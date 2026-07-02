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The late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei - from IRNA .

As you may know, the funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, martyred on the first day of the Ramadan war (28th February 2026 - click here for my account of that day) will start tomorrow and will be held over multiple days across Iran and Iraq, drawing millions of people in what will be a historic national event, according to Yaqoub Soleimani, Deputy for Cultural and Educational Affairs of the Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Foundation, quoted by IRNA, which also reported the following schedule:

farewell ceremony at the Imam Khomeini Musalla in Tehran on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th July 2026,

funeral procession in Tehran on Monday 6th July 2026,

funeral procession in the holy city of Qom on 7th July 2026,

ceremonies in Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf (Iraq) on 8th July 2026,

final procession in the holy city of Mashhad (Iran) on 9th July 2026, when he will be laid to rest at the sacred shrine of Imam Reza.

Just to give you an idea of what to expect, the funeral of the first Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, on 11th June 1989 attracted 10.2 million people in the city of Tehran alone and, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, it was largest funeral attendance as a percentage of population in recorded history (see photos below from Middle East Spectator - MES)!

Images from the funeral of the first Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini - from MES.

Of course, I do not expect Western mainstream media (MSM) to broadcast images and videos from Iran in the next few days, otherwise it would shatter the false narrative that Iranians are against their government! However, I will report on it in my next articles; so, please stay tuned.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei - from IRNA .

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei was quoted by IRNA as saying that “representatives from 100 countries, including heads of State, parliamentary leaders, foreign ministers, and special government envoys” are expected to attend the farewell funeral procession, adding (see also Fars, Tasnim, Mehr and Al Mayadeen):

The tribute and farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution will begin at 8 AM on Friday [3rd July 2026] with the presence of a large number of personalities, dignitaries and public groups and will continue until noon of the same day. The farewell and funeral ceremony for Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is considered a historic and highly significant event, not only for the Iranian nation but also for the people of the region, Muslims, and all free nations worldwide.

VIP attendees include Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (see Mehr), Indian Deputy Foreign Minister and the Governor of the Indian State of Bihar, a senior member of the Chinese National People’s Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC), the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, together with “Foreign Ministry officials, Orthodox Church representatives, and both Sunni and Shia Muslim scholars” (source: IRNA). Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi was quoted by Mehr as saying that…

In the media sector, around 600 journalists and representatives of foreign media, alongside domestic media, will cover the ceremonies so that different dimensions of this event are conveyed to global public opinion. In the cinema sector, a feature-length documentary film of the funeral ceremonies is being produced by a group of renowned documentary filmmakers from across the country, which, God willing, will be presented as a lasting record of this historic event.

IRNA reported that “a group of Italian political, social, and media activists has traveled to Tehran to attend the funeral procession”; among them media activist and prominent online figure Achille Zanes, as well as anti-imperialist political and social activist Moreno Pasquinelli, who - in a video message - stated:

Our destination is Tehran, to attend the funeral procession of Imam Khamenei, who was martyred in Israeli airstrikes, and to express our solidarity with the struggle of the Iranian people for their right to self-determination and the independence of their country.

Iran's Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (L) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) - from IRNA.

Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf addressed a letter to Iranians, calling for mass turnout at the funeral procession of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei (sources: IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful Great, loyal and honored nation of Iran, Today, beloved Iran stands on the threshold of creating one of the greatest scenes in its history, a day on which a nation, with hearts full of love, loyalty and the ache of separation, comes to bid farewell to a great man who spent his blessed life in the path of Islam, Iran’s independence, the nation’s dignity and the lofty ideals of the Islamic Revolution; a man who, representing his noble and honored nation, never bowed his head before global arrogance and stood manfully against oppression and tyranny until he attained the summit of martyrdom. The funeral procession for the pure body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence the Grand Ayatollah, the martyr Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, is not merely a farewell ceremony, it is the renewal of a nation’s covenant with the honored path of the martyrs, with the values of the Islamic Revolution, and with a pledge that the generations of this land have stood to safeguard; a pledge sealed, through the guidance of Imam Khomeini, may God’s mercy be upon him, with the Imam of the Age, may God hasten his glorious reappearance, and one he has upheld to his last breath. Today the eye of history is fixed on Iran. Your great nation’s millions-strong and epic presence will be a manifestation of love and loyalty, a presence that, God willing, will turn this farewell into the greatest and most enduring farewell in human history, an epic that will show the world the greatness of a nation’s spirit. I invite all the beloved people of Iran, the passionate youth, the honored families of the martyrs and veterans, the valiant women and men of this land, and all devotees of the path of truth, to inscribe, through their magnificent presence, a page of honor in the history of Islamic Iran, and to show once again that at great moments the people of Iran stand united and firm upon their pledge. One must rise and carry the nation’s cry for retribution to the world, so that the world knows that the noble and dignified nation of Iran will not remain silent in the face of oppression and arrogance, and will not forgo the blood of its Imam. I also invite all the noble and discerning people of Iran, as always, to assist those serving them, with a spirit of self-sacrifice, solidarity and responsibility, in holding this great ceremony as magnificently as possible. We must work together, in serving pilgrims and participants, observing order and calm, and cooperating with those in charge, to ensure this national epic is held in a manner worthy of the exalted station of the martyred Leader and the greatness of the Iranian nation, so that this historic epic may be recorded in the annals of human history as an undeniable testament to the steadfastness of the Iranian nation and the freedom-seekers of the world. Today, every step taken toward this ceremony is a debt paid to a fighter who devoted himself to the people, and every tear shed over this calamity is a sign of the nation’s deep bond with its faithful servant, and every cry of loyalty is testimony to the continuation of a path irrigated by the blood of martyrs. May God gather the exalted soul of the mojahed [fighter] and martyred Leader with the prophets, the saints, and the martyrs of the path of truth, and may He assist the great nation of Iran, under the attention of His Eminence the Imam of the Age and under the command of the brave, wise, compassionate and grieving Leader of this nation, His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, may God preserve him, in continuing the path of dignity, progress and honor. Peace, God’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

Pezeshkian wrote a similar message to the Iranian people (sources: IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis added):

{And do not think of those who are killed in the way of God as dead. Rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision} [Surah Al-Imran Ayat 169 (3:169 Quran)] The great, loyal, and grateful nation of Iran stands today at one of the most glorious moments in its history, a historic moment when the dear people of Iran gather in mourning for the wise leader of the Revolution, the tireless mojahed, and the powerful flag-bearer of resistance. The martyrdom of this great leader, while bringing deep sorrow to the hearts of our nation, the Islamic Ummah, and all free people of the world, reveals the undeniable truth that the firm foundation of this establishment rests on the strong pillars of faith, ideals, and the will of a great nation. This crimson ascension is not the end of the road but the beginning of a new era of unity, steadfastness, and the flourishing of a nation that always emerges from the hardest trials more united, stronger, and more hopeful toward the future. Undoubtedly, the name, thoughts, and brilliant legacy of this indomitable epic-maker, who, in the most difficult years of contemporary history, with unwavering faith, wise management, and unparalleled courage, kept the flag of independence, religious democracy, and resistance flying high, will forever remain etched in the historical memory of the Iranian nation and the awakened conscience of the free people of the world. Today, what guarantees the security, stability, and bright future of this land is national unity, conscious presence, and standing against the greed of the arrogant. Now, as Iran, a land of epics, prepares to bid farewell to this sincere servant of Islam and the Revolution, I invite all the noble people of our country, regardless of ethnicity, religion, political taste or orientation, to participate with fervor, dignity, and historical presence in the funeral and burial ceremony of this martyred leader, once again painting a lasting picture of national unity and loyalty to the lofty ideals of the Islamic establishment. Your massive presence is a decisive response to the logic of terror, violence, and bullying, and a clear message to the world that the Iranian nation stands united and in solidarity in defense of its independence and dignity. No incident will weaken this nation’s resolve to build a prosperous, free, powerful, and proud Iran. I am confident that the great nation of Iran, in this historic farewell, with hearts full of sorrow and wills brimming with hope, will once again prove that the flag this great leader spent a lifetime striving to keep aloft will never fall to the ground. This is the fulfillment of the divine promise: “And We desired to show favor to those who were oppressed in the land, and to make them leaders, and to make them the inheritors”.

Commander of the Central Khatam al-Anbiya HQ Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi (L) and Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami (R) - from IRNA.

On the other hand, Major General Ali Abdollahi, Commander of the Central Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, addressed his message to Iran’s enemies, warning them against “miscalculations” during the funeral ceremonies and processions of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution (sources: IRNA, Fars, Tasnim, Mehr and Al Mayadeen - all emphasis mine):

In these historic … days, which reflect the determination of Iranians to avenge their martyred Supreme Leader, we warn the enemies of the strong Iran, especially the United States, the Zionist regime (Israel) and their regional and extra-regional accomplices, to avoid any miscalculation and to think about the harsh and regret-inducing reactions of the children of the Iranian nation in the Armed Forces to any threat and aggression in the territory of our beloved country. I, along with all the commanders and fighters of the country’s Armed Forces, renew our pledge to (Imam [Ruhollah] Khomeini) and the martyred Imam of the Revolution and the precious martyrs of defending the homeland, declare our full readiness to protect the independence, security, and territorial integrity of Islamic Iran and emphasize the absolute obedience to the instructions of (Leader of the Islamic Revolution) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei. The development of missile and drone power, strategic scientific advancements, the consolidation of national security, and the promotion of the spirit of “We Can” are among the Leader's lasting honors.

…echoed by Major General Amir Hatami, Chief Commander of the Iranian Army, who highlighted that “while enemies believed assassinating the Leader would thrash Iran’s resolve and crush the spirit of resistance, they completely failed, instead facing a more unified and determined nation than ever before”, as per IRNA.

After all, as I reported at the end of my previous update from Iran, recently Iran has seen quite a few terrorist attacks, mainly in its border regions. So, I would not be surprised if the Anglo-Zionists carried out new military or terrorist operations during the funeral ceremonies and processions of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei. However, not only the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) is warning its enemies, but it is also stepping its operations to prevents new terrorist attacks; in fact, earlier today (Thursday 2nd July 2026) the Hamzeh Seyed Al-Shohada Base announced that the IRGC Ground Force disbanded a terrorist group, associated with the anti-Iran and separatist Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, that was seeking to infiltrate Northwestern Iran for the purpose of executing acts of sabotage and terrorism, as reported by Fars and Mehr.

In addition to the above and following the incident in the Strait of Hormuz yesterday (1st July 2026), when a ship ran aground after sailing through outside the official shipping lanes designated by Iran, today the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a statement saying (sources: Fars, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis added):

The Strait of Hormuz is not a playground for the aggressive United States; rather, it falls under the indisputable sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The security and stability of this vital waterway are a red line for the powerful Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. All oil tankers and commercial vessels are required to use the routes designated by Iran for any safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Any failure to comply, any deviation from the designated routes, or any disregard for the navigation protocols of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with the immediate and powerful response of the Armed Forces and will endanger the safety of the violating vessels. Any bid by the United States to interfere in security affairs or undertake any disruptive action in the Strait of Hormuz will be regarded as a threat to Iran's national sovereignty and will be met with a swift and decisive response. The continued presence of US aircraft, whether manned or unmanned, over the Strait of Hormuz undermines the security of this waterway and jeopardizes the security of the region. Iran will spare no effort to crush any act of aggression or violation by the US military and its supporters in defending its sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs and Iran’s Senior Negotiator Kazem Gharibabadi (L) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) - from IRNA and Al Mayadeen.

Speaking of Hormuz, today Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs and Iran’s Senior Negotiator Kazem Gharibabadi also tweeted the following statement on X (see also IRNA, Fars and Tasnim) in response to an announcement by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) the night before regarding a security meeting with military officials from Middle Eastern countries under the auspices of the Bahrain Defense Force (see screenshot below):

Hormuz is defined under Iran's command, not CENTCOM. A military summit in Bahrain cannot establish legal order and security for the Persian Gulf. The region's security will be ensured through the end of interventions and the US withdrawal from the area, respect for countries' sovereignty, and acceptance of new geopolitical realities—not under the military umbrella of America.

Similarly, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted (see also Al Mayadeen):

At a UNSC emergency session convened at the request of US allies Bahrain and Jordan, Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN, “accused Bahrain of facilitating aggression against Iran and defended Tehran's military response”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying (all emphasis mine):

The facts are clear. Amid negotiations, together with the Israeli regime, the United States betrayed diplomacy twice and launched two wars of aggression against Iran in blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law. Iran is the main victim of the wars of aggression launched by the United States and the Israeli regime. The role of the victim and the aggressor must not be reversed. Instead of addressing the root cause of the current crisis, they have ignored the unlawful aggression committed against Iran and sought to shift blame onto the victim. Their double standards and hypocritical behaviour have deprived them of any credibility to lecture others. The priority must be the full implementation of the MoU and the continuation of negotiations towards a comprehensive deal [as well as] refrain from provocative actions that could undermine diplomacy or further escalate tensions. The US has no coastal border in our region. It is not their waters. It is not their neighborhood. Americans are being sacrificed for the Israelis.

On the other hand, US Ambassador Michael G. Waltz blamed Iran for disruptions to the global commerce:

Iran cannot, and we cannot allow it to, hold the world's economy hostage. It didn't matter if the ship was carrying fertilizers to farmers in Africa, aid to Sudan, fuel to Japan, or whether they were involved in this conflict or not. So many innocent civilians around the world are being affected. [And who cares about innocent civilians killed by your weapons in Palestine, Lebanon and Iran, right?!] Bahrain, our Gulf Arab allies and others rallied a record-breaking 136 co-sponsors who spoke with one voice. Iran must stop its attacks on its neighbors and leave an international waterway open for all. [Iran] still hasn't shown the world a basic level of decency and respect. I cannot stress enough the possibility of real transformative positive opportunity for the nation and people of Iran is on the table. President Trump’s patience is not unlimited.

You can clearly see the US strategy behind Waltz’s words, but we have discussed it already in the opening of my previous article, so I will not spend more time on it.

In other news, yesterday evening the Iranian State television broadcasted the second part of an interview with Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, who dismissed claims regarding IAEA inspectors being granted access to nuclear sites that were bombed by USrael during the war (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr):

At present, they are only entitled to access in two cases: the Bushehr power plant and the Tehran reactor. Access has been limited strictly to these two, and we are committed to that. We ourselves passed a law in Parliament; the Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] also has a resolution. Under this law, absolutely no access is given to sites that have been bombed and damaged. This is the law. I stand ready to both fight and conduct diplomacy. Do not cause further distress, do not gargle Trump’s words, and allow the people to have peace and to take pride in the Islamic Republic. If we are weak on this path, we will be humiliated. But today, through the determination of the Iranian people, we have answered the call of the martyred Leader and demonstrated that Iran is strong. America cannot add a single clause to these 14 clauses during the negotiations.

It is also worth mentioning that Masoud Pezeshkian, in a meeting with senior officials of the Islamic Development Coordination Council, claimed that he and his ministers would have fully adhered to the guidance of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, if the latter had instructed the government not to engage in negotiations, adding that, during the SNSC meeting “12 of its 13 members not only voted in favor but also strongly supported the proposal after extensive discussion”, as per IRNA, Mehr and Al Mayadeen. If you ask me, it looks like Pezeshkian is trying to defend himself and deflect the blame after a recent message by Iran’s Supreme Leader saying that he was opposed to negotiations and that, in the end, he ceded to the insistence of the Iranian government (see my article on this here).

Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) - from Al Mayadeen.

Following up on the separate US and Iranian talks with mediators in Doha (Qatar) yesterday (see my previous article), last night Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari posted the following tweet on X (see also Al Mayadeen) reporting on “positive progress” on issues related to the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM signed between the two warring parties ~2 weeks ago (full text here):

On the other hand, the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump went as far as saying (source: Al Mayadeen):

The denuclearization of Iran is moving along well. [WHAT?!? Iran has no nuclear weapons and actually has a fatwa against their use; Iran’s nuclear research is only for peaceful purposes (e.g. energy and medicine)] They've had very good meetings, and we'll see. [Iran] has come a long way. I think they're fine.

Speaking to Al Mayadeen (see also its Short News), Mashallah Shamsolvaezin, head of Iran's Journalists Association, reported on attempts by US officials to arrange direct meetings with the Iranian delegation, while they were both in Doha:

The Americans made persistent efforts to hold meetings with the Iranian delegation. The Americans sought to meet with the Iranians to undermine the symbolic significance of the farewell ceremony for the martyred Khamenei. Iran rejected the Qatari and Pakistani proposal and insisted on holding no direct meetings with the US side. The Iranian delegation sensed an unprecedented level of flexibility from the American side. The United States has backtracked on the issue of frozen funds, as sums of money will be released from Qatari banks. A US-Iranian-Lebanese committee will be formed, excluding Israel, to oversee the ceasefire. The committee will oversee the ceasefire and schedule the Israeli withdrawal from territories occupied during the war. The US side rejects any Iranian mechanism that would give Iran full control over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran insists that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to what it was before.

News and updates from Israel and Lebanon

Moving briefly to Israel, its economy is not going very well. In fact, as reported by Al Mayadeen, yesterday the IMF (International Monetary Fund) slashed the Israeli economic growth projection from 4.8% to 3.5% due to “heightened regional tensions and geopolitical uncertainty” and, in particular, the ongoing wars on Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. In a report released yesterday the IMF wrote that…

The elevated regional tensions are casting a shadow on Israel’s economy. Renewed intensification of regional tensions remains a key downside risk.

However, the IMF also predicted a rebound to 4.4% growth in 2027, with inflation steady at ~2% in 2026 and 2027.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani (L) & Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, earlier today Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani visited the country and held meetings with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (see Al Mayadeen), Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri and Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam (see Al Manar), for talks on strengthening bilateral relations based on mutual respect and good neighbourly relations. Asaad al-Shibani denied that “the issue of Hezbollah was raised during the meeting” and, instead, said that…

If the interest of the country warrants a meeting with Hezbollah, we are open to it. The discussion with Berri was limited to how to strengthen relations between the two countries. My visit to Lebanon reflects Syria’s supportive stance toward Lebanon, its government and people. We signed the formation of the Higher Committee for Cooperation and Partnership with Lebanon. This framework will serve as a platform for all ministries to develop partnerships and security understandings. All we bring to Lebanon is goodwill and a commitment to overcoming the difficult legacy that has marked relations between our two countries. Syria’s official position rejects the Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the displacement that has affected the Lebanese people. The issue of the framework agreement is a Lebanese matter, and we want there to be a calm dialogue on the issue. We support any political path that serves Lebanon’s interests and stability.

On the other hand, Joseph Aoun stated:

Lebanon remains committed to establishing fraternal relations between the two countries based on cooperation, coordination and mutual non-interference in the internal affairs of both countries.

…while Nawaf Salam said:

We agreed to establish relations based on mutual interests. The purpose of the meeting with the Syrian Foreign Minister was to enhance cooperation in several areas, foremost among them electricity interconnection between Lebanon and Syria, as well as transport, the exchange of goods, facilitating cross-border movements, and further developing bilateral relations. We also finalized the signing of a joint Lebanese-Syrian committee to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (top left), Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, MP Hassan Fadlallah (top right), Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nassereddin (bottom left) and Secretary General of the World Union of Resistance Scholars, Sheikh Maher Hammoud (bottom right) - from Al Mayadeen and Al Manar.

Separately, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying that “Israel is attempting to provoke the Lebanese army into engaging in combat with the Resistance”, i.e. Hezbollah, rejecting “any slide by the country toward internal division”, while stressing that…

the Lebanese priority at present is to protect civil peace and prevent political disagreement from spilling onto the street. Lebanon needs an international umbrella to help achieve a settlement, and that this umbrella must include the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Iran, because they constitute the essential guarantee for any viable settlement. Any Arab or international effort aimed at bringing Lebanese together and warding off the specter of division is welcome.

Hassan Fadlallah, member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, urged Lebanese authorities to reverses the concessions they had given to Israel and its destructive projects in Lebanon, if they do not want to mark their remaining constitutional term by failure, adding that South Lebanon…

is not a testing ground for the enemy, nor for the authorities’ failed policies.

…as reported by Al Mayadeen, while Al Manar quoted Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nassereddin as saying:

We have expressed our clear and unequivocal position, which is against direct negotiations with this criminal enemy. Our position is against the framework agreement. We ask who has the agreement’s agenda and what this agreement has offered to Lebanon and Israel. Out of loyalty to the blood of the martyrs, we will continue to confront any course of action that grants ‘Israel’ legitimacy in Lebanon. We should capitalize on the Iranian-American agreement to establish a strong position upon which we can rely, not to capitulate.

Secretary General of the World Union of Resistance Scholars, Sheikh Maher Hammoud, warned about “ongoing attempts to draw Lebanon into the orbit of US policies and the dictates of the Israeli enemy”, while praising the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon (Hezbollah), adding that their voice…

may be weak today, but it remains the voice that represents Lebanon, the homeland, and coexistence. [source: Al Mayadeen]

Finally, it is worth reporting that UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) stated that its peacekeepers’ movements are being hindered by restrictions such as…

blocked routes due to barriers, debris, and other obstacles [which] temporarily halt essential patrols and safety operations.

…while Israeli “ceasefire” violations persist, as reported by Al Mayadeen and RNN Mirror (1 and 2), including a drone strike in Yater and an airstrike in the town of Baraachit in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon:

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News and updates from Syria and Turkey

Damascus earlier today (02/07/2026) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to Syria, it is worth mentioning that Little Satan “carried out artillery strikes on areas in southern Quneitra and western Daraa countryside in southwestern Syria overnight” and artillery strikes “targeting areas between the towns of Kodna and Breiqa in southern Quneitra, as well as the vicinity of the village of Jamlah in western Daraa”, as per Al Mayadeen, which also reported on a terrorist explosion in a cafe in central Damascus near the Palace of Justice, resulting in several casualties.

Finally, earlier today Turkey stated that “it is closely monitoring any agreements that Lebanese authorities may conclude with ‘Israel’ or Cyprus, given their potential impact on the regional balance”, as per Al Mayadeen.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Cartoon Movement:

1,000 killed in Gaza following the ceasefire - from Cartoon Movement .

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