United States Vice President JD Vance: Every nation in the region has a right to self - defense. We are talking about how to de-escalate these conflicts rather than spiraling out of control. Vance has said this today at 14:32 local Iran time.

Source: Al Mayadeen.

Al Mayadeen short news.

However, Intelslava reports that intense United States Air Force is being reported all across Middle East with 10 air refueler tankers coming to the region.

Doesn’t sound like a de-escalation to me!

According to IRNA, Iranian State news agency, Iran says “commitment for commitment” is guiding Iranian policy during the negotiations.

I sense that Iran is sending a signal to Pakistan and Qatar, main diplomatic mediators in the region according to former analyst Larry Johnson, that the Islamic Republic does not have any trust in the US delegation and that significant practical steps by the Americans need to be made in order to be trusted again.

Link to IRNA English.

United States has also authorized 60-day lifting of restrictions from Iranian oil purchases, petrochemicals and derivatives.

Source: Fars News agency

Fars News.

In his chat with Mario Nawfal, Larry Johnson has said that Pepe Escobar told him that he has sources that told him that Israel is plotting to kill Pakistani General Asim Munir, which even Mario called a great destabilizational move which maybe even the US empire would not approve!

It tells you the level of insanity that has reached the brains of the dealth cult of West Asia as Pepe calls them.

According to the Media Committee of the “Minab 168” negotiating delegation, the key points from Sunday’s multilateral talks are as follows:

Due to the pressure exerted by the Iranian negotiating delegation since Saturday evening, the fragile cessation of hostilities in Lebanon is currently being maintained. To stabilize this, a monitoring mechanism named the conflict control unit will be established with Iran’s participation. Through this mechanism, the Islamic Republic of Iran effectively and officially enters Lebanon’s security equations, whereas in recent months, the Americans made considerable efforts to exclude Iran from Lebanon’s equations. The Israeli regime has no position within this mechanism [officially]. Regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz and guaranteeing its gradual reopening, it was agreed that a contact line would be established so that the other side can contact Iran in case of implementation issues and convey any possible problems. This development signifies the consolidation of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. The three working groups on nuclear issues, sanctions, and monitoring, which are to be formed according to the statement, will commence their work after the implementation of clause 13 of the memorandum of understanding begins, namely, the cessation of fire on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon, the commencement of the lifting of the naval blockade, the commencement of the release of Iran’s blocked assets, and the issuance of waivers for (the removal of) oil, petrochemical, and derivatives sanctions. In effect, prior to the implementation of clause 13, the Islamic Republic will not enter the final stage of negotiations. In this round of talks, a memorandum of understanding regarding the implementation of the release of Iran’s blocked assets was also signed between Iran and Qatar. During the Switzerland talks, based on clause 10 of the memorandum of understanding, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued documents for the removal of oil, petrochemical, and derivatives sanctions for a period of 60 days. This means that Iran can officially sell oil to its customers and receive its payment through the official mechanisms of the Central Bank.

Source: Mehr News agency.

Mehr News Agency recovered this information from Media Commitee of "Minab 168".

Iran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, has arrived in Oman together with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to finalize arrangements with the Omanis regarding Iran’s management of the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: Middle East Spectator.

Middle East Spectator on Telegram.

Military Advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Mohsen Rezaei:



“We will hold the Americans accountable in the event of any threat against Iran.”

An explosion occured at Ras Laffan Industrial City, the largest gas facility in Qatar



The explosion was so intense that Qataris described it as an ‘earthquake’, and it was even heard in Bahrain. Qatari government called it a “technical malfunction” that’s not connected to any military strike.

Source: Middle East Spectator.

These are all the news on situation with Iran to this date.

LEBANON

Germany rejects Israeli permanent occupation of Lebanese territory, according to Lebanese media Al Manar.

Al Manar.

Israeli war criminal and terrorist Benjamin Netanyahu has once again relayed to Donald Trump that Israeli forces won’t withdraw from occupation zones in Gaza, southern Lebanon and Syria.

You know that things are bad when Zionist-occupied Germany turns on its Israeli master.

Listen to a speech by a modern - day fascist.

Israeli media Channel 12 reports that USA did not request any withdrawal of Israeli terrorists and illegal occupiers from Lebanon. Essentially, they are rejecting a key Iranian demand for an end of a war.

But Iran is in no hurry. Trump needs the Straits of Hormuz open for his political survival, not Iranian government.

These are all the news concerning Lebanon.

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

UKRAINE - RUSSIA WAR

The most significant event in this war are the words of Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s special aide for negotiations with the Americans and wider foreign policy of Russia. Ushakov is an old fox, if you know what I mean.

“One of the sides has proven unable to fulfill the agreements reached in Anchorage,” Ushakov said, adding that “Russia isn’t waiting for the Anchorage terms to be fulfilled, it’s waiting for victory.”

Ushakov made it plainly clear that Kremlin no longer views US as a “trustworthy mediator” and that it now plans to acheive military victory on the battlefield amid reports of Russians scaling up the prouduction and use of Oreshnik missiles against targets inside Ukraine.

Guys, I apologize for yesterday as many of you couldn’t access the article. As I said, I am a new contributor and need time to adjust. Today’s piece was shorter but that’s because now I have some other obligations to deal with. Again, I hope you will all enjoy this piece!

See you tomorrow!

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Share GeoPolitiQ