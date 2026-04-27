Yesterday (Sunday 26th April 2026), as reported in my previous article, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, threatened Iran with a Nord Stream-like sabotage of its oil & gas infrastructure within the next few days (2 left now). Esmail Saghab Esfahani, a deputy to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, responded thusly on a tweet on X, as reported on by Al Mayadeen in this article and on its Short News (all emphasis mine):

Iran will respond to any aggression if any part of its infrastructure, including oil wells, is damaged as a result of the blockade, as claimed by Donald Trump. Iran guarantees it will inflict damage four times greater on the same type of infrastructure in countries that support the aggressor. Our calculations are different: 1 oil well = 4 oil wells

That is: Iran will not follow the principle “a tooth for a tooth, an eye for an eye” anymore, but it will inflict severe punishment on the Outlaw US Empire and its allies in case of attacks on its oil & gas infrastructure..

At the same time, last night Iran informed mediators of a proposed 3-phase framework for resuming negotiations with the Outlaw US Empire, if accepted, as reported by Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Tehran (see this article and Short News - all emphasis added):

The first phase of the talks focuses on ending the war and securing guarantees that it will not be renewed against Iran and Lebanon.

Iran will not discuss any other issues during the first phase. If an agreement is reached, talks will move to a second phase to discuss how to manage the Strait of Hormuz.

During the phase focused on the Strait of Hormuz, coordination will take place with Oman to establish a new legal framework. The third phase is linked to the nuclear issue, and Iran refuses to discuss it before reaching an agreement on the first and second phases.

…a proposal that, apparently, is now being discussed in a meeting with Trump’s top national security aides, as reported by MES and Al Mayadeen, the latter of which quoted White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as saying:

I wouldn't say they're considering it. I would just say that there was a discussion this morning that I don't want to get ahead of, and you'll hear directly from the President, I'm sure, on this topic.

Tehran University professor Mohammad Marandi, who was part of the Iranian diplomatic team during the US-Iran talks in Islamabad (Pakistan), commented thusly on this proposal (source: Al Mayadeen Short News - all emphasis mine):

If the ceasefire is not implemented and the Americans do not abide by what they committed to in this context, then what is the point of moving on to other issues? We are adamant about refraining from implementing what is required of us under the agreement as long as they also refuse to implement what is required of them. The enemy does not know what we possess, and what we possess enables us to wage a long war. Iran will do everything necessary to ensure that Hezbollah obtains all the weapons it needs. Iran will not accept any settlement in the region unless the Israeli occupation fully withdraws from Lebanon.

Overnight Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted the following statement commenting on the meeting with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq yesterday in Muscat (see also Al Mayadeen):

He later flew to St. Petersburg (Russia) for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On his arrival this morning (27th April 2026) he stated that this visit presents…

a suitable opportunity to discuss war developments and review the latest updates. Consultations and coordination between Moscow and Tehran are of particular importance.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

From Al Mayadeen and MES.

During the talks, which also included Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Putin said (source: Al Mayadeen):

At the beginning of the conversation, I would like to note that last week I received a message from the Supreme leader of Iran. Iranian people are fighting courageously and heroically for their sovereignty. I would like to ask you to convey my most sincere words of gratitude and confirm that Russia like Iran intends to continue our strategic relations. Please convey to the Supreme Leader the words of gratitude for this message and wishes of all the best, health, and success. As for our part, we will do everything that meets your interests, meets the interests of all the peoples of the region, so that this peace can be achieved as quickly as possible.

…whereas Araghchi was quoted as saying:

For us, Iranian-Russian relations represent a strategic partnership at the highest level. We will continue to move forward on this path.

Later on, Araghchi added that his country is currently studying a US proposal to hold new talks, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

The United States has offered Iran talks, and we are currently considering this possibility.

…while a White House spokesperson said:

Diplomatic talks with Iran are sensitive, and we will not conduct them through the media. The United States will not enter into any agreement that does not put the interests of the American people first.

In the meantime, despite the breakdown in Pakistan-mediated US-Iran talks, Pakistani officials are still offering their services, with negotiations still ongoing, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Returning to Iran, 261 lawmakers out 290 members of the Parliament issued a joint statement expressing support for the negotiating team led by the Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (source: Al Mayadeen and its Short News):

We affirm the support of MPs for the Iranian negotiating delegation, headed by Ghalibaf. Decision-making and decision-making processes are being carried out around the axis of the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution with courage, prudence, and unprecedented consensus. We call on all political and social activists to avoid speculation and analyses based on rumors and incomplete information. The hybrid operation of the American-Zionist enemy shows that the military war is entering a more complex stage involving political, economic, security, psychological, and media actions. The enemy seeks, through media operations and fabricated, incomplete narratives, to sow division among officials and confusion in public opinion, in order to divert attention from the main enemy and compensate for its failures in the military and political arena.

On the other hand, Mohsen Rezaei, a member of the Expediency Discernment Council, mocked Trump on X for his failure in blocking Iran’s oil exports despite the US naval blockade:

No country is capable of blocking Iran's oil exports. The President of the United States is advised to focus on organizing the chaos prevailing over the U.S. government, economy, and armed forces, instead of engaging in empty boasting.

…with at least 17 vessels (mainly dry bulk carriers) crossing the Strait of Hormuz between Friday 24th and Sunday 26th April 2026, according to Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), citing shipping data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler, even though the overall shipping movement through the strait “remains at a fraction of pre-war levels”, which amounted to an average of 140 passages per day. On this matter, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who - by the way - has been notably absent from US diplomatic efforts with Iran (see Al Mayadeen), told Fox News (source: MES):

What they [Iran] mean by opening the Strait of Hormuz is that yes, the Strait is open, as long as you coordinate with Iran and get our permission or we’ll blow you up, and you pay us. That’s not opening the Strait. Those are international waterways, they cannot normalize nor can we tolerate a system in which Iran decides who gets to use an international waterway and how much you have to pay them to use it.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz - from Al Mayadeen .

Maybe this is what pushed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to goad his (former?) US ally, in a vent of frustration, as the selective closure of the Strait of Hormuz risks to seriously damage the global economy, including Germany and Europe, of course. Here is what Merz said during a a school visit in Marsberg, in his native Sauerland region (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

The Iranians are clearly stronger than expected and the Americans clearly have no truly convincing strategy in the negotiations either. The problem with conflicts like this is always: you don't just have to get in, you have to get out again. We saw that very painfully in Afghanistan for 20 years. We saw it in Iraq. At the moment, I do not see what strategic exit the Americans will choose, especially since the Iranians are clearly negotiating very skillfully — or very skillfully not negotiating. An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership. It is at the moment a pretty tangled situation. And it is costing us a great deal of money. This conflict, this war against Iran, has a direct impact on our economic output.

Re-read the last sentence I emphasized above:

An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership!

Ouch! How fast things change! Not even one year ago, he was so supportive for USrael during the 12-day war that he went as far as saying:

This is the dirty work Israel is doing for all of us. We are also victims of this regime.

…as I reported at the end of this article.

Iran’s Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref rubbed the salt in the wound:

Countries that used to insult us and belittle us and refuse to export jet fuel to us, are now begging to let their ships pass the Strait of Hormuz and secure their energy supplies.

…as quoted by MES and Al Mayadeen in its Short News.

Updates from Lebanon

Moving to the Lebanese war front, this is costing Israel dearly, with at least 30 injuries recorded yesterday, bringing the total number of wounded to 581 sine the “ceasefire” with Iran came into effect, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing figures from the Israeli Ministry of Health. By the way, in my previous article yesterday I included Hezbollah’s footage of its drone attack targeting the IDF evacuation force that came to the rescue of Israeli troops previously targeted in Al-Tayybeh; today (Monday 27th April 2026) Hezbollah released additional footage, starting from the first drone attack on a gathering of Israeli soldiers trying to fix a broken down tank of the Golani Brigade (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

The incident was described by Israeli Channel 13 military correspondent as “extremely serious”, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on escalating operations against the invaders.

Just imagine what would have happened if the Hezbollah drone had hit the Israeli helicopter: the Israeli troops could have fallen into a deadly ambush by Hezbollah forces! They were lucky that the drone fell on the ground. Hezbollah drone pilots still need to master their skills!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (centre) - from Al Mayadeen .

In any case, this situation is putting so much pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he was forced to order “the cancellation of large-scale celebrations at Meron [not far from the Lebanese border], citing security concerns”, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), which quoted Yoav Limor, a prominent Israeli military affairs commentator, as saying:

After 925 days of fighting since October 7, Israel has failed to achieve decisive victory on any front. At the end of yet another war, it is perceived as a country whose decisions are not made in Jerusalem, but in Washington.

…whereas Dahlia Scheindlin, a political analyst in Tel Aviv, stated:

People were disappointed because it hadn’t achieved the goals.

From Al Mayadeen and MES.

In any case, today Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) has continued “its airstrikes and artillery bombardment across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region, killing and wounding civilians and further deepening the humanitarian toll of the ongoing assault”, as per Al Mayadeen and MES, while Israeli commanders allow their troops to loot “large amount civilian property from homes and shops in southern Lebanon”, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Haaretz:

Theft of motorcycles, televisions, paintings, sofas and carpets has become a widespread and recurring phenomenon.

…a phenomenon already observed in Gaza over the past few years.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Yet, despite these crimes and ceasefire violations, earlier today Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that his “position on the ongoing engagement with Israel remains unchanged”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

We informed the American side, which is commendably engaged in its efforts, from the very first moment that a ceasefire is a necessary first step for any subsequent negotiations. This is what we reiterated in the two sessions held at the ambassadorial level on 14th and 23rd April. This is the official position of the Lebanese state regarding what is happening in Lebanon or in Washington, and we are not concerned with any other statements, and there is no official Lebanese endorsement of them. Some blame us for deciding to go to negotiations on the grounds that there is no national consensus. I ask: when you went to war, did you first obtain national consensus? [Probably a cheap shot at Hezbollah, though it enjoys wide popular support!] Before negotiations even began, some started directing accusations of betrayal and claiming that we are going to negotiations in surrender. To those people, we say: wait until negotiations begin and judge the outcome. [Again another cheap shot at Hezbollah, as if previous negotiations and ceasefire with Little Satan had produced any result!] Until when will the people of the South continue to pay the price for others’ wars on our land, the latest being the war in support of Gaza and the war in support of Iran? Had they fought for Lebanon, we would have supported them, but when the goal of war is to serve others’ interests, I completely reject it. [Bonkers! The US puppet knows very well that Hezbollah is fighting for Lebanon’s sovereignty and he does nothing to support it! He would even sell his mother to Little Satan and Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) to please his Anglo-Zionist masters!] What we are doing is not betrayal. Betrayal is committed by those who take their country to war to serve external interests. My duty is to assume responsibility for my decision and lead my country on the path of salvation, within the constants I have affirmed. My goal is to end the state of war with Israel, similar to the armistice agreement. Was the armistice agreement humiliating? I will not accept reaching a humiliating agreement.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem (archive photo) - from Al Manar .

Earlier, Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem issued a statement saying (highlights from Al Manar - a summary can be found on Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

No matter the scale of threats, we will neither retreat nor yield, and we will not be defeated. Issue your threats as you will—those on the frontlines do not bow their heads and remain resolute in the face of tyranny. We will stand united with all honorable forces, alongside the Amal Movement, national political factions, and figures from across all regions and sects. Nor will we forget the suffering of the wounded, the anguish of the prisoners, or the sacrifices of our people in displacement—their steadfastness, their giving, and all they have endured. Do not question our capabilities for they are not measured in months or years. They rest on an enduring triad: faith, will, and capacity. This triad is ever-renewing. Look instead to the steadfastness of the fighters, the resilience of our people, and the promise of victory to those who remain firm. Let history record this: the Israeli enemy will not remain on a single inch of our occupied land, and our people will return to their lands, down to the last inch of our southern border with occupied Palestine. And to our people, just as we resisted together, we will rebuild together. The ceasefire would not have been possible without the Islamic Republic of Iran’s intervention in Islamabad talks, following the legendary steadfastness of the Resistance and its people in Lebanon. Thank you, Iran. All support for Lebanon, its liberation and reconstruction, is welcomed and valued, while any alignment with the enemy’s demands or attempts to undermine the country’s strength are firmly rejected. The enemy was taken aback during Operation Eaten Straw by the resistance fighters’ steadfastness, diversity of their tactics, and their skillful management of the battlefield. The enemy has reached a dead end; this Resistance is continuous, strong, and cannot be defeated. Against this backdrop of sacrifice, dignity, and the enemy’s defeat, the authorities hastened into a gratuitous and humiliating concession—one that was neither necessary nor justified, and appeared aimed at submission without securing even the slightest return. We categorically reject direct negotiations, and those in power must understand that such steps serve neither Lebanon nor their own interests. What the Israeli-American enemy seeks from them lies beyond their capacity, and what it demands will not be granted. The Lebanese authority cannot persist while it dissipates Lebanon’s rights, compromises its land, and turns against its own resistant people. It must return to its national base and work to unite the people around a shared purpose, so that it is not seen as the authority of a faction, but as the authority of the nation as a whole. In this view, the weapon of Resistance is intended to repel attacks and serves, at this stage, as a defensive instrument for safeguarding existence under conditions of continued Israeli occupation and broader expansionist objectives linked to the so-called notion of ‘Greater Israel’ and the occupation of Lebanon. The field experience has demonstrated the Resistance’s readiness to embody an enduring epic of steadfastness and sacrifice, like those of Karbala battle. The sacrifices are immense, yet they are understood as the price of liberation and of preserving a dignified life.

Lebanese Democratic Party leader Talal Arslan (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

In an interview with Al Mayadeen, Lebanese Democratic Party leader Talal Arslan echoed Sheikh Naim Qassem (all emphasis added):

[Israel] will not stop at geographic, religious, or political boundaries. It is shameful to portray the Resistance as a predatory wolf and Israel as a gentle lamb. This spilled blood is not Shiite blood, it is Lebanese blood. I may disagree with them [Hezbollah] politically, but I sit with them to discuss, I do not legitimize their bloodshed or embolden our enemies. Liberating land is easier than being stabbed in the back. Israel wants us to fight among ourselves. We all aspire to see a sovereign and prosperous Lebanon, but today we find ourselves at the heart of a struggle that stretches far beyond our borders, with deep regional and international entanglements.

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Updates from occupied Gaza and the West Bank

Moving briefly to Gaza, it is worth reporting that Little Satan keeps violating the ceasefire there as well, with 9 Palestinians killed and 18 others injured in the last 24 hours, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported on Israeli attacks on Palestinian water facility workers, resulting in at least 19 death since the start of the war on Gaza in October 2023, “with the most recent incidents occurring within days of each other in mid-April”, causing a severe water crisis that leaves millions with no clean water and sanitation.

On the other hand, in the West Bank “Israeli occupation forces uprooted at least 500 olive trees at the entrance to the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on Israeli settlers storming the Palestinian town of Beit Sahour, east of Beit Lahm, and opening fire on Palestinians, in addition to large-scale detention campaign and raids in al-Ram, Kafr Aqab, and the Qalandia camp.

I will conclude this article with the following caricatures by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

The Lebanese President and the Resistance - from Saba .

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