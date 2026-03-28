GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
2h

Thank you, Ismaele! Bombing of ANY nuclear facility is a War Crime, and I think Russia has issued some statements about reprisals for such decisions. Iran is fighting for the fate of the genuine free world, not the imagined "Free World" of the West, under yoke and economic chain.

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
2h

Your updates are always appreciated.

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