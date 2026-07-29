Direct impact of Iranian ballistic missile at Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan - from Middle East Spectator .

In the early hours of Wednesday 29th July 2026, Iran broke the silence (or unilateral ceasefire set by the Outlaw US Empire, if you prefer) launching ballistic missiles towards US bases in Jordan, with interception attempts over Muwaffaq Salti Airbase, as well direct hits, as reported by Middle East Spectator - MES (1, 2 and 3) and confirmed by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), though claiming successful interception of all missiles:

The attack was also confirmed later by the IRGC Aerospace Force with the following statement, issued together with the footage of the launch of the ballistic missiles (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars (1 and 2), Tasnim, Mehr and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

Communique No. 52/ The U.S. Army's central air base and command center in Jordan was targeted by ballistic missiles. The grand and epic-making people of Islamic Iran; your continued conscious presence in the arena has filled the world with wonder and admiration, and your benevolent prayers have guaranteed the victorious operations of the fighters of Islam. In response to the aggressive actions of the child-killing U.S. army, a short while ago, the brave fighters of the IRGC Aerospace Force targeted the U.S. army's central air base and command center in Jordan with several ballistic missiles. As long as the threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran continue and the illegal and wicked actions of the American forces against our interests are ongoing, the Resistance will also continue. The threats of American officials and illegal interventions against our interests must stop. And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.

The IRGC Navy issued a separate statement reporting on its overnight military operations that stopped three oil tankers that were violating the Iranian regulations in the Strait of Hormuz (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Communique No. 53/ Three violating oil tankers were targeted and stopped To the faithful and history-making people of Islamic Iran, well done to you who, by being in the field for one hundred and fifty days and nights, gave a new meaning to resistance and displayed a new standard of a nation's awareness and will. Your zealous sons in the IRGC Navy, while continuing to exercise complete management and control over the Strait of Hormuz, continue to safeguard this trust of the faithful and awake nation of Islamic Iran. Hours ago, three violating oil tankers that continued to move along an insecure and illegal path, ignoring our warnings, were targeted and stopped. The IRGC Navy warns once again that the illegal interventions and commands of the child-killing US army against vessels in the region will not remain unanswered. And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.

Interestingly, this time the Outlaw US Empire did not respond to these Iranian military operations, at least it has not done so yet. In fact, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, was quoted by MES (1 and 2) as saying that Iran will be struck “very hard” in response to the attack on US bases in Jordan:

We are GOING TO BEAT THE F***IN’ S*** OUT OF THEM!

…even though, according to US intelligence, Iran’ latest attack was not meant as a surprise attack, but as an attempt to provoke US back into a low-intensity conflict, as reported by MES. Interesting! Will Trump fall into Iran’s trap?

While waiting for the US response, today (Wednesday 29th July 2026) Iran has also arrested 15 senior members of 4 armed militant cells linked to USrael across several cities (Zahedan, Chabahar, Iranshahr, Khash, Taftan, Nikshahr, and Qasr-e Qand) in the Sistan and Baluchestan province of southern Iran, as per Al Mayadeen and IRNA.

In the meantime, Iranian lawmakers have submitted a draft bill titled “The Law on Reciprocal Action against the Designation of the IRGC as a Terrorist Organization by the British Government” in response to the decision by UK to place the IRGC on its list of terrorist organizations, as reported by Tasnim and Mehr, citing Iranian lawmaker Hossein Ali Hajideligani.

Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran Gholamhossein Darzi.

On occasion of the 69th anniversary of the entry into force of the IAEA today, Iran’s mission to international organizations in Vienna posted the following tweet on X criticizing the IAEA for its focus on safeguards at the expense of its founding mission of promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy (see also Tasnim and Mehr):

…whereas Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran Gholamhossein Darzi addressed the UNSC (United Nations Security Council) with the following speech on the ongoing USraeli unlawful actions against Iran (sources: IRNA and Mehr):

Madam. President, Despite the declared ceasefire, Gaza remains devastated and under siege. Israel, the occupying regime, continues to violate the ceasefire through ongoing military attacks and severe restrictions on humanitarian access. It is further deepening the suffering of civilians. At the same time, the Israeli regime continues its illegal settlement expansion in the Occupied West Bank, in clear violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions. Israel’s repeated acts of aggression against Lebanon and continued violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity further threaten regional peace and security. The continued unlawful actions of the Israeli regime pose a grave threat to international peace and security. Against this backdrop, Iran reiterates that any credible solution must ensure a permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, the full withdrawal of Israeli occupying forces, and full UN membership for the State of Palestine. Humanitarian assistance and Gaza’s reconstruction must never be conditioned on political or military objectives. Accountability is indispensable. The Israeli regime, together with those that enable this regime for its atrocious crimes through political, military or economic support, must be held responsible for grave violations of international humanitarian law. The issuance of arrest warrants by the ICC on 21st November 2024 against the Criminal Prime Minister of the Israeli regime for the commission of war crimes and crimes against humanity is a clear reminder that no one is above international law. Madam. President, I must also respond to the baseless allegations levelled against my country, particularly by the representatives of the United States. I categorically reject all those unfounded and politically motivated accusations. The representative of the United States has once again resorted to lies, disinformation, and a campaign of distortion in a desperate attempt to justify the United States’ unlawful acts of aggression against Iran. These allegations are part of the longstanding hostile policy pursued by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran to advance their political and military objectives, conceal their unlawful actions and malicious activities in the region, and justify the US destabilizing military presence in the region. However, the facts are clear and cannot be denied: The United States is the aggressor. Through its acts of aggression against Iran, the United States has violated the Charter of the United Nations and fundamental principles of international law, including the peremptory prohibition on the use of force and the prohibition of aggression. By deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, medical facilities, bridges, sports facilities, and other essential infrastructure, the United States has committed grave violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes. [The very reason why I call it “Outlaw”] The attack on the Minab school is a tragic and undeniable example of these crimes. [See here and my account of the first day of the Ramadan War here] The President of the United States and other senior officials have openly acknowledged the commission of these heinous crimes and have even expressed pride in them. Such statements constitute further evidence of their responsibility. The United States bears full international responsibility for its internationally wrongful acts. Those who are responsible for these grave crimes will, sooner or later, face accountability before competent international judicial bodies. No one is above international law, and there will be no impunity. The international community and the Security Council must not allow these crimes to be normalized. Silence and impunity will only encourage their repetition. In conclusion, Madam President, we reiterate that all Iran’s measures are defensive, necessary, and consistent with international law. The root causes of the current situation are clear: The United States’ ongoing unlawful actions pose a serious threat to regional stability, freedom of navigation, and the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. The Islamic Republic of Iran has exercised, and will continue to exercise, its inherent right of self-defence, in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, to protect its people and to defend and safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and vital national interests against US acts of aggression. I thank you.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting that Iran has apparently escalated its efforts to target current and former senior Israeli officials, including cabinet ministers, according to Israeli security agencies, which are now tightening security measures (source: Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli news outlet Channel 12). For instance the takeoff time of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s flight to Washington was kept confidential and its departure point changed to the Nevatim airbase.

KSA picking on Iraq

Although no strike was carried out on Iran last night, the Outlaw US Empire and its Saudi ally picked up on Iraq and carried out joint airstrikes in several areas of the Iranian neighbour, allegedly in response to the attacks against Saudi oil infrastructure (source: MES) that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) blamed on the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, even though the latter dismissed such reports, while Yemeni movement Ansar Allah (a.k.a. Houthis) claimed them (see here).

According to Al Mayadeen and Mehr, the bombing targeted a camp belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the Nineveh Plain in northern Iraq, military headquarters in the Al-Suwaira area of Wasit province, as well as the al-Deir area in Basra province in southern Iraq, with strikes reported also north of Babbel, the northern Karbala province and the Zab area of Kirkuk province in northern Iraq, resulting in 20 PMF fighters killed and 32 others wounded, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr, citing a PMF statement saying:

A number of official headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces in various areas of Iraq were subjected to treacherous terrorist attacks launched by American and Saudi forces, resulting in the martyrdom of a number of martyrs and injuries to others, in addition to material damage to several buildings and properties belonging to the authority. We consider these attacks a very dangerous escalation, a flagrant violation of Iraq's territorial integrity, and the targeting of the country's official security institutions.

Four IRGC members were also killed, as reported by Mehr and MES, triggering the reaction of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, holding…

the warmongering US regime and its accomplices in the region responsible for the dangerous consequences of these criminal, inhumane and provocative acts. Tehran reaffirms its full support and solidarity with Iraq and holds the United States and its allies in the region responsible for the consequences of these crimes

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr.

The Iraqi Nujaba group condemned the US-Saudi assault on Iraq saying that it…

proved that the two governments respect neither Iraq's sovereignty nor any prior commitments.

…and demanding the Iraqi government to:

Expel US forces and shut down the bases and headquarters tied to what it called the American occupation, arguing their presence threatens Iraq’s security and stability.

End every form of cooperation with the Saudi government, which it accused of funding terrorism against Iraq.

Move beyond statements of condemnation, which it said only embolden the attackers, and respond directly.

Acquire advanced air-defense systems to protect Iraqi airspace, and hold accountable those it blamed for leaving the country’s skies exposed.

Warned that it would not allow Iraqi territory to be targeted without imposing a high cost on the interests and security of the United States and Saudi Arabia.

…as reported by Mehr and Al Mayadeen, which also summarized similar positions of other Iraqi political and armed resistance groups such as Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq and the Islamic Dawa Party, which stated (source: Al Mayadeen Short News):

The brutal Saudi-US aggression is a flagrant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a criminal, unacceptable act of aggression. We condemn the Saudi-US aggression that targeted Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) headquarters. The Saudi-US aggression marks a dangerous escalation that threatens Iraq’s security and regional stability.

Similarly, Iraq's Saraya Awliya al-Dam (Guardians of Blood Brigades) issued a statement saying (sources: Al Mayadeen and its Short News - all emphasis added):

The Iraqi State is not governed by the logic of deals and interests when it comes to the sovereignty of the nation and the dignity of its people. We call on the Iraqi government to reconsider the agreements recently concluded with the US and cancel the scheduled visit to the Hejaz [Saudi Arabia]. We in the Islamic Resistance are still awaiting an official position from the Iraqi government that rises to the magnitude of the event. The Saudi ambassador must be expelled from Iraq immediately, and diplomatic and economic relations with Riyadh must be severed.

…whereas the Islamic Resistance in Iraq released the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

(And fight in the way of Allah those who fight you, but do not transgress. Indeed. Allah does not like transgressors) After the Islamic Resistance firmly denied any targeting of the Saudi entity and its facilities, the American enemy committed a new crime, targeting Popular Mobilization fighters and a procession serving the visitors of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him) in holy Karbala, resulting in dozens of martyrs and wounded. We affirm without a doubt that the Saudi regime was not and never will be anything other than a treacherous dagger or a dirty tool managed by the White House and its suspicious intelligence agencies. Just as it harnessed its capabilities in the past to dispatch suicide bombers to shed Iraqi blood, it is now once again compelled to renew its contract of subservience to carry out the crimes of its masters and their criminal dictations, aiming to undermine the will of our proud people. Even if we were to grant the validity of their claim that the source of the strike on their oil facilities came from Iraq, is it conceivable that an (unsuccessful) attempt to target an oil field would be answered by killing and wounding dozens of innocents?! And if we assume at this pivotal stage that we handed over our weapons and missiles to the government authority so that it could take charge of defending Iraq's sovereignty, the sanctity of its lands, and its people, what resolute stances will it take in the face of this real field test to prove to everyone its ability to deter the aggressors and retaliate against those who shed the pure blood of the martyrs, instead of the resistance fighters, just as the fighters have done repeatedly in Iraq? Based on that, we announce the following:

First: We give the government authorities that demanded the Resistance disarm a deadline extending until the twenty-third of Safar [7th August 2026] to see what they will do.

Second: Out of our keenness to preserve the security of the visitors of Abu Abdullah Al-Hussein (peace be upon him) and the honorable procession owners, and to prevent any disruption to the blessed Arbaeen pilgrimage before the completion of its rituals, our response to the American enemy is coming inevitably, and it may target its tools in Saudi Arabia whenever circumstances require.

Mercy and satisfaction to our righteous martyrs, and a speedy recovery to the honorable wounded.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi - from Al Mayadeen .

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi took heed and, after an emergency meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security, decided to cancel a trip to Saudi Arabia planned for tomorrow (Thursday 30th July 2026), as per Al Mayadeen and Tasnim, which also quoted former Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani as saying:

We condemn the Saudi-American aggression against the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces in the strongest terms. This aggression is a blatant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. Iraq reserves all of its legitimate rights guaranteed under international law, including the right to defend its sovereignty, territory and people. Any violation of Iraq’s security and stability is unacceptable and cannot be met with silence.

Saud al-Saadi, a member of the Iraqi Parliament and the Huqooq Movement, urged the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to order a military response to the Saudi-American aggression:

Show [Saudi Crown (or cLown?) Prince] Mohammed bin Salman and the other slaves their true worth and size. The blood of Iraqis is not cheap, and the dark record of Washington and Riyadh in our beloved country will not be erased without a response that preserves Iraq’s dignity. It is not acceptable to settle for disgraceful and humiliating statements.

…while another Iraqi lawmaker, Faleh al-Khazali, said:

The attacks on our security positions constitute blatant aggression and a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty. The Iraqi government and its Prime Minister bear the responsibility to courageously defend the Iraqi people and the country’s national interests.

In an interview with Al Mayadeen, Jumaa al-Atwani, head of Al-Ufoq Center for Studies and Analysis, stated (all emphasis added):

They have previously claimed operations against US military bases inside Iraq, as well as military operations deep inside the Israeli occupation during and after the Al-Aqsa Flood operation [on 7th October 2023]. If the Islamic Resistance factions were responsible for military operations against Saudi Arabia, why did Saudi Arabia, together with the United States, target the PMF, which is a completely separate entity from the Resistance factions? What Saudi Arabia and the United States actually targeted were PMF bases, camps, and command headquarters, particularly in Basra, as we witnessed last night. They also targeted sites in Mosul, Karbala, and Wasit province. This clearly indicates deliberate and hostile targeting aimed at undermining the PMF's capabilities rather than targeting the Islamic Resistance factions inside Iraq. Saudi statements are a repeated narrative that has previously been echoed by the United States and the Israeli entity that there are factions targeting Saudi interests.

In the meantime, Iraq’s National Security Council “approved a security plan aimed at protecting Iraqi sovereignty and preventing any threats against neighboring States”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing the official spokesperson for the commander-in-chief, Sabah al-Numan.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

News and updates from Yemen and Egypt

Moving briefly to Yemen, Ansar Allah issued a statement condemning the joint US-Saudi aggression on Iraq as…

a blatant assault on sovereignty and on the people with all their components and orientations.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, while the official spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced the downing of a Karayal reconnaissance drone belonging to KSA (source: Saba), suggesting that apparently the Saudis have not learned the lesson yet! Get ready for new Yemeni strikes on Saudi oil infrastructure soon!

It is also worth mentioning that, according to MES, citing Reuters, Yemen is considering tolls for ships transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, even though I have not seen any official confirmation on Yemeni news agencies (yet!).

Finally, I will conclude this article with the news coming from Egypt regarding drone attacks on an American LNG tanker and on another vessel docked in Damietta Port (sources: Al Mayadeen and MES):

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum, the incident “did not result in any injuries or human losses”.

At the time of publication, no one has yet claimed the drone attacks. Could it be an Israeli false flag to cause a stir and force the Outlaw US Empire to resume and escalate its attacks on Iran?

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Share GeoPolitiQ