Let’s continue our coverage of the ongoing USrael-Iran War (no matter what Trump says!) from where we left yesterday (Sunday 3rd May 2026) in my previous article, that is from US President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of operation “Project Freedom”, according to which the US Navy would escort vessels currently stuck in the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. However, just a few hours later, US Central Command (CENTCOM) issued a statement on X clarifying that it would only “support merchant vessels seeking to freely transit through the essential international trade corridor” (bold emphasis original, italics mine):

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces will begin supporting Project Freedom, 4th May [2026], to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The mission, directed by the President, will support merchant vessels seeking to freely transit through the essential international trade corridor. A quarter of the world’s oil trade at sea and significant volumes of fuel and fertilizer products are transported through the strait. “Our support for this defensive mission is essential to regional security and the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade”, said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. Last week, the U.S. Department of State announced a new initiative, in partnership with the Department of War, to enhance coordination and information sharing among international partners in support of maritime security in the strait. The Maritime Freedom Construct aims to combine diplomatic action with military coordination, which will be critical during Project Freedom. U.S. military support to Project Freedom will include guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members.

Worth of note is the fact that, soon after Trump’s tweet on Truth social, oil prices dipped slightly, though still above $100 per barrel, as reported by Al Mayadeen, with Brent crude futures falling by 64 cents, or 0.59%, to $107.53 and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declining by 84 cents or 0.82%, to $101.10 a barrel.

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi (L) and Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi (R) - from Mehr News Agency.

This morning, Ebrahim Azizi, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, responded to Trump’s announcement with the following tweet (see also Al Mayadeen and Mehr News Agency):

…whereas Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, was quoted by Al Mayadeen, Mehr and Tasnim news agencies as saying:

We repeatedly state that the security of the Strait of Hormuz is in the hands of the Iranian armed forces, and that any safe passage in the strait is coordinated with our forces. We will manage the security of the Strait of Hormuz with all might, and inform all commercial ships and tankers to refrain from any attempt to transit without the coordination of the Iranian Armed Forces stationed in the Strait of Hormuz in order not to jeopardize their security. America’s allies should be cautious not to face irreversible regret. Aggressors and their allies must understand that the steadfast and courageous nation and its armed forces have demonstrated they will respond firmly to any act of aggression.

…adding that “the US military and any foreign armed forces will be attacked” if they attempt to approach or enter the strait, referring to US officials as “criminals” and the US military as “aggressor terrorists” engaged in “piracy and theft in open waters”.

Moreover, an informed source told Tasnim (see also Mehr) that…

Iran’s Armed Forces, as during the 40-day war, will not permit the passage of American combat forces, and any movement through the Strait of Hormuz will not take place without authorization from the Iranian Armed Forces. In addition to firing at US combat vessels, Iran has also prepared other scenarios that it will implement if necessary.

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, IRGC spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) went as far as saying (source: Al Mayadeen):

Final victory is the ally of the Iranian armed forces in this unequal battle.

…adding that Iranian “armed forces possess the identity and moral strength that give them the ability to persevere and take initiative”, elements that distinguish Iran from other countries, while Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, tweeted the following statement on X in response to Trump’s (see also Mehr):

The Strait of Hormuz is not closed by a tweet to be opened by a tweet, The path to opening the Strait of Hormuz is either accepting defeat, reaching an agreement, and acknowledging Iran's sovereignty and supremacy over the Strait of Hormuz, Or returning to the battlefield, accepting another humiliating defeat, and acknowledging Iran's sovereignty and supremacy over the Strait of Hormuz, No path remains other than this.

…followed by this other one, mocking the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald Trump:

Boats and ships — beautiful, tremendous vessels!

Go forward! Go forward!

The Strait of Hormuz is OPEN — wide open, folks!

BOOM! BOOM! BOOM!

I made a mistake, I thought this was also Epstein’s Island. Can you believe it? But no — it’s the Strait, and it’s doing GREAT!

Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT D. J.T

From Tasnim.

All these warnings and remarks were followed by an official statement by the IRGC declaring a new maritime control area in the Strait of Hormuz, defined as follows (see also images above - from Middle East Spectator (MES), Tasnim and Mehr):

in the south: the line between Mount Mobarak in Iran and south of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE),

in the west: the line between the end of Qeshm Island in Iran and Umm Al Quwain in the UAE.

Yet, despite Iranian warnings, a US warship, the USS Canberra (LCS-30), attempted to enter the Strait of Hormuz near Jask Island, only to be confronted by the Iranian Navy, which first issued multiple warnings, all ignored by the US warship, and then fired warning shots using combat drones, rocket launchers, anti-ship ballistic and cruise missiles, as reported by MES (1 and 2), Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), Tasnim (1 and 2) and Mehr. Ebrahim Rezaei, citing Condoleezza Rice, commented thusly on X:

It’s not a big deal; the birth pangs of a new Middle East are underway.

They will get used to the Iranian order of the Strait of Hormuz.

Following this failed US attempt to get through the Strait of Hormuz, Brent crude futures went by $3.64, or 3.4%, at $111.81 a barrel, while the WTI went up by $3.40, or ⁠3.3%, at $105.34 a barrel, making up losses last Friday, 1st May 2026, as per Mehr, which, in another article (see also Al Mayadeen), quoted the IRGC as saying:

No commercial vessels or oil tankers have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past hours, and the claims by American officials in that regard are baseless and completely false. Other maritime movements in contradiction to the declared principles of the IRGC Navy will face serious risks, and violating vessels will be stopped by force.

…rejecting an earlier statement issued by CENTCOM, according to which “2 US-flagged merchant vessels have successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz”. On the other hand, Mehr, citing TankerTrackers, reported that a second Iranian supertanker, Derya, after the “HUGE”, reached safely the Far East and entered the Lombok Strait, bypassing restrictions along their route. Iranian media cited by Al Mayadeen and MES also rejected a statement by US CENTCOM Brad Cooper according to which 6 Iranian military boats were sunk this morning (source: MES).

Impact of Iranian missile in Fujairah (UAE) - from MES and RNN Mirror

In the afternoon, the UAE issued multiple missile alerts, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6). UAE officially claimed to intercepted 3 of 4 cruise missiles launched by Iran in one of the waves (see MES), however one Iranian missile hit a South Korean vessel, the HMM Namu, anchored outside the port limits of Umm Al Quwain (UAE), as reported by MES (1 and 2) and Al Mayadeen, followed by another incident 14 nautical miles west of Mina Saqr (UAE - see MES and Mehr), whereas “Iranian drones impacted Fujairah Petroleum Industry Zone”, causing a fire, as per MES (1 and 2), citing an official statement by UAE authorities.

From MES.

UAE did not take Iranian attack very well, with some Emirati commentators vowing revenge on X - see tweets below and MES (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5), which also reported that the UAE Defense Committee Chairman Ali Al-Nuaimi informed his Israeli counterpart Boaz Bismuth that the UAE would respond to Iran militarily:

…while an Iranian analyst was quoted by MES as saying:

If Trump wishes to restart the war, Iran will not wait for him to initiate it this time.

…suggesting that the Iranian attack on UAE was “likely a message that Iran has shifted to a pre-emptive posture”.

On the other hand, Trump took it easy, probably knowing that, if he escalates, Iran would have the upper hand (see also Al Mayadeen):

He went even as far as saying to ABC (source: MES):

Iran hasn’t violated the ceasefire, they only shot a few missiles most of which were shot down, very little damage.

Given Trump’s statements above, I am pretty sure that UAE will not dare attack Iran without USraeli support, regardless of what Emirati pundits say on X, especially after an Iranian warning issued earlier tonight (sources: Tasnim and Al Mayadeen):

The UAE knows it is sitting in a very fragile glass house and that insecurity is absolute poison for it. If it wishes to repeat the mistake of the 40-day war, we will completely abandon restraint and deal with this nest of Zionists as if it were part of the Zionist regime. However, if the Emiratis become pawns of Israel and make a misstep, they will learn a lesson they will never forget.

…while a senior Iranian security and political official told Al Mayadeen (see also Mehr):

The control of the Strait of Hormuz is completely in Iran’s hands, and this is a clear message from our armed forces to the United States. Our message to the Americans is that if they come forward, they will be targeted. Continued US hostile actions will likely lead to the expansion of the experience of managing the Strait of Hormuz and its extension to similar cases.

It is also worth mentioning a CNN report, quoted by Al Mayadeen, according to which an Israeli air defense system deployed in the UAE participated in intercepting retaliatory Iranian missiles.

So spoke Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, this morning Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem issued the following statement (from RNN Mirror - all emphasis added - for a summary see Al Mayadeen or Al Manar):

We are facing a dangerous phase in the history of our region and the future of our country and our generations, in which the criminal “israeli” enemy is ganging up on us, with the support and management of the oppressive American tyrant, and supported by the nations of injustice, colonialism, and the defeated who are panting after the crumbs of this world, tainted with the blood of genocide and the killing of childhood and life. For the Resistance, its people, and its supporters to stand, despite the scarcity of numbers and equipment, in the face of the might of human monsters, to offer martyrs in the most beautiful and greatest manner, to prevent the enemy from achieving its goals, and to persevere and continue... is the steadfastness that leads to forging the future of our country, our generations, and our region with our allies, as a future that is cherished, dignified, and independent. The aggression aims to steal rights and occupy the land and the future by force, while the Resistance aims to liberate the land and achieve the justice of rights. With the Resistance, the enemy is unable to achieve its goals, no matter how arrogant and haughty it becomes. There is no ceasefire in Lebanon, but rather a continuous “israeli”-American aggression. There are not enough words to condemn the targeting of civilians, villages, towns, the destruction, and the killing of children, women, men, and the elderly. We are patient and we are resisting, and Allah the Almighty is with us. Lebanon is the one being attacked, and it is the one that needs guarantees for its security and sovereignty. As for the “israeli” enemy’s claim that it wants the security of its settlements in northern occupied Palestine, it had already obtained it by Lebanon’s strict implementation of the 27/11/2024 agreement for fifteen months. However, the “israeli” enemy did not implement a single step of the agreement, breached it more than ten thousand times, killed 500 civilians, wounded hundreds, destroyed thousands of homes and lives, and displaced people from their villages... all this because it did not achieve any step on the path toward “Greater israel”, and it will not achieve it, even if all the human monsters of the earth joined it. The army deployed south of the Litani River in implementation of the agreement, and some ask: Where did the fighters and the weapons come from? The Resistance chose methods that align with the phase and benefited from the lessons and experiences, and everyone has seen the proficiency of the Resistance in its performance and its surprises in the field. There is no need for steadfastness in geography; the fighters come from many places in Lebanon, secure their appropriate weapons, and operate using hit-and-run tactics to inflict the greatest number of losses on the enemy’s soldiers and officers, and to prevent it from stabilizing in the land it has occupied. There is no yellow line and no buffer zone, and there will not be. With our faith and our exclusive choice to reclaim our land, liberate it, and not surrender, we will inevitably succeed in confronting it, especially when we utilize two forces: the force of Resistance and the force of internal unity. The Resistance and its people are presenting a legendary performance that has astonished the enemy and the friend alike, so do not stab it in the back. We do not call on you to adopt its convictions, but we call on you not to serve the trench of the enemies in this sensitive phase. As for the authority, its duty is to care for national unity, achieve sovereignty, order the army to defend the country, provide protection for all citizens, and address economic and social problems… let it highlight its achievements to the citizens, what it has applied of the Taif Agreement without selectivity or misguided interpretation, and that it is committed to the constitution and coexistence so that its representation is correct and its performance is acceptable. And with its weakness and inability, it sets plans and programs on the basis of building the state and its sovereignty, and we are present, as we have always been, as the support and aid within the framework of unity and independence. Is there a country in the world whose authority agrees with the enemy to confront the country’s Resistance to occupation? There is none. Come, let us confront the enemy’s goals and liberate the land with our internal unity, so that we may succeed together in expelling the enemy and enabling the authority to fulfill its duties. Four factors will help us get through this phase: the continuation of the Resistance, internal understanding, benefiting from the Iranian-American agreement, and benefiting from any international or regional move that pressures the enemy. Let the world keep in mind that the solution will not be surrender. The solution with the enemy does not lie in engineering Lebanon politically and militarily as a weak country under guardianship, nor through diplomacy shackled by the continuation of aggression, the pressure of tyranny, and the non-implementation of agreements. We support diplomacy that leads to stopping the aggression and implementing the agreement. We support the diplomacy of indirect negotiation, which yielded results in the maritime agreement and the ceasefire agreement, and preserved Lebanon’s capabilities, which are its right. As for direct negotiation, it is a free concession without fruits, and it is a service to Netanyahu, who wants to paint a picture of victory in image and stance while continuing the aggression, and a service to Trump before the midterm elections. O youth of the Resistance, you are crafting the dignified future, and offering the noblest and most honorable. Your blood has molded the land of Lebanon, making it resistant to the invaders and the defeatists. Your banner is the one that remains as long as the earth, the sky, the sun, and the air remain. The blood of the Resistance martyrs, foremost among them the master of the nation’s martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may Allah be pleased with him), and Sayyed Al-Hashimi (may Allah be pleased with him), and all the martyrs and wounded, is the light of our path illuminated with the prisoners and the sacrificing people. A salute of love and cohesion to our sacrificing, displaced, and supportive people, you who have become the pride of patriotism, sacrifice, and the defense of the truth. And all thanks to those who sheltered, supported, and helped among the people, sects, parties, figures, media, health sector, officials, ministers, and official institutions, and I exclude no one among the people of virtue and giving. A special salute to those who founded the National Meeting and held its large, inclusive, and comprehensive assembly in support of the resistance, the homeland, unity, liberation, and honor. You have presented the bright image of Lebanon by bringing together forces, parties, figures, and civil and independent bodies from all regions and sects to express the resistant, promising, inclusive, and liberated Lebanon.

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Other news and update from Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Despite Sheikh Naim Qassem’s statement, this evening Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated that there is…

no turning back from the path of negotiations with Israel

…though he conditioned “any meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a prior halt to Israeli attacks and the conclusion of a preliminary security agreement”, as per Al Mayadeen.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues to confront the Israeli invasor and occupier, even in a close-range battle with light and medium weapons in the area of Khallat Raj near the town of Deir Saryan in southern Lebanon (source: Lebanon) and not just with military operations involving drone and rocket barrages, which have amounted to 13 today at the time of publishing this article, according to RNN Mirror.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Trump’s cards and the Strait of Hormuz - from Saba .

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