GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Shams's avatar
Shams
3h

Painting a dire scenario feeds the frenzy it claims to warn against. Preparation is needed. Panic is not. The root cause of this madness remains unaddressed — because those with leverage are playing global chess, not looking for checkmate. A nuclear strike won't just end a war. It will open a door for worse.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
4h

Thanks for this important article translated from Italian, Ismaele.

Truly, the point we're at is a kind of collective insanity, and we have to get to a place of peace, sensibility and and fairness.

This paragraph jumped out at me:

"David Sacks, the White House’s “kingpin” on AI [Artificial Intelligence] and crypto, has publicly stated that Israel might consider using nuclear weapons against Iran: this is the first time a senior US official has openly acknowledged Israel’s nuclear arsenal in this context. He also suggested that the US should “declare victory and withdraw.” Trump replied: “Israel would never do that.”"

So much is revealed. The USA and Israel have to be reigned in.

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