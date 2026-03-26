GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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BG13's avatar
BG13
2h

The speaker Ibrahim Zolfaghari is not a Brigadier General (shoulder ranks would be swords without stars), but a Lt. Col. (two stars, no swords). At least, not yet.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2h

Thanks for these updates, Ismaele.

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