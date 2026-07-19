Let’s continue our coverage of the ongoing “infrastructure war” between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire from where we left in my previous article, i.e. from the night between Friday 17th and Saturday 18th July 2026, when Iran was bombing ammo depots of US proxies in Iraqi Kurdistan. At around the same time, CENTCOM (US Central Command) announced another round of strikes on Iran, followed by preliminary reports of explosions in Sirik, Qeshm, Bandar Abbas and Bushehr, where Iranian air defenses shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone, as reported by Middle East Spectator - MES (1, 2, 3 and 4) and Mehr:

Among the targets hit by Great Satan (a.k.a. the Outlaw US Empire) “power facilities and water pumping stations in the area of Jask Port”, as per Al Mayadeen (see also IRNA (1 and 2), Fars, Tasnim and Mehr), and “another bridge (possibly multiple bridges) on the highway linking Kerman to Hormozgan”, as per Fotros Resistance (1, 2 and 3), which also quoted Iran’s Army and IRGC announcements on the targeting of:

a depot housing US unmanned (drone) vessels in Bahrain,

an artificial-intelligence centre, which got completely destroyed in an attack involving several ballistic missiles and more than a dozen drones,

US military ammunition depot at Camp Buehring (Kuwait),

Command buildings, ammunition depots and several bridges at Ali Al Salem Air Base and elsewhere in Kuwait,

fuel-storage US military facilities at the Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base in Jordan.

In parallel, two oil tankers attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz on the US-controlled Omani shipping corridor, only to be hit by Iranian naval mines (see Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr), while four more were disabled by cruise missiles and drones, as per Fars, Mehr and MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6), which also reported on additional Iranian military operations, with ballistic missiles launched from Tabriz, Urmia, Khorammabad towards Jordan, and sirens going off also at Prince Sultan Airbase in Al-Kharj (Saudi Arabia) and Yanbu, the largest oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia, connecting the ports on the Red Sea and on the Persian Gulf. Explosions and direct impacts were reported in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain (at Sheikh Issa Airbase) by MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 - videos below are from Jordan, photos further down and last video underneath from Kuwait, where a water desalination plant and a powerplant were hit):

Direct impacts in Kuwait - from MES and Fotros Resistance.

Yesterday morning (Saturday 18th July 2026) NASA fire map showed a huge fire at Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan, as per MES, which overnight quoted CBS as saying that several US service members were injured in previous strikes (see also Al Mayadeen and Mehr):

At the end of the Iranian military operations overnight in response to US aggression, Iran’s Army and IRGC issued a series of statements detailing the results - see Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3), IRNA (1, 2, 3 and 4), Fars (1, 2 and 3), Tasnim (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5), Mehr (1, 2, 3 and 4).

Fotros Resistance provided a nice summary of the fire exchange between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire in the night between Friday 17th and Saturday 18th July 2026:

🇮🇷 🇺🇸| Iran-US war update: Bad morning for the US Updates since last night, 3 AM Tehran time: • US struck the exit & entrances of the Shahid Mirzai tunnel in Bandar Abbas

• US attack on Imam Ali missile base in Khorramabad

• US attack on the maritime control tower on Larak Island.

• US destroyed a water desalination plant in south Iran

• Explosion sounds were reported in: Bushehr, Darab, Kharq, Ahvaz — IRGC has targeted: 🇰🇼 Ground Forces’ support center at Arifjan base, with deaths, in Kuwait

🇰🇼 A radar installation at Ali Al Salem Air Base, in Kuwait

🇰🇼 Weapons repair and maintenance shed and a drone hangar at a US base

🇰🇼 US Navy fuel support pier in Al-Ahmadi, Kuwait

🇰🇼 US signal & communications center in Kuwait

🇧🇭 Aircraft deployment site at the Sheikh Isa Air Base with a big missile+drone attack, Bahrain

🇧🇭 Struck the data intelligence center known as “Battleco.” in Bahrain

🇯🇴 US fighter jet shelters & large parking ramp, IRGC says 2 US fighter jets & 3 other aircrafts were fatally hit, and several others sustained significant damage, at the Muwaffaq al Salti AB in Jordan — Attacks & events that were not listed in official announcements: 🇸🇦 Sirens were activated at the Yanbu port, the western port of Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea

🇰🇼 Kuwait says Iran struck a water desalination plant & a powerplant [confirmed by Kuwait (see Al Mayadeen, Mehr and MES)]

🇰🇼 Kuwait petroleum facilities were damaged from Iranian attacks [confirmed by the Kuwait National Petroleum Corporation (KNPC - see MES)

However, Iranian military operations continued during the day, targeting Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraqi Kurdistan, as reported by Fotros Resistance (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6) and MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14). Among the targets hit during the day:

the Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base and other bases in Jordan:

Fires in US bases in Jordan, after Iranian strikes - from MES and Fotros Resistance.

the Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences in Kuwait:

the KNPC North Pier, exporting crude oil, and/or the Shuaiba North Power Station in Kuwait:

From Fotros Resistance and MES.

and possibly a US-affiliated target in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah province (according to MES the fires were due to a fuel tank exploding and not to Iranian attacks!):

From Fotros Resistance and MES.

Despite the casualties in Iran (see Fars and Mehr), I think it is fair to say that, as of yesterday (but I could say “as of today, Sunday 19th July 2026”, based on what I have read so far!), Iran is winning the “Infrastructure War” against the Outlaw US Empire and its Arab allies. By damaging, if not destroying, multiple water desalination plants and powerplants in the Arab States, Iran is making life miserable for everyone there, due to the extreme high temperatures in those countries (typically oscillating between 30°C and 40°C between day and night in Kuwait in this period), thus forcing the withdrawal of US troops and possibly trying to instigate the local population against the Sunni regimes supported by the Anglo-Zionists. Of course, US strikes on civilian infrastructure in Iran have also an impact on Iranians’ day life, but not as much as Iranian strikes on desalinization plants in the neighbouring Arab countries:

It is also worth mentioning that yesterday evening CENTCOM finally admitted the death of “two US service members” and the injury of four others, who “were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals” and have already been discharged (see also Al Mayadeen, Fars, Mehr, MES and Fotros Resistance):

However, a former US Airforce (USAF) pilot quoted by MES claimed a different situation than CENTCOM:

After all, this is what US soldiers are facing in the Middle East (sources: MES - Iranian missile impacts at Muwaffaq Salti Airbase, Jordan):

Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan on fire - from MES .

During the course of the daylight attacks, the IRGC issued the following statement (sources: Mehr and MES - all emphasis original):

The criminal U.S. regime, once again, in the midst of negotiations and the illusion of Iran's weakening, officially resumed the war that it had never truly ended. After several days of fighting against our Armed Forces and receiving crushing responses to Trump’s aggressions, and realizing that the Iranian Armed Forces had become much stronger than the first day of the war, instead of honorably accepting defeat and admitting to his repeated miscalculations, he took a new approach by fleeing the battlefield and attempted to hide his defeat in the military confrontation by committing war crimes. The U.S. tried to maintain its position by carrying out destructive attacks on hospitals, bridges, railways, airports, ports, telecommunications centers, and so on, killing civilians, instead of fighting on the battlefield like real men. Since there is no international institution to prevent these barbarities of the U.S. military, there is no other way than to implement the Quranic command: “So whoever attacks you, attack him in the same way as he attacked you” (Holy Quran 2:194) Therefore, it is appropriate for the countries hosting the aggressor U.S. military, who have made their territory available to the U.S. to attack Iran, to be prepared to receive a corresponding response and activate their civil defense units to protect the lives of citizens and keep them away from possible targets. However, in order to give the American enemy a chance to change their cowardly approach, last night we decided to choose military targets for the time being.

…while an Iranian military source was quoted by MES as saying (see also Al Mayadeen - emphasis mine):

We won’t wait any longer for the enemy to increase strikes against our vital infrastructure. We have begun to implemented a phased plan, which will end with the complete destruction of all regional energy and water-purification infrastructure, if the U.S. aggression against Iran does not immediately stop. As part of the first stage of this plan, all powerplants and water desalination plants in Kuwait are now part of our target bank.

Another security source quoted by Iranian Fars News Agency, Al Mayadeen, MES and Fotros Resistance warned that…

If the U.S. attacks civilian infrastructure in Iran tonight, to protect the lives of citizens in the country, the airports of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as the ports of Fujairah and Jebel Ali, must be immediately evacuated.

This and the massive Iranian retaliation so far may explain why the Outlaw US Empire may have reduced the scale of its attacks on Iran since Friday night: it may have finally understood that, unlike US President Donald J. Trump, Iranian officials always follow up on their threats!

On the other hand, Ali Reza Salimi, member of the Iranian Parliament, stated (source: Fotros Resistance - all emphasis added):

If Iran can’t export oil and petroleum derivatives, then the other countries in the region will not be able to do so either. Either the Strait of Hormuz is safe for everyone, or it is safe for no one. If the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran are threatened, all countries must realize that the interests of others will also be at risk.

Iran's ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam (top left), Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi (top right), Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (bottom left) and Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Eje'i (bottom right) - from IRNA and Fotros Resistance.

Yesterday afternoon, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam posted a tweet on X accusing the Outlaw US Empire of violating the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM (see also IRNA and Mehr):

…but soon afterwards Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi declared the MoU MoM suspended on Iranian national television (why not “dead”, as Trump said, is beyond me! - sources: Fars, Tasnim, Mehr, MES and Fotros Resistance - all emphasis mine):

We were in negotiations. Unfortunately, it was the Americans themselves who, in fact, took these aggressive actions, in violation of their own commitments. We have suspended our commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The US has violated and suspended all of its commitments. We have also suspended our commitments, are not currently implementing them, and are focused on defending the country. What we are now faced with is defending our country. We will do so firmly and decisively, and I think the Americans have once again received their response — that these aggressive actions by them will get them nowhere.

A message that was reiterated later by Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei in a separate interview with Iranian social media activist Ahmad Solomon (see IRNA and Mehr):

We had made it clear that we would adhere to our commitments as long as the US fulfills its obligations. If you look at the past eight decades, you will see that the only regime that has consistently reproduced war, violence, and conflict has been the Israeli regime.

…whereas Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Eje'i posted the following tweets on X, highlighting the failure of the US-supported Omani shipping corridor in the Strait of Hormuz, while the Iranian one is still active (see also Fars and Mehr - all emphasis added):

What is taking place in the azure waters of the Persian Gulf serves as the most evident testimony to the strategic failure of the American enemy; for with the defeat of the Southern Corridor plan, their sinister scheme was strangled in its infancy, and the dream of forging chains of enslavement along Iran’s borders turned into a nightmare for the aggressors. The enemy's recent violations against Islamic Iran can also be understood within this same framework.

The border guards of Islamic Iran and the guardians of Hormuz, with the sacrifice of their lives and with authority, not only safeguard the geographical borders, but also protect the dignity and legal independence of Iran against a systematic aggression, thereby turning the enemy's breach of faith and malice into a historic defeat.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah SayyEd Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei - from IRNA .

Yesterday evening, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei issued the following statement to the Iranian nation, commenting on the recent developments (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr, MES and Fotros Resistance - all emphasis mine):

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful To the magnanimous, extraordinary nation of Iran! Greetings, salutations, and thanks to you. Through your unparalleled, historic epic, which was manifested in your unprecedented rising up to bid farewell to Iran’s martyred Leader, you’ve established a new benchmark in the manifestation of bi’tha and the resolute will of our Islamic-Iranian identity. You have demonstrated this through your magnificent appreciation, loyalty, insight, and extraordinary devotion to the Leader of the Islamic Ummah and the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution. The warmth of your ardent hearts, your tearful eyes, and the steadfast determination of the tens of millions of people who stretched across tens of kilometers in Tehran, Qom, Mashhad, and other cities and villages, have filled the friends of the Iranian nation and the free people of the world with admiration, while throwing the arrogant enemies of Iran into astonishment, bewilderment, rage, and fright. Coinciding with this historic epic, the repeated breaches of the agreement by the Great Satan [the US] regarding the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Presidents of Iran and the United States have once again laid bare a fundamental truth: the signature of the US President is utterly worthless and devoid of credibility. It further reaffirms that coercion, totalitarianism, and brutality are inseparable components of the US creed and doctrine. Today, the Great Satan has once again revealed its true, unmasked face, so that this dark episode of criminality and broken promises serves as yet another indisputable testament to the US’s deceitfulness, irrationality, unreliability, and malicious nature. Now that the American enemy is seeking to escalate the conflict thereby incurring even heavier costs and further humiliation, it should know that the noble nation of Iran and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons in store for it. The valor of the Islamic fighters and the honor of the courageous people in the southern regions in recent days are examples of this reality. It’s necessary to tell you, the loyal, proud people of Iran, that one of the most fundamental imperatives at this juncture is to steadfastly uphold the united front and sacred unity throughout all levels of society, among officials, and in all spheres in order to realize the lofty ideals of the Islamic Revolution and to protect the dignity and independence of our beloved Iran, particularly in the face of the criminal, cunning US enemy. As has been repeatedly, emphatically emphasized in the past, safeguarding this unity and refraining from division, discord, political disputes, and increases in social differences is everyone’s duty. To this end, the role of officials and people who care and are concerned about the Revolution, Imam [Khomeini], and the martyred Leader, is of more importance and sensitivity in ensuring the cohesion and solidarity of the nation. Accordingly, our noble nation, while maintaining its trust in the dedicated officials in all three branches of government – whose efforts for the welfare and prosperity of the people are clearly evident – will remain vigilant and actively engaged in the arena to ensure the safety of Islamic Iran’s interests. It’s entirely possible that certain individuals, with absolute sincerity and out of a genuine goodwill, may have some criticisms regarding the performance of certain officials. In my view, while such dedication and concern for the system is a valuable asset – much like the individuals themselves – and is inherently desirable, these dear people, some of whom have outstanding insight, must exercise caution. They must ensure that this approach does not, first, cause injustice with regard to the innocent, as such injustice itself becomes a source depriving one from (God’s) blessings and grace. Second, they must be careful it doesn’t fracture our unity and social cohesion. If these points are taken into consideration, criticism will instead increase prosperity and help affairs to advance. The enemy mustn’t detect any sign of weakness from us, including this particular vulnerability. Whenever we are completely careful about this point, the enemy will inevitably be forced to retreat. Once again, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to each and every one of our dear people, who are themselves the primary mourners of the martyred father of the Ummah. Despite hardships, certain limitations, and adversities, they’ve forged a historic epic with the momentous farewell ceremony for Iran’s martyred Leader. I would also like to thank the esteemed maraji’ al-taqlid (Religious Authorities); our scholars; intellectuals; elites; people active in areas of culture, society, and politics; as well as the dedicated efforts of our civilian and military institutions. Furthermore, I extend my sincere thanks to the officials and representatives of the triumphant Resistance Front and our glorious Islamic movements for their solidarity and presence. It’s my earnest hope that all those who have participated, shown their solidarity, and shared their heartfelt support in any capacity during this historic epic will be blessed by the grace and special prayers of our Master (Imam Mahdi) – may God hasten his noble reappearance. Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

26 Tir 1405

[17 July 2026]

In a separate message, Iran’s Supreme Leader expressed gratitude to the Iraqi people for the funeral ceremony of his father and predecessor, martyr Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei (full text on IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr - summary on Al Mayadeen and Fars).

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani (L) and Judiciary spokesperson Asqar Jahangir (R) - from IRNA.

In the meantime, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Amir Saeid Iravani sent a letter to the President of the UN Security Council (UNSC) Zénon Mukongo Ngay and the UN Secretary General António Guterres denouncing the recent war crimes committed by the Outlaw US Empire in Iran (the full text can be found on IRNA and a summary on Al Mayadeen), while Judiciary spokesperson Asqar Jahangir, speaking at a press conference yesterday, said:

Every aggressor and initiator of war must be prosecuted and tried and, in addition to bearing punishment, compensate for the damage inflicted on the targeted country. [Iran's Border Guard and the IRGC stationed in the Strait of Hormuz] are not merely safeguarding the country's geographical frontiers, but are also defending Iran's dignity and its legal sovereignty against systematic aggression. [Iranian forces] will turn the enemy's repeated betrayal of its promises and its entrenched hostility into a historic defeat. [All emphasis added]

…as quoted by IRNA and Al Mayadeen. Similarly, in a specialized meeting attended by Minister of Justice Ayatollah Mohaghegh Damad and a group of prominent experts, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized “the need for the systematic legal pursuit of US-Israeli crimes against the Iranian nation”, as per IRNA, which - in another article - quoted the full text of a letter that the High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran wrote to condemn the recent US strikes on Iran as “grave violations” of the UN Charter and international humanitarian law.

In other news, Mehr quoted a Reuters report saying that 3 Arab countries hosting US military bases are in talks with Pakistan to bolster their defensive capabilities and establish defence parts - quite funny if you think about it: they have a US bases on their soil, allegedly for their own protection, yet they turn to Islamabad for help!

News and updates from Lebanon

Moving briefly to Lebanon, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) keeps violating the “ceasefire” with a series of large-scale detonations and strikes across southern Lebanon and, more specifically, in Mansouri, Wadi al-Slouqi, Qantara, Kfar Tebnit and Haddatha, resulting in the death of a Lebanese soldier and another wounded, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Mehr, which quoted Lebanese Education and Higher Education Minister Rima Karami as saying:

The Israeli army looted the contents of these institutions, and then surrounded them with explosives, turning them into piles of ashes.

…referring to three schools recently destroyed by Israel “Defense” Forces in Khiam and Bint Jbeil, two municipalities in the Nabatiye Governorate in Southern Lebanon.

Unfortunately, Hezbollah has not responded to any “ceasefire” violations yet, but maybe they have a plan and right now they are resting and preparing for the final battle to kick the Anglo-Zionists out of the region, with the help of the other factions of the Axis of Resistance!

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News and updates from Yemen

Ansar Allah Political Bureau member Mohammad al-Bukhaiti - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Yemen, in an interview with Al Mayadeen yesterday, Ansar Allah Political Bureau member Mohammad al-Bukhaiti said (all emphasis mine):

What is happening today with Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq is because these countries stand with Palestine. We are concerned with what is happening today in the region, and we are in full coordination within the Axis of Resistance. Yemen is preparing to end the blockade, and the battle Yemen is preparing for today is part of the battle in the region. The US military bases in some countries in the region give America the opportunity to destroy infrastructure in Iran. The countries that host US bases on their territory and that America uses are participating in the aggression against Iran.

…while Hizam al-Assad, another member of Ansar Allah political bureau, warned Saudi Arabia in case of new missteps (source: Mehr):

The Saudi regime bears responsibility for the environmental consequences resulting from the burning of oil wells, transmission lines, tankers, refineries, oil exporting ports, stations and petrochemical plants, and everything that the local population will suffer from the intense blaze and [thick black] plumes of smoke.

Similarly, the Yemeni Deputy Foreign Minister Abdulwahid Abu Ras stated:

We have warned, alerted, clarified, and explained throughout the past years that the Saudi enemy is the aggressor and the criminal party, but some wanted to provide it with cover, thus becoming complicit in its crimes and the continuation of its aggression against Yemen. Anyone who wants to play a positive role and make good efforts in this regard must understand this reality. As for the Saudi mercenaries and traitors who have sold their consciences to the Saudis, they can be seen as supporting Saudi Arabia in any understandings or discussions on all issues.

…as quoted by Saba.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Saudi Arabia in Yemen - from Saba .

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