammad was American, and Saudi Arabia was directly involved in the crime. Saudi Arabia bears full responsibility as the leader of the aggression. No matter how much Arab and Islamic regimes try to ingratiate themselves with the Americans, and no matter how much money and services they provide, they will never replace Israel as America’s exclusive agent in the region. Those who adore Trump, adore the Zionists, and adore the Jews—none of that will benefit them in any way, no matter what they offer. For the Americans, Israelis, and British—for the Zionists—Israel remains a matter of exploitation and investment, accompanied by enduring hatred and conspiracy. Those who rush to serve the Americans and imagine themselves clever and brilliant because they have rejected the truths of the Holy Qur’an will ultimately discover their great loss. Any free system, any free individuals, any free popular movement—the American seeks to eliminate it because he sees it as an obstacle to his domination and enslavement of the peoples of the region. We are a targeted nation, and even our choices of liberation, independence, and dignity are not the core reason for the targeting of our Ummah. Even with options of taming our Ummah—such as normalization and the banner of “peace”—our Ummah remains targeted by the Americans and Israelis. What the Americans and Israelis want is complete control over this region, its peoples, its wealth, its resources, and its geographic position. A full year of destruction in Jenin, and today a new declared campaign against Hebron—this is comprehensive targeting, daily torture, ongoing oppression, and continuous violations of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque with near-daily incursions. Sadly, this has become almost routine for Arabs and Muslims. In Lebanon, despite the existence of an agreement, there are violations of airspace, ongoing killings, incursions, kidnappings, continuous airstrikes, and all forms of aggression. In Syria—despite the pro-American orientation of the groups controlling it and their readiness for normalization—there is continued violation of Syria. There is extensive violation and control over southern Syria, full violation of airspace, movement, incursions, and more. When the announcement came about the second phase [of Trumpanyahu’s “peace” plan] in the Gaza Strip, what did the Israeli and American sides implement in the first phase? What was the scale of violations and failure to honor commitments—despite the Palestinian side fulfilling its obligations, the Lebanese side doing the same, and the Syrian side giving everything to no avail? Then came the announcement of Trump’s council under the name “Peace Council”, when in reality it is Trump’s council that seeks domination, thuggery, tyranny, money collection, and the seizure of the interests and wealth of peoples. People will see the reality of Trump’s council in the coming phase, although matters are already clear. American thuggery is more blatant than ever, and the American and Israeli exposure of greed and ambition is unmistakable. What the Americans do in Latin America is humiliation, oppression, repression of its peoples, and plundering of their wealth and resources. They were not satisfied with their thuggery and blatant aggression in kidnapping the president of Venezuela and his wife, while openly declaring that their goal is Venezuela’s oil, wealth, and strategic position. It is important for our peoples and the entire Islamic Ummah to realize that no matter what deceptive and false slogans the Americans and Israelis raise, the practical projects are something else entirely. Our Ummah will find no peace from America, from Trump, from Israel, or from the Zionist lobby worldwide. There is full control over the situation in Iran, and America failed utterly there. Our refuge as Muslim peoples and Islamic countries in the Arab world is to move on the basis of our authentic faith-based and Islamic identity, to be a free Ummah. We must confront the enemies’ challenges and conspiracies by seeking God’s help, trusting Him, taking the necessary means, and rising as a free, independent Ummah. The true hope for our entire Ummah is God Almighty—what He has guided us to and shown us—and that we move authentically within this correct path, without placing our hopes in our enemies.

I will conclude this article with the following caricatures by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

"Trump’s tariff blackmail to annex Greenland" (L) and "Trump and the European Union" (R) - from Saba.

