US President Donald J. Trump - from IRNA .

Last Sunday, 30th March 2025, US President Donald J. Trump threatened Iran again with missile strikes if Tehran does not strike a deal with the Outlaw US Empire on its nuclear program, as reported by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency). Here is what Trump said during an interview with NBC News:

If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei - from Tasnim .

Yesterday, Monday 31st March 2025, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei responded to Trump’s threat with the following tweet on X (formerly Twitter), as reported by IRNA and Tasnim News Agency (emphasis original):

An open threat of «bombing» by a Head of State against Iran is a shocking _affront_ to the very essence of International Peace and Security. It violates the United Nations Charter and betrays the Safeguards under the IAEA. Violence breeds violence, peace begets peace. The US can choose the course...; and concede to CONSEQUENCES…

Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from IRNA .

Yesterday was Eid al-Fitr, an Islamic holiday which marks the end of Ramadan. At the end of the prayers in the morning, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei gave a couple of sermons, summarized on Khamenei.ir. What follows is a selection of excerpts from his sermon where he addressed the ongoing Middle East crisis and the recent US threats against Iran (all emphasis mine):

Westerners repeatedly accuse the brave nations and courageous youth of the region of acting as proxies [referring to Yemeni Ansar Allah and Lebanese Hezbollah movements, often accused by Western governments to be supported by Iran], but it is entirely clear that the only proxy force in the region is the corrupt regime that, through warmongering, genocide, and aggression against other countries, is continuing and completing the plans of those powers that interfered in this region after World War II [here is referring to the Zionist regime in Israel, of course]. These very powers, who label nations’ defending of their rights and homeland as terrorism and crime, either turn a blind eye to the blatant acts of genocide and terrorism by the Zionists or actively support them. [Referring to assassinations of figures such as Abu Jihad, Fathi Shaqaqi, Ahmed Yassin, and Imad Mughniyeh by Israel] The United States and a number of Western countries defend these blatant acts of terrorism, while the rest of the world merely watches in silence. Of course, nations around the world, including in Europe and the United States, protest and rally against the Zionists and the US to the extent that they are aware of these crimes. This criminal, wicked, and malevolent Zionist group must be eliminated from Palestine and the region, and by the grace and power of God, this will happen. Efforts in this regard are a religious, moral, and human duty for all of humanity. [Regarding the Iranian stance on regional issues] Our positions remain unchanged, and the enmity of the United States and the Zionist regime is just as it has always been. [Regarding recent US threats] First, if any hostile act is committed from outside—though the likelihood is not high—it will undoubtedly be met with a strong counterstrike. Second, if the enemy, as in previous years, seeks to incite internal sedition, the nation will respond decisively to the instigators, just as it has in the past.

In a meeting with government officials and foreign ambassadors in the same morning, Khamenei issued additional statements worth reporting (from Khamenei.ir and IRNA - all emphasis mine):

Indeed, the world of Islam today needs points that connect the different parts of it together and turn it into one active and efficient unit; Eid al-Fitr is one such point. [Referring to unity of the Islamic world] Unity, however, does not mean the merging of governments or complete alignment in all political tendencies; rather, it means recognizing shared interests and defining them in a way that does not lead to discord, conflict, or disputes among one another. The Islamic Republic has extended its hand to all Islamic governments and considers itself brothers with them and on a general and fundamental front. Unfortunately, blackmailing weak governments and nations have become a common and overt practice of major powers. In response, we, the Islamic countries, must defend the rights of the Islamic world and not allow America or others to engage in such activities. Palestine is wounded. Lebanon is wounded. Some of the crimes that are taking place in this region are unprecedented. We can’t recall, in the history that we have observed or read about, anyone having killed nearly 20,000 children in less than two years in a military conflict.

On the same day, Issa Kameli, the director general for the Americas at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Swiss Embassy, which represents the Outlaw US Empire in Tehran, over Trump’s recent threats against the country to convey “Iran's firm resolve to respond decisively and immediately to any threat”, condemning the inflammatory remarks and “calling them violations of international law and the principles outlined in the United Nations [UN] Charter”, as per IRNA.

IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brig. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh - from Tasnim .

On the other hand, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), issued a much less diplomatic statement in response to Trump’s threats, warning that “thousands of American military forces across the region are potential targets” and that “people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones”, as reported by Tasnim, who quoted him as saying:

The Americans have at least ten bases around Iran in the region, which accommodate some 50,000 forces. This means they are sitting inside a glass room.

IRGC Deputy Commander Brigadier General Ali Fadavi - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth citing the following Al Mayadeen report (all emphasis added):

In an exclusive statement for Al Mayadeen, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed that the window for diplomacy remains open, emphasizing that there is always room for diplomatic efforts far from threats and pressure. However, he stressed the need for diplomacy to be conducted based on equality, asserting that Iran will not engage in direct negotiations with the United States under pressure or threats. He further explained that Iran has its own rationale and justifications for engaging in discussions and negotiations, stressing that Tehran will speak when it deems it necessary and that it will not engage in direct talks with Washington. […] IRGC Deputy Commander Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, on the other hand, asserted that Iran's response to any aggression will be proportionate and may even exceed what its adversaries attempt, highlighting that IRGC forces are eagerly awaiting a confrontation with the United States. Fadavi, in an exclusive statement for Al Mayadeen, remarked that the US has had presidents more reckless than Trump, citing former president Ronald Reagan as an example. He recalled how Iran responded to American aggression in the Gulf during Reagan’s presidency by targeting US warships and helicopters, emphasizing that Iran’s military capabilities today are far superior to those of the 1980s. He highlighted the high potential for inflicting damage on US forces at sea, pointing out that 40% of global oil exports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains under Iranian control. Reaffirming Iran’s dominance over the strategic waterway, Fadavi stressed that the Strait of Hormuz has always been and will continue to be under Iranian control. He warned that the US would not dare make a misstep, urging nations worldwide to learn from America’s recklessness and intervene to prevent further escalation, as its consequences extend beyond the US and impact other countries as well.

Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Saeed Iravani - from Tasnim .

Yesterday Saeed Iravani, Iran’s ambassador to the UN, even wrote the following letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Christina Markus Lassen, as reported by Tasnim (all emphasis mine):

Excellency, Upon the instructions from my government, and further to Iran’s previous letters, including the letter dated 17 March 2025 (S/2025/166), I write to you regarding yet another egregious violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations by the United States of America. In a recent interview on 30 March 2025 with NBC News, the President of the United States, once again, resorted to the language of force, openly threatening the Islamic Republic of Iran with military action, stating, "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before." Such reckless and belligerent statements constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the core principles of the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2(4), which explicitly prohibits the threat or use of force against any state’s territorial integrity or political independence. The President of the United States, since taking office in January 2025, has disregarded and violated all international norms and principles upon which the United Nations was founded. He consistently threatens independent nations with the use of force, a pattern that sets a dangerous precedent in international relations. It is deeply regrettable and concerning that the United States, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, blatantly ignores its obligations under the UN Charter and wields military power as its primary tool of coercion to advance its political and geopolitical objectives. In light of these grave violations and their potential consequences, the Islamic Republic of Iran urges the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibility under the UN Charter to maintain international peace and security. The Security Council must unequivocally condemn the US President’s threats as violations of international law and the UN Charter, and demand that the United States uphold its legal obligations under international law and the UN Charter. The Security Council and the International Community cannot remain silent in the face of such warmongering provocations. Failure to act risks catastrophic consequences not only for the region but for international peace and security. The Islamic Republic of Iran remains firmly committed to regional peace, stability, and security and has no interest in conflict or escalation. However, it strongly warns against any military adventurism and will respond swiftly and decisively to any act of aggression or attack by the United States or its proxy, the Israeli regime, against its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or national interests. The United States will be fully responsible for the grave consequences of any hostile action. I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei - from Al Mayadeen .

Also Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, had something to say in response to Trump’s threat. Here is what he said during a televised interview yesterday, as reported by IRNA and Al Mayadeen in this article and in its Short News (all emphasis mine):

If the US or Israel bomb Iran under the nuclear pretext, Iran will be compelled to move toward producing an atomic bomb. Even if the US attacks our facilities, it will not be able to hinder our nuclear progress for a year or two because we have taken precautionary measures. The Leader’s fatwa prohibits nuclear weapons, but if the U.S. makes a mistake, Iran, under public pressure, would be forced to move toward building nuclear weapons. The United States is capable of identifying common economic interests with Iran. If the Americans want to discuss economic interests, they can cooperate fairly with us, and this will benefit us both. There are external analyses indicating attempts to create unrest within Iran in conjunction with external pressure. Trump’s actions have become a global issue, and while we believe he may attempt an uncalculated move, our military forces remain on full alert. If the Americans were wise, they would not have gotten involved in Yemen. Anyone who got involved found themselves drowning in problems. The Yemeni people are brave warriors, and it is not in America’s interest to wage war against them.

Speaking of Yemen, the US aggression against the country continues. In the evening of Sunday 30th March 2025, US aircraft “targeted Al-Malikah area with eight raids and Sarf area with five raids” in the Sana'a Governorate, as per Yemen News Agency Saba, which in another article quoted Dr. Anis Al-Asbahi, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Environment, as saying that “the US enemy targeted the Jadr area in Bani Al-Harith District with four raids, resulting in the death of one person and the wounding of four others, according to the initial toll”.

Yesterday evening Saba and Al Mayadeen reported on airstrikes on Kamaran Island in the Red Sea, westernmost Yemen, as well as Sana'a and Hajjah governorates, resulting in 16 civilians killed and one child injured.

Yemeni Minister of Defense and Military Production Major General Mohammed Nasser Al-Atifi - from Saba .

Despite the ongoing aggression, Major General Mohammed Nasser Al-Atifi, Yemeni Minister of Defense and Military Production, issued a statement to Saba affirming that “Yemen's supportive stance toward the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip will remain steadfast, based on firm, unwavering, and unalterable principles and values of faith, humanity, and morality, no matter how many challenges Yemen faces” and “regardless of the dangers facing the steadfast Yemeni people, as a result of its Islamic and Arab stances toward the great injustice of the Palestinian people”, adding (emphasis mine):

We yearn for peace and defend security and stability in the region. The Yemeni people cannot stand silent or neutral in the face of the destructive chaos and the fires of Zionist ambitions that have spread throughout the Arab region.

Last night the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) “shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone while it was carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Ma'rib Governorate, using a suitable, locally made missile”, as reported by Saba and Al Mayadeen, highlighting that this is the 16th drone downed by the YAF “during the Battle of the Promised Victory and the Holy Jihad in support of Gaza”, since the Israeli aggression on Gaza began in late 2023.

However, the US Air Force (USAF) continued its aggression this morning, as per Saba (1, 2 and 3), with 5 airstrikes targeting the Jarban area in Sanhan District in Sana'a Governorate, 15 airstrikes targeting areas east and south of Sa'dah city and several other areas in the governorate, including the Takhiya area in Majz District and Sahar District, and 2 airstrikes in Jabal al-Nabi Shu'ayb in Bani Matar District in Sana'a Governorate.

Moving to Lebanon, in the early morning of today an Israeli airstrike targeted a multistory residential building in the southern suburb of Beirut without any prior warning, resulting in 3 civilians killed, including a woman, and 7 injured, as initially reported by Al Mayadeen. This is the second Israeli airstrike in Beirut since the so-called “ceasefire agreement” with Hezbollah and the Lebanese government, the first one being the one conducted in the afternoon of 28th March, which I reported on here.

Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) justified the attack claiming that the strike targeted a senior Hezbollah figure, although initially Al Mayadeen's sources said that “one of the victims of the strikes was a regular party member, not a leader”, though in the afternoon Hezbollah admitted “the martyrdom of Commander Hassan Ali Bdeir, known as Hajj Rabih” and his son Ali, as per Al Mayadeen, which issued an updated death toll of 4 killed and 6 wounded. In any case, targeting a residential neighbourhood just to kill one Hezbollah fighter is a blatant violation of international law, but, as we know very well, Little Satan and its big brother Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) do not give a sh*t about international law!

Of course, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the Israeli airstrike, issuing the following statement:

Israel's persistence in its aggression requires us to exert more effort to address Lebanon's friends in the world, and to rally them in support of our right to full sovereignty over our land, and to prevent any violation from the outside or inside infiltrators, who provide an additional pretext for aggression.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, which also quoted Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri as saying that the Israeli raid is…

…a clear aggression against Lebanon and the borders of its capital, Beirut, in its southern suburb […] an Israeli attempt, with fire, blood, and destruction, to assassinate the UN resolution and undermine its implementation mechanism contained in the agreement, to which Lebanon has fully committed. [The strike] is a direct targeting of the efforts of the Lebanese military, security, and judicial forces, which have made great strides in uncovering the circumstances of the recent suspicious incidents in the south, which bear Israeli fingerprints in their timing, objectives, and methods. We will not condemn what is condemnable by all standards. The dawn crime in the southern suburbs of Beirut and all the crimes committed by the Israeli aggression are an explicit and urgent call to the countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement to fulfill their obligations and compel the Israeli entity to stop its attacks on Lebanon and its violation of its sovereignty and to withdraw from its occupied territories. [Emphasis added]

…as well as Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who described the Israeli strike as a “flagrant violation of UN Resolution 1701, which affirms Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “a clear breach of the arrangements for the cessation of hostilities reached last November”.

Here is what Hezbollah MP Ibrahim al-Mousawi said in relation to the bombing, as quoted by Al Manar and Al Mayadeen in its Short News (emphasis mine):

Israeli FM says that the army targeted Hezbollah headquarters in Dahiyeh at dawn. However, the truth is that the enemy targeted residential apartments inhabited by civilians, and the world witnessed the falsity of the enemy’s claims live on air! What happened was a great aggression, and a shifting of the situation to a completely different phase. We hold international community and Washington responsible for this crime. We have heard the condemnation of the President and PM; but the issue must not remain at that, government must summon ambassadors of great powers. Enemy was the one who announced the end of the ceasefire agreement through its continued strikes and violations in South, Bekaa, and Southern Suburb. Situation can no longer be tolerated, society is seeing how people are being targeted in their sleep; no excuse for targeting of civilians. We stand by our commitment, our state has a full chance after these violations; we are not warmongers. When the Lebanese government says the enemy is violating the agreement, it must activate the highest level of diplomacy to find solutions. The situation is no longer tolerable.

…while Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar stated (all emphasis added):

The Israeli enemy through such attacks offends the reputation of the international community. Hezbollah exercises the utmost level of patience, but patience has limits. The Resistance is at full strength, prepared, and has more than compensated for all its losses. [This is] not mere rhetoric to boost morale. The only language that works against the enemy is the language of resistance and steadfastness.

One wonders when Hezbollah’s patience will finish, though! They can keep calling for the Lebanese government and the international community to intervene, but nothing will happen, as usual, apart from a few words of condemnation, as they all collude with the Zionist regime in Israel.

Grand Jaafarite Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabala - from Al Manar .

Grand Jaafarite Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabala issued a sterner warning, compared to Hezbollah MPs’ statements, during his Eid al-Fitr sermon this morning, as reported by Al Manar:

The weapons that reclaimed Lebanon are the most sacred weapons of all, and eliminating them will place us in the face of the most dangerous event affecting Lebanon, its political formula, and its very existence. We are the sect that liberated Lebanon and paid the most precious thing in the history of this country… and now find ourselves on the rubble. Beware of playing with fire. The mistake regarding the resistance’s weapons is bigger than Lebanon and the region, because we—and this is a historical moment—no longer have anything to lose. There are those who insist on leaving us in the rubble, all because we once liberated Lebanon, defeated ‘Israel’, and remain the guarantor of this oppressed country. But the dangerous thing is that there are those who want to avenge Israel’s defeat on the outskirts of Khiam. The moment is bitter, the reality of the country is catastrophic, and the problem lies in the intentions. The fuse of discord lies with those who insist on besieging us, punishing us, and cutting off our airspace. If they could bury us alive, they would. To those who understand the pain and pride of the oppressed, I say: We will not be Zionists, Lebanon will not normalize relations, and we will not allow anyone to beatify Lebanon, not America or anyone else. We are at a moment of history and destiny. The parliamentary elections are just around the corner. The international community has opened the electoral season, and the dark rooms are tireless in this regard. Therefore, the parliamentary elections are a political, cultural, and representative option. If we want to survive and influence, prevent our crushing and strangulation, defend ourselves and our patriotism, prevent our fragmentation and encirclement, and advance the cause of our resistance, our people, and our sovereignty, then it is our most imperative national, moral, and even religious duty to elect the Amal Movement and Hezbollah with full strength, cohesion, and discipline. Any negligence, laxity, or hostility will serve the interests of Israel, its Zionism, and its terrorism, and the results will be disastrous for this country and its people.

According to his words, it could be that Hezbollah is waiting for Parliamentary elections before escalating, however these will be in 2026! So, this may be a grave mistake, considering that Israel is entrenching in Lebanon.

Israeli Navy Commander Vice Adm. (res.) Eli Sharvit - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Palestine and Israel, the latter is continuing its genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, as covered in this article by Al Mayadeen, which reported in another one that yesterday morning the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, after conducting interviews with seven candidates, decided to appoint former Navy commander Vice Adm. (res.) Eli Sharvit as the new head of the Shin Bet, replacing Ronen Bar, who was dismissed just over a week ago, as I reported here. Al Mayadeen quoted Netanyahu’s office as stating that the Prime Minister is… (emphasis mine)

…convinced that Sharvit is the right person to lead the Shin Bet on a path that will continue the organization’s glorious tradition.

Well… guess what! Yesterday evening rumours had it that Eli Sharvit was unlikely to be appointed as head of the Shin Bet and that “Netanyahu may reverse his decision to appoint Sharvit due to pressure from his wife” (LOL! Who wears the trousers in his house?), as per Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli Walla! and Channel 12 news outlet media, according to which Sharvit’s potential appointment “sparked mixed reactions within the Israeli occupation's political and security establishments, particularly because he previously participated in protests against Netanyahu’s government”.

So, it should not come as a surprise that earlier today Netanyahu reversed his decision, with his office issuing the following statement:

The prime minister thanked Vice Admiral Sharvit for his willingness to be called to duty but informed him that, after further consideration, he intends to examine other candidates.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which highlighted that “Sharvit, who served in the military for 36 years, had backed a 2022 water agreement with Lebanon, which Netanyahu had opposed”. LOL! How could Netanyahu appoint someone who protested against his government and brought forward proposals he was against?! He even got told off publicly on X (formerly Twitter) by US Senator Lindsey Graham:

As if such embarrassment was not enough, earlier today several of his top aides were arrested, as reported by Al Mayadeen, according to which “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was suddenly called away from his ongoing corruption trial to testify in a separate case on Monday afternoon, following the arrest of two of his aides, Jonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein”, the latter being a former military spokesperson for Netanyahu, suspected of managing public relations for Qatar while serving in the Prime Minister’s Office and “who was also arrested last year on charges of leaking stolen classified intelligence to foreign news outlets before being later released”. Poor Bibi… things are not really going well for him. Oh, well… I hope he gets what he deserves soon enough!