GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
4h

The Iranian Axis of Resistance is the only force standing in the way of Trumps anglo-zionist dream of world fascism beyond anything Hitler accomplished.

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
2h

The threatened then TACO new attacks on Iran were PURE market manipulation, for his personal benefit - corruption at its best (worst?). This pedo has reduced America to a cesspool.

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