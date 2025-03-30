Time for another update from the Middle East, unfortunately with no good news, as Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) continues its genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) carries on with airstrikes in Yemen.

As reported by Al Mayadeen and Yemen News Agency Saba (1 and 2), in the night between Thursday 27th and Friday 28th March 2025 US raids targeted the al-A'sayed, Al-Safra and Al-Salem districts in Saada Governorate, Sana'a International Airport, the command area in Al-Tahreer District in the center of the capital, the al-Sawwaf district in the southern part of the Sanaa governorate, the al-Lihyya district in northwest Hodeidah, the al-Jawf governorate in northeast Yemen, Jabal al-Aswad in the Amran governorate and the northwestern part of the Marib governorate, resulting in damage to citizens' homes and at least seven civilians injured, including two children, only in Sana'a.

US airstrikes continued in the night between last Friday and Saturday 29th March 2025, targeting the government complex in Al-Hazm district in the provinces of Saada and al-Jawf, the Al-Sawad area in the Sanhan district, south of the capital Sana'a, resulting in at least one civilian killed and three injured, as per Saba (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen, which highlighted that US warplanes launched a total of 71 raids in 24 hours, marking a significant escalation in the US aggression against Yemen.

More US raids hit Yemen last night and, in particular, Al Salem District and the eastern part of Sa'ada City in Sa'ada Province, the vicinity of Mount Nabi Shu'ayb Bani Matar District in Sana'a Governorate and the Bani Ma'adh area in Sahar District, as reported by Saba (1, 2 and 3) and Al Mayadeen.

This morning Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson of Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), announced that, in response to the US aggression, the missile force, the unmanned air force, and the naval forces of the YAF had engaged with US warships, led by the aircraft carrier Harry Truman, in the Red Sea three times in the last 24 hours using a number of cruise missiles and drones, as per Saba and Al Mayadeen. Later in the day Yahya Saree stated that the YAF missile force targeted also the Ben Gurion Airport in Yaffa (Tel Aviv) with a Zulfiqar ballistic missile (sources: Saba and Al Mayadeen) and this evening Al Mayadeen reported that the YAF “successfully targeted an E-2 Command and Control aircraft belonging to the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman”, citing a senior Sanaa government source, according to which…

The Truman lost command capabilities following the attack, while both the White House and the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) have launched an investigation into the incident.

Despite the ongoing US aggression, Yemeni people demonstrated their support for Palestinians in Gaza with their million-man marches on Friday, which was International Quds Day (a.k.a. World Day of Jerusalem - for more info read this article of mine from last year), as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following statement by the organizing committee:

We continue to stand against the Zionist enemy and the American enemy in confronting their aggression on Gaza and our country, Yemen. Our people remain at the heart of the battle, bearing witness to the greatness of Islam and its strength in confronting the enemies of God and His Messenger. Just as we have endured the most brutal US-Saudi-Emirati aggression for years, we will continue to stand firm and struggle against the leaders of disbelief and the masters of hypocrisy.

…reaffirming “unwavering determination” and emphasizing that their “steadfastness in the face of prolonged aggression would persist as they continued to resist the forces of oppression and hypocrisy”.

Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi - from Saba .

Last Friday evening the leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, delivered a televised speech, highlighting the enthusiasm of Yemeni people in their support for Palestinians. Here are some excerpts from his speech (from Saba - all emphasis mine):

Our people have not succumbed to any pressure aimed at deterring them from their jihadist stance. They have advanced significantly and enjoy divine support and victory. The US is failing and will not impact our military operations at sea or our missile strikes on the Zionist entity. Our missile strikes into occupied Palestine persist, and the Israeli enemy is frustrated by the Americans' inability to halt them. What success does the U.S. claim when Israeli maritime navigation remains disrupted and attacks on occupied Palestine continue? Our people do not fear America; their faith-based calculations guide them. We are fighting an enemy that is already targeting us, occupying our lands, and interfering in all our affairs. This is not about fabricating conflicts. When enemies know that the nation is resilient in jihad, it deters them and prevents their harm. The US is the greatest criminal in the world, with a long record of horrific crimes. The enmity of our enemies is practical, and we have to resist them. If they could deprive us of oxygen, sunlight, and air, they would. Our enemies are the most unjust and heartless; they murder children even as they lie in hospital incubators. Our enemies commit mass genocide against children and women, treating humans like animals. The greatest concern of our enemies is to strip us of our faith and humanity, so we lose our values and dignity. However, we rely on the insight of the Quran to counter their schemes, ideologies, and actions, which are entirely exposed. We must maintain righteousness, deepen awareness, and follow the path of divine wisdom. This conflict is not limited to military confrontation; we must elevate ourselves in all aspects of the struggle. Surrendering to the enemy does not shield the Ummah from deviation. We live in an era of media shaming, and people must cultivate awareness to counter all those who seek to demoralize them.

Moving to Lebanon, it is worth reporting that last Friday Little Satan restarted bombing Beirut for the first time since the “ceasefire” agreement with Hezbollah and the Lebanese government, destroying a building located next to two schools in the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital and during rush hour of the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, as per Al Mayadeen. This followed the launch of two rockets from southern Lebanon to northern Israel (as I reported near the end of this article), which Israel blamed on Hezbollah, though the latter rejected the claim; however, the Israeli Defense Minister Israeli Katz promised retaliation against Beirut:

If there is no calm in Kiryat Shmona and Galilee's settlements, then there will be no calm in Beirut.

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Mayadeen .

In a televised speech yesterday, Saturday 29th March 2025, Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem reaffirmed the steadfastness of the Palestinian Resistance and gave the umpteenth warning to Israel (no worries, I bet Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Hezbollah will do nothing, even if the Zionists keep bombing Beirut!). Here are some highlights from his speech, as reported by Al Mayadeen in its Short News and in this article (all emphasis mine):

International Quds Day is a day of confrontation of the oppressed against the arrogant. Today, we are before a Palestinian resistance deeply rooted in the people. It is no longer possible to return, as we face a major shift whose effects will be tangibly felt. The Palestinian people cannot be defeated; they are righteous. We believe that the Palestinian cause is that of justice, we stand firm in our commitment, and we believe in the liberation of the holy sites. We consider that our interest in Lebanon lies in supporting the oppressed and Palestine. We explicitly announce that we are loyal to the pledge O' al-Quds, and Hezbollah's support was evident in the martyrdom of the Ummah's Sayyed, as a true expression of our solidarity with al-Quds. "Israel" places Lebanon on its annexation list, with settlement in southern Lebanon. "Israel" is an expansionist enemy with no boundaries; it will exceed all limits, and our resistance is a legitimate right and a natural response. The Resistance can thwart aggression and assault, preventing them from achieving their goals. The Israeli enemy, with the support of ruthless US tyranny, has set goals for itself: Expansion, ending the Resistance, and controlling the future of Lebanon. Since the establishment of the ceasefire agreement, the responsibility has shifted to the state, necessitating stepping out of the diplomatic paradigm in certain instances to confront the occupation. The Israeli pretexts are meaningless, and the terms of the occupation are irrelevant. The whole world witnessed that Lebanon, with its Resistance, has implemented the agreement. This aggression must be put to an end, and we cannot accept the continuation of this approach. The Lebanese state must confront this, and "Israel" will not be able to achieve its goals in the presence of the Resistance, the people, and internal unity. [Read this sentence once again - it tells you all you need to know: Hezbollah will do nothing, as it is relying on the corrupt Lebanese army, which obeys the Outlaw US Empire!] We, in Hezbollah, have fully committed to the agreement, but "Israel" has not withdrawn and resumes its daily attacks on Lebanon. We are a Resistance and a partner in building the state. Lebanon can only rise with all its people, and on this basis, its stability is ensured. There have been incidents at the Lebanese-Syrian border and others inside Syria, but Hezbollah has absolutely no connection to them. We, as Hezbollah, have fully committed to the agreement and had no armed presence south of the Litani River, while "Israel" has not withdrawn. [Once more: Hezbollah is “fully committed to the (ceasefire) agreement”, meaning that they will abide to it, regardless of Israeli violations!] Lebanon can only rise with all its people, and on this basis, its stability is ensured. We cannot accept normalization or political paths through which Israel achieves what it could not through war. The pillars of the Lebanese state are on a path of rejecting normalization. The leaders of the Lebanese state are on a path of rejecting normalization [with Israel]. If Israel thinks it can establish a new equation by attacking the southern suburbs, the south, and the Bekaa, this will not be accepted. Do not underestimate what we are saying, and if "Israel" does not comply, we will have no choice but to resort to other options. [HA! Like what!? Another word salad?!] The government must begin discussions on reconstruction, and we, as Hezbollah, will stand by the Lebanese state.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf - from Tasnim .

Moving to Iran, last Friday Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf issued the following statements, as reported in this article by Al Mayadeen and this other one by Tasnim News Agency (all emphasis mine):

The West's policies are hypocritical, as there is a significant disparity between the values they preach and the reality of their actions and policies. The Al-Aqsa Intifada was a rightful action by the Palestinians to resist the injustice they have endured for the past seven decades. [US] wants to strip Iran of its defensive capabilities. No rational or courageous person would accept such a situation. [US president's insults towards other heads of state] set a dangerous example, and the Iranian people cannot be deceived or insulted. The Americans themselves are aware how vulnerable they are. If they violate Iran’s border, it will be like a spark in the powder keg that would blow up the entire region. Then, their (US) and their allies’ bases will not be safe.

The same Al Mayadeen article also cited Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh (all emphasis added):

Iran will not bow to American threats and pressure. Surrender has no place in our approach, and our enemies should not underestimate us. If they take risks, they will face a decisive response. Victory is undeniably the ultimate outcome of the resistance's struggle. [Iranian people and Muslim nations] stand with the Palestinian people [Addressing the Palestinian resistance] You are the inevitable victors.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from Al Mayadeen .

In another article Al Mayadeen quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as stating the following in an interview with Tasnim on Friday (all emphasis mine):

The US letter has opened a window for diplomacy, and we have not closed any doors to diplomacy, nor will we. The contradictory statements from the other side (the United States) make us carefully and skeptically examine any request. Any diplomatic opening is observed with distrust. The Americans wrote a letter, which was thoroughly examined and discussed in Iran. Its dimensions were analyzed, as it contained a threat, and an appropriate response was prepared. Oman was chosen to deliver Iran’s response to the US due to its previous role in this field and because we trust its goodwill. Oman previously played a mediating role in negotiations during the tenure of the martyred President Raisi.

…while IRNA quoted him as saying:

Anyone who speaks to the Iranian people with the language of threats will receive the same response.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Al Mayadeen .

During a cabinet meeting today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also referred to Trump’s letter to Iran saying:

While the response rules out the possibility of direct talks between the two sides, it says that the path for indirect negotiations remains open. It’s the behavior of the Americans that will determine the continuation of the negotiation process.

…as per IRNA (see also this Al Mayadeen article).

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg (L) and Araghchi (R) - from Tasnim .

Earlier today Araghchi held a meeting with the United Nations (UN) Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, and condemned the ongoing US aggression on Yemen, adding (emphasis added):

The American policy-makers must realize that the root cause of insecurity in the region is the persistence of occupation and genocide in occupied Palestine. The US cannot claim to be restoring stability in the region by attacking Yemen and massacring innocent Yemeni people, who only express solidarity and support for the oppressed people of Palestine.

…as reported by Tasnim.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi - from IRNA .

On the same topic Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi stated:

The continuous U.S. heavy attacks against Yemen resulting in injuries and martyrdom of many civilians and the destruction of Yemen's infrastructures must stop. There is no military solution to the current crisis in this country.

…as quoted by IRNA.

IRGC Deputy Commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri - from Al Mayadeen .

In an exclusive interview to Al Mayadeen last Friday, Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the naval forces in Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), gave a much less diplomatic warning to “foreign parties”, compared to other Iranian officials’ messages (all emphasis added):

If foreigners attempt to attack us, pressure us, or endanger our interests, we will stand against them with full force. Iran does not seek war but will respond firmly to any aggression. The Gulf region is the home of Iran and its neighboring countries, and no one will be allowed to ignite a fire in their home. [Regarding the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz] The decision rests with the top leadership, but the responsibility for carrying it out lies with me. If our rights are denied, the decision to close the strait will be made, and we will carry it out based on higher directives. Iran is capable of striking all enemy bases wherever they are and will not stand idle in the face of any threat. Iran has invited Arab countries to participate in military exercises: the UAE, Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The Sultanate of Oman is a brotherly and friendly state, and Iran participates with it in military exercises on a continuous basis. The Gulf is a gulf of brotherhood and friendship. The enemy seeks to sow division among the countries of the region to sell its weapons and maintain its military presence. Iran supports resistance movements because it defends the oppressed, however, it does not impose its will on the movements. Yemen is not under Iran's leadership; it has its own independent army and leadership, and it is the one that determines the course of its battle. [Iran will not accept] the policy of arrogance and pressure, and we will be ready to confront any threat. Iran has prepared itself for such days and will not allow any power to impose its will on it.

Iranian Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, Al Mayadeen reported also the following statements by Iranian Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, senior military advisor to Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei:

If True Promise III has not been fulfilled yet, there is wisdom behind the delay, not that it has been canceled.

…praising the Iranian leadership as “wise, brave, forward-thinking, and prudent”, while condemning the Outlaw US Empire for its unwavering support of Israel, accusing it of complicity in war crimes and regional instability. He also described Donald Trump as an “insane and erratic” leader.