GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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Kojo
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Regarding Iran bambing the Rafaele missile facility....note this development in the past day:

https://www.reuters.com/business/volkswagen-shift-production-missile-defense-one-factory-deal-with-israeli-2026-03-24/

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/general/volkswagen-to-pivot-one-plant-to-missile-defence-production-for-israel-s-rafael-ft-reports/ar-AA1ZjZfV

This alliance of devils have NO intention to make peace in the middle east. They intend to wage attacks on the resistance, from Europe even if Iran destroys all their factories in occupied Palestine.

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