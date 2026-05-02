US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Confirming what I speculated in my previous article, yesterday (Friday 1st May 2026) the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, formally notified the US Congress of the end of hostilities with Iran, following the ceasefire on 7th April 2026, thus circumventing the 60-day limit set in the War Powers Resolution, as reported by Al Mayadeen. However, US forces remain in the region, with the US Navy enforcing a naval blockade on Iran, which - as explained yesterday - constitutes an act of war, according to international law. Interestingly, yesterday Trump also vaunted his piracy acts during a speech (see also Al Mayadeen):

We took over the ship, we took over the cargo, we took over the oil. It's a very profitable business. We're ⁠like pirates. We're sort of like pirates, but we are not playing games.

Not sure if Trump is aware that he actually admitted to commit crimes!

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Tasnim .

Surely Iran is aware that the war has never really ended, despite the lack of fire exchange. In fact, yesterday Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, said in no uncertain terms that “Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend the country decisively against any threats or hostile acts”, as per Tasnim News Agency reporting on separate phone calls with his counterparts from Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Azerbaijan and later also with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (sources: Tasnim (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen).

Deputy Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Brigadier General Mohammad Jafar Asadi (L) and Iran’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad (R) - from Mehr and Al Mayadeen.

Araghchi was echoed by the Deputy Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Brigadier General Mohammad Jafar Asadi, who, in a televised interview earlier today (Saturday 2nd May 2026), stated:

We are fully prepared to confront any hostile action with utmost power. As martyred Leader of the Islamic revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has emphasized, today, all pillars of the government have established strong unity among themselves in spite of all plots and conspiracies waged by enemies against the country.

…as quoted by Mehr News Agency, whereas yesterday Ali Nikzad, Iran’s Deputy Parliament Speaker, stated (source: Al Mayadeen):

The Strait of Hormuz is not an international maritime route; it is Iran's natural right, its “atomic bomb”, and we stand firm in our rightful place.

This evening, he unveiled a plan proposed by senior lawmakers to regulate maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz (source: Al Mayadeen and its Short News - all emphasis added):

A 12-point plan has been formulated to manage the Strait of Hormuz. Ships from “hostile countries” will be denied transit permits unless they pay war reparations. Under this plan, Israeli-linked vessels will not be allowed to pass through the strait at any time. Other vessels will only be allowed passage under a new Iranian law, through official licensing and authorization from Iran. The Strait of Hormuz law will be enacted in accordance with international law and the rights of neighboring countries, while Iran will not forgo its rights. The new Iranian administration of the Strait of Hormuz is considered as important as the nationalization of the oil industry.

Mohammad Reza Rezaei, head of the Iranian Parliament’s Reconstruction Committee, provided additional details:

Under the Strait of Hormuz management plan, 30% of fees collected from passing ships will be allocated to strengthening military infrastructure. 70% will go to economic development and improving public livelihoods. Managing the Strait of Hormuz is more important than obtaining nuclear weapons. Exercising control and administration over the Strait of Hormuz is a demand of the Iranian people, and Iran will not relinquish this right.

In parallel, Iran also submitted an official peace proposal to the Outlaw US Empire through Pakistan to bring the war to a permanent end, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, who said that “the ball is now in the American court”. Here are some of Iran’s demands, according to Fars News Agency quoted by Al Mayadeen and Middle East Spectator (MES):

Guarantees of no new military aggression by the U.S. or Israel

The withdrawal of U.S. military assets from the Middle East

Lifting of the naval blockade

Unfreezing Iran’s blocked assets

Payment of war reparations

Lifting of economic sanctions

Permanently ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon

A new mechanism for management of the Strait of Hormuz

…not very different from previous demands (see for instance those reported here).

In a tweet on X, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, called on Americans to question their leadership over the legality of the USraeli war on Iran (see also Mehr and Al Mayadeen):

Worth of note is the following statement tweeted by Iran’s mission to the United Nations (UN) blasting the Outlaw US Empire for its failure to meet its obligations under the NPT (Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) and exposing its hypocrisy, as it requests Iran to abandon its legitimate right to uranium enrichment, despite being a party of the NPT and, as such, subjected to rigorous IAEA inspections, unlike Israel, which maintains nuclear ambiguity and is neither a party of the NPT, nor subjected to IAEA inspections (see also Al Mayadeen and Mehr):

Extremely SHAMEFUL! For 56 years, the U.S.—possessor of thousands of nuclear warheads and the No. 1 proliferator of such weapons—has been in clear non-compliance with its nuclear non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament obligations under Articles I and VI of the NPT. The US should not be given any cover for its outrageous and hypocritical behavior. Legally, there is no restriction on the level of uranium enrichment, so long as it is conducted under the IAEA’s supervision, as was the case with Iran.

IRGC Quds Force Commander Maj. Gen. Esmaeil Qaani - from Mehr.

Earlier today IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Esmaeil Qaani commented thusly on the Israeli interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) in international waters off the coast of Crete (Greece) a few days ago (sources: Mehr and Al Mayadeen):

The movement and efforts of the free-fighters of Sumud to breach the siege on the oppressed people of Gaza and save Palestinian children and women from the grip of the Zionists is a sign of the global struggle ascendance against the child-killing Zionist vampires. The cowardly crimes of the Zionists will make the will of freedom-loving people around the world more and strengthened to breach the siege on the oppressed people of Gaza.

Similarly, the IRGC Navy issued the following statement in support of the GSF, as reported by Mehr:

The passengers of Sumud Flotilla moving towards the Gaza Strip and also soldiers of the Strait of Hormuz will awaken the world against the Epstein Front.

Meanwhile, Iran’s judiciary announced the execution of two individuals, Yaghoub Karimpour and Nasser Bekrzadeh, accused of spying for Mossad, as per Mehr and Al Mayadeen, the latter of which, in another article, reported on the death of 14 IRGC personnel who were martyred “following an explosion during an unexploded ordnance clearance mission in Iran’s Zanjan province”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Israel, it is worth reporting that, according to The Jerusalem Post, cited by Al Mayadeen, public discourse of IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) on the war on Iran has now shifted from focussing on regime change and Iran’s ballistic missile program to the nuclear file:

all IDF officers are careful to state that the military never promised regime change, and at most the opportunity to improve conditions for such a change […] ballistic missiles and regime change disappeared from IDF briefings.

News and updates from Lebanon

US General Joseph Clairfield (L), head of the Mechanism Committee, and Lebanese Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

With regards to Lebanon, yesterday a US diplomatic source told Al Mayadeen that “Trump is actively pushing to organise a meeting between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House [while] the US embassy in Lebanon is exerting significant pressure to ensure the meeting takes place” - there is even a date penciled for that: Monday 11th May 2026.

Today the Lebanese Army announced the visit of US General Joseph Clairfield, head of the Mechanism Committee, at the Beirut Air Base, where he met Lebanese Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal, allegedly to discuss Lebanon’s security situation and broader regional developments, as reported by Al Mayadeen. I would not be surprised if the former asked the latter to disarm Hezbollah or else… (mafia-style).

After all, Hezbollah keeps battering Israeli troops invading and occupying southern Lebanon, as per Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror, the latter of which reported on 5 military operations today, while Israeli officers keep complaining about Hezbollah’s guerrilla warfare tactics using drones and anti-tank weapons (source: Al Mayadeen). Yet, Little Satan keeps bombing Lebanon, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2).

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News and updates from Somaliland

Moving to the separatist Somali province of Somaliland, one of its senior officials indicated that the country is ready to coordinate with Israel in case the Houthis decide to enter the fray and impose a blockade on the Bab al-Mandab Strait:

If Ansar Allah disrupts maritime security in the region, it will be in the interest of both Somaliland and Israel to develop mutual understanding and even a security alliance.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen. For more context, see my previous articles on this topic:

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

American-Israeli peace - from Saba .

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