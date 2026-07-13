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Fire after a US strike on a telecom tower in Sirik (Iran) - from Al Mayadeen .

In the early morning of today (Monday 13th July 2026), once again Iran targeted ships ignoring warnings and the Outlaw US Empire responded launching another aggression on Iran (source: Fotros Resistance), with US Central Command (CENTCOM) tweeting the following statement (see also Al Mayadeen):

Middle East Spectator - MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8) reported strikes on Sirik, Bandar Abbas, the Iranian Air Force base in Dezful, several towns in Khuzestan Province, as well as Khorramshahr and Behbahan, causing power outages in “relatively small areas within a handful of districts”. Among the targets also a hangar in Omidiyeh Airport:

However, according to MES, the Outlaw US Empire is not acting on actual intelligence anymore. Instead it is just bombing known locations and hoping to hit something, with most of the targets being presumed drone-launch locations, or anything that looks like a military target (warehouses, IRGC training grounds, communication towers, etc. The fact that US strikes on Iran in recent days and weeks have been all over the place and very inaccurate suggest that the Americans have ran out of their “real” target bank, since most of the areas being hit now are empty or mostly irrelevant. To prove this point, MES (1 and 2) posted footage released by the Outlaw US Empire showing naval suicide drones against Iranian military dockyards that were already destroyed:

Of course, after a couple of hours of strikes on Iran, CENTCOM claimed on X to have hit “dozens of targets” (see also Mehr):

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, July 12, hitting dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM forces struck Iranian military air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats using U.S. fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and one-way attack sea drones for the first time. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade. Iran does not control it. U.S. forces are postured and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran’s continued unwarranted aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations.

Soon after the end of US strikes, Iran started its retaliation with launches of ballistic missiles and subsequent sirens, interception attempts, explosions and direct hits reported in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, as per MES (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) and Mehr:

direct hit on US Navy 5th Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain:

Smoke rising from the U.S. Navy 5th Fleet HQ in Bahrain after a direct impact - from MES .

fire at Sheikh Issa Airbase in Bahrain, after a direct hit:

At the end of the retaliatory strikes, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued the following statements detailing the results of their military operations (sources: Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), IRNA (1 and 2), Fars (1, 2 and 3), Tasnim (1, 2, 3 and 4), Mehr (1 and 2), MES (1, 2, 3 and 4) and RNN Mirror (1 and 2) - all emphasis mine):

“And fight them until there is no more fitnah (persecution) and religion is wholly for Allah”. Heroic people of Iran, Your steadfast steps, 135 nights and days of presence on the scene, and the unprecedented funeral procession in history, which you and the noble people of Iraq created, have astonished the world, encouraged the warriors of Islam, and agitated and terrified the “Great Satan,” prompting it to resort to any action to compensate for this great defeat. Last night, following the IRGC Navy’s operation to stop two violating ships that had shut down their systems and were moving illegally, thereby endangering navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the child-killing American army, which itself instigated these illegal and dangerous moves, once again revealed its barbaric nature by aggressing against the coastal bases of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces. In the first phase of responding to these aggressions, the valiant warriors of Islam set fire to several large missile depots and fuel tanks at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan by launching missiles and drones. The retaliatory operations of the warriors continue, and the results will be presented to you in subsequent statements. “If you support Allah, He will support you and make your feet firm”.

The evil and war-loving US regime, which has spent little time without war and military evil since its establishment, has not learned from recent defeats in confronting the warriors of Islam and continues its aggression. In response to these evils, the IRGC Aerospace warriors, in the second phase of their retaliatory operation, struck key helicopter maintenance and repair facilities, a hangar housing a P-8 electronic warfare aircraft, and the Command-and-Control center for the US military’s drone operations at the US base in Sheikh Isa, Bahrain. Retaliatory operations are continuing.

We inform the noble people of Iran that the glorious fighters of the IRGC Aerospace Force, in the third stage of the operation of retaliation and response to the aggressions of the arrogant and aggressive American regime, completely destroyed the fuel depots and Patriot air defense systems at the American base in Ali Al-Salem in Kuwait, as well as a strategic FPS radar system at the Ahmed Al-Jaber base. The retaliatory operation of your zealous children continues. The Strait of Hormuz is our territory, and we will not allow a rogue, child-killing army from the other side of the world to continue its illegal interference therein.

We inform the noble nation of Iran (that) in the fourth stage of the retaliatory operation (against the American aggressors), the heroic (IRGC) Ground Force fighters targeted the US child-killing army's surface-to-surface missile base in Kuwait and set fire to two HIMARS missile platforms and depots full of missiles, completely destroying them

As part of the fourth phase of our response, we targeted and destroyed the U.S. maritime surveillance radar in Oman with ballistic missiles, as well as an advanced FPS radar. The only way for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened for vessel traffic is for the interventions of the invading American army in this strait to end, and for respect to be shown for the sovereignty of countries over their own coastal waters.

The image below gives a summary of the American assets targeted by Iran in the past 48 hours in the US bases in the Middle East in retaliation to recent US attacks:

In a separate statement, Iran’s Army also announced its participation in the attacks against Kuwait (sources: Tasnim, Mehr and MES - all emphasis added):

Alongside the IRGC, we launched a series of drone attacks against the location of U.S. forces, air defense systems, missile systems, shelters and support facilities, in Kuwait. With the firm determination and will of the Armed Forces, and with all our strength, we will not hesitate for a moment in defending the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Iran and our dear compatriots against any enemy aggression.

Later today the Iranian Army announced the successful interception and destruction of a hostile US LUCAS drone with a surface-to-air missile over Bandar Abbas, near the city of Hajjiabad in southern Iran (sources: Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr):

Debris of the intercepted US LUCAS drone - from Al Mayadeen and Tasnim.

This afternoon, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, issued the following statement, warning that Iran’s Armed Forces will not allow US interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz (sources: IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr, Al Mayadeen, MES and RNN Mirror):

The repeated adventures and mischief of the United States to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz have seriously jeopardized regional security, international trade, and the passage of oil tankers and commercial ships. Unfortunately, the cooperation of some regional countries has also caused the risk of war spreading across the entire region to increase. Accordingly, it is declared: Following previous warnings, we will not and shall not allow the United States to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz under any circumstances. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will deal severely with any disruption or insecurity for the passage of commercial and oil tanker ships by the aggressor and piratical US military outside the routes designated by Iran and without the permission of the armed forces, and the powerful actions of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the past days are proof of this claim. The leaders of regional countries are warned that any cooperation with the United States and logistical support for its aggressor army will be considered as war against the sovereignty and national security of Iran, and in the event of the war spreading in the region, the flames of war will engulf all countries in the region. The responsibility for all insecurity and the spread of war in the region lies with the United States and the countries that cooperate with its criminal army.

IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi - from IRNA .

Similarly, IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi tweeted (sources: IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr):

The United States has seriously jeopardized the security of global oil and gas supplies by intervening in the Strait of Hormuz and must be held accountable. We maintain our sovereignty and control over the Strait of Hormuz with strength and determination, and we will compel foreign powers and their allies to yield to the will of the Iranian nation. Just as we undermined the delusional goals of American leaders at the beginning of their aggression concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, in their new acts of mischief, we will push them into even greater disgrace and desperation than ever before.

Meanwhile, the AEOI (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran) “denied rumors regarding an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, confirming the vital facility is safe and stable, with all units operating without interruption”, as per Fars, even though satellite imagery shows that a US strike yesterday (Sunday 12th July 2026) hit just metres away from it (sources: MES, Mehr and Al Mayadeen, which has more satellite photos inside):

…while the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the recent US attacks on Iran’s transportation infrastructure, fishing boats and cargo dhows, as well as meteorological facilities and buildings in breach of the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM and of the UN Charter, warning neighbouring countries against providing assistance to the USraeli enemy and stating that Iran will no longer consider itself by the MoU MoM in case of further violations (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars, Tasnim and Mehr).

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi (L) and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (R) - from IRNA.

In a tweet on X, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, urged Iran’s Parliament or the Expedience Council to approve a regulation allowing Iran’s Armed Forces to respond fiercely in case of assassination attempts against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, or other military officials (see also IRNA and Mehr):

In continuation of the strategy of delivering a crushing response to any military aggression against the country, it is essential for the Parliament or the Expediency Council to approve a practical regulation that stipulates the regime's decisive and regret-inducing response in the event of any attempt against the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, military and State officials, to be predetermined in advance. No action against Iran should go unanswered.

This comes in response to a recent tweet by the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, on his Truth social (also reported previously in this article).

Speaking at his weekly presser today, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei reminded the world that Iran has always acted in good faith and engaged in talks and negotiations with the enemy, only to be stabbed in the back last year (12-day war) and again this year, first with the Ramadan War and then with MoU MoM, whose clauses have been repeatedly breached by the other party. He also touched upon other issues, including the pursue for justice for the assassination of the martyred Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei (sources: IRNA, Fars (1, 2 and 3), Tasnim (1 and 2), Mehr and Al Mayadeen):

The pursuit of justice and revenge for the martyred Leader and every single martyr who fell during the US and Israeli attacks is a serious national demand. The government has a clear duty. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is part of this process. We will use all legal and international tools and opportunities at the international level to document their [US-Israeli] crimes and to pursue the implementation of justice. Everything we face today in the region and the world is the result of American and Zionist aggressions against Iran over the past months. European nations could play a constructive role in regional developments, but due to their habit of submitting to Washington, they do not do so. No US base in any country in the region has been excluded from our target bank. Any area or any part of the territory of any country used to attack Iran will naturally be included in Iranian defensive measures. We have not attacked, and will not attack, any country in the region [pointing out that only US bases in neighbouring countries have been attacked]. We will not hesitate in defending ourselves. We will not allow, in any way, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz to destabilise security and stability in the region and Iran. Our principled policy is that the region will not become secure unless the regional countries establish their own security mechanisms without foreign interference. Our effort was to reach a mechanism, in consultation with Oman, to ensure the safe passage of ships. This was not achieved due to the overt and covert pressures of the United States on Oman. [So long as Washington] continues to violate its commitments, the Islamic Republic of Iran will likewise refrain from fulfilling the obligations it has undertaken. [Iran has] both the right and the responsibility to take the necessary measures to safeguard our security and national interests. [US] claims about escorting commercial vessels are themselves evidence of Washington’s determination to perpetuate insecurity in the region. [Iran is] closely monitoring changes in the United States [while focussing on] strategies and interests with the opposing party. The art is to choose the best method to help secure our national interests. Where circumstances require, we use the instrument of war, and where circumstances require, we use the instrument of diplomacy. [Referring to reports regarding possible assassination attempts against Trump] They killed Iranian citizens, Iranian leaders, and prominent figures, they are proud of it, and now they are trying to portray themselves as victims and the injured party.

Baghaei also ruled out granting IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi access to Iranian nuclear facilities, as reported also by Fotros Resistance.

In the meantime, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) tweeted (see also IRNA):

However, while Tasnim reported no maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, according to Kepler data cited by Mehr 6 ships crossed the strait last Saturday, including the VLCCs Humanity and the Capetan Andreas, transporting two million barrels of Iranian oil and 500,000 barrels of Kuwaiti petroleum products, whereas 3 empty tankers entered the Persian Gulf to load oil. Interestingly, Iran’s Embassy in London also tweeted that “Tehran has established a temporary safe maritime corridor in the Strait of Hormuz and officially notified the International Maritime Organization (IMO)”, adding that it is the Outlaw US Empire that is threatening the security of the waterway, as per IRNA.

Of course, this situation is driving oil prices up, with Brent crude futures gaining $3.10, or 4.08%, to reach $79.11 a barrel by 03:25 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude advanced $2.95, or 4.11%, to $74.36, as per Al Mayadeen.

Yet, Trump decided to double down, reinstating the US naval blockade on Iran from tomorrow (see UKMTO communication on X or on MES), while declaring the Strait of Hormuz open at the same time:

He even went as far as saying (source: Al Mayadeen):

We're going to keep the strait, and we'll probably run it. We'll become the guardian of the strait. Maybe we'll call it the guardian angel of the strait. And we should be reimbursed for that. We're going to guard it. We're going to get paid for guarding it, a lot of money. The other nations are very wealthy. They're on our side, and we can't be expected to do that for nothing. We're taking over the Strait. They have nothing. They've got nothing. We had a deal. It was a done deal, and then they broke it. They always break it. We've had 10 deals with these people, and so we're just going to hit them very hard.

…and announcing new strikes on Iran (which are taking place now as I write, but I MAY report on them another time!):

We’ll attack them hard tonight, we’ll attack them hard tomorrow. They can't do anything about it. They just have big mouths. I know them now. They are a bunch of crazy and fanatical people.

However, Trump got immediately mocked first by an Iranian or pro-Iran analyst on X:

…and then by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (see also Al Mayadeen):

…and also by Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, who tweeted on X:

Trump has claimed that he wants to become the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz; we don’t need foreign workers to protect the strait! If he’s so insistent on a guarding job, he should go become the guardian of [US Senator Lindsey] Graham’s grave.

…and senior Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi:

…while an Iranian source told Al Mayaden (emphasis mine):

Delusional Trump forgot that the waterway in Hormuz has belonged to Iran for thousands of years, long before the United States even existed. The events of recent days confirm that America and its allies must adhere to their commitments and accept Iran’s arrangements.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - from IRNA .

Meanwhile, visiting Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilyov and his delegation were received by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who was quoted by IRNA and Mehr as saying (all emphasis added):

Your presence in Iran and your consultations with our officials reflect the serious determination of both sides to implement agreements, and it is expected that these agreements move from the discussion phase into the operational phase as quickly as possible. Iran and Russia are strategic partners and trusted friends, and the pace of project implementation must match the capacities, political will, and standing of both countries. Given the will and motivation that exists at the highest levels of the two countries, including from Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, to expand cooperation, it is not appropriate for the implementation of joint projects to face a slowdown. There are diverse and valuable areas for developing relations and implementing joint projects between the two countries, which should be employed in a favorable way. It is necessary for these working groups, with the participation of the relevant agencies and embassies of the two countries, to continuously and daily follow up on the implementation of the projects so that any possible obstacles can be removed in the shortest possible time. We must make the best use of the available opportunities; Iran and Russia are strategic partners and reliable friends of each other, and the process of implementing the projects must be accelerated in proportion to the capacities, political will, and status of the two countries.

…whereas Tsivilyov stated (all emphasis mine):

Our goal is to achieve tangible and practical results from joint cooperation, to demonstrate that Iran and Russia are on the right path toward developing strategic relations. In Russia, the independent positions and resistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran against foreign pressure are respected, and we are proud to have reliable friends like Iran. Just as the Islamic Republic of Iran has stood firm against coercion and external pressures, Russia will never submit to policies based on force.

Before leaving Iran it is worth reporting that the Iranian Parliament (Islamic Consultative Assembly) has finally been reopened, with first bills introduced are related to Hormuz and Lebanon, as reported by MES.

Yemen and Saudi Arabia start a new war against each other

Smoke rises from Sanaa Airport in Yemen after Saudi airstrikes - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Yemen, this afternoon Iran defied once again the Saudi blockade on Yemen by landing a second civilian Mahan Air IRM1199 airplane in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, as reported by Fotros Resistance (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7), which followed the flight path on Flight Tracker, as shown in the images below:

Flight path of Mahan Air IRM1199 airplane (order: left to right, top to bottom) - from Fotros Resistance.

However, while the aircraft was approaching Yemeni soil, just half an hour away from Sanaa, Saudi fighter jets took off and bombed Sanaa airport to prevent the Iranian airliner from landing, as reported by Saba, Mehr, MES (1 and 2), Fotros Resistance and Al Mayadeen, which quoted a Yemeni source as saying (emphasis added):

The mercenaries move on Saudi orders, and any military move by them will be considered a move by Saudi Arabia. Riyadh will not hide behind its tools. Saudi Arabia's economy, airports, and ports will burn in the fire of any recklessness committed.

Smoke rising from Sanaa airport after Saudi bombing - from Fotros Resistance and MES.

YAF spokesman Yahya Saree (L) and Head of the Yemeni negotiating delegation Mohammed Abdul Salam (R) - from IRNA and Saba.

The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), Yahya Saree, reacted saying:

In a blatant act of aggression, the Saudi enemy targeted Sana'a International Airport with a series of airstrikes, thereby ending the de-escalation phase and bearing the consequences of its aggression. We affirm that this aggression will not go unpunished.

…as quoted by Fotros Resistance, Saba and IRNA, while the Yemeni Foreign Ministry stated (source: Saba (1, 2 and 3) - all emphasis mine):

With this criminal step, we begin a new phase, relying on Allah Almighty to reclaim our rights in full and without compromise. The Saudi regime will discover that it has put itself in a major strategic predicament and will pay a heavy price as a result as Allah Almighty said “So whoever transgresses against you then transgress against him in the same way that he transgressed against you. And fear Allah and know that Allah is with the righteous”. Allah Almighty has spoken the truth.

…while expressing gratitude to Iran for attempting to breaking the siege on Yemen.

Similarly, Mohammed Abdul Salam, Head of the Yemeni negotiating delegation, was quoted by Saba as saying (all emphasis added):

Without any right or justification, the Saudi regime bombed Sana'a International Airport with a number of airstrikes, in a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen and a major breach of the 2022 truce. Since the truce agreement, the Saudi regime has been repeatedly called upon to swiftly implement the roadmap, but it has persisted in procrastination, rejecting all solutions to reopen Sana'a International Airport, as well as moving forward in assuming its responsibility and fulfilling the requirements of peace. We hold the Saudi regime fully responsible for this new aggression, and it will not go unanswered, based on the belief that self-defense, the defense of the homeland and the people, is a religious, national, moral, and humanitarian duty and a legitimate right affirmed by Islamic law and international law, and the aggressor is the more unjust.

Nevertheless, despite the threats and attacks, the Iranian civilian Mahan Air plane tried to descend to land at Sanaa, only to switch off its transponder and then landing at Hodeidah instead, as reported by Fotros Resistance (1, 2 and 3), MES (1, 2 and 3) and Al Mayadeen:

From MES and Al Mayadeen.

Members of the political bureau of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement Abdul Malik Al-Ajri (L) and Mohammad al-Bukhaiti (R) - from Mehr and Al Mayadeen.

Speaking to Al-Masirah TV, Abdul Malik Al-Ajri, a member of the political bureau of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, thanked Iran for breaching the Saudi siege once again (source: Mehr):

We express our gratitude and appreciation for the courageous and humanitarian action of the Islamic Republic in returning the Yemenis trapped outside, including wounded and sick.

…while Mohammad al-Bukhaiti, another member of the political bureau of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement said (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

The reality on the ground is clear proof that the support front launched in solidarity with the Palestinians has demonstrated Sanaa's ability to impose a blockade on those blockading it. We will respond to the aggression that targeted Sanaa Airport. The response will be very strong and painful, and we will target vital infrastructure of the Saudi regime. The narratives on which the Saudi regime builds its positions to justify its blockade and aggression are American-Zionist narratives. Yemen did not initiate the war despite its people’s suffering from the blockade; rather, it was Saudi Arabia that initiated it, and it will regret its aggression. All the narratives on which the Saudi regime bases its positions, aggression, and blockade have collapsed. Saudi Arabia's announcement to halt the aggression and lift the blockade is the only way for it to avoid the inevitable Yemeni strike. Saudi Arabia has little time left to take the initiative and announce the lifting of the blockade to avoid the inevitable Yemeni strike. Yemen is capable of striking deep into Saudi territory and targeting oil and gas facilities throughout the country.

Yemeni Military Media backed up threats against Saudi Arabia releasing a video titled “The response is coming”, identifying major Saudi airports (King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam), ports (Jazan Port, Jeddah Islamic Port, King Fahd Industrial Port), and oil facilities (Ras Tanura refinery and oil-export complex) as potential targets, as per Al Mayadeen:

Quite surprisingly, the retaliation arrived in a matter of hours earlier tonight, as reported by MES (1, 2, 3, 4) and Fotros Resistance, according to which Yemeni drones and ballistic missiles targeted King Khalid Airbase and Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia:

After the retaliation, YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree issued the following statement (sources: Al Mayadeen, Saba, MES and RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

The Almighty says: {Whoever has assaulted you, then assault him in the same way that he has assaulted you. And fear Allah and know that Allah is with those who fear Him.} Allah Almighty has spoken the truth. Insisting on continuing its unjust siege on the Yemeni people, and at exactly 1:54 PM on this Monday, the Saudi enemy committed an open aggression via its warplanes on Sana'a International Airport, by targeting it with a number of raids with the aim of closing it to humanitarian flights carrying patients and those stranded to and from Sana'a International Airport. The armed forces engaged with the aggression aircraft to counter this treacherous and cowardly attack. In response to this criminal Saudi aggression, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation that targeted Abha International Airport with a number of ballistic missiles and drones. The operation achieved its objectives successfully, by the grace of Allah. The Saudi enemy, with its reckless decision to launch an unjust attack on Sana'a International Airport, bears full responsibility and the dire consequences for this brutal aggression that serves the "israeli"-American enemy, and for the repercussions that result from it. The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that they are determined in their just position to repel the aggression and lift the unjust siege on our country. In this context, they warn all airlines against crossing the airspace of the Saudi Kingdom, and they must take our warnings seriously until the siege on Sana'a International Airport is lifted. We extend our deep gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its assistance to the Republic of Yemen in lifting the unjust siege on Sana'a International Airport and for facilitating humanitarian flights to and from Sana'a Airport. Greetings to our great people who have come out and continue to come out in massive mass marches in the capital, Sana'a, and in the governorates, districts, villages, and sub-districts. Greetings and all greetings to our loyal and proud tribes for their massive rallies and their authentic faith-based jihadist positions. Our great people will not accept the continuation of the aggression and the siege, and their armed forces, with the help of Almighty Allah, are in full readiness to take the necessary steps and measures to deter the aggression and lift the siege. And Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best Disposer of affairs, the best Protector and the best Helper. May Yemen live free, dignified, and independent. And victory to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation. Sana'a, 28 Muharram 1448 AH

Corresponding to 13/07/2026 AD

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

On a side note, it is worth reporting that, according to Israel Hayom, cited by Al Mayadeen, Saudi Arabia is allegedly willing to normalize its relations with Israel on two conditions, which have already been conveyed to Washington:

the removal of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the reversal of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s measures in the occupied West Bank.

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News and updates from Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Israel, it is worth mentioning that Israeli media cited by Al Mayadeen are reporting that “Iran is deliberately refusing to be drawn into provocations that could politically benefit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government”, probably hoping in his defeat at the next elections, whose date has been set on Tuesday 27th October 2026, the latest date permitted by law, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on Netanyahu considering travelling to the US, allegedly to attend the funeral of US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. However, it is very likely that he will take advantage of this occasion to convince Trump to escalate the attacks on Iran even more. In fact, a few hours ago Trump already mentioned the idea of taking out Iran’s most deeply fortified underground nuclear site, called “Pickaxe Mountain” (near Natanz), located more than 100 metres underground, beneath a mountain made of pure granite, one of the hardest rocks on Earth. According to MES (1 and 2 - all emphasis original)…

It is several times deeper and more hardened than Fordow, which itself was likely only marginally damaged. It is presumed to be the location of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile, and possibly covert enrichment cascade halls. […] It is presumed to be the location of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile, and possibly covert enrichment cascade halls. The site is so well-fortified that the U.S. did not even ATTEMPT to target it in 2025 or 2026. Most analysts agree that Pickaxe Mountain could only be taken out by a tactical nuclear weapon—and even then, success is not assured.

— 🇺🇸/🇮🇷 Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site is the “elephant in the room” that nobody has been talking about



1. It almost certainly holds Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile.



2. It is very likely a covert enrichment site; we know for sure that at least some centrifuges were moved to a hall below the mountain. Both sides are conveniently silent about this.



3. Iran has been actively expanding it during and after the recent wars.



Why does nobody in the U.S. talk about this site until now? Because it’s basically impossible to take out.



Once they point it out, something has to be done about it. That means one of two things; tactical nuclear weapons or a ground operation.

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