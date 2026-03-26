Time for a new update on the ongoing Ramadan War between USrael and Iran, covering the developments from yesterday, Wednesday 25th March 2026.

The red arrow indicates Kharg Island - from Google Maps .

The Outlaw US Empire is deploying additional troops and assets in the Middle East in preparation for what could a ground invasion of Iran. Officially, the objective is to take Kharg Island, but, considering its position, it is unrealistic, not to say impossible. How are US warships going to get through the tightly monitored Strait of Hormuz? No US warship in the Arabian Sea has even attempted to get close to the Gulf of Oman, so far - just imagine what happens if they try it, they would be welcomed with a rain of missiles and/or with a swarm of aerial, surface or underwater drones! And if they are thinking of parachuting there, Iranian air defences will likely shoot down aircraft before they can even attempt a landing. There is no way the US can safely make such a stunt on Kharg Island, maybe on one of the islands or the Iranian coast near Hormuz, but even that is very risky, even if they get help from UAE (United Arab Emirates), Saudi Arabia and Qatar, though unlikely, as it would trigger unrest from Shia minorities.

Iran’s top security official Adm. Ali Akbar Ahmadian (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Of course, the Islamic Republic keeps sending warnings against this US “adventure”. One of the latest comes from Admiral Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic in Iran’s Defense Council, who was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

For more than two decades, we have been training for the moment the Americans enter. We have only one message, and that is for you to come closer.

…adding that “Iranian forces have been anticipating a US invasion into what he described as ‘designated points’, suggesting that Tehran has already mapped out potential battle scenarios in advance”.

Similarly, the IRGC (Islamic Revolution Guard Corps) issued a direct warning to the US 82nd Airborne Division and its ~3,000 troops being deployed in the region in addition to two Marine Expeditionary Units (MEUs) of 2,000 marines each, cautioning that they would meet the same fate as US aircraft carriers, which were forced to withdraw under Iranian pressure, as reported by Al Mayadeen:

Do you remember Gerald Ford and Abraham Lincoln?

By the way, while the USS Abraham Lincoln keeps its distance from Iran, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, left the war theatre is now at Crete’s Naval Support Activity Souda Bay in Greece for maintenance and repairs, after suffering a fire allegedly in the main laundry area, prompting a large damage control response aboard the ship and causing the displacement of 600 sailors out from their sleeping quarters (source: Al Mayadeen).

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

The President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire2 and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime, Donald J. Trump’d better heed Iranian advice, especially considering that his “approval rating has fallen to 36%, its lowest level since returning to the White House”, with 61% of people interviewed in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll disapproving US strikes on Iran and 59% of participants in another poll viewing the aggression against Iran as excessive, as per Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), which, in another article, reported that a second attempt in the Senate to limit Trump’s war powers without congressional failed to reach the majority.

If Trump does not want to listen to Iranian officials, maybe he should listen to US veterans, such as Virginia Burger, a Marine veteran and senior defense policy analyst at the Project on Government Oversight's Center for Defense Information, who said (source: Al Mayadeen):

Why are we going into something that could be so protracted? We don't exist in a vacuum. The Marines aren't just going to walk onto Kharg Island unopposed. What is that going to look like, as far as loss of American lives, loss of American equipment? Senior military officials are wondering if these moves are weakening our ability to respond to any other situation, specifically in the Pacific. How much we're expending our already dwindling stockpiles of munitions, and questioning what we would be able to do if we did have to go into a war that was not a war of choice. The sheer lack of strategic forethought that the administration put into this shows you how little they care about the safety and considerations of our armed service members. We don't have a justification from the White House. We don't have solid messaging or anything that elicits any confidence from the Secretary of Defense. You're going to create this disillusionment that's going to cause retention problems and recruitment problems down the line.

…while John Byrnes, a veteran and strategic director for Concerned Veterans for America, stated:

I am certain we can get our boots on the ground. I am more concerned about a long-term operation. Every step along the way in a ground deployment, there's going to be some US casualties, and what generals might think is going to take a week suddenly might take a month or two months.

Similarly, James Webb, a national security consultant who served in Iraq as a Marine infantryman, warned:

When you start talking about the geography and the population of Iran, the geography is not conducive to offensive operations at all. It's their home turf. As somebody who's fought on the home turf of another country, you're always at a disadvantage. When you're taking a look at the conduct of the war from the Iranian side, they have measured this in every single way that they possibly could. They were prepared to fight. [An extended war in Iran might] be something more akin to Gallipoli than Vietnam. If your head and your heart is not in it when you go to war, it's going to be a lot more difficult to accomplish your objectives, if at all. That's the bottom line.

…whereas Mike Prysner, a veteran and Executive Director of the Center on Conscience & War, added:

Service members watched the Gaza war happen. And then, the first big war that the US embarks on since the war on terror starts with the US doing something that looks exactly like one of the worst war crimes Israel did in the Gaza war.

Spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of Iran’s Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Zolfaghari - from Al Mayadeen .

Returning to Iran, in the early hours of Wednesday 25th March 2026, the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of Iran’s Armed Forces, Brigadier General Ibrahim Zolfaghari called on Arab and Islamic nations to establish a regional security alliance independent of USrael, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror, which quoted the following statement (all emphasis original):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Merciful. To my fellow Muslims in the Arab world, the Islamic world has witnessed another Eid this year that is different from previous years. We are witnessing a new wave of crimes by the zionists and Americans against Iran, an important pillar of the Islamic world—a country that has always stood by those defending the Islamic nation against the zionist entity’s aggression, especially regarding the oppressed Palestinian people. This has been proven time and time again through the sacrifices made and the direct confrontations faced in two wars. However, the time has come to return to our roots. We, the Muslims, must turn to the word of Allah, the Quran: “Do not take them as allies until they emigrate in the cause of Allah. But if they turn away, then seize them and kill them wherever you find them and take not from among them any ally or helper.” Allah, Glory to Him, has clearly forbidden Muslims from handing over their affairs to the disbelievers and has commanded us not to hinge our hopes on the enemies of Allah and His Messenger. We, as an Islamic nation with deep-rooted civilizational power, a unified world holding onto Islamic principles and the Quran, must stand on our own two feet to ensure our future and the happiness of our coming generations. O Muslim brothers, we absolutely do not need, in order to guarantee the security of our region, a country thousands of kilometers away from us. We do not need a country that views, according to its own statements, Islamic countries as a milking cow. We do not need a country that makes the security and interests of “israeli” its first and last concern, then sacrifices all other countries for its sake. We do not need a country that views Muslims as worthless beings, and sees nothing in them except what their land stores of wealth, oil, and gas. What benefit has the U.S. brought you? If you are the ones facing the aggression of the zionist entity, will the Americans ever fire a single shot to defend you? We all Muslims still remember well how fragile and superficial alliances on the one hand, and the lack of a permanent force with strategic depth and armament independence on the other hand, were the reason for the Arabs’ defeat before the occupying entity in the wars of 1967 and 1973. As for today, Iran, by fulfilling that true promise, and by breaking the illusory image of the invincibility of America and the defeated zionist entity, has achieved the dream that has long haunted Muslims. Hence, the very logic of rationality and politics requires that we strive, in light of the system taking shape in the region, to establish a comprehensive security union. We must unite together to ensure our security and move towards a collective security pact based on Islam and the Quran as a reference, an axis, and a firm foundation. So how did an alliance between Muslim countries and an arrogant, disbelieving state become easier than the unity of Muslims among themselves? Distancing from the Holy Quran and its teachings is the root of the calamities that have befallen the Islamic world today. The Islamic Republic of Iran announces its readiness to establish a security and military union in the region, without the presence of the United States of America and the usurping zionist entity. Let us not forget the words of Allah Almighty in His clear Book, as He said: “So do not weaken and do not grieve, and you will be superior if you are [true] believers.” Peace be upon you and the mercy of Allah and His blessings.

However, according to The New York Times (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen, instead), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged Trump to continue and escalate the war against Iran, considered as a “historic opportunity” to reshape West Asia, though a senior official at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied allegations that the Saudi leadership favours prolonging the conflict between USrael and Iran, as reported by the Saudi news media outlet Al Arabyia.

In another statement, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Zolfaghari addressed the US administration directly, stating (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror):

Do not call your defeat an agreement. The time of your promises has ended. There will be no news of your investments in the region, nor will you see the previous prices of energy and oil. We explicitly declare clearly that things will not return to what they were except by our will, when the very idea of acting against the Iranian people is erased from your minds. Someone like us will not compromise with someone like you, not now, and not at any other time.

In the meantime, the IRGC announced the launch of the 80th wave of Operation True Promise 4, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (all emphasis original):

Wave 80; The beginning of a series of pre-announced operations by the Revolutionary Guard against the child-killing zionist regime. Strategic points and military centers located in the northern lands of occupied Palestine were struck in the heavy and continuous assault of the Aerospace Force of the Revolutionary Guard in the eightieth wave of True Promise 4, with the blessed code “Ya Shadid al-Quwa,” dedicated to the martyred driver Mohammad Dalvand and all truckers and drivers, in support of the pride-inspiring attacks of the Islamic Resistance of Hezbollah in Lebanon and the oppressed people of southern Lebanon. In this operation, the military command of the “israeli” regime army located north of the city of Safad, which is responsible for commanding and deploying forces for attack and defense on the northern borders of Palestine, was targeted. This operation is the beginning of a series of pre-announced operations by the Revolutionary Guard against the child-killing zionist regime, where the gathering places of “israeli” forces in northern occupied Palestine and the Gaza envelope will be subjected to heavy missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran without any considerations. Subsequently, targets in the heart of the occupied territories, “Tel Aviv”, “Kiryat Shmona”, “Bnei Brak”, and the bases of the terrorist US army in “Ali Al-Salem”, “Arifjan”, “Al-Azraq”, and “Sheikh Isa” were targeted by liquid and solid-fuel, precision-guided systems and explosive drones. This wave continues... Indeed, His command is when He intends a thing, He only says to it, ‘Be,’ and it is.

The targets hit by the Iranian missile barrage on Israel included 6 locations in and around Tel Aviv, multiple sites in Hadera, the Binyamina area south of occupied Haifa, Modi’in west of occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) and the the power station in the occupied city of Al-Khdeira, as reported by RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen:

Missile strike on Hadera power plant in occupied Palestine - from Al Mayadeen .

Iran was not the only one attacking though, as it was also subjected to USraeli bombing which targeted a residential neighborhood west of Tehran, housing designated for railway employees in the East Azerbaijan province, as well as other targets in Zibashahr and Shiraz, in southern Iran, and in al-Barz, resulting in tens of civilian casualties, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which, in another article, quoted Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, as saying:

Since the start of the attack, 85,176 civilian facilities have been damaged. This number includes 64,583 residential buildings, as well as 19,690 commercial spots in various provinces of the country.

Commander of the Iranian Navy, Admiral Shahram Irani - from RNN Mirror .

At around lunch time yesterday (Wednesday 25th March 2026), Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Iranian Navy issued the following warning to the Outlaw US Empire, as reported by RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen (all emphasis added):

The performance and movements of the hostile “Abraham Lincoln” carrier strike group are constantly under surveillance and will be targeted as soon as they are within range of missile systems. The Iranian Navy’s “Qadir” coastal anti-ship cruise missiles targeted the “Abraham Lincoln” carrier strike group of the hostile American fleet and forced it to reposition.

[See video further down] The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with the firm will and absolute maritime sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Persian Gulf, intelligent control of the Strait of Hormuz, and powerful oversight of the movement of military and hostile fleets north of the 10-degree latitude line, will not rest until we take revenge for the blood of our dear martyrs”.

…echoing Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf’s tweets (1 and 2 - see also Al Mayadeen):

In the afternoon the IRGC announced the 81st wave of Operation True Promise 4 (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

Successful hits of wave 81 missiles on more than seventy points in the occupied territories. With the grace of the Lord of Moses, peace be upon him, and under the rain of divine mercy, the precise-strike Emad, Qiam, Khorramshahr 4, and Qadr missiles in wave 81 of Operation True Promise 4, with the code “Ya Baqir al-Ulum, peace be upon him,” and as a gift to all the soldiers of the homeland and the soldier martyrs, especially the hero soldier martyr Sayyed Javad Izadi, struck more than 70 points in the occupied territories with success and intensity, including Haifa, “Dimona”, Al-Khadriya near Haifa, and north and south of “Tel Aviv”. According to field reports, the trend of losses for the zionist regime, especially after the three previous waves of powerful Iranian attacks, has intensified and reached more than 2,500 killed and wounded. The Revolutionary Guard and the army of the Islamic Republic have emerged today in the stature of one nation, and one nation has been mobilized to defend dear Iran. People and thinkers in America! You are facing lies and distortion of the realities of the current war scene by warmongers like Trump and Netanyahu. You should observe the truth of the war at American gas stations, the streets of Iran, and in the skies of “Tel Aviv” and Haifa.

Among the targets of this wave there was the “Rotem” industrial complex, ~5 km away the “Dimona” nuclear reactor in the occupied Naqab. The photos and videos below, from RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3 and 4) show the missile impact:

Impact of the Iranian missile on the "Rotem" industrial complex near the "Dimona" nuclear reactor - from RNN Mirror

According to RNN Mirror (emphasis original)…

⚠️ The “ICL Rotem” complex in the occupied Naqab, adjacent to the Dimona nuclear reactor, is not an ordinary industrial facility. The complex belongs to the ICL Group, the largest chemicals company in the entity, which was owned by the “israeli” government until the 1990s. The company holds an exclusive monopoly on the rights to extract Palestinian resources from the Dead Sea until 2030—a sea whose water level is receding at an astonishing rate of 4 feet per year. The phosphate extracted from the Rotem site is exported to several ICL facilities in the United States. Most dangerously, ICL is the sole supplier of white phosphorus to the US military, internationally-banned munitions used by the occupation army in Gaza and Lebanon to burn homes, bodies, and agricultural lands. The location of Rotem, adjacent to Dimona, is not a coincidence. The only source of uranium in occupied Palestine is the Dead Sea phosphate ICL has exclusive rights to. Whether for white phosphorus or uranium, the site that Iran directly hit is a critical node in the zionist-American military-industrial complex.

In the evening the IRGC announced the downing of US Air Force (USAF) F-18 fighter jet by the Basij air defense over the skies of Chabahar in southeastern Iran, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2 - all emphasis added). The video below shows the moment of the hit:

The F-18 fighter jet of the invading American army was precisely hit by missiles from the new advanced air defense system of the Navy of the IRGC, under the command of the country’s integrated air defense network, over the skies of Chabahar this afternoon, and crashed into the Indian Ocean. This pride-inspiring operation is the fourth successful hunt of strategic fighter jets of the hostile American and zionist army by Iran’s fully indigenous modern air defense systems. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps dedicates this great honor to the noble nation of Iran, especially the student martyrs of Islamic Iran.

This announcement was followed by another statement by the spokesman of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Zolfaghari (sources: Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Listen carefully: as much as you flee from the prolongation of the war, the resistance of our nation and the power of our armed forces increases with every passing moment. You yourselves will reach a conclusion about the war, and you yourselves will submit to negotiation. It seems that even at the level of your politicians, you have suffered a mild concussion! Look closely; in the hearts of our nation who are present in the battlefield, there is nothing but hope and an insistence on fighting. The fire under the price of oil has been ignited for some time; the intensity of the flame is in our hands, and of course, this is only one of the variables in the multi-variable equation that we have prepared for you in this battle. Not only have the glass of your showcases and your weaponry structures in the region been shattered, but the glass of your very lifespan is also in our hands. Iran is itself the designer of structures, because it possesses history and geography, and is, of course, untouchable. Listen carefully: Iran is Iran, and Iran will remain, and it will not step back from the Strait. What happens is what we will. With reliance on God, the path is closed to the oppressors and their allies. We have firmly and resolutely rewritten the rules of transit; the law is known, transparent, and clear: you and anyone affiliated with you have no right to pass! The authority to issue transit permits rests with us. The transit law is transparently clear. You have been grounded, and every day the signs become more apparent. What has been destroyed are not your bases, it is your self-made order. Green, white, and red are the three colors of the flag through which, by relying on the ‘Allah’ inscribed upon it, we have overcome you. Of course, there is no expectation for you to understand, because your short-term history, coupled with war and bloodshed, is incomparable to Iran. Just like our offensive waves, which have exceeded the number of years Palestine has been usurped by the child-killing terrorist zionists. Every free person in today’s world stands on the right side of history in the historical dichotomy of truth and falsehood, and how beyond guidance are those whose bellies are filled with the forbidden. And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.

The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued this other statement reporting on the results of its military operations (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis added):

The “israeli” regime’s air support centers, drone manufacturing industries, and vital Mossad equipment were targeted by army drone attacks. Today, your children in the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during offensive drone attacks on the “israeli” regime, targeted the repair and maintenance facilities for F-15 and F-16 attack fighters and the “israeli” aerospace industries (IAI), which is the center for the development and equipment of advanced “Heron” and “Harop” drones, the “Ofeq” series of spy satellites, and the supply of vital equipment for Mossad and Shin Bet. The “Rafael” armament industries, which is responsible for the development of the “israeli” regime’s high-cost air defense technologies, such as the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and electronic warfare systems and airborne jammers for hostile fighters, has also been targeted by army drone attacks, just like in previous days. The diversity of targets in various points of the “Ben Gurion” air base and the “Rafael” institution, along with hundreds of important and accessible targets, has made it possible for them to be targeted by drone attacks repeatedly, and attacks will continue until the complete cessation of the offensive operations of these bases.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - from RNN Mirror .

Meanwhile, an Iranian political-security source told Al Mayadeen that Tehran “formally informed Pakistan that it cannot accept the 15 clauses contained in the US proposal, which was transmitted through mediators as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts”, as confirmed by an Iranian official on PressTV (source: Al Mayadeen):

Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met.

…and also by Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, who was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying:

Any form of negotiation with the “devil” is a strategic error. Let the missiles negotiate with Donald Trump!

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also had his say (source: RNN Mirror - all emphasis mine):

U.S. bases in the region, despite claiming they would not be used against Iran, were in fact used. Services were provided to American forces both inside and outside these bases, and their airspace was utilized. Our message is clear: regional countries must distance themselves from the United States and separate themselves from this aggression against the Iranian people. This attack is completely illegal, unjustified, and has no legitimacy. Unfortunately, regional countries, especially those in the Gulf, did not even condemn this action, which is very surprising. The attack by the “israeli” regime is not something the Islamic world can ignore, yet these countries have unfortunately done so. They must not allow their land, airspace, or waters to be used against us. At present, we have no issue with them; our attacks are not directed at neighboring countries. We still consider these countries our friends and their people as our brothers and sisters. We have no hostility toward these countries; our hostility is with the United States and the “israeli” regime, which are at war with us. The Strait of Hormuz is not completely closed. It is only closed to enemies. There is no reason to allow enemy ships and their allies to pass, while for others it remains open. Many ships and countries have contacted us requesting safe passage, and for some friendly countries our armed forces have provided secure transit. We have shown the world that no one can easily confront the Islamic Republic. Any aggression against our interests will carry heavy consequences, creating a security shield and inherent deterrence. The talk of negotiations is itself an admission of defeat. Previously, they spoke of “unconditional surrender”, what has changed? Our current policy is continued resistance and defense. There is no plan for negotiations, and no negotiations have taken place. This war revealed that U.S. bases have become sources of insecurity rather than protection, and that America’s priority is the “israeli” regime, not regional security. It also showed that “israel’s” ambitions extend beyond what is officially stated, aiming for broader regional dominance. This is fundamentally “israel’s” war, drawing in the United States, with costs borne by both Americans and the region. We do not seek war and did not start it. We want it to end in a way that prevents repetition, not a ceasefire that creates a cycle of renewed conflict, but a definitive end under conditions that ensure it will not happen again and that damages to the Iranian people are compensated. The Iranian people, armed forces, and all sectors of society have demonstrated resilience, with sacrifices made and stability maintained. Diplomatic efforts have been ongoing, with extensive engagement, documentation of violations of international law, and communication of Iran’s position globally. European countries are beginning to realize their mistake in not condemning the war from the outset. If the war continues, it may have no end and could bring disaster to the entire region.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt - from Al Mayadeen .

Yet, despite all the warnings by Iranian officials and all the losses that the Outlaw US Empire is facing in the Middle East, the US administration demanded that Iran admits “military defeat”! Not my words, but those White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (source: Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

The President's preference is always peace. There does not need to be any more death and destruction. But if Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily … President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before.

Well… what can I say? Keep dreaming!

Before moving to other war fronts, it is also worth reporting that, according to CNN, citing two regional sources, “Iran has allegedly signaled to the Trump administration that it prefers to negotiate with US Vice President J.D. Vance rather than other senior officials”, as per Al Mayadeen. However there has been no confirmation from Iranian side and, considering that this report comes from American mainstream media (MSM), please take it with a huge pinch of a salt!

On the other hand, Al Mayadeen, citing Harun Armagan, vice chair of foreign affairs for the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development, reported that Turkey is conveying messages between Iran and the Outlaw US Empire to encourage de-escalation and direct negotiations.

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Iraqi frontline

USAF A-10 attack aircraft - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to the Iraqi war front, yesterday the day started with a direct hit on American positions in Erbil, as reported by RNN Mirror:

…and drone attacks targeting an AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel short-range air defense radar and a UH-60M aircraft within the US “Victoria” base in Baghdad (from RNN Mirror):

The Outlaw US Empire responded with airstrikes carried out by a USAF A-10 attack aircraft on a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) site near an army medical center in the Habbaniyah area of the Al-Anbar governorate in western Iraq (sources: RNN Mirror and Al Mayadeen):

A statement by the Iraqi Defense Ministry condemned the strike as a “blatant and dangerous violation” of international laws and norms, adding:

These cowardly assaults will only strengthen the resolve of our personnel to carry on their missions in service of the nation and its people.

Islamic Resistance in Iraq - Ashab Al-Kahf issued a statement mourning “a group of our security forces’ personnel”, adding (source: RNN Mirror):

We affirm that this pure blood will not go in vain. We are the guardians of the blood of these martyrs, and we bear the responsibility of fulfilling our duty to them, preserving their sacrifices, and following their path until the homeland is protected and its dignity is preserved. This aggression represents a dangerous violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and an assault on its people, and it will only increase our steadfastness and determination to defend our land and our rights, and to stand against everyone who attempts to undermine the security and stability of this country.

…while the Islamic Resistance in Iraq - Guardians of Blood Brigades spokesman Abu Mahdi Al-Jaafari stated (source: RNN Mirror):

The Americans’ intention to deploy 5,000 soldiers in the region will cause us to intensify operations against this presence in any country. We confirm that the attacks that targeted the Popular Mobilization Forces units and the Ministry of Defense were launched from the bases located in some Gulf states and Jordan.

Another statement by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said (source: RNN Mirror - emphasis mine):

Our deepest condolences and sympathy for the martyrs of the Iraqi Army, who ascended following a treacherous and cowardly US aggression in Al-Habbaniyah. The resistance previously forced the American to seek a truce in Baghdad to secure the safe exit of its soldiers, and today, the continuation of this aggressive approach, the arrogance of flying in the skies of Al-Habbaniyah, and flying at a low altitude to target our military units, places the relevant mission before a new reality in which there will be no place for any diplomatic presence linked to the aggression against Iraq. Iraqi diplomacy must learn from the courage of the resistance and inform the American that he is not welcome in a country whose skies are being violated and whose sons are being targeted. If it cannot do that, we will renew our people’s slogan: “Let the fearful increase their numbers; we have a score to settle with America”.

Lebanese frontline

Moving to the Lebanese war front, the Israeli aggression on the south of Lebanon continues, with Al Mayadeen reporting a death toll of 1,094 martyrs and 3,119 injured, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, whereas UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) reported on 2,100 children killed or injured since the war began ~3 weeks ago, including 118 children killed in Lebanon and 206 in Iran, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban as saying:

Across the Middle East, a generation of children is being pulled deeper into crisis [and is paying] a devastating price. Behind these numbers are parents, grandparents, teachers, brothers, and sisters. Communities, cities, and nations are in shock. Across the Middle East, around 44.8 million children were already living in war-affected settings before this escalation. The consequences of what is unfolding now will be long-lasting for them.

…adding that ~3.2 million people have been displaced, ~1 million of which in Lebanon, including 370,000 children. Dr. Tejshri Shah, General Director of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said (source: Al Mayadeen):

We are worried about the safety of the civilians who did not leave these areas, whether by choice or by lack of means. We call for the protection of civilians and medical structures at all times, allowing people to continue to access healthcare and other essential services.

However, Little Satan (a.k.a. Israel) does not care about international law and it is even destroying water and sanitation infrastructure, as reported by Al Mayadeen, citing Oxfam, which stated:

Any intentional deprivation of water or obstruction of aid may constitute a war crime. Long-term impacts will also be devastating for communities if they don't have clean water when they are able to return home.

From RNN Mirror.

While the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF) attack civilian infrastructure, Hezbollah conducted a record 87 operations in one day (Wednesday 25th March 2026) targeting legitimate military targets, including 21 Merkava tanks, 3 D9 bulldozers, 2 Humvees, an IDF helicopter and a fighter jet, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1, 2 and 3) and RNN Mirror (1, 2, 3 and 4). See the difference between Little Satan and Hezbollah?

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from RNN Mirror .

It is also worth reporting the following statement that the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, released yesterday (full text from RNN Mirror (1 and 2) - for a summary see Al Mayadeen - all emphasis added):

It is no longer hidden from anyone that there is a dangerous American-”israeli” project known as “Greater ‘israel’”, which is based on occupation and expansion from the Euphrates to the Nile, including Lebanon. The “israeli”-American aggression against Lebanon did not cease on 27/11/2024, and the “israeli” enemy did not adhere to the agreement, but rather continued its aggression continuously over the course of fifteen months. It has become clear that we are facing two choices: either surrender and abandon our land, dignity, sovereignty, and the future of our generations, or engage in inevitable confrontation and resistance against the occupation to prevent it from achieving its goals. The timing chosen by the Resistance to respond to the aggression and defend Lebanon deprived the “israeli” enemy of the opportunity to surprise us, prevented it from isolating Lebanon, and debunked all claims of pretexts, because the rocket barrage does not warrant war, and indeed, pretexts have no meaning with the continuation of aggression for fifteen months. The Resistance has prepared appropriately and has proven its effectiveness and capability, and the sacrificing young fighters have presented the most wonderful epics of heroism, honor, patriotism, and dignity. They are determined to continue without limits, and are prepared to sacrifice without boundaries; they are now the shining symbol of patriotism and the light of the coming liberation. As for the people of the Resistance, they are the most honorable and noble on the face of the earth. They were displaced as a contribution to the jihad, bore the burden as sacrificers and resistance fighters, offered the fruits of their loins with pride and contentment, and suffered away from their homes and normal lives the greatest of suffering to create a free and honorable future for their homeland and their children. The aggression is the problem and the danger, and the Resistance is the hope and the liberation. The responsibility of confronting the aggression is a national responsibility for everyone: government, people, army, forces, sects, parties, and every citizen. The “israeli”-American aggression wants to strip Lebanon of its power and control its policies and the future of its children. It wants to rob Lebanon of its sovereignty and independence with its demands to incite sedition and internal fighting, legitimize the “israeli” occupation, and prevent the army from arming itself and defending the homeland… and the response is a national responsibility. When the exclusivity of arms is proposed to meet an “israeli” demand while the occupation and aggression continue, it is a step on the path to the demise of Lebanon and the realization of the dream of “Greater “israel”.” And when negotiation with the “israeli” enemy is proposed under fire, it is an imposition of surrender and the robbery of all of Lebanon’s capabilities, not to mention that negotiation is fundamentally rejected with an enemy that occupies land and attacks daily. There is no war for others on the land of Lebanon, but rather a war of “israel” and America on Lebanon, in contrast to the defense by the Resistance, the people, the army, the honorable, the patriots, and the forces that believe in the independence and liberation of Lebanon. We are in a defensive battle for Lebanon and its citizens, and those who are martyred are among the elite men, youth, women, and children of our homeland, and what we are liberating is the land of our homeland, Lebanon. We call for national unity against the “israeli”-American enemy, under one title in this phase: stopping the aggression to liberate the land and the people. All other titles are open for discussion afterwards. National unity makes our enemy despair of occupying our country. National unity enables us to traverse this painful phase through solidarity and mutual support, which helps us build our country together. National unity means that the government should not make decisions that serve the “israeli” project—even if it did not intend to—because the result is in “israel’s” interest. National unity means that the government should retract its decision to criminalize Resistance work and the Resistance fighters. We call for national unity for the sake of us all. Together we become stronger, and together we shorten the time of aggression. Look at the “israeli”-American aggression on Lebanon; it kills civilians, destroys buildings, displaces villages and towns, and works to annihilate crops and progeny, yet it is cowardly in confronting the brave resistance fighters. This Resistance will not be defeated, and with it stand its people, the citizens, and the honorable in our country. We are reassured and confident that we will not be defeated, no matter how great the sacrifices. As for what is happening in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s confrontation with the global American-”israeli” aggression, it is a lesson to be learned. Iran has stood firm in the face of the tyrants of the earth, its criminals, and its savages, and it will be victorious, if Allah wills. And know that every victory in the face of America and “israel” brings good that spreads to everyone.

I will conclude this article with the following video from Hezbollah…

…and this caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba: