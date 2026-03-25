Before getting into this new update on the ongoing war between USrael and Iran, let me start with an “informational hygiene notice/advice” that I posted as a note on substack last Monday, 23rd March 2026, and forgot to include in my previous update. I believe it is important, as I keep seeing “fake news” circulating all over the Internet, including Simplicius the Thinker’s latest article:

Please be careful with substacks (and other blogs) relying mostly on Western mainstream media (MSM) and other dubious sources! I wish I had more time to spend on providing you with reliable information, but, until I get hundreds of paid subscribers, I will have to keep my full-time job and leave this as a part-time job. So, please consider becoming a paid subscriber, buying me a coffee to keep me awake at night or sharing and/or restacking my articles.

Now let’s start this update, covering the events from yesterday, Tuesday 24th March 2026, with the IRGC announcement of the 78th wave of Operation True Promise 4 (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine), mocking the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump, for his alleged negotiations with unnamed Iranian officials (see my previous update):

The seventy-eighth wave of Operation True Promise 4, supported by the clenched fists of the great Iranian nation in the streets and the missiles of the valiant Guard soldiers in the field—which were delivered tonight, amidst the rain, to the American and zionist aggressors—has written a different record in the history of the war. This operation, which was executed with the sacred code “O Guide of the Bewildered,” is dedicated to the noble people of the country’s eastern strip, including North Khorasan, Razavi Khorasan, South Khorasan, and heroic Sistan and Baluchestan. In this wave, targets in “Eilat”, “Dimona”, and north of “Tel Aviv”, as well as some bases of the terrorist US army in the region, were hit with precision by Emad and Ghadr multi-warhead pinpoint-accurate systems and suicide drones. The Revolutionary Guard is negotiating with the vile, child-killing aggressors through impact-oriented operations. The bulk of the combat units of the Revolutionary Guard and the Basij of millions have not yet entered the war arena; their entry, if necessary, will sharpen the battle and make the predicament inescapable for the enemies. The enemy’s conspiracies to compensate for their defeats and change the equations of the war in the coming hours are not hidden from the eyes of the Revolutionary Guard.

The Iranian missile barrage yesterday morning, described by Israeli media as the largest since the start of the war, even disrupted a Knesset session, which “was suspended after a warning issued by the Internal Front Command”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on explosions in Tel Aviv (see photos below), Bir al-Sabe', the western Negev, and Arad:

Destruction in Tel Aviv on Tuesday 24th March 2026 after Iranian missile strikes - from Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror.

However, it must be said that, at the same time, USrael carried out strikes on a gas administration building and a pressure reduction station on Kaveh Street in Isfahan, as well as a gas pipeline linked to a power station in Khorramshahr, as reported by Al Mayadeen. All this despite Trump’s announcement last Monday that US attacks on gas and energy infrastructure would be postponed for 5 days (see my previous update). Nevertheless, according to Iranian media, the joint airstrikes on Iranian energy infrastructure did not affect the supply of energy and gas to the city of Khorramshahr, whose power plant remains fully operational, thanks to contingency measures and system redundancies (source: Al Mayadeen), unlike Europe which is experiencing an energy shock due to the Iranian selective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which does not allow the passage of oil & gas tankers associated to USrael and its allies (see Al Mayadeen), and to Iranian retaliatory strikes on oil & gas fields in neighbouring Arab countries (see Al Mayadeen for more details). By the way, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf mocked the Western financial markets in the following tweet:

It is also worth reporting that Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent, wrote a letter to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), urging him to take immediate action as the US-Israeli aggression deliberately targets health facilities across Iran, which has “resulted in damage to 292 medical and relief centers, including hospitals”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi (L) and Yacoub Rezazadeh (C), members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, and Mohsen Rezaei (R), member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council - from Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Al Mayadeen, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, commented on Trump’s recent statements (all emphasis mine):

We feel sorry for the American people for having a President who spreads lies. There are no current negotiations with the United States. This is the first time we use the Strait of Hormuz in such a way, and we will not allow this game to be repeated twice. Iran is fully prepared for a prolonged war and has ample ammunition to sustain it. The enemy miscalculated the impact of these assassinations on our institutional resolve and operational continuity. The balance of power is shifting in favor of Iran.

…echoing a previous remark from another Iranian senior source who said:

Iran is totally ready to retaliate severely to any aggression on its infrastructure. Our military analysis of the region has not changed.

Speaking to ISNA (Islamic Student News Agency), Yacoub Rezazadeh, another member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, also denied talks with the enemy, adding that Trump’s 5-day extension for talks were just a ploy to influence volatile oil prices and possibly a psy-op to cover his military objectives (source: Al Mayadeen).

Similarly, Mohsen Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, warned that the Outlaw US Empire would face severe consequences in case of further escalations, restating the conditions to end the war that were already set out a few days ago, as reported by Al Mayadeen here and here:

Guarantees to prevent the recurrence of war

Closure of US military bases in the region

Payment of compensation to the Islamic Republic

An end to wars across all regional fronts

Establishing a new legal framework for the Strait of Hormuz

Prosecution and extradition of media figures deemed hostile to Iran

Former US Defense Secretary and former 4-star Marine Corps general Jim Mattis - from Al Mayadeen .

Interestingly, former US Defense Secretary and former 4-star Marine Corps general Jim Mattis, worried about a possible US invasion of Iran, echoed Iranian officials’ line in a speech at the CeraWeek energy conference (source: Al Mayadeen):

You would need an unblinking eye in the sky… over a coastline much longer than Texas. At some point we’re going to need to get the diplomats involved… it will have to be done in three different ways: allies, allies, allies. I don’t think we can just walk away from this and say we won.

It is also worth mentioning that “Israeli military circles were surprised by US President Donald Trump’s statements about ‘advanced negotiations’ with Iran and the freezing of his earlier ultimatum”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Avi Ashkenazi, a military affairs analyst at Israeli newspaper Maariv, thus confirming that Trump’s move was entirely his own for the benefit of his circle and not coordinated with Israel.

Returning to Iran, yesterday the IRGC issued a statement warning Israel of crushing response to ongoing war crimes committed by the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces), as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (all emphasis added):

Announcement regarding Operation True Promise 4: In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. “And what is the matter with you that you fight not in the cause of Allah and for the oppressed among men, women, and children” The child-killing army of the zionist regime, by exploiting the regional war atmosphere and the focus of the media on the issue of the imposed war by the US and the regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, has committed extensive war crimes against civilians in Lebanon and Palestine, and in this genocide, it has crossed all red lines, and the continuation of this process is not tolerable. We warn the criminal army of the regime that if it continues its crimes against civilians in Lebanon and Palestine, the enemy’s troop concentration points in northern occupied Palestine and the Gaza belt will be subjected to heavy missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps without any considerations. And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.

This statement was followed by the IRGC announcement of the 79th wave of Operation True Promise 4 yesterday afternoon (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Wave 79 of Operation True Promise 4, with the blessed code name “Ya Khayr al-Fatihin”, dedicated to the valiant people of the western strip of the country—West Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Ilam, Khuzestan, and Bushehr—was carried out with the firing of powerful Kheibar Shekan, Emad, and Sejjil missiles and the strike drones of the IRGC Aerospace Force. Successfully penetrating the regime’s layered defense, it targeted the supposedly secure positions of the regime’s intelligence agencies in the north and center of “Tel Aviv”, the commercial and support centers of the regime’s army in “Ramat Gan” and the Naqab, as well as the main logistics and military management center of the regime’s south in Bir Al-Sabi’. Thick columns of smoke and fire across the occupied Palestinian territories and the long-term confinement of more than 2 million zionists in shelters are concrete proof of the narrative of Iran’s missile and drone capabilities and confirm the disruption of the enemies’ defense systems. The ordered censorship of war news and images of Iran’s effective attacks on American bases and zionist military centers by the Pentagon and Aman demonstrates the depth of concern, the attempt to cover up, and the distortion of reality on the hostile enemy front.

…while the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued two separate statements regarding its own military operations against the enemy, as reported by RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - emphasis added):

The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has targeted the Rafael weapons industries in Haifa, the aerospace industries of the occupying regime in the vicinity of “Ben Gurion” Airport, and refueling aircraft at this airport with drone attacks since early this morning. According to this report, the “israel” Aerospace Industries (IAI) is considered one of the largest weapons manufacturers in the zionist regime. The “Rafael” industries, as one of the most important centers for the development of defense technologies for this regime, is responsible for the design and production of advanced systems such as the “Iron Dome” and “David’s Sling” anti-missile systems.

This morning, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in continuation of its operational measures, targeted the deployment site of American forces and separatist groups supported by the zionist regime at Erbil airport using surface-to-surface missiles. The area targeted at Erbil airport is one of the important support and command centers for American forces’ operations, which houses a wide range of military equipment and systems, and is also the headquarters for separatist groups that are responsible for destabilizing the western and northwestern borders of Iran.

In the evening the IRGC released a new statement regarding the continuation of the 79th wave of Operation True Promise 4, targeting the Zionist entity and US military bases across the region, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (emphasis mine):

In continuation of Wave 79 of Operation True Promise 4, with the blessed code name “O Provider of the Little Child”, dedicated to Helma, the 18-month-old child from Tabriz, and her martyred family, Eilat, the satellite receiving stations serving the child-killing and bloodthirsty “israeli” regime army, and the Al-Azraq, Sheikh Isa, Ali Al-Salem, and Arifjan airbases of the terrorist US army have been targeted in the past hours by long-range and medium-range solid and liquid fuel systems and suicide drones in a continuous and impact-oriented operation, and this operation, by the power and strength of God, has achieved its pre-determined objectives. The siren-to-siren situation and the prolonged confinement of the residents of the occupied territories in shelters continues and, by the grace of God, will continue.

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, the new Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) - from Al Mayadeen .

Before leaving Iran, it is worth reporting that former IRGC commander Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr was appointed by Iranian President Pezeshkian and Supreme Leader Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), replacing martyr Ali Larijani, as announced by Mehdi Tabatabai, Iranian President's Public Relations Aide - see this Al Mayadeen article for a short bio of the new SNSC Secretary. Here I will just add a rumour according to which Zolghadr is a hardliner; so hardline that IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani briefly left the IRGC due to the repression he witnessed from figures like Zolghadr!

Iraqi frontline

Moving to the Iraqi war front, in the early hours of Tuesday, a missile strike targeted the headquarters of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Erbil province, in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, resulting in 6 people killed and 22 injured, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Similarly, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced the assassination of one of its commanders, along with other companions, killed in a US airstrike (source: RNN Mirror):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. “And do not think of those who have been killed in the way of Allah as dead; rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision.” Allah the Almighty has spoken the truth. In a flagrant and cowardly aggression, the Anbar Operations Commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces, Saad Daway Al-Ba’iji, ascended as a martyr along with a group of his heroic companions, following a treacherous American airstrike that targeted the command headquarters while they were performing their national duty. This heinous crime represents a flagrant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and a dangerous disregard for the blood of its people, and it reveals once again the nature of the aggressive approach that places no value on international laws or human norms. The martyrs have passed while remaining true to the covenant, steadfast in their positions, defending the land of Iraq and its people. Their pure blood will remain a beacon illuminating the path of dignity and sovereignty, and a living testament to the magnitude of the sacrifices made for the sake of the homeland. While we emphasize that the blood of the martyrs will not be in vain, but rather will be an incentive for further steadfastness and determination to protect Iraq and defend its sovereignty by all legitimate means, we hold political forces fully responsible for standing against these repeated American violations and taking clear and firm positions that preserve the country’s sovereignty and put an end to these dangerous transgressions. Mercy and eternity to our righteous martyrs, and a speedy recovery to the wounded. We remain true to the covenant. And Allah is the grantor of success. Popular Mobilization Forces 24/03/2026

Later in the day, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani chaired an emergency session of the Ministerial Council for National Security and authorized the PMF and other security agencies to act under the principle of the right to respond and self-defense against military attacks targeting their positions, as per Al Mayadeen, while the Islamic Resistance in Iraq executed multiple military operations against occupation forces, including a drone attack on a hotel housing US forces in Erbil:

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Lebanese frontline

Moving to the Lebanese war front, in the night between Monday 23rd and Tuesday 24th March 2026 Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on residential and civilian areas across Lebanon, including the southern suburbs of the capital, Beirut, and a residential apartment in Bshamoun (also spelled Bachamoun) in Mount Lebanon, where 2 people were martyred and 5 others were injured, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2):

Hezbollah was not idle though and it carried out multiple military operations targeting Israeli troops, vehicles, including Merkava tanks and D9 bulldozers, and military bases in occupied Palestine, as detailed in this Al Mayadeen article.

Israeli strikes continued throughout the morning, targeting Al-Ghassaniyah (source: RNN Mirror), al-Bayyada, the al-Ashrafiyat area on the outskirts of al-Abbasiyah, as well as in Ayta al-Shaab, Arnoun, Qabrikha, and areas between Burj al-Shamali and al-Bazourieh, while the IDF stormed the town of Halta in the Arqoub region of the Hasbaya district, killing one person and injuring another one, as well as al-Hara al-Fawqa neighborhood, as per Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, reported Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s call for the annexation of territory from Lebanon up to the Litani River, which explains why the Israeli Air Force recently destroyed a few bridges across this river:

The new Israeli border must be the Litani. The campaign needs to end with a different reality entirely, both with the Hezbollah decision but also with the change of Israel's borders.

Yet, Lebanese authorities, instead of doing something against Israel, decided to withdraw the accreditation of Iran’s ambassador in Beirut and declared him persona non grata, as reported by Al Mayadeen, quoting the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Yousseff Rajji, as saying on X:

Today I asked the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants [Ambassador Abdel Sattar Issa] to summon the Iranian Chargé d'Affaires in Lebanon [Tawfiq Samadi Khoshkho], to inform him of the decision to withdraw approval of the accreditation of the appointed Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Reza Sheibani and to declare him persona non grata, obliging him to leave Lebanese territory by [next Sunday] 29th March 2026.

Of course, this triggered a strong reaction by Hezbollah, which issued the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Hezbollah strongly condemns and categorically rejects the decision issued by the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a decision that is devoid of any legal justification, which calls for withdrawing approval of the accreditation of the Iranian ambassador-designate to Lebanon, Mohammed Reza Sheibani, declaring him “persona non grata,” and demanding that he leave Lebanese territory. This is a reckless and reprehensible move that does not serve Lebanon’s supreme national interests, nor its sovereignty or national unity; rather, it constitutes a reversal of those principles and a clear submission to external pressure and dictates, alongside a blatant transgression against the powers of the President of the Republic. The flimsy pretexts upon which this arbitrary decision was based; namely, the accusation that the ambassador interfered in Lebanon’s internal affairs, only further confirm that it is a politically vindictive decision, one that lacks even the minimum standards of wisdom and national responsibility. This questionable measure, coming at an extremely sensitive and dangerous moment, requires Lebanon to confront it through the solidarity of all its people across their diverse political, partisan, cultural, and social affiliations, and through a unified official stance aimed at strengthening the country’s resilience. Such unity is necessary to compel a halt to the aggression of the Israeli enemy and force it to withdraw from the lands it occupies. Yet, the Foreign Minister chooses to align himself in a position that—through his words and actions—serves nothing but the Zionist enemy, acting, whether knowingly or unknowingly, from a narrow partisan mindset steeped in hostility toward Lebanon. In doing so, he weakens the state and strips it of the cohesion it urgently needs at this critical and delicate stage, while pushing toward further concessions that ultimately serve the enemy and pave the way for placing Lebanon entirely under US–Israeli guardianship. What makes this decision even more dangerous and egregious is that it is issued by the same minister who remains utterly silent in the face of blatant American interference in Lebanon, and in response to statements by US officials and envoys that have insulted Lebanon and incited against it and against a key component of its society. Yet, in stark contrast, he flexes his authority against a friendly State that has never spared any effort in supporting Lebanon, standing by its people in the darkest of times, and contributing to strengthening its capacity to defend its land and its people without ever interfering in its internal affairs or infringing upon its sovereignty while maintaining warm and solid relations with Lebanon. Hezbollah considers this decision a grave national and strategic error that does not serve national unity, but rather opens the door to internal division, deepens national rifts, and pushes the country toward a highly dangerous path of subordination, weakness, and exposure. The group calls on the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister to urge the Foreign Minister—who, in Hezbollah’s view, has lost national credibility due to placing partisan interests above Lebanon’s security and stability—to immediately reverse this decision, given its serious repercussions. The minister and his party must act with wisdom and restraint, and recognize the dangers surrounding Lebanon, understanding that safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty does not come through submission to external dictates, nor through antagonizing a key component of the nation or friendly states that have stood by Lebanon. Rather, it comes through national unity and confronting the country’s sole real enemy: the Israeli enemy.

However, the only few words that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun uttered were completely irrelevant, as he said that “the war could have been avoided had the Israeli regime responded to calls to withdraw from the territories it had occupied in Lebanon and complied with the 2024 ceasefire agreement”, as per Al Mayadeen, adding:

These actions [Israeli attacks on Lebanese civilian infrastructures, such as the bridges over the Litani river] reflect a dangerous shift toward the systematic destruction of infrastructure, civilian facilities, and residential areas in Lebanese villages, constituting a policy of collective punishment against civilians, which is unacceptable, condemnable, and unjustified. [Such actions] clearly violate the international humanitarian law prohibiting attacks on civilians and their essential facilities. There is no going back on the government's decisions regarding the monopoly of arms and the decision of peace and war.

Regardless of Aoun’s word salad, Hezbollah “kept calm and carried on” launching rocket salvos across the border with Israel, as reported by Al Mayadeen, with Israeli media acknowledging that, despite Israeli airstrikes and ground invasion of Lebanon Hezbollah has still the upper hand, as it keeps firing “an average of one rocket every 16 minutes, with around 20 sirens sounding across 19 settlements daily”, as per Channel 12, cited by Al Mayadeen, which also quoted the commander of the Israeli Northern Command as saying that “he war will not end with Hezbollah’s surrender”!

I will conclude this article with the following video released by Hezbollah “Our honorable people... This message is for you from your children and brothers in the Islamic Resistance”:

0:01 - “I kiss the ground beneath your feet and say: I would sacrifice myself for you; to the heroic fighters stationed on our borders.” 0:09 - “You are our pride, our honor and our dignity!” 0:18 - “From the fighters stationed on the front lines, in the arenas of battle, to our people, to our beloved, our steadfast people, peace, God’s mercy and blessings be upon you.” 0:28 - “You are the ones who sheltered us and the ones who supported us. When we see your patience over the wounds, martyrdom of your children, the destruction of your homes, and your displacement, we hear your patience and prayers.” 0:43 - “From the land of the struggle, the land of sacrifice, the land of the sacred South, we congratulate you on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, and may you be well every year. Oh, the most honorable of people, the purest of people, and the most generous of people.” 0:56 - “And from your children stationed on the front lines. All greetings and blessings, we present to you.” 1:03 - “We feel your resolve in our hearts, with our sympathy for the school of Imam Hussein (PBUH) by sacrificing the precious and the dear for this path and this march. The march of the Master of Time and Age, may God Almighty hasten his honorable relief.” 1:22 - “Oh, our patient and persevering people. Oh, the people of pride and loyalty. Oh, the people of faith and prayer. Every year, and our covenant to you and to God remains, every year, the firmness on the path of resistance remains. Every victory, and may you be well.” 1:43 - “To our beloved people, we say to you what our most sacred Martyr, his Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may God be pleased with him, used to say... Oh, the most honorable of people, the purest of people. We promise you that we will take revenge. We will take revenge for every drop of a martyr’s blood, we will take revenge for every tear of a mother. Moving on this path until the final victory, God willing. And until the appearance of the Master from the family of Muhammad, may God Almighty hasten his honorable relief.” 2:13 - “And we, your children on the front lines, draw strength from your patience. And from your prayers, we gain a weapon to confront the enemies.” 2:23 - “Our patient, sacrificing people. We hear your honorable voices that pray for us and support our choice. And we see your white faces that fill the humanity with joy. Thank you from the heart. And know that we are in front of you and with you until the achievement of victory, God willing.” 2:44 - “And we ask God to accept from you your patience in these circumstances.” 2:48 - “And God willing, you are in His care. May you remain our pride and glory, and every year, may you be well.” 2:56 - “Asking the Almighty Lord to honor Islam and its people and to humiliate hypocrisy and its people. And may this Eid be the opener of victory, goodness, and blessing for our entire nation, your sons in the Islamic Resistance.” 3:13 - “Your sons in the Islamic Resistance.”

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