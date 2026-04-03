GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2d

"...portraying Iran as a threat is neither consistent with historical reality nor with present-day observable facts. Such a perception is the product of political and economic whims of the powerful— the need to manufacture an enemy in order to justify pressure, maintain military dominance, sustain the arms industry, and control strategic markets. In such an environment, if a threat does not exist, it is invented.

Within this same framework, the United States has concentrated the largest number of its forces, bases, and military capabilities around Iran—a country that, at least since the founding of the United States, has never initiated a war."

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
2d

Everyone keeps writing that president crump gave an insignificant, boring, rambing and contradictory speech. Not true. He, who nornally spends most of his time golfing in his resort home, interrupted the weekend to deliver a passover speech on saturday night.

That is the significance of the speech. The president of a country supposedly founded on secularity and without an official religion gave a passover speech. In the the middle of a war of agression waged purely for furtherance of zionist colonialism.

This was one of the most significant events in the history of the country, in that light.

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