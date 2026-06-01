The news came (almost) unexpectedly this afternoon (1st June 2026), with Middle East Spectator - MES (1 and 2), Al Mayadeen and Mehr quoting Tasnim as saying that Iran suspended “all ongoing negotiations with the United States due to Israel’s aggression in Lebanon and Gaza”, adding (all emphasis original):

Given the continuation of the crimes of the Zionist entity in Lebanon and considering that Lebanon was part of the preconditions for the ceasefire, and that this ceasefire has been violated on all fronts, the Iranian negotiating team will suspend talks and the exchange of texts through intermediaries. Iran emphasizes the following: The necessity of an immediate cessation of attacks by the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon.

The necessity of a complete Israeli withdrawal from the occupied areas in Lebanon.

Until Iran's view in this regard is met, there will be no further talks.

The Resistance Axis and Iran, together, have jointly determined to completely block the Strait of Hormuz and activate other fronts including the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, in order to punish the Zionists and their allies.

MES also quoted a senior Iranian official as saying to Fars News:

The blood of a Palestinian equals the blood of an Iranian. The blood of a Lebanese equals the blood of an Iranian. The Muslim community is one joint column, side by side, in this battle.

Commander of Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiyaa Central HQ Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi - from Mehr .

In addition to the above, earlier this evening Major General Ali Abdollahi, the Commander of Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiyaa Central Headquarter, issued the following warning to the residents of the occupied territories in Palestine (i.e. Israel) in case of Israeli airstrikes on Beirut and its Dahiyeh suburbs (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Mehr, RNN Mirror and MES):

Netanyahu, continuing his acts of aggression in the region, has threatened to bomb Dahiyeh and Beirut and has issued an evacuation warning to their residents. Given the regime’s repeated violations of the ceasefire, if this threat is carried out, we warn residents of the northern areas and military settlements in the occupied territories: If you do not wish to be harmed, leave the area.

This was followed by another statement released by the IRGC Intelligence Organization saying (source: Mehr):

The Islamic Republic of Iran considers crossing the red lines in Lebanon and Gaza as direct war and imposing a cost on its national security and the Islamic resistance. The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to carry out defensive operations by taking meaningful measures and opening new fronts in addition to preserving the control over Strait of Hormuz. Whoever sows the wind will reap the whirlwind.

US President Donald Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Apparently Iran’s warnings worked, because the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, gave the following announcements on his Truth social (see also Al Mayadeen and Mehr):

I seriously doubt that he talked with Hezbollah. With whom exactly? Also, noticed that he called off what it looks like more of an Israeli ground invasion rather than airstrike. So, all very confusing, as always, when dealing with Trump! In any case, MES (1 and 2) quoted Israeli media, including Israeli Broadcasting Authority (Kann), as saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “postponed a major strike against Dahye, Beirut”, whereas Israeli Channel 13 was quoted by MES and Al Mayadeen as saying:

The Iranian threat convinced Trump to pressure Netanyahu against striking Beirut. Once again, it is America that determines Israeli policy — madness! Netanyahu’s office is silent now; the fact that a US President, no matter how much he loves Israel, is running the country, must worry us.

To be honest, I was not expecting Iranians to terminate talks with the Outlaw US Empire so abruptly and issue such stark warnings, though they may have given forewarning that we are not privy to. It could be that actually the Outlaw US Empire, having received this forewarning, did provoke Iran repeatedly and on purpose within the last few days, in order to get exactly to this point, so that they could blame Iran for the collapse of negotiations.

The latest provocation happened this morning, when the Outlaw US Empire targeted a communications tower on Sirik Island in Hormozgan province. The IRGC responded soon afterwards with a missile strike on Ali Al-Salem Airbase in Kuwait, identified as the source of aggression, as reported by Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Mehr, RNN Mirror and MES, quoting an official IRGC statement warning that…

if the aggression is repeated, the response will be completely different in scale and nature, and full responsibility for any such escalation will rest with the United States.

Iran’s Caretaker Defense Minister Brigadier General Majid Ebn Al-Reza (top left), Spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Shura Council Ebrahim Rezaei (top centre), Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (top right), Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi (bottom left), Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (bottom centre) and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (bottom right) - from Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr.

Just yesterday (Sunday 31st May 2026) Iran’s Caretaker Defense Minister Brigadier General Majid Ebn Al-Reza, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, warned that…

new surprises are on the way.

Our finger remains on the trigger.

…as quoted by Fars and Mehr, while Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Shura Council said on Iranian television that “Iran has no commitments toward the United States regarding its nuclear program and will not retreat or show leniency under pressure from Washington”, adding that “Tehran does not view itself as being in a position of weakness in its dealings with the US” and expressing support for Lebanon, as per Al Mayadeen and Fars.

It is worth noting that until this morning Iranian officials were still talking about ongoing talks with the Outlaw US Empire, even though they started changing tune and highlighting the deteriorating situation in Lebanon. For instance, yesterday evening, speaking on Iranian TV, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

Talks and message exchanges are ongoing, and until we reach a specific result, no judgment can be made. Everything being said now is merely speculation and should not be taken seriously.

…though earlier this afternoon tweeted (see also IRNA, Mehr):

Yesterday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi addressed the issue of the foreign meddling in the Strait of Hormuz, as per Al Mayadeen, Fars and Mehr, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis added):

In wartime conditions, Iran has established new regulations for controlling maritime traffic and will not permit any country to interfere. The Strait of Hormuz has two littoral states: Iran and Oman. These two countries have the right to exercise sovereignty over their territorial waters. Any arrangement must be coordinated with Oman. Our consultations have yielded positive progress, and Oman also recognizes its sovereign rights [concerning the waterway]. By threatening Oman, the United States has violated international law. We have urged Oman not to yield to such threats and to exercise its sovereignty during peacetime. Compliance by ships with Iranian systems and laws is less costly than war risk insurance and eliminates the risks of arrest, inspection, and detention. Iran’s goal is not to detain ships but to announce measures that are not inconsistent with international law, These arrangements are not temporary, and Iran will not back down from them.

This morning, at his weekly presser, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei gave some hints about a possible change in Iran’s attitude (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars (1 and 2) and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

We cannot consider America and the Zionist entity as separate parties. Whatever happens in Lebanon, America is certainly a fundamental pillar of it. The ceasefire in Lebanon is an inseparable part of any ceasefire and final agreement to end the war. These contradictions in the positions of US officials may be part of their negotiating pattern. If so, it will not work with Iran. If it stems from confusion within the US governance system, which is a very strong possibility, then this is a problem and a dilemma that the US administration must resolve and decide on as soon as possible. There is a kind of decision-making paralysis that is quite evident in the US decision-making system. In circumstances where the other side constantly changes its views, raises new or contradictory demands, and sends different and contradictory media messages, it is natural that this situation causes the negotiation process to become prolonged. We knew from the beginning, and we know, that we are negotiating under conditions of distrust, and this is a given. Beyond that, the negotiations began amid intense suspicion and mistrust, and the exchange of messages is also taking place within this framework and atmosphere. Diplomacy is not a substitute for power. Negotiation or diplomacy is not itself a sign or product of trust between the negotiating parties. These should be separated from one another. America is committing violations of the ceasefire in our region, to which is added the continuation of maritime piracy and interference with Iranian commercial navigation. In response to the American aggression, which constitutes a violation of the ceasefire, the Iranian armed forces targeted objectives at the location from which this aggression originated. The ceasefire violations in themselves demonstrate America’s misconduct and bad faith and multiply the existing suspicions that we must rightfully always take into account in any dealing with the American side. These American measures are not merely a violation of the ceasefire, but they justify and authorize us to carry out our corresponding defensive actions within the framework of the right to legitimate defense. As we announced clearly today, we targeted the site from which the aggression originated. Ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the Iranian armed forces. Any movement and any action that leads to a more complicated situation in the Persian Gulf region, the Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz is certainly not wise, and no responsible and prudent actor would accept such a risk. There has been no negotiation at this stage regarding the details of issues related to the nuclear matter. I repeat once again that at this stage our focus is on ending the war. One of the difficulties of negotiating with the current governing administration in America is these repeated changes in positions and the contradictory positions that are taken. One of the topics raised in the path of negotiations is the allocation of a sum for damage compensation. At present, we are not seeking privileges; we are seeking to obtain the rights of the Iranian nation that have been unjustly violated. One of these violated rights is Iran’s blocked or restricted assets that have been frozen in some foreign countries in recent years through illegal US actions. This is a definite demand. The mediator of the negotiations is Pakistan, and some countries such as Qatar have tried to provide assistance on this path. During this visit, part of the financial issues and Iran’s frozen funds were discussed. Allowing regional governments for aggressor parties to move against Iran will place them in the ranks of the aggressor parties. The European Union’s statement in support of Kuwait is an instance of hypocrisy. One cannot ignore the illegal attack by America and Israel on Iran, and in return condemn Iran’s response. The United Nations does not take any action and merely plays the role of an onlooker. The repercussions of these situations will not be limited to the region, but will affect the entire world. Complacency and overlooking the war of genocide are clearly showing their effects on regional and international peace and security, and the international community is obligated to fulfill its responsibilities.

In addition to the above, Baghaei also posted the following tweets (1 and 2) on X slamming European hypocrisy (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA (1 and 2) and Mehr - all emphasis added):

The #EU’s statement blaming Iran for exercising its right to self-defense against U.S. aggression launched from bases in neighboring countries is a masterclass in selective moral outrage; it is hypocritical and reckless. The EU (@eu_eeas) must remain faithful to the rule of law and the principles of the UN Charter that it has long claimed to uphold. It must stop appeasing aggressors while blaming those who respond to unlawful attacks. Iran’s strikes against those bases & assets that are used to launch unlawful attacks against Iran are a lawful exercise of self-defense. States have an established legal obligation not to allow their territory or assets to be used for invading other countries.

Here is the video he refers to in the second tweet:

Also Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf tweeted the following statement on X this morning (see also Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

Iran’s Expediency Council chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani (L), Spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi (C) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) - from IRNA and Mehr.

Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani, head of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council wrote the following remarks on X (see also IRNA):

Hezbollah in Lebanon represents a symbol of the popular Resistance that stood shoulder to shoulder with the proud Iranian people in the darkest of battlefields, and with its loyalty and sacrifices, it has inscribed a history indebted to its greatness. Today, as Lebanon is subjected to the war machine and treacherous Zionist aggression, the noble Iranian people stand in a single rank alongside the Lebanese people in the trenches of the Resistance front, fulfilling their duty toward a people who have made resilience and defiance their way and made souls its price.

This afternoon, just before the announcement of Iran suspending negotiations with the Outlaw US Empire, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson of the Iranian Armed Forces, stated (sources: IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

The aggressive and child-killing Zionist regime, taking advantage of the ceasefire and through its blatant aggression against Lebanese soil, has massacred more than 3,000 innocent people, including women and children. The rulers of Western countries have chosen either silence or support for these anti-human crimes. The leaders of the savage Zionist regime and its backers are warned that the continuation of these barbaric crimes against Lebanon will not be tolerable for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It is also worth mentioning the following remarks by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in response to rumours spread by Western media outlets regarding his resignation (sources: Fars and Mehr):

I will continue as long as I breathe. Either we proceed with strength, or we are martyred — in either case, it is victory for us. We must be present on the scene and manage the problems. We must be honest in the field, and God will help us.

…whereas Iran’s Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani commented thusly on such fake reports:

Whenever national cohesion strengthens, and the Iranian people show they stand together at critical moments, efforts to create doubt, despair, and instability increase. Some prefer to publish what they wish for rather than what is actually true, but the reality of the country is observable in practice and in the ongoing process of governance. [The President] will not step back from the responsibility that the people have placed upon us.

Judiciary chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei declared that Iran is “at a historic turning juncture in the course of the Islamic Revolution”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

The enemy has been brought to its knees before us, despite its massive military equipment and arsenal, in the three conspiracies represented by the 12-day war, the January [2026] quasi-coup, and the 40-day war, which aimed to dismantle and topple Iran. Today the intellectuals and senators within the opposing camp themselves acknowledge that Iran's status has become higher than ever, and they are now speaking about Iran having become the fourth power in the world. The enemy was hoping that the last imposed war would result in riots, famine, and displacement, but their malicious dreams did not materialize. Our unity and national cohesion have today become a model for the world, as the Iranian people have not left the trench of the squares and streets for more than 90 days in support of the Leader, the army, and the armed forces.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the State-run Pars Oil and Gas Company, Touraj Dehghani, announced the resumption of gas production at 3 offshore platforms in the South Pars field, after repair of gas-processing facilities along the coast of Bushehr Province that were damaged by USraeli airstrikes during the Ramadan War, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Fars:

With an emphasis on the technical capabilities of oil industry experts, integrated production management and the use of maximum existing potential, the restoration of natural gas production and processing capacities at this joint field is proceeding successfully. At the moment, three South Pars offshore platforms have already resumed production.

Iran has also dug out its buried arsenals, according to a CNN report cited by Al Mayadeen, which quoted Sam Lair, a research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, as saying:

There’s nothing to prevent the launchers from being armed with the ample stockpile of missiles that the Iranians still have. The US military is good at delivering tactical successes, and entombing and suppressing the Iranian missile force is a great example of that. However, if that isn’t accompanied by a set of reasonable strategic war aims and an achievable theory of victory, it can end up being a strategic failure.

On the other hand, satellite imagery analysed by BBC confirmed that at least 20 US military facilities across 8 countries in the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Bahrain, and Oman) were damaged by Iranian strikes during the Ramadan War, as reported also by Al Mayadeen and Fars, whereas MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6) published satellite images of Iran’s strikes on Al-Dhafra Airbase in the UAE (United Arab Emirates):

Before leaving Iran, it is also worth reporting the dismantling of a 6-member terrorist cell and the arrest of its ringleader in Khuzestan Province, in the south of Iran, where law enforcement forces “seized 264 firearms from the group, including 96 military-grade weapons and 168 hunting rifles”, as per Fars, whereas Al Mayadeen reported on the execution of 2 individuals convicted of leading armed riots in Tehran, including setting fire to a mosque, vandalizing public property, and clashing with security forces.

News and updates from Lebanon

From Al Mayadeen and MES.

Moving to Lebanon, yesterday Israel sought US approval to expand airstrikes to the Lebanese capital Beirut, as reported by Al Maydaeen, citing The Jerusalem Post, while this morning the Outlaw US Empire put forward a diplomatic proposal to reduce hostilities between Israel and Lebanon through direct talks, with Al Mayadeen reporting on separate calls held by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday. According to an official quoted by Al Mayadeen, Hezbollah would first halt all operations against Israel and then the latter “would refrain from escalating military actions only in the Lebanese capital”:

This would create space for gradual de-escalation and an effective cessation of hostilities.

The official must be crazy or high on drugs, since Israel would maintain the ability to strike anywhere else in Lebanon!

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun - from Al Mayadeen .

Speaking of Aoun, this morning his office commemorated the 39th anniversary of the assassination of former Prime Minister Rashid Karami with the following tweet on X (see also Al Mayadeen):

On the thirty-ninth anniversary of the martyrdom of President Rashid Karami, the President of the Republic, General Joseph Aoun, said: “On this day, thirty-nine years ago, the hand of treachery assassinated a man among the sturdiest of Lebanon's men and the most devoted to his homeland, and President Rashid Karami was martyred on the altar of the state to which he devoted his life in service. He added: “President Rashid Karami was not merely a Prime Minister who assumed this position time and again; rather, he was a symbol of an essential idea that still resides in the conscience of every true Lebanese: the idea that Lebanon is greater than its sects, nobler than its narrow calculations, and too precious to be bartered over. The martyred President was known for his steadfast national positions, unshaken by the winds of discord nor tempted by the lures of division. He believed in a united, single Lebanon, and rejected that the North or the South or the Mountain or the Bekaa be anything other than facets of one homeland that embraces all. He firmly believed that the state is the sole incubator for shared living, and that institutions are the only guarantee for preserving the entity”. And he said: “In these difficult days of Lebanon's history, as it faces a fierce and condemned Israeli aggression, and as we tread heavy steps toward restoring the state and rebuilding its institutions, we feel the weight of the absence of men like him from the statesmen who carried the concerns of the homeland more than the concerns of their positions. How Lebanon today misses a voice like his that rises above the noise, and a hand like his that reaches out to unite rather than to tear apart. But the martyrs do not die when their like remain alive in the consciences of their sons. And Rashid Karami lives on in every Lebanese who believes that this homeland deserves that we offer it what is more precious than words”. And President Aoun concluded: “We pledge to his memory, and to the memory of every martyr who built Lebanon with his blood, that we are steadfast on the path of action to end the suffering of the Lebanese in general and the southerners in particular and to put an end to their torments, and to work on building the state, reform, and justice; we neither deviate nor retreat. May God have mercy on President Rashid Karami, grant him vast gardens of paradise, and preserve Lebanon proud and noble as he wished”.

Meanwhile, Little Satan has continued its aggression on Lebanon, resulting in a total death toll of 3,412 people and 10,269 injured as of yesterday, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health.

The Israeli capture of the medieval al-Shaqif Fortress (also known as Beaufort or Belfort Castle - see here) yesterday, after a slow 3-km advance over 4 months of battles, triggered the reaction of European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and his Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper and German Foreign Minister Joschann Wadephul, who called on Israel and Hezbollah to respect the “ceasefire” (source: Al Mayadeen)… as well as Hezbollah’s response (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

Given the significant negative impact caused by the video footage broadcast by the Islamic Resistance of its operations against the "israeli" enemy army on the consciousness of the settlers inside the occupation entity, the enemy army strove to obtain an image it could promote as a crushing victory, hoping to soothe the fear of the northern settlers. The target was the historic Al-Shaqif Castle in southern Lebanon, which is only about 4 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border. For over 5 days, the "israeli" enemy launched a series of violent airstrikes and heavy artillery shelling on the town of Yohmor Al-Shaqif and surrounding villages with the aim of controlling them and occupying Al-Shaqif Castle. As soon as it advanced towards the southern outskirts of the town, it faced heroic and fierce resistance and heavy fire from the Islamic Resistance fighters, which prevented it from achieving its goal. It had to settle for retreating to the eastern outskirts of the town, which have rugged terrain. At sunset on Saturday, 30/05/2026, an "israeli" infantry group infiltrated under heavy smoke cover from the eastern side of Al-Shaqif Castle, where the paths are invisible. It reached the castle and took a set of photographs that the enemy rushed to distribute on Sunday morning, promoting that it had occupied the castle, noting that the castle was devoid of any military presence of the Resistance. Since dawn yesterday and until the time of issuing this statement, the enemy has found great difficulty in stabilizing its forces in the vicinity of the castle, as these forces are located near the rest area below the castle. The Islamic Resistance is waging a war of attrition against the "israeli" enemy army forces present in the area, and the upcoming video footage will prove that.

Of course, Hezbollah did not just respond with words, but also with FPV drones targeting Israeli soldiers and a Merkava tank near the al-Shaqif Castle, as shown in the two videos below:

Hezbollah also expanded its military operations across northern Palestine, with air raid sirens sounding in Tiberias and reports of a projectile impacts in Kfar Hittim in the Lower al-Jalil, in addition to recent operations targeting Safad, Nahariya, Karmiel, the settlement of Kiryat Shmona, and the Israeli occupation forces' Meron air surveillance base, as per Al Mayadeen - see this other article for an overview of Hezbollah’s military operations on Israeli army command HQs, troop gatherings, vehicles and infrastructure between yesterday afternoon and this afternoon. In one of these attacks, Hezbollah managed to kill an Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade and wounding another three, according to Israeli media cited by Al Mayadeen, whereas earlier tonight the IDF (Israel “Defense” Forces) “announced the death of a captain, a doctor in the Givati brigade, during battles in southern Lebanon” and the wounding of 4 officers and 3 soldiers in the same battles (source: RNN Mirror).

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, this afternoon the IDF issued an evacuation order for Dahye, southern Beirut, as reported by MES:

However, thanks to Iran’s intervention, the bombing of the southern suburbs of Beirut was averted, though the IDF targeted Tyre instead (source: MES):

…as well as as the city of Sour, with damage reported in the Jabal Amel Hospital (source: RNN Mirror):

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Ebrahim Azizi, member of the Iranian Parliament - from Mehr.

Finally, tonight Ebrahim Azizi, member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security committee, was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

If the attacks on Lebanon do not stop completely, difficult days await the Israeli entity and US forces in the region.

We will see how things develop within the next few days! In any case, today Iran has shown once again that it has the upper hand, if it can force Trump to convince Netanyahu to stop the bombing of Beirut!

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Lebanon between Resistance and surrender - from Saba .

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