Apologies for the lack of update on the ongoing Ramadan War between USrael and the Axis of Resistance yesterday, but I was too busy to write. I will compensate today covering both days of Wednesday 1st and Thursday 2nd April 2026.

P.S.: If you can, please consider a paid subscription or a coffee!

USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier - from Al Mayadeen.

Let’s start with the US announcement on Wednesday about the deployment of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier strike group from Naval Station Norfolk to the Middle East, following the withdrawal of the USS Gerald R. Ford, currently docked in Split, Croatia, for maintenance following months of deployment and an alleged fire in the laundry facility that destroyed 100 sleeping berths, injured 3 sailors and exposed ~200 to smoke inhalation (source: Al Mayadeen).

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer - from Al Mayadeen .

In parallel, British Defense Secretary John Healey announced the deployment of additional troops and missiles defenses, such as the Sky Sabre anti-drone, to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Evidently, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, managed to convince the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to provide some help after mocking him several times, saying for instance:

You don't even have a navy. You're too old and had aircraft carriers that didn't work. I'm not going to tell him what to do. He can do whatever he wants. It doesn't matter. All Starmer wants is costly windmills that are driving your energy prices through the roof.

…though Trump is “strongly considering” pulling the Outlaw US Empire out of NATO after failing to convince other allies to join his war on Iran (source: Al Mayadeen):

I am strongly considering pulling out of NATO. Oh yes, I would say it's beyond reconsideration. I was never swayed by NATO. I always knew they were a paper tiger, and Putin knows that too, by the way.

However, please mind that Starmer stated that he is keeping the country out of Trump’s war, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

Whatever the pressure on me and others, whatever the noise, I’m going to act in the British national interest in all the decisions that I make. And that’s why I’ve been absolutely clear that this is not our war. It is now clear that the impact of this war will affect the future of our country... I do have to level with people. This will not be easy.

I wonder then why he sends more troops and military assets to the Middle East, especially considering the Iranian resolve to kick out foreign forces out of the region, as Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei said quite clearly last Wednesday (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

Trump, after the failure of his aggression, is resorting today to our neighbors to fund his war machine. The end of this war will be with the expulsion of the Americans from our region and the beginning of the end of the ominous presence of the “israeli” entity. The judiciary is seriously pursuing the legal and judicial dimensions of the American-”israeli” aggression on Iran in the international arena.

…while the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) issued a statement saying (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

The glorious path of the Islamic Revolution, guided wisely by the Guardianship and leadership of the Imams of the Revolution and the struggles of the Iranian nation, has not only not stopped in the face of the most complex plots and hybrid and imposed wars of the enemies, especially the United States and the “israeli” regime, but has advanced with authority, and today, with its spiritual influence and its discourse of confronting oppression and arrogance, it has become a decisive power in regional and global equations. The conscious, power-building, and enemy-crushing presence of the Iranian nation in sensitive scenes, especially during this confrontation, which astonished global observers, once again showed that the true support of the system is the faith and will of the people; a strategic asset that turns threats into progress-generating opportunities for the country. The Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on these two essential pillars, has been able to continue the path of progress and the creation of a new Islamic civilization with strength while consolidating its defense authority and deterrent power. The pure blood of the martyrs, especially the martyrs of the Ramadan War, is the guarantee for the continuation of the path of resistance, victory, and progress of the Iranian nation, and undoubtedly, the future of the West Asia region, with the decline of the ominous presence of the United States and the “israeli” regime and the formation of a local security order based on the will of the nations of the region, will witness fundamental changes in the geometry of global power, with the stabilization and consolidation of the position of the Islamic Ummah on the scene.

In the meantime, Iran allowed the safe passage of a Malaysian vessel through the Strait of Hormuz (source: Al Mayadeen), while Ebrahim Azizi, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in Iran’s Parliament, mocked Trump on X for the successful “regime change”, though not the one The Donald wanted:

Finally, Trump has reached the dream of "regime change," but in the regime of the region's seas!

The Strait of Hormuz will certainly be opened; but not for you! For those who follow the new rules of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The 47-year era of hospitality is over.

In the morning Iran continued pounding Israel and, in particular Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak, with missile strikes, damaging 17 sites and injuring 29 settlers, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli media:

From RNN Mirror.

Wave 89th was launched on Wednesday with the following IRGC announcement (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

The coordinated, synergistic, and axis-separated operations of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the resistance fronts were executed in “Wave 89” of Operation True Promise 4, code-named “O Musa Kalimullah”, with the firing of more than 100 heavy missiles, attack drones, and 200 rockets within a radius of several tens of thousands of kilometers across the entire West Asia region and from the north to the south of the occupied territories against American and zionist targets. These combined operations, which were executed as a tribute to the pure souls of the martyrs of the Yemeni Islamic resistance, struck points in “Eilat”, “Tel Aviv”, and “Bnei Brak”, targeting military objectives and gatherings of the “israeli” regime’s terrorist forces, which, according to local sources, caused heavy casualties to the zionist

This followed by the following communique by the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the results of its own military operations (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

The resilient people of Islamic Iran! Your children in the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, supported by and in gratitude for your insightful presence on the scene, and in response to the brutal aerial attacks by the “israeli” regime and the criminal United States against our country, especially the targeting of residential and civilian areas, have since this morning targeted the “deployment location of U.S. AWACS and refueling aircraft” stationed at “Ben Gurion” airport, the “radar site for detecting and intercepting missiles and combat drones,” and “electronic warfare sites for countering combat drones” stationed in the UAE with drone attacks. The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has previously targeted U.S. bases in countries of the region and military zones in the occupied territories with drone attacks, which, according to received intelligence and satellite imagery monitoring, have caused serious damage to these centers and have seriously disrupted the combat and combat support operations of military aircraft and the interception of missiles and combat drones. In this wave of attacks, powerful Arash-2 drones with a flight endurance of 2,000 kilometers were used. All combatants of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while commemorating the memory of the precious martyrs who, tragically and in violation of all laws of war, met their Lord as families in the war crimes of the terrorists, have sworn not to rest until they have sacrificed their lives to avenge the pure blood of their dear compatriots and make the aggressor enemy regret its actions.

…and by another IRGC statement providing details on the 2nd phase of wave 89 of OPT4 (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

According to analysts and eyewitnesses, the intensity of Iran’s missile launches towards the heart of “israel” and various regions of the Middle East since dawn today refutes the narrative of “Tel Aviv” and Washington regarding its reduction to the 90% threshold, which has become a refrain in the speeches of the Americans and the “israelis”. Since dawn today, the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in 5 extensive and broad operations continuing Wave 89 of Operation True Promise 4, under the blessed code name “Ya Fatemeh Al-Zahra (PBUH)” and dedicated to the souls of the martyrs currently being carried on the shoulders of the people, especially Martyr Tangsiri and Martyr Ishaqi, destroyed prominent military targets of the American-zionist enemies with a combination of ballistic and Qadir cruise missiles and attack drones. In the first offensive target of this force, 2 early warning air radar systems in the possession of the American terrorists in the region, stationed on a maritime structure in the waters and islands of the UAE, were destroyed with high precision. An oil tanker belonging to the child-killing and illegitimate zionist regime, under the trade name “Aqua 1”, was also precisely targeted and is currently burning in the central Persian Gulf region in a missile engagement by the valiant men of the IRGC Navy. A secret and covert assembly point of the American terrorists outside the perimeter of the enemy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain was struck with a multitude of attack drones and a number of ballistic missiles. According to field reports, a large number of senior officers of the terrorists’ naval unit were transferred to hospitals in the city of “Manama” after this attack. The “Chinook” helicopter preparation center and its equipment storage hangars at Al-Udeid base were struck with a combination of ballistic missiles and drones. At dawn today, several formations of attack drones were also launched towards the desperate “Abraham Lincoln” carrier strike group in the northern Indian Ocean, which, according to documentation and satellite imagery, has fled its previous location and retreated into the depths of the Indian Ocean. It is worth noting that according to precise intelligence news, as a result of yesterday’s attack by the IRGC Navy on the secret assembly point of American officers in the UAE, 37 people were definitively killed and a large number were injured and transferred to city hospitals. We also inform the noble and history-making nation of Islamic Iran that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz is firmly and dominantly under the control of the IRGC Navy, and this strait will not be opened to the enemies of this nation through the ridiculous displays of the American president.

..and another IRGC statement regarding the 3rd phase of wave 89 of OPT4 (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis original):

Phase 3, Wave 89; The heart of the occupied territories under missile strikes. The heart and center of the occupied Palestinian territories, in the continuation of the 89th wave of the True Promise 4 operation, code-named “Ya Haidar Karar,” and as a gift to the martyr IRGC Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri and all government officials and those in various ministries who are providing significant aid to the people these days, have been shaken by a barrage of heavy and precision-guided Qiam and Emad missiles, and Ghadr missiles with multiple warheads. The IRGC’s missile-by-missile operation has created a tent of fire from “Ramat Gan” to “Holon,” “Palmachim,” and “Bnei Brak” east of “Tel Aviv,” intensifying the siren-to-siren life of zionist residents. The trapping of zionists in the streets while they rush en masse to shelters, their struggle to enter shelters, and their long stay in underground bunkers is the greatest holiday gift from criminal Netanyahu and Trump to “israeli” citizens on the eve of the Jewish Passover holiday. Missile-by-missile and drone operations against positions from the north to the south of the occupied Palestinian territories continue, and the IRGC’s untouched weapons stockpiles will be gradually opened for the coming days and months. Prepare your shelters.

According to Israeli media (e.g. Channel 14) cited by Al Mayadeen, this wave, consisting of at least 10 ballistic missiles, was one of the largest missile wave launched towards Tel Aviv in recent weeks.

On Wednesday night, spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, gave a summary of the results of wave 89 of OPT4 (source: RNN Mirror):

While Iran continues striking legitimate USraeli military targets in the region, Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) and Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) keep targeting civilian infrastructure, as outlined in the following tweet (see also Al Mayadeen):

…by the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, who, separately, dismissed Trump’s assertion that Tehran requested a ceasefire (see Al Mayadeen and Trump’s tweet on his Truth social below)…

…and US “illogical” demands delivered through third parties, as per Al Mayadeen.

Mohsen Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, warned Trump and his administration against continuation of war against Iran (source: Al Mayadeen):

Do not think that the matter will end simply by carrying out a ‘remarkable’ act and then everything stops. Reason does not permit us to give the enemy an opportunity to catch its breath.

Wednesday was National Islamic Republic Day and National Nature Day, on the occasion of which Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei issued the following message:

…whereas the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian released the following open letter addressed to the American people (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful To the people of the United States of America, and to all those who, amid a flood of distortions and manufactured narratives, continue to seek the truth and aspire to a better life: Iran—by this very name, character, and identity—is one of the oldest continuous civilizations in human history. Despite its historical and geographical advantages at various times, Iran has never, in its modern history, chosen the path of aggression, expansion, colonialism, or domination. Even after enduring occupation, invasion, and sustained pressure from global powers—and despite possessing military superiority over many of its neighbors—Iran has never initiated a war. Yet it has resolutely and bravely repelled those who have attacked it. The Iranian people harbor no enmity toward other nations, including the people of America, Europe, or neighboring countries. Even in the face of repeated foreign interventions and pressures throughout their proud history, Iranians have consistently drawn a clear distinction between governments and the peoples they govern. This is a deeply rooted principle in Iranian culture and collective consciousness—not a temporary political stance. For this reason, portraying Iran as a threat is neither consistent with historical reality nor with present-day observable facts. Such a perception is the product of political and economic whims of the powerful— the need to manufacture an enemy in order to justify pressure, maintain military dominance, sustain the arms industry, and control strategic markets. In such an environment, if a threat does not exist, it is invented. Within this same framework, the United States has concentrated the largest number of its forces, bases, and military capabilities around Iran—a country that, at least since the founding of the United States, has never initiated a war. Recent American aggressions launched from these very bases have demonstrated how threatening such a military presence truly is. Naturally, no country confronted with such conditions would forgo strengthening its defensive capabilities. What Iran has done—and continues to do—is a measured response grounded in legitimate self-defense, and by no means an initiation of war or aggression. Relations between Iran and the United States were not originally hostile, and early interactions between the Iranian and American people were not marred with hostility or tension. The turning point, however, was the 1953 coup d’état—an illegal American intervention aimed at preventing the nationalization of Iran’s own resources. That coup disrupted Iran’s democratic process, reinstated dictatorship, and sowed deep distrust among Iranians toward U.S. policies. This distrust deepened further with America’s support for the Shah’s regime, its backing of Saddam Hussein during the imposed war of the 1980s, the imposition of the longest and most comprehensive sanctions in modern history, and ultimately, unprovoked military aggression—twice, in the midst of negotiations—against Iran. Yet all these pressures have failed to weaken Iran. On the contrary, the country has grown stronger in many areas: literacy rates have tripled—from roughly 30% before the Islamic Revolution to over 90% today; higher education has expanded dramatically; significant advances have been achieved in modern technology; healthcare services have improved; and infrastructure has developed at a pace and scale incomparable to the past. These are measurable, observable realities that stand independent of fabricated narratives. At the same time, the destructive and inhumane impact of sanctions, war, and aggression on the lives of the resilient Iranian people must not be underestimated. The continuation of military aggression and recent bombings profoundly affect people’s lives, attitudes, and perspectives. This reflects a fundamental human truth: when war inflicts irreparable harm on lives, homes, cities, and futures, people will not remain indifferent toward those responsible. This raises a fundamental question: Exactly which of the American people’s interests are truly being served by this war? Was there any objective threat from Iran to justify such behavior? Does the massacre of innocent children, the destruction of cancer-treatment pharmaceutical facilities, or boasting about bombing a country “back to the stone ages” serve any purpose other than further damaging the United States’ global standing? Iran pursued negotiations, reached an agreement, and fulfilled all its commitments. The decision to withdraw from that agreement [the JCPOA], escalate toward confrontation, and launch two acts of aggression in the midst of negotiations were destructive choices made by the U.S. government—choices that served the delusions of a foreign aggressor. Attacking Iran’s vital infrastructure—including energy and industrial facilities—directly targets the Iranian people. Beyond constituting a war crime, such actions carry consequences that extend far beyond Iran’s borders. They generate instability, increase human and economic costs, and perpetuate cycles of tension, planting seeds of resentment that will endure for years. This is not a demonstration of strength; it is a sign of strategic bewilderment and an inability to achieve a sustainable solution. Is it not also the case that America has entered this aggression as a proxy for Israel, influenced and manipulated by that regime? Is it not true that Israel, by manufacturing an Iranian threat, seeks to divert global attention away from its crimes toward the Palestinians? Is it not evident that Israel now aims to fight Iran to the last American soldier and the last American taxpayer dollar—shifting the burden of its delusions onto Iran, the region, and the United States itself in pursuit of illegitimate interests? Is “America First” truly among the priorities of the U.S. government today? I invite you to look beyond the machinery of misinformation—an integral part of this aggression—and instead speak with those who have visited Iran. Observe the many accomplished Iranian immigrants—educated in Iran—who now teach and conduct research at the world’s most prestigious universities, or contribute to the most advanced technology firms in the West. Do these realities align with the distortions you are being told about Iran and its people? Today, the world stands at crossroads. Continuing along the path of confrontation is more costly and futile than ever before. The choice between confrontation and engagement is both real and consequential; its outcome will shape the future for generations to come. Throughout its millennia of proud history, Iran has outlasted many aggressors. All that remains of them are tarnished names in history, while Iran endures—resilient, dignified, and proud.

Pezeshkian was echoed by his Public Relations Aide Mehdi Tabatabai on X (see also Al Mayadeen):

On the other hand, an Iranian political-security official told Al Mayadeen that the Axis of Resistance is going to escalate its operations and missile strikes against enemy targets (from Al Mayadeen Short News - all emphasis mine):

The pace of missile launches from Iran will gradually increase. The gradual escalation of missile launches will coincide with the doubling of Resistance Axis operations against enemy interests across the region. Iran’s plan will spare no effort to destroy the enemy’s radar and defense infrastructure. The targeting of the enemy’s various military infrastructures will continue relentlessly until deterrence is achieved. Iran’s arsenal is very vast and advanced, in a way that will surprise the enemy, benefiting from the experiences gained during the 12-day aggression. Iran possesses the necessary capabilities to defend itself and strike the enemy for an extended period. Targeting Iranian infrastructure will lead to Iran delivering severe and unexpected strikes to enemy positions. Iran is determined to respond fiercely and without hesitation; it holds the initiative in this direction and decision.

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US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Trump gave a prime-time address on the ongoing war on Iran; however, I will not bore you with his usual contradictory rambling - you can find a summary on Al Mayadeen and on this blog post by former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson… and on all Western mainstream media (MSM), of course! I will just quote a couple of passages, just to highlight the nonsense he keeps spitting from his mouth:

Tonight, I'm pleased to say that these core strategic objectives are nearing completion. In these past four weeks, our armed forces have delivered victories as few people have ever seen before. The countries of the world that… receive oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage. Just take it, protect it, use it for yourselves.

I still wonder why he keeps asking for help from other countries to open the Strait of Hormuz if he has already won this war multiple times… LOL!

And in a separate interview with Reuters, he even went on to say that he does not care about the enriched uranium stockpile in Iran, though he used this as an excuse to wage war on the Islamic Republic (source: Al Mayadeen):

That's so far underground, I don't care about that.

Yesterday (Thursday 3rd April 2025) Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf responded to Trump’s warmongering threats with the following tweet, mourning his brother, stating that Iranians are “locked and loaded” and ready to defend their own country, if invaded (see also Al Mayadeen):

…whereas Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari responded to Trump with the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

Just as we had stated, we declare to the American-zionist enemies that your intelligence regarding our military capabilities, power, and equipment is flawed. You know nothing of our vast and strategic capabilities. Do not hope that you have destroyed our strategic missile production centers, long-range offensive and precision-guided drones, modern air defense and electronic warfare systems, and our special equipment, for with such an assumption, you will only further deepen the quagmire in which you have trapped yourselves. The centers you imagine you have targeted are insignificant, and our strategic military production takes place in locations of which you have no knowledge whatsoever, and your hands will never reach them. We will save you the trouble of counting our missiles, drones, and strategic equipment, because you will certainly err and will not achieve anything. You must pay the price for the aggression you initiated to the honorable, dear, and Muslim nation. With reliance on God Almighty, this war will continue until your permanent and certain humiliation, disgrace, regret, and surrender. In continuation of the solid and unimaginable blows and slaps you have received so far, await our more crushing, extensive, and devastating actions.

This was followed by the launch of the 1st phase of the wave 90 of OPT4 (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

…with the 2nd phase announced shortly afterwards (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

In continuation of the continuous, ongoing, and nightmarish Wave 90 of the True Promise 4 operation, with the blessed code “O You Who are severe in punishment,” and dedicated to all the honorable families of the Iranian land, and in response to the crimes of the “israeli” regime’s terrorist army and the United States in assassinating and attacking cities in our Islamic homeland, points in the “Tel Nof”, “Palmachim”, and “Ben Gurion” air bases and gathering centers of military forces in “Tel Aviv”, Haifa, “Eilat”, Naqab, and occupied Bir Al-Sabi’, along with U.S. military bases in Ahmad Al-Jaber, Ali Al-Salem, and Al-Kharj, were targeted and destroyed with heavy ballistic missiles and attack drones. The rapid warning radar system at Al-Dhafra base in the Emirates was also struck accurately and completely destroyed. Last night was a nightmarish night for the air force of the terrorist U.S. armies and the criminal “israeli” regime. The destruction of the infrastructure of crime and terror in the region continues with strength.

At the same time the Iranian Army announced the destruction of two American MQ-9 Reaper drones and two Orbiter drones (sources: RNN Mirror (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen), bringing the total of destroyed enemy drones to 154:

Photos of what is left of a US Orbiter drone after successful interception - from RNN Mirror .

The following communique was later issued by the Iranian Army regarding the results of its military operations against USrael (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

Dear nation of Islamic Iran! In memory of the martyrs of the homeland and the Master of Martyrs of the Armed Forces, the martyr Lieutenant General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the brave men of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, from the early hours of today, have targeted the deployment site of the “israeli” terrorist army’s advanced fighter jets at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan with their drone attacks. The Al-Azraq airbase in Jordan is considered one of the most important strategic and command centers of the aggressor “israeli” forces in the West Asia region. This base, which has played a major role in guiding advanced fighter jets and operations of “israeli” spy and attack drones against the positions of the resistance front and our country, has been targeted by the Army’s attack drones with the aim of reducing the enemy’s air combat capability. The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran stands firm and steadfast in its oath of service to the great and resilient nation, to defend proud Islamic Iran and avenge the blood of every single martyred compatriot, and with the help of God, with the support and perseverance of the people and the struggle and steadfastness of the armed forces, it will definitely make the enemy regret its actions.

Meanwhile, Great Satan and Little Satan escalated its attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran, destroying a historical medical research facility (the Pasteur Institute), as well as the B1 bridge construction site in the city of Karaj connecting the capital to other regions in the country, as per Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror:

Here the tweets by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Esmaeil Baghaei and Masoud Pezeshkian in reaction to USraeli war crimes:

Here the message of the IRGC Navy announcing its retaliation (source: RNN Mirror):

The escalation of war will expand our bank of targets and accelerate the regional expulsion of the US. In a series of operations to retaliate for the US-zionist enemy’s attacks on the country’s infrastructure, these points in the region were targeted: 1- US Abu Dhabi Steel industries 2- “Al-Hidd” industrial city, Bahrain [producing ~1.26 million tons of crude steel, ~1.6 million tons of direct reduced iron, and 600,000 tons of steel beams and sections, accounting for ~30-40% of Bahrain’s total industrial export, as per Al Mayadeen] 3- Remaining aluminum infrastructure, Bahrain 4- … (Coming soon)

…followed by the launch of phase 3 of wave 90 of OPT4 (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

Details of Phase 3 of Wave 90 of Operation True Promise 4 The American-zionist enemy, which has been defeated on the battlefield, neither its warships have the courage to approach within a thousand kilometers of the Strait of Hormuz, nor does it have the courage to carry out its repeated promises of a ground attack. To escape the predicament of its vile defeat, it has turned to assassination and is targeting the families of officials and even ordinary people by attacking their homes. Yesterday, we warned that in the event of repeated assassinations, American information technology and artificial intelligence spying companies, which are the main factors in tracking and guiding assassination operations, would be targeted; but apparently, the ears of the delusional White House rulers are deaf, and they did not hear this warning. We acted on our true promise, and in response to the assassinations of the past day, in continuation of Wave 90 of Operation True Promise 4, with the blessed code “O You Who are Severe in Punishment,” and dedicated to the municipal and relief workers who are jihadistically present on the scene, in addition to punitive operations against seven air bases of the American and “israeli” terrorist air forces, which was called a nightmarish night for the American terrorists, in the first action against terrorist espionage technology companies, the data center of the mega-company Amazon in Bahrain was attacked and destroyed; and according to the company’s own statement, they are in the process of leaving the region. This response is the first practical warning to the enemy that has ignored the warnings. In case of further assassinations, we will punish the subsequent companies that we have previously announced much more severely, and the responsibility for the complete destruction of these companies in the region lies with the American President personally. By the grace of God, this wave continues to bring a good holiday gift for the terrorist and bloodthirsty zionists and to give a good caress to the stock and oil markets.

Here the moment of impact of one of the Iranian missiles in Petah Tikva:

IRGC Aerospace Commander Seyed Majid Mousavi mocked US War Secretary Pete Hegseth with the following tweet on X (see also Al Mayadeen - Mousavi’s X account has now been suspended!):

…and Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari issued the following warning (source: RNN Mirror):

We warn America and the zionist regime to expect our more severe and crushing blows in the region and the occupied territories, and we remind the people and residents of economic and industrial centers and companies associated with America and the fake “israel” regime to keep their distance from the vicinity of the aforementioned centers.

…while the spokesman for the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, was on Iranian TV stating (source: RNN Mirror):

A negligible part of Iran’s ammunition has been used or damaged. Our main strategic weapons production centers are ones you cannot find at all, and even if you find them, you have no possibility of damaging them. Ground invasion? We are waiting impatiently. We are waiting for the Americans to begin ground operations, because we will teach them a lesson so that they will never again intend to aggress against even the weakest country in the world. In a ground operation, we will create a slaughterhouse for the Americans to cause such terror that for several future generations, Americans will not volunteer to join the army. In close and direct confrontation, we will wreak such havoc on the Americans that no one will ever join the US army again. In a ground confrontation, we will act in such a way that no one will dare to join the US army, and for generations, people in America will despise the army. We will teach them a lesson so that they do not dare to attack countries. We will squeeze the enemy’s throat with the claws of the people and the armed forces until they suffocate. Our strategy is the expulsion of the Americans from West Asia. The Americans are seeking a dignified escape from the war; even if they announce the end of the war once, we will not let them go. We will exact revenge for the blood of the martyrs. We are squeezing the throat of America. Our losses must be compensated, and the aggressor must be punished. It will not be that, like in the 12-day war, Trump utters the word “ceasefire” and then goes off to prepare himself for the next attack or orchestrates a sedition like the 18th and 19th of Dey. The longer the war lasts, the greater the humiliation and defeat of the United States will be.

By the end of the day, the IRGC launched the 91st wave of OPT4 (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

The navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, since the early hours of today, in continuation of the ninety-first wave of Operation True Promise 4, under the blessed code “O Truthful One who does not break promises,” and dedicated to the community of engineers, the unsung trench builders, and the jihadists, has heavily attacked military and infrastructure targets belonging to the American-zionist terrorists in the southern countries of the Persian Gulf with a barrage of ballistic missiles, Ghadir cruise missiles, and attack drones. In this operation, the Abraham Lincoln strike group of the American aggressors in the northern Indian Ocean was also targeted with 4 Qadr-380 cruise missiles. In the second wave of this intelligence and offensive operation, a secret gathering place for flight engineers and pilots of American fighter jets outside one of the enemy’s bases in the UAE was accurately struck using ballistic missiles, with field reports and the extensive movement of ambulances indicating a large number of dead and wounded. In the next stage, a heavy attack was also carried out against a unit of American “MQ1” drones at the “Ali Al-Salem” base. Traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is under the surveillance of the IRGC Navy’s systems, and by the grace of Allah, the slightest movement by the enemies will be met with a decisive response from the fighters of this force. The IRGC Navy declares that the insecurity created in traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz is due to the criminal and terrorist aggression of the United States.

It is also worth reporting that Iran is implementing a new navigation system in the Strait of Hormuz in cooperation with Oman, once the war ends, as outlined by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi (source: Al Mayadeen):

Both countries make diligent efforts to ensure the safety and security of maritime traffic, and over the past decades, safety has been maintained. In reality, it is the services provided by the two coastal countries that make this passage safe. The project has reached its final stages of implementation.

Former US Army Chief of Staff Gen, Randy George - from Al Mayadeen .

On the other hand, the Outlaw US Empire experienced an earthquake yesterday, with Trump mulling the possibility of removing Tulsi Gabbard from her post of Director of National Intelligence (source: Al Mayadeen) and US War Secretary Pete Hegseth ousting Army Chief of Staff General Randy George, replaced with Gen. Christopher LaNeve, his former military aide, and demanding his immediate retirement, as reported by Al Mayadeen - see also Larry Johnson’s latest blog post.

Yemeni frontline

Considering the length of the article, this time I will skip the Lebanese and Iraqi frontlines and focus only on the new Yemeni war front.

YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree - from Al Mayadeen .

On Wednesday morning, Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the YAF “carried out the ‘third military operation’ within the Sacred Jihad Battle, launching a salvo of ballistic missiles at ‘sensitive targets’ in southern occupied Palestine” in cooperation with Hezbollah and Iran, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on the fourth operation executed by the YAF yesterday, again with ballistic missiles on Israeli targets.

Yesterday, Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi gave a new speech focussing on regional developments, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Saba. Here are some highlights from RNN Mirror:

What happened in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Iran is a great lesson for the nation. One of the results of the Iranian position, with its high power and effectiveness, is that our nation restores the deterrence equation and brings down the equation of violation and surrender. If the entire nation moved against its enemy, which poses a danger to all of it, the entire nation would be a single axis confronting the axis of the unjust infidels. The great problem for this nation lies in its abandonment, for it is a very great nation possessing all the components necessary for a stance, if it were to move correctly according to the guidance of Allah and His teachings. For the first time, the confrontation with the “israeli” enemy and the American enemy in this region is with this effectiveness and impact. What the entire nation should have been is to fight against America and “israel” and against the zionist plan like a solid structure. There are no possibilities or suspicions that the Jewish “israeli” zionist enemy and its American zionist partner are in a position of truth or a just cause; they are in a state of tyranny, aggression, and criminality. The American and “israeli” enemy possesses a massive criminal record and moves for demonic, false, and unjust goals that target our Islamic nation and human society. The zionist enemy is in a state of aggression against the Islamic nation in general, and the Arabs in particular, since the occupation of Palestine and until today. The “israeli” enemy proceeds from its occupation of Palestine to implement its zionist plan to target the entire nation. The state of abandonment within our nation and among its peoples entices the enemy and encourages it more and more. The confrontation with the zionist enemy is inevitable, and it is the correct direction to confront its plan. One of the very big problems for some regimes is that they have directions contrary to adopting normalization and loyalty to America and “israel”.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Joint Operation - From Saba .

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