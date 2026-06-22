GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
4h

"However, Intelslava reports that intense United States Air Force is being reported all across Middle East with 10 air refueler tankers coming to the region."

Well, to be fair, if you're going to pull aircraft OUT of the region, all those planes have to be refueled in the air to get back to the United States. Larry Johnson was commenting on that on Nima's channel yesterday. So this COULD be part of a plan to disengage - or at least rest and refit" the fleet in the area. In fact, it would be good cover for a rest and refit to claim they are needed to disengage.

OTOH, it obviously wouldn't surprise me if the US intends to attack again. In fact, I fully expect it.

"Trump needs the Straits of Hormuz open for his political survival,"

Unfortunately, the problem is that the US moneyed interests do NOT want the Strait open. And they control Trump through the Zionists around him. This is the real trap Trump is in. He can't afford to go against the people with the real money, but if he doesn't he becomes Herbert Hoover - the President that plunged the US into a Depression.

What irritates me about this "conflict control unit" nonsense is that Israel is not a party to it. How do you control Israel when it's not a party to the agreement? And even it is was, you'd still need to directly cut off Israel's logistical support to force them to comply.

The entire point of this initial meeting, according to an Iranian official I quoted the other day, was to determine how and when the US was going to control Israel.

It seems obvious that Iran did NOT get a firm answer. Instead, they got this fig leaf "control unit." What the hell does that even mean?

What Iran SHOULD have insisted on was a direct US commitment that Israel would withdraw all its forces from Lebanon by July 1st - or if more time was needed for logistical reasons, then July 15. There's no reason Israel couldn't pull out completely by then. Israel is only 10-15 kilometers inside Lebanon at approximately five main locations.

Failing to get this is a major error on the Iran negotiator's part. It signals weakness on the part of the negotiation team.

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Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
3h

Question: Nobody likes JD OR nobody likes American Imperialists?

Would Trump have gotten a better reception than JD? Maybe not.

Pakistan is an interesting player in all this. Perhaps the Israelis want Munir to know he might be a target as a means of compromising him.

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