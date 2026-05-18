Member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaei - from Al Mayadeen ).

To understand the title of this article, let’s start from what Major General Mohsen Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, said in an interview with the Iran State television yesterday (Sunday 18th May 2026 - source: Al Mayadeen and its Short News - all emphasis mine):

The naval blockade is an act of war, and confronting it is our right, but our patience has limits. We will break the American naval blockade, and our armed forces are preparing themselves. We advise the American army to end the blockade before the Sea of ​​Oman becomes its graveyard. The Strait of Hormuz is open to trade, but it will be closed to military buildups and any attempts to destabilize security.

Re-read the part emphasized in bold. It looks like Iran is seriously thinking of breaking the US naval blockade, even though it should be able to withstand it quite easily, especially after the recent activation of a bilateral road transport agreement signed with Pakistan in 2008, but never implemented (see Al Mayadeen for more details). Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaei also commented on the recent developments between the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and Israel (see this article of mine, in case you missed it):

Emirati behavior is influenced by the Zionist entity. The Israeli occupation wants to drag a regional player into the war against Iran so that it can convince Trump to continue supporting them and standing with them.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from Al Mayadeen.

In a meeting with officials from Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development earlier today (Monday 18th May 2026), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that his country “is seeking to strengthen cooperation with neighboring countries on infrastructure and transport projects”, as per Al Mayadeen, adding that Iran will…

never bow to any power!

Notice the schoolbag of one of the little girls killed in the US strike on a school in Minab on the first day of the Ramadan War in the photo above.

Meanwhile, Iran launched the official X account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), as reported by Tasnim and Middle East Spectator, and also signalled that it “could regulate optical fiber cables crossing the Strait of Hormuz through permits, oversight mechanisms, and transit fees, highlighting the strategic importance of the waterway in global communications and finance”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Iran’s Fars News Agency, which warned that any disruption in the optical communication cables in the strait “could trigger substantial economic fallout, with losses potentially reaching tens or hundreds of millions of Dollars per day through direct and indirect impacts on regional and global markets”.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei - from Tasnim .

In addition to the above, in his weekly presser today, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iran is coordinating with Oman over control of the Strait of Hormuz, adding:

The new arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz aim to ensure safe passage and preserve Iran’s sovereignty and natural rights. [Iran seeks to] establish mechanisms to prevent the kind of security destabilization witnessed in recent weeks. [Iran] bears no hostility toward any regional country, including the UAE. Regional security can only be achieved through a joint mechanism among the region’s countries [even though] some regional actors are taking measures to undermine security. [Iran] is not afraid of enemy threats [and] believes in what it possesses and draws up plans to confront [the enemy].

…complaining about countries (e.g. UAE) that “put their land, resources, and airspace at the disposal of aggressors” and accusing the US Navy of “behaving like sea pirates”. As reported by Al Mayadeen, Tasnim (1 and 2) and Mehr, he also touched upon other topics, such as ongoing Pakistan-mediated negotiations with the Outlaw US Empire, Iran’s right to uranium enrichment under the NPT (Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) and legal actions:

[Iran] is not addressing the nuclear issue at this stage, [it] will not give up its rights under any threat or economic pressure [and it] will respond to any mistake by the other side. [Iran demands] the release of Iran’s frozen assets and the lifting of sanctions [and] payment of compensation for damages inflicted on Iran. The aggressors must bear responsibility. Every violation of international humanitarian law, such as the Minab school incident, has been registered in international courts after documentation. Iran’s diplomacy is intelligent and serious, and it will not fall into the other side’s style of contradiction.

In parallel, it also submitted through Pakistan a revised 14-pointed proposal to end the ongoing war with the Outlaw US Empire, as reported by Al Mayadeen and Tasnim, which quoted a source close to the Iranian negotiating team as saying:

Iran, in line with the recent practice of exchanging messages, has once again submitted its text in 14 points through the Pakistani mediator after making amendments [focussing on] negotiations to end the war and confidence-building measures by the American side.

…whereas a Pakistani source warned that…

We don't have much time

…claiming that both countries “keep changing their goalposts”.

Apparently, the Outlaw US Empire “accepted in its new proposal to waive Iran’s oil sanctions during the negotiation period”, as per Tasnim. However, despite some changes in the new US draft, fundamental disagreements between the two countries remain, as reported by Tasnim and Al Mayadeen, quoting a source close to the Iranian negotiating team as saying:

Despite some promises, there is a difference of opinion about the return of the (Iranian) frozen funds. However, the American stance - despite talking about something called the establishment of a Development and Reconstruction Fund - are far from Iran’s demands in its amount and some other issues. The Americans must understand that Iran will not agree to end the war in return for nuclear commitments. As it has previously stated, Iran has not and does not have plan to build nuclear weapons, and such claim (about Iran’s nuclear program) is just an excuse and deception by the Americans. This issue has also been emphasized in the new text.

In the meantime, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, posted quite a few threatening images and statements on his Truth social (1, 2, 3, 4):

From Truth Social.

…while The New York Times, citing two anonymous Middle East officials, warned about “intense preparation - the largest since the ceasefire took effect - for the possible resumption of attacks against Iran as early as this week”:

However, just a few hours ago, Trump tweeted a new statement saying that he had canceled a military attack on Iran, “which was scheduled for tomorrow” (Tuesday 19th May 2026), at the request of the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to allow for more diplomacy:

However, as MES rightly points out, it could be a bluff, suggesting 3 options:

Trump lied and there was no attack planned for tomorrow, it’s just a pressure tactic. There is an attack planned for tomorrow, and by saying he won’t attack he’s trying to fool Iran (i.e. he WILL attack). Regional nations got cold feet and didn’t want all their energy infrastructure destroyed.

I guess we will have to wait to find out what is going to happen tomorrow.

Surely, the fact that American Airlines suspended its flights to Israeli airports until the beginning of January 2027 (see Al Mayadeen) does not bode well, as it means that there is a high chance of a new regional war. After all, Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv has effectively turned into US military airport, as the director of the Israeli Airports Authority, Shmuel Zakai, said recently to Israeli media.

Former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene - from Al Mayadeen .

In other news, former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene warned that the deployment of US soldiers into Iran would trigger a “political revolution in America”, as she wrote in the following tweet on X (see also Al Mayadeen):

Spokesman of the Iranian Defense Ministry Brig. Gen. Reza Talaei-Nik (L), Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ Brig. Gen. Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi (C) and Commander of Iran's Law Enforcement Force (FARAJA) Gen. Ahmad-Reza Radan (R) - from Mehr.

On the other hand, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesman of the Iranian Defense Ministry, dismissed Trump’s remarks as “falsehoods” and “nonsense”, stating:

Trump continues to spread baseless claims and lies about the destruction of our defense capabilities. America’s aura of power has collapsed at the hands of our forces. A considerable part of Iran’s defensive capabilities has still not been brought into action.

…adding that “the Axis of Resistance across the region has become more cohesive and powerful than at any previous time”, as per Mehr, whereas Brig. Gen. Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, praised Iranian “medical personnel for their selfless contributions” during the Ramadan War:

Heroes who, amid wounds and bloodshed, while themselves were exposed to danger, sacrificed their lives so that the wounded could continue breathing. You demonstrated that on the battlefield, the components of power are not only bullets, but also your capable hands, which restore the light of hope and life to the wounded in the darkest moments [You are] life savers, who, in the most difficult moments, instead of retreating, rushed toward the wounded.

It is also worth mentioning that earlier today the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guard Corps) “thwarted an attempt by terrorist groups to smuggle a large shipment of US-made weapons and ammunition into the country through its northwestern border with Iraq’s Kurdistan region”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on the confiscation of “another large shipment of security-disrupting materials during an attempted transfer near the border city of Urmia”, namely explosives, ammunition, and improvised explosive devices. More suspects affiliated with USrael were arrested in the provinces of Qazvin, Kerman, and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, as reported by Tasnim, whereas Mehr quoted the Commander of Iran's Law Enforcement Force (FARAJA), General Ahmad-Reza Radan, as saying that “more than 6,500 individuals accused of espionage and collaboration with the enemy have been arrested since the beginning of the war”, adding:

The process of identifying and arresting elements linked to the enemy is ongoing, and police have not stopped their operations against those who have caused unrest. We are still in the process of identifying and arresting these individuals. This process is ongoing, and we promise our people that just as we are present on the battlefield, we will not abandon the field of public security and will remain by the people's side.

Despite looming clouds of war, Iran is already planning to restore and modernize the facilities at the South Pars oil and gas complex damaged during the Ramadan War within the next two years, as announced by Ismail Hosseini, senior member of the Iranian Parliament’s Energy Committee, who was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

Plans have been developed to restore and modernize the refining and petrochemical infrastructure of the South Pars region using domestic intellectual resources. The entire process of debris removal, restoration and infrastructure renewal must be completed within a maximum of two years.

News and updates from Lebanon and Israel

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (L) and President Joseph Aoun (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, last night its President Joseph Aoun informed Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri that the “actual” ceasefire, recently extended by another 45 days, was scheduled to take effect at midnight, as reported by Al Mayadeen, however, as you can imagine, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) has continued its aggression on the country, with its Ministry of Health announcing earlier today a total death toll of 3,020 martyrs (more than 200 of which are children) and 9,273 injured since 2nd March 2026 (source: Al Mayadeen).

Hezbollah drone attacks on Israeli vehicles and troops - from Al Mayadeen.

However, Hezbollah keeps responding to Israeli ceasefire violation with successful FPV drone attacks which are turning the Israeli “security belt” into a trap, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), which reported on Hezbollah’s tactic and on various military operations carried out by its fighters during the day, for a total of 14, according to the latest official statement quoted by RNN Mirror. Hezbollah’s drone attacks are so successful that, apparently, Israeli “Defense” Forces (IDF) are delay or even cancelling offensive operations in Lebanon, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli KAN, according to which explosive drones have…

had a significant impact on the Israeli army's freedom of operation in southern Lebanon. Soldiers [are] being killed or wounded on an almost daily basis as a result of explosive drone attacks targeting Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

…hindering nearly 70% of Israeli operations in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, Israeli media such as newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, citing senior security officials, keep sounding the alarm about a possible collapse in military systems, due to a deepening manpower crisis within the IDF, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - quoted Naftali Bennett, former Israeli Prime Minister and head of the Yachad party, as saying:

Nearly a thousand days have passed since the war began, and only now does the government remember that there is a threat called explosive drones? Nets are being distributed to soldiers here because the government failed to give the issue any attention. While Israeli army fighters are confronting Hezbollah, the government is stabbing them in the back by advancing the disgraceful draft evasion law.

Similarly, Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party, stated:

I am not convinced that Netanyahu, in his current condition, is physically and cognitively fit to manage the difficult battles we are currently engaged in.

At the same time, Israeli opposition factions are withdrawing all their proposals in the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament) and calling for its dissolution and early elections, as per Al Mayadeen.

Former Israeli Prime Minister and head of the Yachad party Naftali Bennett (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

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News and updates from Iraq and Yemen

From Al Mayadeen.

Moving briefly to Iraq, yesterday its Armed Forces announced through the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Sabah al-Numan, that they will not permit its territory to be used as a springboard to launch attacks against neighbouring countries, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Today Yemeni capital Sanaa witnessed a large rally under the slogan “In Support of the Quran and Al-Aqsa, in Solidarity with Lebanon, and Affirmation of Readiness”, as per Al Mayadeen and Mehr:

Clearly, the Houthis are ready to re-enter the fray!

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

Al-Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Any new escalation will have serious repercussions on the region - from Saba .

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