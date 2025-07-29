Yesterday, Monday 28th July 2025, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence issued a statement providing details of its counter-intelligence operation against Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel), Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) and their regional allies and proxies during the so-called 12-day war. Here are some quotes of the statements, as reported by Al Mayadeen in its Short News and in this article (all emphasis mine):

[We] waged a fierce battle against the Israeli entity and the Western intelligence-security alliance of NATO before, during, and after the recent 12-day war. The events of the 12-day war were part of a coordinated military operation in which the enemy employed a combination of military, security, intelligence, psychological warfare, assassination, and sabotage tactics to incite internal chaos, overthrow the Islamic Republic, and destabilize Iran. During the war, we were able to carry out offensive espionage operations in the occupied territories, while recruiting elements from the enemy's security services. We infiltrated Israel's “nuclear intelligence trove” before the war and provided our forces with precise locations of dozens of targets. We have activated secret diplomacy to exchange information with other intelligence agencies and send warnings across the region's countries. During the war, 20 spies and Mossad agents were arrested in several Iranian provinces. We targeted operational sites used by the enemy during the last war and thwarted its operations. Sabotage attempts at the Atomic Energy Organization and military sites were exposed and consequently thwarted. During the war, 23 assassination attempts were thwarted, in addition to 13 attempts prior to the war.

Other achievements of the Iranian Intelligence Ministry, not listed above, but reported also by IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) and Tasnim include:

neutralized 3 ISIS commanders and 50 takfiri militants inside Iran,

blocked 300 foreign terrorists at the southeastern border,

prevented 150 militants in Syria from entering Iran,

arrested 65 individuals funded via cryptocurrency for sabotage,

dismantled cells of Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) and separatist groups in Sistan-Baluchestan and Kurdish regions,

exposed a US-Israeli plan to install exiled Reza Pahlavi as a puppet leader, arresting 122 operatives linked to this scheme,

disrupted Mossad-backed riots in Evin Prison,

neutralized cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and arrested administrators of Israeli-linked propaganda channels,

seized large weapon caches (including US-made M4 and M16 rifles) smuggled across Iranian borders.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting that last Sunday, 27th July 2025, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed that Little Satan attempted to assassinate him in Iran, with a bomb planted in a house across the one where he lives (luckily neutralized by Iranian security forces), during the 12-day war and possibly during his stay in Turkey, while he was attending the 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on 21st and 22nd June 2025, when Israeli surveillance drones hovered persistently over his delegation, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

One wonders what is the purpose of killing the top diplomat. I understand killing the military cadre or the leaders of a country, but the Foreign Minister or a diplomatic delegation? What’s the purpose?! It just tells everything you need to know about the Zionists: the word “diplomacy” is not in their vocabulary; they just pursue their own interests and objectives with no respect for anyone or anything.

In any case, yesterday Araghchi issued a new warning on X to the Anglo-Zionists, probably in response to recent remarks made by US President Donald J. Trump claiming that he will order new US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities if Iran tries to restart enrichment activities (source: Reuters):

Trump and Netanyahu have been warned!

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from Tasnim .

Recalling my article on Iran-Russia-China trilateral talks, Russia-Iran cooperation and the bigger picture, where I discussed NATO’s plans for the Caucasus and, in particular, for Armenia, Azerbaijan and the Zangezur Corridor, it is worth mentioning a couple of interesting news items.

The first is a comment that Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, who described the Zangezur Corridor as “a geopolitical scheme led by the US and the Israeli regime to undermine Iran’s national security and strategic ties”, as per Tasnim News Agency, which quoted his full statement given during a ceremony in Tehran to commemorate Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili, poet, mystic, teacher and Sufi master:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful, Greetings and salutations to the brave and cultured people of Azerbaijan, especially the proud province of Ardabil. I offer special thanks to Ayatollah Seyed Hassan Ameli, the Leader’s representative and the esteemed Friday Prayer Leader of Ardabil, whose dedication and efforts enabled the holding of this grand ceremony honoring the lofty status of Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili. I also express gratitude to all those who have played a significant role in honoring this prominent scholarly, and national figure. Dear guests, respected scholars and intellectuals,

Throughout history—and especially in the contemporary era against the recent aggressions of the Zionist regime and the United States—the great nation of Iran has displayed an exceptional unity, vigilance, and solidarity. This unity, rooted in Iran’s rich Iranian-Islamic culture, has always been a source of inspiration for freedom-seeking nations worldwide. Iranian culture holds two distinctive features: first, internal cohesion among diverse ethnic groups; and second, a historical continuity that, like the weave of a Persian carpet, has fortified our ancient civilization. Iranian identity has always been based on monotheism. From ancient times until today, Iranians have followed monotheistic faiths. As historians like Shahrestani and Masoudi have written, even ancient Iranian kings considered themselves descendants of Prophet Abraham (AS). With the advent of Islam, the Iranian people—who had previously followed Zoroastrianism, a monotheistic religion—embraced this divine faith wholeheartedly. Interestingly, according to most historians, Zoroaster himself originated from the Azerbaijan region. Iranians have historically led the fight against oppression—from Abu Muslim Khorasani’s uprising against the Umayyads, to Khajeh Nasir al-Din Tusi’s efforts during the Mongol era, and the Shiite movements before the Safavid period. However, the turning point of this historical path was the establishment of the Safavid state, which, under Shah Ismail Safavi and inspired by the teachings of Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili, united Iran after centuries of division. Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili, a mystic and devout jurist descending from Imam Musa al-Kazim (AS), not only founded a genuine spiritual and intellectual movement, but also united Iran by linking mysticism, Shiism, and Iranian identity. He laid the foundations of institutions and structures whose signs are still alive in our culture today. Today, just as in the past, Azerbaijan remains a source of faith, a stronghold of Shiism, and a pioneer in Iranian-Islamic identity. This region has always been at the forefront of defending territorial integrity, independence, and the values of the Islamic Revolution—and this historic role must be preserved. Iran’s enemies, especially global Zionism and the US, have been disturbed by this historical unity and strategic cultural depth. They have consistently attempted to undermine the foundations of this identity to harm our national security. In this context, plans such as the “Zangezur Corridor” are pursued as covers for broader geopolitical projects. The main goal is to weaken the Resistance Axis, sever Iran’s link with the Caucasus, and impose a land blockade on Iran and Russia in the region’s south. This project is not only part of America’s strategy to shift pressure from Ukraine to the Caucasus, but is also supported by NATO and certain pan-Turkist movements. Yet, Iran has clearly and decisively opposed these actions from the outset, even deploying forces to the borders and conducting deterrent exercises to show that national security is our red line. The policy of “active prevention” rather than “passive reaction” is the intelligent strategy adopted by the Islamic Republic. The heroic people of Azerbaijan—those who stood against Ottoman and Tsarist Russian invaders, under commanders like Abbas Mirza and the support of grand Shiite scholars such as the late Seyed Mohammad Mojtahed, and who, during the episode of Democratic Party of Azerbaijan cult, under the leadership of scholars and senior clerics, foiled the colonial conspiracy and did not allow Iran’s territory to be divided—remain firm. Today, too, the enemy seeks to penetrate Iran’s geopolitical depth under the cover of seemingly economic, but in truth, separatist, projects. However, the Iranian nation, inspired by the teachings of its great figures—especially Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili—stands and will continue to stand against these conspiracies. Just as that divine mystic confronted division in his time, today the Iranian nation will foil the enemy’s sinister plans through unity, vigilance, and faith. May the memory of Sheikh Safi al-Din endure. May his path be widely followed.

Hikmat Hajiyev, foreign policy advisor to Azeri president Ilham Aliyev - from IRNA .

The second relevant news item is the official condemnation of Israeli aggression against Iran by Hikmat Hajiyev, foreign policy advisor to Azeri president Ilham Aliyev, during a phone conversation with the deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council for foreign policy affairs last Sunday… after more than one month since the end of the 12-day war! One wonders why it took so long for Azerbaijan to express condemnation for the Israeli attack on Iran and condolences over the deaths the Islamic Republic suffered! IRNA suggests that it was probably the remarks made by Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Dick (his surname says everything - LOL!), who, in a recent press conference in the Azeri capital Baku, said that “Iran was weakened after the Israeli war” and that “the world, including the Middle East and South Caucasus, has become safer”, triggering the reaction of the Iranian embassy in Baku (see this IRNA article), which I suspect urged Azeri officials to make up for the lack of sympathy towards another neighbouring Islamic country… until now. Earlier today Iranian ambassador to Baku, Mujtaba Demirchilu, met with Azeri Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov and Aykhan Hajizada, the spokesperson of the Azeri Foreign Ministry, to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments, as reported in this other article by IRNA.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from IRNA .

Before leaving Iran, it is worth reporting on the speech that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei gave earlier today at the commemoration ceremony for the martyrs of the 12-day war. Here are some excerpts from Khamenei.ir (see also this summary by Al Mayadeen - emphasis mine):

The Iranian nation, by God’s grace, will neither abandon strengthening its religious faith, nor expanding its diverse fields of knowledge, and much to the enemy’s dismay, will succeed in elevating Iran to the peak of progress and the pinnacle of honor. What happened for the Islamic Republic during these 12 days – in addition to the great honors achieved by the Iranian nation, which even people throughout the world are acknowledging today – was that the people of Iran showed their power, their determination and resolve, their steadfastness, and their ability to the world. They now saw the power of the Islamic Republic from up close. These events weren’t something that hadn’t been experienced by the Islamic Republic before. For more than 45 years, in addition to the 8-year Imposed War, there have been seditions, inciting weak-willed individuals against the nation, and various other plots; military, political, security-related plots, as well as coups and other similar actions. The Islamic Republic has overcome all of these. The people’s religiosity and the knowledge of our youth have been able to force the enemy to retreat in many different fields, and this will continue to be the same in the future. All their talk about nuclear issues, [uranium] enrichment, human rights, and such things are nothing but excuses. What upsets them is the fact that the Islamic Republic is able to produce new ideas in the various fields of science and knowledge – be it in the humanities, technical sciences, or religious sciences. We will take great strides in strengthening our religious faith and in expanding and deepening our diverse and wide-ranging fields of knowledge. And much to the enemy’s dismay, we will, by God's grace, succeed in elevating Iran to the peak of progress and the pinnacle of honor.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Meanwhile, Israel continues its 10-hour “tactical suspensions” of military actions within Gaza, allegedly to allow humanitarian aid in, but most likely to allow the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) to regroup, as I wrote in my previous article.

In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen correspondent in Gaza at the end of last Sunday, not a single aid truck entered through the Karam Abu Salem crossing under Israeli control, due to “a strict inspection process carried out by the Israeli occupation army under a slow and complex bureaucratic procedure aimed at delaying delivery”, although the Government Media Office stated that only 73 trucks entered the Gaza strip by the end of the day, probably through other crossings, while few airdrops were carried out, but falling in active combat zones. Airdrops called “futile”, “cynical”, “ineffective and dangerous” by Jean Guy Vataux, the emergency coordinator of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Gaza, as he tweeted in a post on X, quoted by Al Mayadeen.

On the other hand, the IDF is feeling the impact of war on its troops, as more than 18,500 soldiers have been injured since 7th October 2023, thousands of which suffering also from PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), as per Al Mayadeen, citing a report by Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth and data from the Israeli Ministry of Security, according to which several soldiers have not only left military service but also exited the labor market, thus affecting Israeli economy and society.

It is also worth mentioning a letter signed by hundreds of Jewish rabbis from various communities urging Israel to “immediately halt the use of starvation as a weapon in the Gaza Strip”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on a peaceful protest in Haifa demonstrating against the man-made famine and large-scale destruction in Gaza and demanding an immediate end to the war.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Unfortunately, the Israeli government does not listen to protesters, who are arrested routinely. In fact, yesterday Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich pushed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the West Bank (or “Judea and Samaria”, as he and other Zionists call it), following the non-binding resolution passed last week by the Knesset declaring the West Bank “an inseparable part of the Land of Israel” (see my previous article for additional information). Speaking to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee’s Subcommittee for Judea and Samaria, Smotrich said (emphasis added):

We’re advancing in two stages. First, de facto sovereignty, through administrative and cognitive processes to normalize settlement. Second, internal institutional changes, so that when the formal act is carried out, the system will be ready. We’ve done the groundwork—legally and administratively. We’re ready to press the button. We have full support from the US administration—I say this from knowledge. The sky will not fall.

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen, which also reported that Netanyahu is already “preparing to propose a ‘phased annexation’ of parts of the Gaza Strip to the Security and Political Cabinet, in a bid to placate far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and safeguard his fragile governing coalition”, citing the Israeli newspaper Haaretz: should Hamas refuse to accept a ceasefire deal within a brief time window, Israel would start annexing Gaza bit by bit - a plan that has already received the green light from Trump’s administration (see also this other Al Mayadeen article).

YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Yemen, Yahya Saree, the spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), announced the fourth phase of the Israeli naval blockade, warning “all naval shipping companies to immediately cease dealings with Israeli ports”, otherwise their ships will be targeted by Yemeni missiles and drones, regardless of their destinations. He also asked them to pressure Israel to end its aggression on Palestinians in Gaza and lift the siege, as per Al Mayaden.

In another article the Lebanese news media outlet reported on the fate of the crew aboard the commercial vessel ETERNITY C targeted and sunk by the YAF three weeks ago, as it had violated the naval blockade in the Red Sea, while en route to the occupied port of Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) - see my article on this topic. Crew members were saved after a 2-day search & rescue mission, including two wounded sailors, and yesterday evening the Yemeni military media released a video showing that they are in good conditions and treated well:

Remember: do NOT trust a single word coming out from Western mainstream media, depicting the Houthis (a.k.a. Ansar Allah) as “terrorists” - they are heroes and freedom fighters. The real terrorists are the (Anglo-)Zionists starving and bombing children and women in Palestine, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon and Iran!

I will conclude this article with the following cartoon from Saba:

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoyed this article, please consider leaving a tip for my efforts here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415 (or click on the “Tip jar” button below). Alternatively, please consider a pledge - I am planning to activate paid subscriptions by the end of this week.

Tip jar

Share

Share GeoPolitiQ

Leave a comment