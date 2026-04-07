Let’s focus this update on day 38 (Monday 6th April 2026) of the ongoing Ramadan War between USrael and the Axis of Resistance, but first… please, consider a paid subscription or a coffee, if you can; alternatively, please share, restack or cross-post my articles!

In the night between Sunday 5th and Monday 6th April 2026 news broke out about mediation attempts between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, with the former telling Turkish, Egyptian and Pakistani mediators that the latter “is not in a position to make any demands”, such as a 45-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as per Middle East Spectator (MES) and Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3), citing The Wall Street Journal (paywalled), with MES (1 and 2) even reporting that Iran “informed Qatar and Turkey that their services as mediators are no longer needed and that messages from the US should no longer be relayed to Iran for the foreseeable future” and later quoting Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, as saying (see also Al Mayadeeen):

We have indeed received some proposals from the US through friendly countries. These proposals have been highly unusual, irrational, and contained excessively exaggerated demands.

As for the failed US military operation on “USAF Black Sunday”, as I called it here, Baghaei said (source: Al Mayadeen):

The point where US aircraft landed in Isfahan is very far from the location they claimed was the hiding place of the downed pilot. There is a possibility that cannot be ruled out:

…adding that the possibility that the US operation was part of a plan to steal Iran’s enriched uranium “cannot be ruled out” - here an analysis by Al Mayadeen. It is also worth reporting that in the aircraft wreckage Iranian officials recovered the ID card and B2 stay permit (for tourism or business) from Israel of USAF Major Amanda M. Ryder, as reported by RNN Mirror, MES and also John Helmer on his latest blog post (recommended reading):

From RNN Mirror and MES.

By the way, the loss of multiple aircraft in this botched operation has been estimated as more than $100 million per aircraft, according to a Wall Street Journal report cited by Al Mayadeen, whereas the total cost of this war has already exceeded $42 billion of taxpayers’ money (sources: Al Mayadeen and Iran War Cost Tracker portal). It is no surprise then that the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, unveiled a new federal budget proposal expanding military spending to $1.5 trillion ($30.6 billion of which for F-35 aircraft procurement for the USAF - source: Al Mayadeen), while imposing deep cuts on domestic programs such as:

Environmental Protection Agency: -52%

National Science Foundation: -55%

Small Business Administration: -67%

…totalling $73 billion and including other sectors such as public health and housing, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Trump as saying:

We’re fighting wars… We can’t take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare… We have to take care of one thing: military protection.

Military protection from what? Iran was minding its own business more than 11,000 km away from the US, until the latter decided to surround it with military bases and finally attack it! Has Iran ever threatened Americans on their own soil? No, never! When are Americans going to wake up and throw this despotic Zionist regime sitting in Washington DC? Are we just going to sit and watch them setting the world on fire? Isn’t it time to do something, before it’s too late as I wrote here?

According to recent polls cited by Al Mayadeen, US voters are apparently regretting their vote for Trump, while his approval ratings are tumbling, but are they doing something about it? Or are they just waiting for next elections (if they ever happen)?

Meanwhile, Iran’s wave 97 of Operation True Promise 4 (OTP4) continued overnight, with missiles raining over Israel, especially in Haifa and Tel Aviv, but also Ramat Gan, Petah Tikva, and Bnei Brak, as reported by Al Mayadeen, RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3 and 4) and MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8). Apparently, one of the targets in Haifa was the Bazan Oil Refinery:

At the same time, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) and Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) carried out attacks on the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, as well as residential areas and critical energy infrastructure in Tehran and Qom, resulting in a preliminary death toll of 13 martyrs, as per Al Mayadeen, and triggering the response of the First Vice President of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref, who wrote on X:

The bunker-buster bomb attack on Sharif University is a symbol of Trump's madness and ignorance. He fails to understand that Iran's knowledge is not embedded in concrete to be destroyed by bombs; the true fortress is the will of our professors and elites. No barbarity in history has ever been able to strip science from the Iranian people. Science is rooted in our souls, and this fortress will not crumble.

On the other hand, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, tweeted on X a strong warning against continuation of use of force against Iran and, in particular, on civilian infrastructure (see also Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

The use of force against the territorial integrity of Iran constitutes a flagrant violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter (absolute prohibition on the threat of force) and qualifies as an act of aggression under UN General Assembly Resolution 3314. Threats to attack power plants and bridges (civilian infrastructure) constitute war crimes under Article 8(2)(b) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions of 1977 (Article 52). The President of the United States, in his capacity as the highest-ranking official of his country, has openly threatened to commit war crimes [see my previous update]—an act that entails his individual criminal responsibility before the International Criminal Court and any competent national court. The Islamic Republic of Iran, pursuant to Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, will deliver a decisive, immediate, and regret-inducing response to any aggression or imminent threat. It is recommended that, before the name of the President of the United States is recorded in history as a super war criminal, he desist from continuing these threats—whose consequences will not be limited to Iran alone.

On Monday morning, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters, issued a statement reviewing the results of waves 96 and 97 of OTP4 and warning that “any renewed aggression against civilian areas will be met with a more forceful and wide-ranging response”, as per Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror:

We had announced from the beginning that any aggression against civilian targets would be met with a doubled response against the enemy’s interests anywhere in the region. In the event of a repetition of attacks on civilian targets, the subsequent stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be carried out much more crushingly and extensively, and their losses and damages for insisting on this approach will be manifold.

Senior intelligence official Brig. Gen. Majid Khademi - from Al Mayadeen .

In a separate statement, the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guard Corps) announced the martyrdom of Brigadier General Majid Khademi, a senior intelligence official, during USraeli strikes at dawn, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei mourned him in the following statement issued later on the day (sources: Al Mayadeen, MES and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. {Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow to the death, and among them is he who awaits his chance. And they did not alter the terms of their commitment by any alteration.} Once again, following the successive defeats suffered by the American-zionist enemy in its imposed war against the people and the zealous fighters of Islamic Iran, and the failure of its ominous plots, this enemy has resorted to its customary weapon: zionist terrorism, assassinating one of the leaders of the intelligence and security community in the country. Major General Sayyed Majid Khademi has attained the grace of martyrdom after decades of diligent and silent struggle in the security, intelligence, and defense fields. However, the cohesive ranks of the fighters in the path of truth and justice in Islamic Iran, and the sacrificing armed forces, have become a solid structure and a long line that assassination or criminality cannot cause to falter in its path toward its jihadist goals. I extend my blessings and condolences on the martyrdom of this courageous and unknown commander to his noble family, his fellow comrades, and the leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Intelligence Organization, and I ask the All-Bountiful Allah to grant him the highest degrees. Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei | 06/04/2026

Brig. Gen. Majid Khademi’s death was avenged in wave 98 of OTP, as announced later by the IRGC (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2) - all emphasis added):

Command, operational, and logistics headquarters, as well as American and “israeli” industrial-military infrastructure, were targeted in Wave 98 of Operation True Promise 4. The IRGC Navy and Aerospace Forces, following the warning communiqués from the Khatim Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, initiated combined and effect-based operations by the grace of Allah this morning in Wave 98 of Operation True Promise 4, under the blessed code name “O Sayyed al-Sajideen, peace be upon him,” and dedicated to the martyr Major General Majid Khademi, against American and “israeli” command, operational, and logistics headquarters and industrial-military infrastructure. In the first part of this operation this morning, fighters of the IRGC Navy accurately targeted the container ship “SDN7” belonging to the “israeli” regime with a cruise missile, which caught fire extensively after being struck. The north and south of “Tel Aviv”, strategic centers in Haifa, chemical companies and factories in “occupied Bir Al-Sabi’”, and locations where “israeli” army forces are present in “Petah Tikva” were precisely struck by Iranian ballistic missiles, given the inability of the regime’s ultra-advanced air defense to intercept the missiles. The LHA7 helicopter carrier and amphibious assault ship of the terrorist US army, with more than 5,000 sailors and marines, was also targeted by lightning-fast Iranian projectile barrages, which, after this attack wave, was forced to retreat into the depths of the southern Indian Ocean. In another part of the offensive operations, the joint drone production center of the UAE and the zionist regime, along with a number of aircraft stationed at Ali Al-Salem base, were hit by precise drone and missile strikes. Offensive operations by units of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic and Islamic resistance groups in the region against the targets of terrorist enemies are ongoing, and supplementary information will be conveyed to the noble nation of Iran. Traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and movements in the waters of the Persian Gulf are under surveillance by the systems of the IRGC Navy, and the slightest movement by the enemies will be met with a decisive response from the fighters of this force.

The “Al-Udairi” base in Kuwait was subjected to missile and drone attacks by the fighters of the IRGC Aerospace Force. In the continuation of the comprehensive combined wave 98 of Operation True Promise 4, with the blessed code name “O Master of the Sajidin,” and dedicated to all the zealous women of the country who manage the street front, the “Al-Udairi” base in Kuwait, as one of the positions for the formation of threats and aggression against the Islamic homeland of Iran, was, by the grace of Allah, subjected to missile and drone attacks by the fighters of the IRGC Aerospace Force. Following this action, the helicopter hangar and housing for the invading forces of the terrorist American army were destroyed. The gathering and command control centers of the American “Victoria” base in Baghdad were also effectively targeted by successful and powerful operations of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. 5 hiding and organization sites of opposition and terrorist groups in the regions of northern Iraq were also effectively targeted by drone strikes following intelligence identification. Furthermore, as we had previously warned, we will severely punish the enemy for its terrorist acts last night.

Satellite imagery released by the Public Relations Department of the Iranian Army yesterday showed damage inflicted by their drones on accommodation areas, residential buildings, military equipment storage facilities, maintenance units and helicopter staging areas inside the Al-Udairi (or Al-Adairi) helicopter base in Kuwait, as per Al Mayadeen:

From Al Mayadeen.

…while the satellite photos below show 3 oil & gas facilities burning in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), after being struck by Iranian missiles the day before:

In the meantime, a Turkish-owned tanker, carrying crude oil from Iraq to Malaysia, passed through the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Al Mayadeen, confirming once again that Iran does allow passage of ships not connected to the warmongering countries and their allies in the West.

At the same time, Iranian police identified and arrested 235 elements affiliated with the enemies in western Tehran and another 138 in Khuzestan Province (source: Al Mayadeen). All this while Trump admitted that he had unsuccessfully attempted to deliver weapons to saboteurs inside Iran:

We sent guns, a lot of guns, they were supposed to go to the people so they could fight back against these thugs. You know what happened? The people that they sent them to kept them. So I'm very upset with a certain group of people [most likely the Kurds], and they're going to pay a big price for that.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported on Trump’s new threats here (see also MES):

The people that we’re negotiating with now… are much more reasonable than the lunatics that you had. You can call it what you want, but I call it regime change. The war is about one thing, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. We are obliterating their country. [if Tehran] doesn't say uncle... they’ll have no bridges. They’ll have no power plants. They’ll have no anything.. I won't go further because there are other things that are worse than those two. If I had my choice, what would I like to do? Take the oil, because it’s there for the taking, there’s not a thing they can do about it. Unfortunately, the American people would like to see us come home. If it were up to me, I’d take the oil, I’d keep the oil, I would make plenty of money.

He even went up to say (source: MES):.

When the Iranian people don’t hear bombs go off, they get upset. They want to hear the bombs, because they want to be free.

In the evening, Iran delivered its response to the US proposal via Pakistani mediators, rejecting a temporary ceasefire and demanding (sources: Al Mayadeen and MES):

A permanent end to the war on all theatres in the Middle East, including Lebanon and Gaza, with guarantees.

The dismantling of all U.S. bases in the Persian Gulf.

Implementation of a new transit protocol that recognizes Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz and allows Iran to collect tolls.

The lifting of economic sanctions on Iran.

Acknowledging Iran’s right to peaceful uranium enrichment per its inherent right under the NPT and the United Nations charter.

The paying of reparations for economic damages suffered during the war.

…while the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), in the following tweet on X, condemned a USraeli attack on a nuclear fuel production facility in Ardakan, in central Yazd province (see also Al Mayadeen):

Interestingly, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its director Rafael Grossi finally issued the following statements on the bombing of nuclear facilities in Iran (source: Al Mayadeen):

By the end of the day, Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari gave a summary of wave 98 of OTP4 (source: RNN Mirror):

IRGC Navy forces struck the “israeli” container ship SDN 7 with a cruise missile, causing a large fire after its destruction. The US amphibious assault ship LHA-7 came under heavy fire and was forced to retreat deep into the Indian Ocean. Key sites in northern and southern “Tel Aviv”, strategic centers in Haifa, chemical plants in Bir Sabi’, and “israeli” troop concentrations in “Petah Tikva” were hit with precision ballistic missiles by the IRGC Aerospace Force. A joint “israeli” drone production center in the UAE and several aircraft at Ali al-Salem Air Base were hit with precise missile and drone strikes. In the second phase of the 98th Wave of Operation True Promise 4, the US Al-Adairi Base in Kuwait was attacked with missiles and drones, destroying helicopter storage and US troop accommodations. US Victoria Base command and control centers in Baghdad were effectively targeted by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance. Five hideouts and organizational sites of terrorist groups in northern Iraq were destroyed following intelligence identification and drone strikes. Using Arash-2 kamikaze drones, Iranian forces carried out precise attacks on Al-Kharj Base and the Al-Adairi camp. The presence of E-3 AWACS planes and MQ-9 drones at Al-Kharj makes it a key hub for US operations in the region, while ground forces, special units, and the Night Stalkers helicopter unit stationed at Al-Adairi played a role in the previously failed enemy operation in southern Isfahan, now under precise Iranian attacks. Iran’s air defenses, under the integrated national air defense network, recently shot down: 1 Orbiter UAV in Kermanshah 1 Hermes-900 UAV in Andimeshk 2 MQ-9 drones in Isfahan and Qeshm 1 Jassm cruise missile by IRGC forces 2 cruise missiles (Tomahawk and Jassm) in Tehran and Hamedan by the Iranian Army The reckless threats and baseless rhetoric of the US president, resulting from repeated military failures, will not affect the continued offensive operations of Islamic fighters against American and “israeli” targets, nor erase the humiliation of the US in West Asia.

Lebanese frontline

Moving to the Lebanese war front, Israeli media cited by Al Mayadeen, such as Yedioth Ahronoth, consider the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) as complicit in misleading the Israeli government on Hezbollah and its intensions, capabilities and on the feasibility of disarming it.

Al Mayadeen (1 and 2) also reported on various Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, resulting in at least 21 martyrs and dozens of wounded over the previous two days, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, bringing the total death toll to 1,497 martyrs.

On the other hand, Hezbollah executed a total of 61 military operations against the Israeli enemy - see summary on Al Mayadeen and the statistics below from RNN Mirror (1 and 2):

From RNN Mirror.

Daily summary of the Islamic Resistance operations on 06/04/2026: Total Operations: 61 • 38 inside occupied Palestinian territories • 23 inside Lebanese territories • Depth of targeting: 75 km Targets • 2 military bases • 29 cities and settlements • 22 advancing ground operations repelled • 2 military barracks • 6 border sites Weapons Used (number of times used) • 45 rocket weapons • 10 suicide drones • 3 artillery shells • 1 specialized missiles • 1 direct missiles • 4 suicide quadcopters Enemy Losses • 2 bunkers and fortifications • 15 settlement units • 5 tanks • 2 artillery positions

The video below shows one of their operations targeting a Merkava tank and a Namer vehicle in in the town of Rshaf in southern Lebanon with attack drones:

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Yemeni frontline

Member of the Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi - from Saba .

Moving to the Yemeni war front, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, member of the Supreme Political Council of Ansar Allah, gave he following interview to CNN (source: Saba - formatting added for easier reading):

CNN Correspondent: Is there an actual naval movement by Ansar Allah toward Bab al-Mandeb? al-Houthi: Yemen has the necessary military capabilities to protect Bab al-Mandeb, with Allah’s help. CNN Correspondent: Will Ansar Allah continue to respect the ceasefire with the United States, or will American ships in the Red Sea be targeted? al-Houthi: Yemen respects the ceasefire as long as the other party stops its aggression. Our position is to prevent the military use of the Red Sea against any Muslim country. CNN Correspondent: Are you concerned about entering a war with the United States? What is your message to Donald Trump? al-Houthi: America is the aggressor against the peoples of our nation in service of Zionism. This will have serious consequences for America and its interests. CNN Correspondent: When was the decision made for Ansar Allah to join Iran in its war with Israel? Why now? Does Ansar Allah think Tehran needs support at this time? al-Houthi: Yemen has announced a clear position because the aggression aims to implement the Zionist plan, whose main goal is to change the Middle East. We are part of the Middle East, and this aggression targets all peoples of the region. CNN Correspondent: Do you think Ansar Allah’s military intervention strengthens Tehran’s negotiating position with the Americans? al-Houthi: Yemen’s stance will have a positive effect for the peoples of the region and in thwarting the Zionist plan. CNN Correspondent: How long can Ansar Allah continue supporting Iran in this war? al-Houthi: Yemen, alongside Iran and the free peoples of the world, faces the aggressive, destructive, and catastrophic Zionist plan. It aims to overthrow existing civilizations, including that of America. The Jews, who destroyed the civilization of Prophet Solomon and practiced destructive magic, still carry the same divisive, destructive mentality, spreading discord among peoples and nations. CNN Correspondent: Do you intend to include Saudi Arabia and its economic interests among your targets if the war escalates? Will Ansar Allah ever set new targets for attacks on U.S. bases in the Gulf or neighboring Arab Gulf states? al-Houthi: There is no intention to target any Muslim country except to repel aggression against Yemen. CNN Correspondent: Would you consider targeting the ports of Yanbu and Jeddah under any circumstances? al-Houthi: There is no intention to do so as long as Saudi Arabia remains committed to de-escalation and does not get involved with America and Israel in escalation against our country. CNN Correspondent: Did Tehran request that Ansar Allah join the war? al-Houthi: Our stance is part of confronting the catastrophic Zionist plan, not based on anyone’s request. CNN Correspondent: Do you have any other details about your recent military involvement you would like to share? al-Houthi: My advice to America is to stop its hostile policies toward our nation, free itself from Zionist control, and abandon the “Israel First” approach. CNN Correspondent: Thank you.

Finally, yesterday Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), announced the execution of a joint operation targeting Israel with drone and missiles in coordination with Iran and Hezbollah, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (all emphasis original):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Allah the Almighty said: {And hold fast, all of you together, by the rope of Allah and be not divided.} Truthful is Allah the Almighty. In support of the axis of jihad and resistance in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and Palestine, and in the framework of confronting the zionist scheme that targets the people of our nation in the region and seeks to establish what is called “greater israel” under the guise of changing the Middle East: The Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a joint operation with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, using a batch of cruise missiles and drones that targeted several vital and military targets belonging to the “israeli” enemy in “Umm Al-Rashrash” in southern occupied Palestine. The operation achieved its objectives successfully, thanks to Allah. The Yemeni Armed Forces, as they perform their religious, moral, and humanitarian duties in this historic battle, follow with pride and honor the glory and victory being written by the Muslim Iranian people through their steadfastness, cohesion, unity, sacrifices, and honorable role in thwarting the enemy’s plans. All greetings to this great people as they perform their faithful duty in rejection of aggression and hegemony and in affirmation of freedom and independence. Greetings to the Iranian Armed Forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and greetings also to the masters of the fighters in the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon and to the heroes of the Islamic Resistance in glorious Iraq. We continue our military operations in the battle of holy jihad until victory, by the permission of Allah. Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best Disposer of affairs. He is the best Protector and the best Helper. Long live a free, dear, and independent Yemen. Victory to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation. Sanaa, 18 Shawwal 1447 AH Corresponding to 06/04/2026 AD

I will conclude this article with the following video of a little Iranian girl asking for a pink missile (source: MES):

…a photo of an Iranian missile painted pink by the IRGC:

…and the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Iran’s missiles take revenge - from Saba .

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