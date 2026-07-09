Let’s continue our update on the Middle East crisis where we left in my previous article, i.e. from what seemed to be the end of the US airstrikes on Iran carried out overnight between yesterday (Wednesday 8th July 2026) and today (Thursday 9th July 2026). In reality two additional strikes took place in Golestan Province, in the north of Iran, targeting the Aq Tekeh Khan Bridge in Aq Qala County, according to Tasnim, Mehr and Middle East Spectator - MES (1 and 2):

Damage on a railway bridge in Golestan Province of Iran (see map in the bottom left image) - from MES and Fotros Resistance.

However, considering the nature and the location of the alleged strike, the damage of the bridge may have been caused by internal saboteurs, Israeli jets from the Caspian Sea or by a ground-based missile system, e.g. HIMARS, in Turkmenistan, as suggested by MES and Fotros Resistance, which also mentioned that the damaged railway section is part of the China-Kazakhstan-Iran route that also connects Iran with Russia via the east corridor, used to transport goods whose volume has tripled since the start of the US naval blockade on Iran (see also Al Mayadeen). The damage caused disruption to the rail traffic between Tehran and Mashhad, where the funeral and burial ceremonies of the martyred Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei have taken place today (sources: Tasnim and Mehr).

In any case, soon after this last aggression, Iran started its response targeting Bahrain, Kuwait, and possibly, for the first time in months, Qatar, though the sirens in the last country were probably activated due to ballistic missiles flying over towards Bahrain, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5), RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen (1 and 2). Here are a couple of videos of a direct impact at the US 5th Fleet Headquarter in Bahrain - from MES (1 and 2):

The Iranian response to the US aggression last night last ~2 hours, at the end of which the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guards Corps) issued the following statement detailing the results of its retaliatory missile and drone attacks on four US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr, MES and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

In the first phase of the punitive response against the Americans who violated the covenants, the fighters of the Naval and Aerospace Forces of the Revolutionary Guard, in a joint operation using missiles and drones, hours after the enemy attacks and in various regions of the country, destroyed infrastructure and important facilities at two colonial, occupying American bases in "Arifjan" and "Ali Al-Salem" in Kuwait, and "Jafir" and "Sheikh Isa" in Bahrain. The Revolutionary Guard warns the American army, which kills children, that in the event of any repeat transgression, our powerful responses will expand to include other American bases in the region.

Video of the launch of solid-fuel Iranian ballistic missiles by the IRGC at US bases in the region:

Later this morning, the Iranian Army released a similar statement detailing the results of its own operations (sources: Al Mayadeen, Fars, Tasnim and RNN Mirror - emphasis added):

Following the aggression launched by the terrorist American forces on areas in the country and units of the Army, and in response to that crime, hours ago, we targeted "Patriot" systems in Kuwait, satellite receiver stations (early warning sites) in Qatar, and fuel depots belonging to the terrorist American army in Bahrain with a massive number of various types of attack drones belonging to the Army. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Armed Forces (may Allah protect him), will continue, with all strength and without any conditions, to prevent the realization of the goals and ambitions of the unwise American president, and will defend the ideals of the Islamic Revolution until final victory is achieved.

…while this afternoon the IRGC Navy issued the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen, Fars, Mehr, Fotros Resistance and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Greetings to the insightful and courageous nation that, through its stunning presence and millions-strong funeral procession for the martyr commander in Iran and Iraq, has shown that this is the time when the tyranny of powers ends, and that this century is the era of the dominance of the will of nations. Greetings to the brave fighters of Islam who proved, through their strong reaction to the violations of the American army that kills children, that the fate of the battle is not determined by the possession of weapons, but by the power of faith. The fighters who, over the past two weeks, have strengthened their control over the Strait of Hormuz and secured it, and by gradually reopening it, have increased traffic capacity to approximately 50% of pre-war vessel traffic. They are in the process of increasing the capacity of vessel traffic that receives authorization from the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to cross the paths defined by the Islamic Republic, while strictly adhering to security rules. We declare once again that foreigners have no share in this land and in the Strait of Hormuz. The adventures of the American terrorist army and its interference in defining passage routes, in addition to being met with a strong response from us, also hinders the process of gradual reopening and puts the interests of countries that benefit from the Strait of Hormuz at great risk.

However, according to this Al Mayadeen report, today the maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has come to a near standstill, with most traffic concentrated along the Iran-approved route near the northern side of the waterway, while the US-backed shipping lane near Oman remained largely inactive.

The Iranian Health Ministry Spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour announced the death toll resulting from the US attacks overnight (source: Fars):

The US carried out strikes on five provinces on 8-9 July while the ceasefire was still in effect. Fourteen people have so far been reported killed and 78 injured in the attacks.

…while Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the US aggression and US President Donald J. Trump’s recent remarks with a statement saying (sources: IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

The malicious and psychopathic ruling administration of the United States, in order to compensate for its inability to comprehend the greatness and glory of Iranian patriotism and loyalty to the ideals of the [Islamic] Revolution, has resorted to insults, lies, and military aggression, including by targeting the railway route to Mashhad. The Islamic Republic of Iran will never allow the breach of promises, bullying, and baseness of the US government to affect Iran’s national rights and interests.

…and it summoned the British ambassador to Tehran to protest recent repeated “baseless” accusations by British officials against Iran, blamed for a stabbing attack against an Iran International staffer, Pouria Zera'ati, in UK in 2024. Alireza Yousefi, Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General for Western Europe, took the chance to urge the British government “to revise its policy toward Iran, end its hosting and support for ‘terrorist and violence-promoting individuals and networks’, and cease its backing of Israel”, as per IRNA (see also Fars, Mehr and Al Mayadeen).

On the other hand, an Iranian security source mocked the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, saying (source: Al Mayadeen):

If US President Donald Trump wants higher oil prices, we welcome that.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (left), Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei (C) and Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani (L) - from Al Mayadeen and IRNA.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned the Outlaw US Empire against further attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran with the following tweet (see also Al Mayadeen):

America still hasn’t learned that bullying and breaking promises are no longer cost-free. Let me put it plainly: if you strike, you’ll get hit. Don’t flail around pointlessly, or you’ll sink even deeper: the Strait of Hormuz will only open with “Iranian arrangements,” not American threats.

In a separate message Ghalibaf called Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei’s funeral in Iraq “a call for retribution”, highlighting the massive participation, as reported by IRNA.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei lashed out on X against NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte for his recent remarks boasting European involvement in the war against Iran (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

…whereas Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), also sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the UN Security Council (UNSC) protesting the latest US aggression on Iran, stating that Washington bears “full and unequivocal responsibility for all consequences”, as per IRNA and Mehr (click on the links to read the full text of the letter - a summary can be found on Fars). A similar letter was read by Yahya Aref, member of Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN last Monday, 6th July 2026, at a meeting of the UNGA (UN General Assembly) under the agenda item “The Responsibility to Protect and the Prevention of Genocide, War Crimes, Ethnic Cleansing and Crimes against Humanity”, as reported by Tasnim and Mehr (click on the links for the full text of the speech), while yesterday Iran’s representative Reza Moltajaee Farid addressed the third session of the Open-Ended Working Group on the Prevention of an Arms Race in Outer Space (PAROS) in Geneva (Switzerland) with a speech calling for a binding treat to prevent weaponization of outer space (full text on Tasnim).

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian (top left), Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (top right), Commander of Khatam Al-Anbiya Central HQ Maj. Gen. Abdollahi (bottom left), Commander of the IRGC Ground Force Brig. Gen. Mohammad Karami (bottom right) - from IRNA and Mehr.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed gratitude to foreign leaders for attending the memorial service for martyr Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA (1 and 2), Tasnim and Mehr (1 and 2), while the Commander of Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Abdollahi, was quoted by Al Mayadeen, IRNA and Mehr as stating:

The magnificent funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic revolution will go down in the memory of humanity as the symbol and manifestation of glory, faith, jihad, and resistance. This sacred mourning and holy wrath will persist on the path of retribution against the killers of the martyred Leader and commander of Muslims and the free people of the world, and the oppressed martyrs of the second and third imposed wars, and will bring them to account for their actions. The world’s arrogant powers and the leaders of global unbelief and arrogance, especially criminal America and the malicious Zionist regime, must not mistake the tears in the eyes of this nation and the roar rising from this sorrow for weakness. The valiant and courageous sons of the nation in the Armed Forces will, with reliance on Almighty God and in solidarity with Muslim and freedom-seeking peoples, deprive the enemy of sleep through a revolutionary act, and sooner or later will exact retribution from those responsible for these terrorist crimes.

Brigadier General Mohammad Karami, Commander of the IRGC Ground Force, stated that his forces foiled enemies’ conspiracies in the northwest and southeast of the country, as reported by IRNA, with MES (1 and 2) reporting on the deployment of thousands of Iranian special forces to the border with Iraqi Kurdistan and quoting an Iranian field commander as saying:

If the Kurdish groups, with backing of the U.S. and Israel, try to infringe on Iranian sovereignty, we will not only push them back—we will establish a security zone of several kilometers.

However, this afternoon US strikes hit Iran again and, in particular, Bandar Abbas and Bushehr, according to MES and Fotros Resistance. Iran responded immediately with retaliatory attacks on US bases in Jordan and Kuwait, as per Fotros Resistance (1, 2 and 3) and MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10), which also reported on Iranian bombing of Kurds and US bases in Iraqi Kurdistan, with sirens going off also at the US “Victoria Base” near Baghdad Airport, while Iranian jets were seen patrolling the funeral ceremony in Mashhad (source: MES):

On the other hand, Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) targeted a fishing pier and fishing boats in Asaluyeh under the pretext of hitting IRGC fast attack boats, as per Fotros Resistance:

From Fotros Resistance.

The IRGC later confirmed that it launched 10 ballistic missiles targeting a command and control center in West Asia and the Muwaffaq al Salti US Air Base, also known as Al-Azraq airbase, in Jordan, warning that, in case of new attacks, the IRGC will target other American bases in the region, as per Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Mehr, Fotros Resistance and MES.

Following the latest daylight US attacks, Araghchi made a round of phone calls with his Turkish and Omani counterparts, Hakan Fidan and Badr Albusaidi, as well as Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir, to discuss the latest developments and waring the Outlaw US Empire against new adventurism, as reported by Al Mayadeen and IRNA (1 and 2). By the way, Fotros Resistance quoted the Omani Foreign Ministry as saying (emphasis added):

The Sultanate of Oman reiterates that the right of transit passage through straits used for international navigation is guaranteed under international law. Oman remains fully committed to these legal principles and does not support the imposition of transit fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

…backtracking on previous commitments with Iran. Clearly, Oman must be under lots of pressure by the Outlaw US Empire! Al Mayadeen, citing CNN, also reported that Pakistan and Qatar are now trying to mediate between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire, but, given this situation, in my opinion, the Iranians should really tear apart the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM with the Americans and pound their bases until they leave the region once and for all! I hope they really do that, now that Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s funeral ceremonies have finished, otherwise it will be Great Satan escalating, as it is already doing.

News and updates from Israel, Turkey and Syria

Moving briefly to Israel, it is worth reporting that Israeli media are raising “concerns over the deployment of a Turkish-made radar system at Damascus International Airport, claiming that the technology could have military applications and affect the regional balance of power”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted Israeli newspaper Maariv as saying that “the HTRS-100 radar system, manufactured by Turkish defense company ASELSAN, could provide Syria with expanded aerial monitoring capabilities beyond its stated civilian purpose”, thanks to it capability of generating a 3D aerial picture within a range of 150-185 km, extending beyond Damascus and covering parts of Lebanon and occupied Palestine. I would not be surprised if Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) decides to bomb it sooner or later, even though Damascus and Ankara have presented the system as a civilian aviation project.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that Ankara and Baghdad had reached “the final stages of negotiations on a new agreement covering the Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted Bayraktar as saying that a deal between the two countries for the next year will be signed soon, while Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi stated that his government is working to establish an Iraqi-Turkish Fund.

Moving briefly to Syria, it is worth mentioning that Syrian interim Interior Minister Anas Khattab announced the arrest of the terrorist cell responsible for the bombing that targeted Damascus a few days ago, during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit (see my article on this topic), as reported by Al Mayadeen.

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I will conclude this article with the photos and videos from the last day of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s funeral ceremony that was held today in Mashhad, where ~4.5 million mourners gathered to bid a final farewell to their martyred Supreme Leader:

From MES.

Our word is only one: REVENGE!

From Fotros Resistance.

More reporting, photos and videos on Al Mayadeen, IRNA (1 and 2), Tasnim (1, 2 and 3) and Mehr. From Fotros Resistance (all emphasis original):

Imam Khamenei’s funeral is the BIGGEST recorded funeral in history According to official estimates, 41 to 43 million people attended the funeral ceremony in total over 6 days in 5 cities: Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad. The ceremonies in Tehran lasted 3 days, while in Qom, Najaf-Karbala, and Mashhad, they lasted 1 day each. 41 to 43 million number is based on a combination of field data and official sources: It includes the number of people using public transportation to reach the ceremony, the number of active mobile phones in the Mosalla and along the procession route, the average time each person spent at the ceremony (approximately 2,5 hours), the estimated population density along the Tehran march route, the distance from the Jamkaran Mosque to the Lady Masoumeh Shrine in Qom, and the distance from the airport to the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad. All of these factors were considered as supporting data in the calculations. In addition, official figures from Iraqi authorities, provided by the Prime Minister's Office, confirm the presence of approximately 10 million people at the ceremonies in Najaf and Karbala.

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