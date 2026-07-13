GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
5h

Saudis better watch their asses. If Iran decides to help Yemen trash Saudi Arabia, the Saudis will lose their oil meal ticket.

As for Trump's "we're gonna send ships into the Strait", "we're gonna control the Strait", "we're gonna charge a toll" - all that is just nonsense for his base who are dumb enough to believe it.

I don't think one news media interviewer has ever thought to ask some of these "retired generals" (retired for good reasons, usually) the simple question: "If the US could do all that, why haven't they done it already?"

I might add that Trump's statements once again prove what Brian Berletic has been saying: the US moneyed interests don't WANT the Strait open, and they don't WANT the Iran war ended.

I keep seeing people asking "why doesn't the US (or Trump) do this?" or "why doesn't the US (or Trump) do that?" if it (he) wants the war to end, or the Strait to be open, or the oil price to come down.

No one thinks of the obvious answer: Neither the US nor Trump WANT those things!

How fucking obvious does that have to be before people get a clue?

The people running the show see BENEFIT in this war!

The other thing people trot out all the time is: "But the US can't SUCCEED!"

And I have to say over and over again: THAT DOESN'T MATTER! First, because the moneyed interests are profiting from every allegedly "stupid" thing the US does, and secondly, because the moneyed interests ARE too stupid to understand that this stuff will only work temporarily if at all and it won't halt the decline of the US Empire, and third, because the ones who DO know it's stupid can't stop themselves from doing it because they're scared and don't have any other options because they're doomed to be overtaken by China and who knows who else in a multipolar world.

Anyone who thinks it's just a matter of "Trump walking away" is just huffing too much "copium and hopium" up their nose. Historical forces are not changed by individual decisions. There are no "world-historical" individuals who can control what is happening. People were wrong to blame WWII on Hitler - there was a lot more going on than him. In the same way, Trump doesn't control anything.

Trump is irrelevant. He's just a corrupt, deranged, con artist front man.

Professor Robert Pape is saying we're on the cusp of Stage 3 of his "Escalation Trap" and we're likely to get a major escalation soon, probably some sort of ground war. Which when it happens, it will just prove the point: no matter how stupid the move, it will be done.

This is what humans do. I always quote the greatest philosopher of the 20th Century - Woody Allen - when he summed up the human race in five words: "Nothing works and nobody cares."

Or as my favorite author said: "How wrong can you be? DEAD."

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Perseus's avatar
Perseus
1h

If this does not show the shortsightedness of these local tribe leaders: they have one common enemy who is obstructing since its instalment and they have nothing else in mind to weaken each other so this little shitty squatter entity can continue to stir the pot, kill the weakest and then occupy their land. I mean how stupidity works.

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