GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
27m

I'm quite sure Iranians are prepared for anything over the week ahead starting today from the global Outlaw terrorist entitiy Usrael.

Large crowds present a heightened alert for the IRGC revolutionary resistance.

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
just now

Dropping a nuke on the funeral would be in line with the US and Israel's general disregard for human life - even with the Prime Minister of Pakistan there (since they don't like him - but the US does) - but NOT with Medvedev there! :-) Russia was smart to send him and Iran was smart to invite him. Prime Minister Modi of India was also invited, but India decided to send a deputy foreign minister and a state governor instead.

As for Lebanon, I want to remind everyone to watch Rania Khalek's rant yesterday on BreakThrough News YoutTube channel. It was awesome! Besides being hot, she's smart - but mostly hot. :-)

Rania Khalek: Lebanon’s Gov’t Just Declared War On Its Own People

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vt3BwtA_l4

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