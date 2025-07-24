Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi - from Al Mayadeen .

Yesterday (Tuesday 22nd July 2025) Iran hosted a trilateral meeting with senior officials from Russia and China in its capital, Tehran, “to discuss the latest developments related to the Iranian nuclear file and efforts to lift Western-imposed sanctions”, as reported by Al Mayadeen. This is significant because it comes just a few days before the meeting between assistant foreign ministers of Iran and E3 (France, Germany and UK) next Friday, 25th July 2025 in Istanbul (Turkey) and after bilateral talks and just one month after the end of the so-called “12-day war” between Iran on one side and Israel and the Outlaw US Empire on the other side, as well as following quite a few significant events in the Caucasus region (but we will get to these later). Not many details have come out from this trilateral meeting, but the Iranian Foreign Ministry described it as part of…

ongoing diplomatic efforts to confront unilateralism and hegemonic practices.

According to Al Mayadeen, the “three countries agreed to intensify consultations in the coming weeks and months, with a shared understanding of the need to strengthen strategic convergence and resist foreign interference”. It is quite clear whom they are referring to: the Outlaw US Empire, whose hegemony is declining in favour of a multipolar world, represented by the BRICS+ countries, against which the Western governments are ferociously battling, while the mainstream media (MSM) ignore them.

In any case, it is clear that the intensifying talks among the big players in BRICS+ countries (Russia, China and Iran) at different levels are intended to send a powerful signal to the Outlaw US Empire and its European/NATO vassal states + the Zionist entity in the Middle East called “Israel”.

Al Mayadeen and Tasnim News Agency also highlighted the ongoing cooperation between Russia and Iran in the aerospace sector (which began 20 years ago), reporting on the launch of an Iranian satellite aboard a multi-payload Russian Soyuz rocket tomorrow, Friday 25th July 2025, from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russian Far East. The space mission includes 20 satellites in total, two of which are scientific payloads Ionosphere-M No. 3 and No. 4, while for the other smaller ones Russian officials have not disclosed any detail, such as countries of origin or specific missions.

In my previous original article I briefly mentioned the Iran-Russia joint naval drills, codenamed CASAREX 2025, in the Caspian Sea. This joint naval search and rescue exercise, held under the slogan “Together for a Safe and Secure Caspian Sea”, came to an end yesterday, as per Iranian Tasnim News Agency, citing Rear Admiral Mohsen Razaghi, spokesperson for the drill, whose final “parade featured naval and aerial units from Iran’s Army Navy, including missile-launching ships Separ, Peykan, Joshan, and the Derfash, as well as IRGC’s Shahid Basir vessel”, “the Heydar patrol boat from Iran’s police maritime force, the Pak Boom vessel from the Ports and Maritime Organization, tugboats Haraz and Anzali, two AB-212 helicopters, and Russia’s SB738 search and rescue ship”.

US destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62) as seen from an Iranian helicopter on 23/07/2025 - from Al Mayadeen .

Interestingly, yesterday a US Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62), tried to enter waters monitored by Iran in the Sea of Oman, maybe to monitor the Iran-Russia joint naval drills; however, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Tasnim, the Iranian Navy’s Third Naval Region (Nabovat) launched a rapid reaction from its air unit and managed to back it off after a minor confrontation. As you can also see in a video within the Tasnim article, an Iranian Navy helicopter flew over the US warship and issued a warning, demanding that it change course and retreat; instead, the US destroyer threatened to target the helicopter, which nevertheless proceeded with its mission, reiterating the warning, followed by another US threat, after which “Iran’s air defense command intervened, declaring that the helicopter was fully supported by defense systems and ordering the US ship to move south”.

This show how bold and defiant the Outlaw US Empire is… but only up to a certain point, until it realized that it risked to have a US destroyer sunk off the coast of Iran.

Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Dmitry Polyanskiy - from Al Mayadeen .

It is also worth reporting the strong condemnation that Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Dmitry Polyanskiy, issued against the recent US and Israeli military strikes on Iran during the so-called “12-day war”:

We strongly and unequivocally condemn the attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran. By committing this act of aggression, Washington and West Jerusalem have put the region on the brink of a great war that could have the gravest radiological consequences—not only for the inhabitants of Iran, but for the entire Middle East.

…as quoted in this article by Al Mayadeen, which, in another one, reported the following statement of Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi regarding any potential future talks between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire:

If there is going to be any new round of negotiations, that would be indirect negotiations.

Gharibabadi also said that Iran “agreed to host a technical team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the coming weeks”, but only to discuss cooperation and not for inspection of Iranian nuclear sites, as reported by Al Mayadeen and IRNA.

Let’s try now to put all the pieces of the puzzle together and get the bigger picture.

You have probably heard/read the news, either from Western MSM or from alternative media, such as Larry C. Johnson’s and Andrei Martyanov’s blogs, Strategic Culture Foundation website (1 and 2) or Simplicius The Thinker’s and Julian Macfarlane’s substacks (see links below), about corruption scandals and what looks like a new EuroMaidan in Ukraine, this time to oust Zelensky, who may have fallen in disgrace with his puppeteers in the Outlaw US Empire, UK and EU.

In a comment to Simplicius’s article, I wrote that…

the neo-con masters who control puppet Trump [may] have decided that it is high time to close the Ukraine chapter. Considering what is going in the Caucasus, I suspect they want to try and open a new united front against Russia, Iran and China over there, trying to kill 3 birds with one stone... bad choice, in my opinion!

On a second thought, they are probably not going to close to the Ukraine chapter - it was early morning when I wrote that comment and I had not had my coffee yet (please buy me one to keep me awake)! After all, if you think about it, NATO, UK and the EU are still pushing for a war against Russia in Ukraine or on the Western front: UK and the EU are even dismantling their social welfare and healthcare systems in order to “invest” taxpayer’s money in useless weapons and ammunition that cannot cope with the Russian and Chinese equivalent (well… superior actually!). What is happening - I believe - is that the US President Donald J. Trump’s neo-con handlers (he cannot even tie his shoelaces, as her niece said here, so do not even think that he is in charge of anything!) want to leave the Ukrainian hot potatoes to the European warmongers, so that they can focus on Iran and China and possibly open a new front against Russia in the Caucasus. If you think that opening a multi-front war is crazy, you are right, but… hey, we are talking about crazy people here… and it’s not me! Just around one year ago Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir, said that the Outlaw US Empire would soon fight a 3-front war against China, Iran and Russia, as reported by The New York Times. Well… I think we are heading in that direction!

In case you have not paid attention to the situation in the Caucasus, there has been quite a stir in that region recently.

First of all, as you probably know, the Outlaw US Empire and its EU/NATO vassal states were trying hard to stage an EuroMaidan-style coup in Georgia last year, but (luckily for Georgians!) it failed. If you need a refresher about this story, here are a few articles from my substack from last year, when they first tried to ignite a revolution against the so-called “Foreign Agents” bill and then they tried hard to keep Salome Zourabichvili as president:

Despite all the efforts, in the end former Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili (originally with French passport, which she gave up in order to get in power in Georgia!) was not re-elected, as I reported here.

The situation has never been easy in Armenia and Azerbaijan either, especially because of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, contested between the two countries for decades until 2023, when Azerbaijan took control of it (without much opposition from Armenia!) - over the last year or so I have posted a couple of articles regarding the situation between the two countries, which you may want to (re-)read:

Things may get hotter again quite soon there, but this time not between the two countries, but between Russia and Iran on one side and the two countries, supported by Turkey and possibly the rest of NATO. Let me explain why.

Just over a month ago Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a EU/NATO puppet, made a historic visit to Turkey at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as reported by Al Mayadeen. This is unprecedented and very significant, if you consider that:

Armenians (and most of the world) consider the mass killings of Armenians by Turkish soldiers during World War I a genocide, a label that Turkey has always firmly rejected;

the two countries have never established formal diplomatic ties;

their border has remained closed since the early 1990s,

Turkey has consistently backed and supported Azerbaijan in its territorial disputes with Armenia, further undermining prospects for normalization between Turkey and Armenia.

Nevertheless, at that time, Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonyan said:

This is a historic visit, as it will be the first time a head of the Republic of Armenia visits Turkey at this level. All regional issues will be discussed. The risks of war (with Azerbaijan) are currently minimal, and we must work to neutralise them. Pashinyan's visit to Turkey is a step in that direction.

Pashinyan's visit was preceded by “Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's trip to Turkey, where he and Erdogan reaffirmed the strength of their alliance. Aliyev praised the Turkish-Azerbaijani partnership as ‘a significant factor not only regionally but also globally’. Erdogan, in turn, expressed his continued support for ‘the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia’”.

So, you can clearly see how Erdogan, President of Turkey (a NATO country!), may be acting as a mediator between Armenia and Azerbaijan and trying to sow discord between the two countries on one side and Russia and Iran on the other, of course on behalf of US and British interests, in order to open a new front against the two big players of BRICS+, with China in the crosshair as well. However, it must be said that Armenians may not want to fight a proxy war against Russians, with whom they have cultural and religious affinity (the majority of both peoples are Christian Orthodox), but NATO-brainwashed Turks and Azeris may…

Of course, Russia is watching carefully what is happening in the Caucasus, especially considering its strained relationship with Azerbaijan, following the downing of an Azeri civilian aircraft on 25th December 2024 (see for instance Wikipedia) and the more recent arrest of Azeri criminals in Russia and the death of two of them (source: The Moscow Times), against which Aliyev retaliated by arresting Russian journalists, as per Reuters.

Iran is also keeping an eye on Azerbaijan (which - interestingly - has ties not only with Turkey, but also with Israel) and trying to keep friendly relationships with it, despite rumours of Azeri involvement in the helicopter accident that killed the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (among other Iranian officials) and in the more recent 12-day war between Israel and Iran. In fact, earlier this month Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian traveled to Azerbaijan to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and met with his counterpart Ilham Aliyev, as reported by Iranian Mehr News Agency.

Azerbaijani checkpoint at the entry of the Lachin corridor in Karabakh, Azerbaijan - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, at the end of last week the Outlaw US Empire stated that it is “prepared to lease the Zangezur corridor, a strategically contested route between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, allegedly to neutralize the tensions between the two countries, as per Al Mayadeen, citing the Russian newspaper Izvestia as well as Pashinyan and his Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan, who confirmed that negotiations with the Outlaw US Empire on this matter are effectively ongoing, though neither country has yet responded to the US proposal, while the US Ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack, stated that his country is ready to lease the 32-kilometer stretch of road for 100 years.

The Zangezur corridor is a strategic route as it “would connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave and Turkey, bypassing the need for Iranian transit routes”. Its control would allow Turkey to expand its regional influence and the Outlaw US Empire to undermine Iranian and Russian roles in the Caucasus.

If you think about it, it would be quite crazy for Washington to lease a “corridor” that is thousands of kilometres away from it, but hey… we are talking about the Outlaw US Empire. There is a reason if Karl Sanchez and I call it like that!

Al Mayadeen quoted Sergey Melkonyan of the Armenian Institute for Applied Policy Research as saying:

Armenia remains in a difficult geopolitical position, with threats of border escalation and semi-blockade conditions.

…while Russian analyst Artur Ataev noted Iranian opposition to the corridor’s creation, as it would view it “as a strategic threat to its northern border”.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (L) and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

More recently and, in particular, last Monday, 21st July 2025, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spokeswoman, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, “pushed back against comments made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regarding the [unimpeded] transit of Azerbaijani cargo and citizens through Armenian territory, warning that Baku's position oversteps the framework of bilateral agreements”, as per Al Mayadeen. Baghdasaryan was quoted as saying:

Armenia has not discussed and will not discuss any option that undermines our sovereignty or territorial integrity, whether before, during, or after the 10th July [2025] meeting in Abu Dhabi. Armenia cannot and will not waive the right to verify who enters and exits its territory. Armenia ensures the safety of roads, vehicles, cargo, and passengers. But that responsibility also includes knowing who is crossing our borders and ensuring legal compliance.

…and describing Aliyev’s position as a “veiled territorial claim”.

So, in summary, you can clearly see now how the Outlaw US Empire is trying to infiltrate in the Caucasus either directly or through its NATO/EU proxies and open a new front against Russia, Iran and, indirectly, China!

