Today I am providing my English translation of a short article (actually a letter) written originally in Italian and published on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Wednesday 6th August 2025.

(All formatting original).

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese.

We have received and are publishing a letter of support from a group of Iranian lawyers and jurists to Prof. Francesca Albanese, United Nations Special Rapporteur.

Dear Ms. Francesca Albanese

United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories

We, a group of law professors, lawyers, and human rights activists in the Islamic Republic of Iran, feel it is our duty to express our sincere gratitude for your courageous positions, accurate analyses, and ethical and legal steadfastness in the face of the ongoing human tragedies in occupied Palestine, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

Your documented and bold reports, which express the obvious crimes of the Israeli occupying regime in the language of international law and on the basis of authoritative global documents, are not only testimony to an awakened human conscience, but also a sign of Your Excellency's independence and honor as a jurist and professor of law.

Undoubtedly, the pressure, threats, and sanctions imposed on you by the dominant governments and supporters of the occupiers are clear proof that you have succeeded in being the voice of the oppression and quest for justice of the Palestinian people.

The crimes of the Zionist regime during more than seventy-five years of unjust occupation, from turning millions of Palestinians into refugees to genocide, imprisonment, and systematic repression, and now during the war against Gaza that has led to the killing of over 60,000 civilians, including thousands of women and children, and the complete destruction of vital infrastructure, are clear examples of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. However, we are witnessing the silence, inaction, and even complicity of some international powers and institutions in the face of these tragedies.

It is even more deplorable that even in cases where the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court accuses the Israeli Prime Minister for the first time of committing war crimes, these rulings are met with contempt and threats from the US government and some European countries.

This double standard approach to justice not only weakens the independence of international institutions, but also jeopardizes the trust of nations in the international legal system. This is not the first time that such behavior has been observed towards independent rapporteurs; the pressure and accusations against figures such as Richard Falk, former UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, were of the same nature and indicate a structural effort to silence the voice of truth on the Palestinian issue.

We, as members of the legal community, while fully supporting the oppressed Palestinian people and your legal and humanitarian actions and positions, declare that resisting injustice is the most undeniable criterion of human and professional honor. As you yourself said: “The sanction is not a sign of power, it is a sign of guilt.”

We ask God to always be your ally and supporter on this difficult but honorable path, and we also expect the world community not only to listen to the voice of truth, but to protect it.

With respect and solidarity,

A group of jurists and human rights activists from Iran

