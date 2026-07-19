GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
5h

Naim Qassem still sitting on his ass.

Nasrallah must be turning over in his grave.

The US is loading Israel up with refueling planes and command facilities moved from the Gulf States. Hezbollah has the missiles and drones to reach them. What the fuck are they waiting for? Right is the middle of force movement is the best time to attack!

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
6h

Araghchi's speech at the press conference yesterday was good, wish I had a transcript, there is non from the live broadcast.

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