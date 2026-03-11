Satellite imagery showing before and after Iranian strike on satellite communication equipment at US al-Udeid base in Qatar - from Al Mayadeen .

Let’s continue our coverage of the “Ramadan War” between USrael and Iran from the morning of Tuesday 10th March 2026, when Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that “it has destroyed US military infrastructure across the region and warned that Tehran will ultimately determine when the ongoing war comes to an end”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also quoted IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naieni as saying in defiant tone:

Our forces are awaiting the US fleet and the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in the Strait of Hormuz.

…after the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, stated that he is ready to send the US Navy to escort tankers in the Strait of Hormuz… though he has not kept his word yet!

In another statement, quoted by RNN Mirror, the IRGC also announced that…

The headquarters of the invading U.S. army at the Harir base in the Kurdistan region was targeted with 5 missiles by the courageous missile forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Force.

…while the spokesperson for the Iranian army, Mohammad Akrami-Nia, stated its forces carried out drone attack on Israeli energy infrastructure, oil and gas refineries, as well as oil depots in Haifa, adding:

Iran’s battle against the criminals of the United States and Israel, the killers of children, continues until the ultimate victory of justice over falsehood.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported on the downing of Heron TP drone near Tehran (see also RNN Mirror). The Iranian attacks forced Israel to suspend gas production, exposing vulnerabilities in its energy system (source: Al Mayadeen).

In the afternoon, the IRGC announced the 34th wave of Operation True Promise 4 (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen - emphasis original):

Announcement No. 28 of Operation True Promise 4: The firing of a targeted system of powerful and strategic “Qadr,” “Emad,” and “Fattah” missiles and the “Kheibar” hypersonic missile in the 34th wave of Operation True Promise 4, with the blessed code name “Ya Ali ibn Abi Talib,” has entered the battlefield with the American and zionist aggressors into a new phase. The gathering place of American soldiers at two bases, “Al-Dhafra” and “Al-Jafir,” were effectively targeted by the firing of IRGC aerospace missiles and the vanguard of attack drones. Military bases located in the north of the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the “Ramat David” airbase, the civilian airport in “Haifa,” and the hidden missile launchers of the zionist army in “Bnei Brak” east of “Tel Aviv,” were hit by powerful Iranian missiles. The unconventional, illegitimate, and illegal efforts of the American and zionist aggressors in attacking Iran’s infrastructure and killing civilians will not go unanswered. Iran’s target bank for attacking American and zionist regime military and infrastructure resources in the region is 10 times the targets available to the incapable enemies. Security and stability in the region is either for everyone or for no one.

Here the video of a fire in central Israel after a direct hit (source: RNN Mirror):

…and a couple of photos of a missile impact in Beit Shemesh (source: RNN Mirror):

Missile impact in Beit Shemesh - from RNN Mirror.

The 35th wave followed suite in the evening, as reported by RNN Mirror citing the Iranian Army Ground Force (all emphasis mine):

Announcement No. 21 of the Army: A military center in “Haifa” and a center for receiving information from the Ofek spy satellites were targeted by the Army Ground Force’s suicide drones. A short while ago, the Army Ground Force, using various types of suicide drones, targeted a military base in “Haifa” and the center for receiving information from the Ofek spy satellites of the “israeli” regime. It should be noted that the military center located in “Haifa” that was targeted by the Army drones plays a key role in the manufacture of military weapons and holds strategic importance in enhancing the combat capability of the enemy. Furthermore, the Ofek satellite information reception center is also one of the significant centers in the collection of military and espionage intelligence, which has played a coordinating role in managing the missions of the “israeli” regime’s reconnaissance satellites in the imposed 12-day war and the recent war.

The results of the 34th and 35th waves were reviewed later by the spokesman for the Khatim Al-Anbiya Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces (source: RNN Mirror):

The firing of the purposeful constellation of powerful and strategic missiles “Qadr, Emad, Kheibar, and Fattah” in the 34th wave of Operation True Promise 4, with the blessed code “Ya Ali ibn Abi Talib (peace be upon him)”, entered the battlefield with the American and zionist aggressors into a new phase. The gathering place of American soldiers in 2 bases, Al-Dhafra and Al-Jafir, were effectively targeted by the firing of IRGC aerospace missiles and the leading attack drones. Military bases located in the north of the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the “Ramat David” air base, the civilian airport in Haifa, and the army’s hidden missile launchers in “Bnei Brak” east of “Tel Aviv”, were hit by powerful Iranian missiles. The unconventional, illegitimate, and illegal efforts of the American and zionist aggressors in attacking Iran’s infrastructure and killing civilians will not remain unanswered. Hours ago, the 35th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out on the night of the martyrdom of the Master of the Monotheists with the blessed code “Ya Haidar-e Karrar” by firing Fattah, Kheibar-Shekan, and Khorramshahr strategic missiles towards targets in “Tel Aviv”, “Beit Shemesh” in occupied al-Quds, and the criminal American bases. Hours ago, an armed Hermes-900 drone was intercepted and destroyed in Ilam by the IRGC’s new advanced defense systems under the control of the country’s integrated air defense network. Iran’s target bank for attacking American and zionist regime military and infrastructure resources in the region is 10 times the targets available to the incapable enemies. Now, their days and nights are limited to the words siren, escape, and shelter. We will not let them go.

As reported by Al Mayadeen, the 36th wave was also launched by the end of the day and targeted the US Fifth Naval Base in Bahrain, the US Al Udeid base near Doha (Qatar) and the Harir base in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

It is also worth mentioning that yesterday Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence arrested thirty (30) individuals on charges of espionage and collaborating with the enemy (source: Al Mayadeen).

In an interview for PBS NewsHour, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, commented on the election of the new Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and completely rejected the idea of negotiations, following two sneak attacks by USrael in the middle of talks (in June 2025 and again on 28th February 2026), as reported by Al Mayadeen (all emphasis added):

We are all waiting for his speeches and comments, which would come later on, but I don't think the question of talking with Americans, or negotiation with the Americans once again, would be on the table because we have a very bitter experience of talking with the Americans. I don't think talking with Americans would be on our agenda anymore.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - from Al Mayadeen .

Araghchi was echoed by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who issued the following statement on X (see also Al Mayadeen - emphasis mine):

Absolutely, we are not seeking a ceasefire; we believe we must strike the aggressor in the mouth so that it learns a lesson and never again even thinks of aggressing against our dear Iran. The Zionist regime sees its ignoble existence in perpetuating the cycle of "war-negotiation-ceasefire and then war again" in order to consolidate its domination. We will break this cycle.

…and later this other tweet (see also Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

Let the enemy know that whatever they do, we will undoubtedly respond with a proportionate and immediate retaliation; no malice will go unanswered, and today we decree the rule of “an eye for an eye”; bluntly, without exception.

If they initiate war on infrastructure, we will undoubtedly target their infrastructure.

…while Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani stated that “any discussion of mediation to end the war must be based on the principle of preventing repeated aggression, not merely on a ceasefire”, adding (emphasis mine):

The election of Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the third Leader of the Revolution and the Islamic Republic strengthened harmony and national unity in Iran and thwarted the enemies’ schemes. The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic resource for Iran, and it is natural to invest all resources in the war. Iran was able to restore the fuel shortage caused by the aggression on oil depots within 24 hours. The US-Israeli aggression against Iran aims to divide it and plunder its wealth [and] targets the life of all its citizens and their future. The enemy does not understand Iran’s steadfastness and its six-thousand-year-long heritage because it has no history and does not understand it.

Similarly, Ali Larijani tweeted the following statements (1 and 2) on X, in response to Trump’s recent threats of hitting Iran even harder if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened (see also Al Mayadeen - emphasis added):

The Ashura-loving Iranian people do not fear your hollow threats;

for those greater than you have failed to erase it…

So beware lest you be the ones to vanish.

Strait of Hormuz: Either it becomes a strait of relief for all,

or it transforms into a strait of strangulation for those dreaming of wars.

…whereas Mohsen Rezaei, a senior official in Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, tweeted on X:

The end of this war at any point will shift the balance of power in the region and the international system to the advantage of Islamic Iran. It will also play a decisive role in the upcoming American elections. The fate of [Jimmy] Carter will be repeated.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun - from Al Mayadeen .

Araghchi’s, Ghalibaf’s and Larijani’s statements arrive at a time when both China and Russia are stepping up diplomacy, with China’s Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs, Zhai Jun, currently conducting a series of visits across the Middle East and Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun saying that his country “has increased its diplomatic engagement to help contain the crisis”, adding (source: Al Mayadeen):

The security and stability of the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters are in the common interest of the international community.

…while Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin advanced some proposals to Trump, without providing details though:

At the moment, there is no such opportunity to specify… These proposals were brought by the president to his interlocutor. Let us see how the approval process goes further.

However, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirm Iran’s stance:

China, Russia, France, and several regional countries are in contact with us. Some of them want to stop the war or establish a ceasefire. Iran is not ready for a ceasefire, and then six months later the war starts again, because it makes no sense.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen - from Al Mayadeen .

On the other hand, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed support for the ongoing war in a speech and a tweet. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei lashed out at her on X tweeting (see also Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

Please spare the hypocrisy. You’ve made a career out of standing on the wrong side of history—green-lighting occupation, genocide, and atrocities, and now laundering US/Israeli crime of aggression and war crimes against Iranians. Where was your voice when more than 165 innocent IRANIAN little angels were massacred in the city of #Minab? Why don't you say anything when hospitals, historical sites, oil facilities, diplomatic police headquarter, firefighting stations and residential neighborhoods are wickedly targeted? Silence in the face of lawlessness and atrocity is nothing less than complicity. Scroll through the replies under your own post and see what people really think about your “whitewashing of criminals”.

Speaking of the Minab massacre, where 165 people, including 140 schoolgirls, were killed on day 1 of the Ramadan War, a video recently surfaced showing the moment of missile impact on Shajareh-ye Tayyebeh Girls' Elementary School (from Al Mayadeen):

Based on its appearance, experts have identified the missile as Tomahawk, used only by US military forces. Yet, last weekend Trump claimed that Iran was responsible for the strike. Iranian officials dismissed Trump’s claims showing the remains of the US Tomahawk that hit the school (source: Al Mayadeen):

Remains of US missile that struck the school in Minab (Iran) - from Al Mayadeen .

However, that is not the only school that was hit by airstrikes. Only in the Iranian province of Lorestan, its Department of Education reported that 52 schools have been damaged (source: RNN Mirror), while, according to the Health Committee of the Iranian Parliament, the USraeli aggression on Iran has:

rendered 9 hospital out of service,

damaged 18 emergency bases,

destroyed 14 ambulances,

damaged 25 medical centres and hospitals

…as reported on RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, provided a death toll of 1,348 martyrs and more than 17,000 wounded, as of yesterday (Tuesday 10th March 2026).

In the meantime, the Outlaw US Empire admitted that “up to 150 US troops have been wounded during the first 10 days of war on Iran”, as per Al Mayadeen, while it is facing a shortage of munitions, having already burnt through $5.6 billion of ammunition just in the first 48 hours of strikes on Iran, (source: Al Mayadeen). That’s why it is now rushing to redeploy MIM-104 Patriot and THAAD air defense systems from South Korea to the Middle East, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which in another article quoted South Korea President Lee Jae Myung as saying:

It appears that there is a controversy recently over US forces in Korea shipping some weapons out of the country.

…adding that he “cannot stop US forces in Korea from shipping certain weapons out of the country”, despite his opposition and fear of North Korea, which recently conducted a missile launch from its newest 5,000-ton naval Choe Hyon destroyer, the largest ship of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK), designed to carry multiple missile systems through vertical launch cells and to operate as a key platform for maritime defense and strategic deterrence, as per Al Mayadeen.

A Patriot battery is already being deployed in Turkey to strengthen its air defense capabilities (source: Al Mayadeen), following the recent “incidents” in Turkey and Cyprus (see here).

Meanwhile, the effects of the war are piling up, with oil prices surpassing the $100 per barrel threshold (source: Al Mayadeen). Amin Nasser, the chief executive of Saudi Aramco, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

There would be catastrophic consequences for the world's oil markets and the longer the disruption goes on… the more drastic the consequences for the global economy. While we have faced disruptions in the past, this one by far is the biggest crisis the region's oil and gas industry has faced. Of course, we would support any actions or measures that would help to deliver our products to our customers, to the global market. Even with our ability to export through the western region, you're talking about close to 350 million barrels of disruptions that will come off the market.

Jet fuel prices have jumped from $85-90 per barrel before the war to $150-200 per barrel, with airlines already revising their ticket prices, taking into account the airspace disruption in the Middle East too, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Gasoline prices in the Outlaw US Empire risk to compromise the mid-term elections, though the White House tries to spin the narrative by saying that the rise in oil and gasoline prices are just a temporary sacrifice that will bring benefits further down the line, as reported by Al Mayadeen, quoting White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers as stating:

President Trump has been clear that these are short-term disruptions and that Americans will see oil and gas prices drop rapidly again once the necessary objectives of Operation Epic Fury have been achieved.

On the other hand, several US lawmakers, such as Cory Booker of New Jersey, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Adam Schiff of California, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Tim Kaine of Virginia and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois are introducing several war powers resolutions to halt US military activity in Iran without explicit authorisation from the Congress, stating (source: Al Mayadeen):

Americans do not want their taxpayer Dollars funding another potential forever war as they carry the crushing weight of Republicans’ price hikes and health care cuts at home. Now is the time for Democrats to use all the leverage we have to try to stop this unnecessary war.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz - from Al Mayadeen .

The European economy, already struggling due to the Russo-Ukrainian war, will also suffer rising energy costs - yesterday European natural gas prices reached €56 per MWh, as per Al Mayadeen, which reported on German companies already filing for insolvency due to skyrocketing costs. At the same time, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the same person who, during the 12-day war, said “Israel is doing the dirty work for us”, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

Above all, we’re concerned that there is apparently no joint plan for how this war can be brought quickly to a convincing end.

Well… that’s because you and your ilk always refused diplomacy and pushed for war!

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

