GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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SUE Speaks's avatar
SUE Speaks
2h

Thanks for the clarity, Ismaele. You are making valuable contributions that are not only dimensional so we can follow the action, but also much of it brings us translations of material we otherwise wouldn't see. Substack should give you a shout-out for being special here.

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Ed Welch's avatar
Ed Welch
3h

I see good efforts here.

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