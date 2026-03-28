US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

The President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, was it again. Just before the closure of financial markets last Thursday, 26th March 2026, announced on his Truth Social an extension on his moratorium on US bombing of Iranian power plant, allegedly on request of the Iranian government:

However, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), this time the financial markets did not react positively, with the Nasdaq composite falling by ~2%, Dow industrials by more than 400 points, the S&P 500 by 1.5%, while Brent crude futures closed at $101.89 a barrel, up 4.8%, after rising as high as $107 earlier in the session, and the West Texas Intermediate at $94.48. Probably they knew that, like the previous time, Iranian officials were going to refute Trump’s claim and, in fact, they did, as reported by the Wall Street Journal (see also Al Mayadeen), citing mediators, while a diplomatic source told Al Mayadeen that “preparations for talks between the United States and Iran are still limited to exchanging messages through intermediaries”, adding:

The collapse of the previous two rounds of talks due to US-Israeli aggression on Iran casts significant doubt and concern over the upcoming round, taking into account that the negotiation track remains the only way to halt the expansion of the war. Tehran seeks an agreement that guarantees its sovereign rights and prevents it from being subjected to future attacks. The path toward a settlement is very slow and highly complicated. The risk of the collapse of this track is also high due to major obstacles, the most dangerous being the role of Israel, which does not want this war to end. The negotiations will face a fundamental task: stopping attacks that have not spared schools, hospitals, and civilian sites, and whose effects have expanded to impact regional countries and the global economy.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf mocked Trump for the numb financial markets’ response to his statements in the following tweet, as reported also by Al Mayadeen:

The IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) was not impressed either by Trump’s claims and, in the night between Thursday 26th and Friday 27th March 2026, it announced launch of the 83rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

The continuous and joint missile and drone operation by the Naval and Aerospace Forces of the Revolutionary Guard in Wave 83 of Operation True Promise 4, dedicated to the warm-blooded people of the country’s southern strip in the northern Persian Gulf, was carried out on the evening of Thursday under the sacred code “Ya Aba Abdillah Al-Hussein (peace be upon him)” against targets of the American-zionist enemy. These targets included the “Ashdod” oil storage and depots, the deployment location of the child-killing zionist army in the “Modi’in” settlement, the American military intelligence exchange center in the region, the American terrorist army bases in Al-Dhafra and Al-Udeid, the maintenance and repair hangars for transport aircraft and drones at Ali Al-Salem base, fuel depots for jets and fighters of the American terrorist forces, and the maintenance and repair hangar for the “Patriot” system at Sheikh Isa base. The operation was executed with complete success by the permission of Allah, using long-range and medium-range systems, solid and liquid fuel, precision-guided, multi-warhead missiles, and suicide and loitering drones. As we said, we will find you, and by the will of God, we will make you pay for your ugly deeds. This wave continues. And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.

In the early morning of Friday, Sardar Mahdian, Security Advisor to the IRGC Commander, was quoted by RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen as saying that “the enemy's airspace is now fully under the control of Iran's armed forces”, adding:

By the grace of God, we have surprises that will leave the enemy astonished, and soon you will see what surprises the armed forces will reveal to the cursed enemy.

It is unclear why Trump has extended the pause on US bombing of Iranian power plants. According to some analysts, such as Larry C. Johnson, this could be due to weather conditions in the Persian Gulf and deployment times for the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), which is now at Diego Garcia (~3,800 km away from Iran), and the 11th MEU, which is expected to arrive in the region between Monday 6th and Tuesday 7th April 2026, i.e. just when Trump’s self-imposed ceasefire ends. However, he speculates that the two MEUs are just a diversion, whereas a ground invasion of Iran will be carried out by Tier-1 US Special Operations forces, Ranger battalions and the 82nd Airborne, already deployed in Jordan and Israel. In any case, the IRGC and the Iranian Army are ready waiting to give them a warm welcoming party, as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said ~3 weeks ago:

In another communique issued yesterday (Friday 27th March 2026), the IRGC urged residents across the Gulf States to immediately leave areas where US forces are stationed, warning that USraeli forces are using civilian areas as human shields (source: RNN Mirror):

Noble people of the countries of the West Asia region, The cowardly US-zionist forces, who do not have the courage or ability to defend their own military bases, out of fear of the fire of the fighters of Islam, are trying to use innocent people as human shields by using civilian locations. Since we have a duty to eliminate the terrorist US forces and the usurping regime, which recklessly engage in killing Iranian civilians and assassinating figures, wherever we find them, we recommend that you immediately leave the areas where US forces are stationed so that you are not harmed.

A stark warning was also sent to ships attempting to pass the Strait of Hormuz without permit from the IRGC Navy, which intercepted and turned back 3 vessels (source: Al Mayadeen):

The passage of any vessel to or from ports belonging to allies and supporters of the Zionist-American enemies is prohibited, regardless of destination or corridor.

According to a report by Fars News Agency cited by Al Mayadeen, more than 350 oil tankers remain stationed across the Sea of Oman and the Gulf, waiting for Iranian authorization to transit the Strait of Hormuz. It is no surprise that US allies Europe, Asia, and West Asia are getting frustrated with Trump and his confused plans for Iran (source: Al Mayadeen), with French military leadership holding talks with ~35 countries to allegedly “prepare a future mission in the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Israeli war on Iran”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing a statement from the French Defense Ministry saying:

This initiative, independent of the ongoing military operations in the region, is strictly defensive in nature.

…while French Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Nicolas Vaujour tweeted that he is talking with 12 counterparts, including officials from Britain, Germany, Italy, India, and Japan:

However, at the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with European officials to rally support for the USraeli war on Iran during the G7 gathering in France (source: Al Mayadeen).

Meanwhile, USrael targeted residential areas in the city of Urmia in the northwestern province of West Azerbaijan and in the central city of Qom, where 10 people were martyred and 10 wounded, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported that the Outlaw US Empire is running out of Tomahawk cruise missiles, after launching more than 850 in the first 4 weeks!

On the other hand, the IRGC intelligence dismantled a terrorist cell link to Mossad in Kermanshah province, western Iran, while the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence arrested 46 operatives linked to USraeli networks and affiliated terrorist groups across the provinces of Golestan, West Azerbaijan, Kerman, Isfahan, and Ilam, according to Al Mayadeen.

Yesterday afternoon the Iranian Navy unveiled its first drone-carrying flotilla, “composed of surface and subsurface floating units carrying various combat, reconnaissance, and strike drones”, as reported by RNN Mirror, while the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued the following communique (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

The support base and transportation center of the “israeli” army in “Tel Aviv” was attacked by drones of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This was followed by the IRGC announcement of the 84th wave of Operation True Promise 4 (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

Following the hostile use by the American terrorist regime of airbases located in countries of the region, the IRGC Aerospace Force, with the assistance of their brothers-in-arms in the IRGC Navy, during a joint special missile and drone operation in Wave 84 of Operation True Promise 4, under the blessed password “O Best of Providers” and “A gift to the martyrs of the IRIB organization and all the hard-working personnel of this organization”, destroyed the anti-missile defense systems and, with the penetration of solid and liquid fuel missiles into the Al-Kharj base—the location of the fuel supply fleet and aerial support—targeted it with a barrage of missile and drone fire. This valuable and impactful action destroyed or seriously damaged several wide-body and heavy fuel supply and support aircraft of the enemy. Our dedicated fighters in the IRGC Navy and Aerospace Force, while defending the positions of the Islamic Republic in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, will continue, by the grace of God, the attack on the enemy’s centers of evil in the region with power.

Satellite imagery released later by the IRGC confirmed its statement in which they had announced the destruction of KC-135 refueling aircraft at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan airbase (source: RNN Mirror):

While Iran keeps targeting legitimate military targets in Israel and in neighbouring Gulf States, USrael continues to strike civilian infrastructure, such as a yellowcake production facility near the central city of Yazd, as well as Mobarakeh and Khuzestan steel complexes, triggering the following responses by the IRGC and Seyed Majid Mousavi, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - all emphasis mine):

Warning to American industries in the region: The American-zionist enemy, despite previous warnings and cautions regarding avoiding attacks on Iranian industries, carried out numerous attacks on Iranian industrial centers today. Our fighters are in the process of carrying out retaliatory attacks. Therefore, we warn all employees of industrial companies in the region that have American shareholders, as well as heavy industries allied with the “israeli” regime in the region, to immediately leave their workplaces so that your lives are not put at risk. Residents near such industries must leave their places of residence within a one-kilometer radius until the time of the attack.

You tested us once before; the world has seen again that you yourselves started playing with fire and attacking infrastructure. This time, the equation will not be eye for an eye; wait and see! Employees of industrial companies associated with the Americans and the “israeli” regime must immediately leave their workplaces so that their lives are not put at risk!

…echoed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi:

Al Mayadeen reported that the Iranian Tasnim News Agency published the image below identifying the following industrial facilities across the region as possible targets:

Hadeed (SABIC) in Jubail, Saudi Arabia,

Emirates Steel Arkan in Abu Dhabi, UAE (United Arab Emirates),

Qatar Steel in Mesaieed, Qatar,

Foulath (SULB & GIC) in Al Hidd, Bahrain,

KWT Steel in Shuaiba, Kuwait,

Yehuda Steel in Isdud, occupied Palestine.

In response to the bombing of the yellowcake production site and to repeated strikes on other nuclear facilities, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly, tweeted that Iran may reconsider its continued membership in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), as reported also by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis added):

Iran's continued membership in the NPT is meaningless; the NPT has brought us no benefits. The NPT treaty has not only failed to protect our country from attacks by nuclear powers, but our nuclear facilities have been repeatedly targeted, and international documents and agreements have been entirely disregarded. We have no intention of producing a bomb, and our policy on this matter remains unchanged, but when the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency states that the only way to destroy Iran's nuclear program is with an atomic bomb, this is provocative and dangerous. The United States has withdrawn from 60 international organizations and conventions, and now if we want to exit the NPT, we will probably face surprise and opposition from the West! It's time to leave.

In the evening the IRGC announced stage 2 of wave 84 of Operation True Promise (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2) - all emphasis mine):

Following the 84th wave of the True Promise 4 operations, in the name of the Sahib al-Zaman, the IRGC Naval Forces carried out a surprise operation targeting several gatherings of zionist and American terrorists on Bubiyan Island (Kuwait). Using suicide drones and ballistic missiles, many American terrorist marines were killed, and the injured were transferred to the Sabeh al-Sabah, Mohammad al-Ahmed, and Ali al-Salem hospitals. This attack against the zionist and American soldiers will continue everywhere in this region until they are completely wiped out from Muslim lands, with Allah’s grace and crushing strikes. Victory comes only from Allah the Almighty, the All-Wise.

The videos below show the moment of the impact of a projectile from an Iranian missile in central occupied Palestine and the consequences of an impact in Tel Aviv:

According to Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli media, “an Iranian cluster missile struck several locations across Tel Aviv, resulting in fatalities, injuries, and fires that caused extensive property damage”, killing one settler, wounding others and setting a residential building on fire.

Later in the evening the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters reviewed the results of waves 83 and 84 of Operation True Promise 4 (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

With reliance on Allah the Almighty and the help of the warriors of Islam, and thanks to His presence, who punishes the enemies by the hands of the brave and sincere children of the nation in the armed forces. In continuation of the epic creations of the country’s armed forces, the continuous and joint missile and drone operations of the Navy and Aerospace Force of the IRGC in the 83rd wave of Operation True Promise 4, with the holy code of Ya Aba Abdillah al-Hussein (AS), against the targets of the American-zionist enemy, including: the storage tanks and oil warehouse of ‘Ashdod’, the military deployment site of the zionist child-killing army in ‘Kiryat Gat’, the American military intelligence exchange center in the region, and the American terrorist army bases in ‘Al-Dhafra’ and ‘Al-Udeid’, the maintenance and repair hangars for transport aircraft and drones at ‘Ali Al-Salem’ base, the fuel tanks for jets and fighters of the American terrorist forces, and the maintenance and repair hangar of the Patriot system at ‘Sheikh Isa’ base, with long-range and medium-range systems, solid and liquid fuel, precision-guided, multi-warhead, and suicide drones and loitering munitions were successfully carried out by divine permission. Following the hostile use by the American terrorist regime of airbases located in regional countries, the Navy and Aerospace Force of the IRGC, during a special joint missile and drone operation in the 84th wave of Operation True Promise 4, with the holy code of Ya Khayr al-Raziqin, while destroying anti-missile defense systems and the penetration of missiles to ‘Al-Kharj’ base, the deployment site of refueling and air support tankers, were targeted by missile and drone fire. In this valuable action, several wide-body and heavy refueling and support aircraft of the enemy were destroyed, and several others were seriously damaged. Our brave warriors in the Navy and Aerospace Force of the IRGC, while intelligently and powerfully controlling the Strait of Hormuz and having the initiative in the Persian Gulf, will continue to attack the enemy’s positions in the region with power, by divine grace. In continuation of the drone operations of the brave men of the Army of the IRI, the support base and the largest transport center of the zionist regime’s army in ‘Tel Aviv’ was targeted by a drone attack. Also, the Army Air Defense Force targeted and shot down a cruise missile fired from a hostile American-zionist aircraft in the general area of the northwest, under the control of the integrated network of the country’s air defense. The heroic, brave, and zealous sacrifices of the brave Army and IRGC personnel continue. The ceiling of our unique actions and tactics in this war is the floor of actions that do not even cross your mind. And victory is only from Allah, the Almighty, the Wise.

This was followed by another IRGC statement regarding the sinking of tactical US vessels and the killing of a large number of American troops within Wave 84 (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

In the continuation of Wave 84 of the “True Promise 4” operation, under the blessed code name “O You who are severe in punishment,” and dedicated to the artists and celebrities committed to the revolution during these nights, the IRGC Navy, through a combined attack against the zionist-american terrorists in “Shuwaikh” port and the coasts and port of Dubai, accurately struck depressed american soldiers and their tactical equipment. In this operation, which was carried out using Ghadr 380 ballistic and cruise missiles, 6 american LCU combat landing craft in “Shuwaikh” port were struck. According to field reports, 3 of these combat ships were sunk after the strike, and the rest are burning. Simultaneously, a drone operation was carried out against the gathering centers of the terrorist officers of the american drone unit on the coast and one of the hotels in Dubai, using attack drones, and these centers were accurately struck. During this operation, in addition to the sinking of the tactical vessels, a large number of american terrorists were also killed. We have said before: wherever you go, we will come after you; you will be miserable. The IRGC Navy, by the permission of Allah, with full dominance and oversight, will crushingly respond to the enemy’s acts of malice.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for Iran’s General Staff - from Al Mayadeen .

…while Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for Iran’s General Staff, was quoted by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror as saying (all emphasis added):

We set the terms for ending the war, and the enemies of Islamic Iran are forced to accept them. We warn the US and the “israeli” regime that Iran is powerful and victorious on the battlefield, and it is the victorious country that sets the terms for ending the war, and the enemies of Islamic Iran will be forced to accept them. You have realized the power of the armed forces and the great nation of Iran in the field of action; it is better for you to come to your senses, get out of your delusions, distance yourselves from your Hollywood advisors, and submit to the truth.

Lebanese frontline

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (C) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to the Lebanese war front, this has caused sharp disagreement within the Israeli cabinet, with Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich accusing “the military leadership of hesitation, warning that current policies could lead to the mass displacement of settlers” and calling “for abandoning fears of a comprehensive war”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir’s as saying:

If you want a full-scale war in the north, make the decision, and we will carry it out.

In addition, “senior officials in the Israeli military and security establishment criticized Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir for not taking a stronger stance regarding the army’s situation during a recent Security Cabinet discussion”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli media outlet i24NEWS, which quoted a senior security official as saying:

The battlefield has expanded, and reserve forces are being depleted.

This isn’t 10 warning signs, but 100. So why is everyone surprised?

…whereas i24NEWS military correspondent Yinon Yetah said:

The Israeli army increasingly relies on reserve forces and personnel who are gradually being exhausted, to the point of collapse. There is a need to extend mandatory service, pass a new conscription law, and recruit more combat troops. We do not have the capacity to secure all these fronts. Without additional manpower, we are indeed heading toward a collapse.

Iran expert Benny Sabati from the “Institute for National Security Studies” stated:

The most dangerous thing I see, whether regarding Iran or Hezbollah, is that ultimately they see us speaking with two voices: sometimes we tell the Chief of Staff to support the government, mobilize, and carry out missions, placing more burden on a decreasing number of soldiers, and at other times, we attack him,” adding that this approach “serves the enemy. The government must choose its path; the person who appointed the Chief of Staff cannot now be the one attacking him.

As Hezbollah escalates its attacks (watch one of their operations targeting a Merkava tank in the video below), the number of casualties in Israel increases, with 299 injuries admitted to hospital within 24 hours, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing the Israeli Health Ministry, according to which “the total number of hospital admissions since the start of the war on Iran and Lebanon has reached 5,772 cases”.

However, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) escalated its attacks on Lebanon too, with airstrikes targeting a residential apartment in a building opposite the Imam Khomeini Complex, in the Tahwitat al-Ghadir area of Beirut’s Southern Suburb yesterday morning, following a brief period of relative calm, according to Al Mayadeen, which in another article, provided an updated death toll of 1,142 people martyred and 3,315 injured since 2nd March 2026.

Among the people killed in Lebanon by Little Satan were also several Iranian diplomats: Sayyed Mohammad Reza Mousavi, Alireza Bi-Azar, Majid Hosseini Kandsar, Hossein Ahmadlou, Ahmad Rasouli, and Amir Moradi, whose assassination in their place of residence was described by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as “heinous crime” and “organized terrorism” (source: Al Mayadeen).

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News and updates from Yemen

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Yemen, yesterday evening Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), issued a strongly worded statement warning of potential military operations in response to the ongoing USraeli aggression across West Asia, including against Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, and Iraq (sources: Al Mayadeen, Saba and RNN Mirror):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Allah the Almighty says: “Indeed, Allah loves those who fight in His cause in a row as though they are a single structure joined firmly.” The Truth of Allah the Almighty. Stemming from our religious and moral responsibility, and in the face of the ongoing brutal aggression by the American and “israeli” enemy, which targets the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Jihad and Resistance Axis, and our entire Islamic nation, to establish what is called “Greater israel” and under the title of “Changing the Middle East”. In the framework of our nation’s legitimate right to confront the zionist scheme and its executors, America and “israel”, and emphasizing the importance of cooperation between the peoples and countries of the region in a righteous stance, in confronting the American-”israeli” aggression and the zionist scheme, and striving to inflict a major defeat upon them. Based on the principled stance of our Yemeni Islamic people with our Islamic nation, and towards any American-”israeli” aggression on any Muslim country. In light of the American and “israeli” enemy’s continued aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Palestine, Gaza, Iraq, and Lebanon, in implementation of the zionist scheme that threatens the entire nation. The Yemeni Armed Forces, out of their keenness for the stability and security of the region and to stop the aggression, confirm the following: First: The necessity of an immediate response from the American and “israeli” enemy to international diplomatic efforts to stop the aggression against Iran and the countries of the Axis; as it is an unjust, oppressive, and unjustified aggression that harms global and regional stability and security and harms the global economy. Second: The necessity of an immediate cessation of aggression against Muslim countries in Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, and Iraq, and an end to the unjust blockade on Yemen. Third: The necessity of implementing the Gaza agreement and fulfilling the obligations contained therein regarding humanitarian entitlements and the legitimate entitlements of the Palestinian people. Fourth: We confirm that our hands are on the trigger for direct military intervention in any of the following cases: The joining of any other alliances with America and “israel” against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Jihad and Resistance Axis.

The use of the Red Sea to carry out hostile operations by America and “israel” against the Islamic Republic of Iran and against any Muslim country, for we will not allow that.

Continued escalation against the Islamic Republic and the Jihad and Resistance Axis, according to what the theater of military operations requires. Fifth: The Yemeni Armed Forces warn against any unjust measures aimed at tightening the blockade on the Yemeni people. In conclusion: We confirm that our military operations target the “israeli” and American enemy to thwart the zionist scheme, and they do not target any Muslim people. Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best Disposer of affairs. The best Protector and the best Helper. Long live Yemen, free, honorable, and independent. Victory to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation. Sanaa, 8 Shawwal 1447 AH Corresponding to 27/03/2026. Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

“The sinking of the enemy’s tanks in southern Lebanon” - from Saba .

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