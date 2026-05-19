Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central HQ Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi (L), Spokesman for Iran’s Army Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia (C) and Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaei (R), member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and former IRGC chief commander - from Mehr.

In my previous article yesterday (Monday 18th May 2026) we saw the President of the corrupt Outlaw US Empire, Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, first threatening Iran and then backing off within less than 24 hours, allegedly at the request of the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, earlier today (Tuesday 19th May 2026), officials from these Arab countries claimed that they had not been aware of any attack on Iran, thus rejecting Trump’s claims, as reported by Middle East Spectator (MES), citing The Wall Street Journal. Despite Trump’s backtracking, Iranian officials warned USrael against renewed aggression on their country. In the following tweet on X, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and former IRGC Chief Commander, mocked Trump for chickening out, while delivering a powerful message (see also Al Mayadeen and Mehr News Agency - all emphasis mine):

It sets a deadline for a military strike and then cancels it itself! With this vain hope of making the Iranian nation and officials surrender! The iron fist of the powerful armed forces and the great Iranian nation will force them to retreat and surrender.

Similarly, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, spokesperson for Iran’s Army, was quoted by Al Mayadeen, IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), Tasnim News Agency and Mehr as saying (all emphasis added):

The Islamic Republic of Iran cannot be blockaded or defeated. If the enemy commits another folly and falls into the Zionists’ trap again, and launches another aggression against our dear Iran, we will open new fronts against them with new tools and methods. The only way for the enemy is to respect the Iranian nation and observe the legitimate rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

…echoed by Major General Ali Abdollahi, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr):

If our enemies commit another mistake, we will confront them with power and capabilities far greater than during the Ramadan imposed war. We would defend the rights of the Iranian nation with all strength and would cut off the hand of any aggressor.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi (L) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) - from IRNA and Tasnim.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi commented as well on Trump’s hesitation with the following tweet, warning that Iranians are ready to die as martyrs for their country (sources: IRNA and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

The US says it has “temporarily” halted its attack on Iran to give negotiations a chance, but at the same time, it speaks of readiness for a massive assault at any moment. This means calling “threat” by the name of “opportunity for peace”. Iran, united and resolutely, is prepared to confront any military aggression. For us, surrender holds no meaning; we either triumph or become martyrs. As Martyr Rajab Beigi said: We are a great nation—engrave our name in history; from among all colors, we have chosen red, and from among all deaths, we have chosen martyrdom.

On the other hand, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian posted a tweet on X stating that the ongoing negotiations with the American enemy do not mean surrender (see also IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr):

Dialogue does not mean surrender. The Islamic Republic of Iran enters into dialogue with dignity, authority, and the preservation of the nation's rights, and under no circumstances will it retreat from the legal rights of the people and the country. We will serve the people with logic and with all our might, to the end, and safeguard the interests and honor of Iran.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (L) and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) - from Tasnim .

During a meeting with Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said (sources: Al Mayadeen, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis added):

The contradictory and arrogant behaviors and positions of the United States are a serious obstacle in the path of diplomacy. We have previous experiences with the US breaking its promises and betraying diplomacy, but Iran’s entry into the diplomatic process to end the war came from a sense of responsibility, despite severe doubts about the US administration. Despite Iran’s seriousness in diplomacy, it will not hesitate to take any action to strengthen its preparations to defend Iran’s national security and interests.

…expressing appreciation for “the good-faith efforts made by Pakistan to enhance diplomacy and prevent the escalation of tensions” and discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, in addition to “the latest security developments in the region and the ongoing efforts to end the war imposed by the United States and the Israeli entity against Iran”.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif - from Mehr .

Incidentally, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on a TV program yesterday that the USrael-Iran war is unlikely to resume due to public and international opposition, as reported by Mehr, which quoted him as saying:

My hunch says that this war will not happen again. Wars are fought when the public stands behind them. When the public does not support them, wars are not fought. Israel or maybe two or three countries want the war to be prolonged and for America to fight on their behalf.

I wish I had his optimism! With people like US President Donald J. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, nobody can predict anything. And if so many Iranian officials are warning USrael against renewed aggression on their country, it means that they sense (or maybe even know) that new attacks are imminent!

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (L) and Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei (L) - from Tasnim and Mehr.

Following the drone attack on an Emirati nuclear power plant the other day, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was quick in blaming Iran for it, despite lack of evidence (UAE even pointed in a completely different direction, as we saw here), with the following tweets on X (1 and 2 - see also Al Arabiya):

We strongly condemn the renewed Iranian airstrikes against the United Arab Emirates and other partners. Attacks on nuclear facilities pose a threat to the safety of people throughout the entire region. There must be no further escalation of violence.

Iran must enter into serious negotiations with the USA, stop threatening its neighbors, and open the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei blasted Merz for his sheer hypocrisy in this tweet (originally in German - see also IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis added):

Dear Mr. Friedrich Merz, The hypocrisy is obvious. Open attacks by the United States and the Israeli regime on Iran’s secured nuclear facilities do not provoke condemnation, but rather excuses and justifications. Yet when a supposed false-flag operation takes place—one whose authorship even the UAE has refused to officially attribute to Iran—those same voices suddenly invoke the solemn language of “international law” and “regional security.” If attacks on nuclear facilities threaten the people of the region, then this principle must apply equally to all States—and not merely when it serves the West’s political opportunism. This selective sense of justice recalls Judge Adam in Heinrich von Kleist’s “The Broken Jug”: a man whose own inexcusable misconduct cries out for judgment, yet who presumes, in pompous self-righteousness, to take a seat on the judge’s bench. [Wikipedia]

Mohammad Ali Amani, Secretary General of the Islamic Coalition (Motalefa) Party of Iran (L) and Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu (R) - from Mehr .

Earlier today, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Tehran (Iran), Cong Peiwu, met with Kazem Gharibabadi to discuss bilateral relations (see IRNA) and also with the Secretary General of the Islamic Coalition (Motalefa) Party of Iran, Mohammad Ali Amani, who said quite bluntly (source: Mehr - all emphasis mine):

Donald Trump is a war criminal to the Iranian nation who has the blood of our martyred leader, General Soleimani, commanders and nuclear scientists on his hands. Iran insists on the right to retaliation, receiving economic war compensation, and ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz. The era of relying on Western promises is over, and we expect China, as a strategic partner, to stand up to American unilateralism.

On his part, Cong Peiwu was quoted as saying:

China's support for Iran is clear and unquestionable. Under these circumstances, it is difficult to recognize our true friends. We are ready to play our role in rebuilding the Iranian side - not only in bilateral relations, but also on the international stage and in defending justice. We have delivered 58 tons of medicine to the Iranian side so far. This year is the first year of China's 15th Five-Year Plan, and with an economic growth of 5 percent, we have the highest index in the world. We will follow up on visas to make it easier. There is a long way to go until the end of this war, but these challenges have provided an opportunity to increase political mutual trust between the two countries. We consider strengthening this trust a priority.

Although he did not make any mention of shipments of weapons and ammunitions to Iran, it is very likely that, in addition to medicines, China is also supplying military equipment in support to Iran’s effort to counter USraeli aggression, in addition to intelligence (e.g. satellite imagery).

Emblem of the Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran - from IRNA .

It is also worth reporting that Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence seized large quantities of light and semi-heavy weapons (one DShK heavy machine gun, two RPG-7 launchers along with seven related rockets, one American-made M4 rifle, five AK-47 rifles, six handguns) and arrested 19 individuals (mostly foreigners) belonging to 4 cells of Takfiri terrorists linked to USrael in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, bordering both Pakistan and Afghanistan, as reported by Al Mayadeen (1 and 2), IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr.

US President Donald J. Trump - from Al Mayadeen .

Meanwhile, earlier today Trump made more contradicting statements, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

I was an hour away from making the decision to go today. I’m saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something, maybe early next week, a limited period of time, because we can’t let them have a new nuclear weapon

You understand now when I saw that Trump and Netanyahu are unpredictable! We can only guess that at some point they will attack again, even though “Iran successfully studied the flight patterns of American fighter jets and bombers, allowing it to defend more effectively against US airstrikes”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing The New York Times and a senior US military official.

Given the precedents, it is likely that USrael will attack Iran again in the weekend, as also suggested by Trump in his latest remarks above, especially considering that skies over the Middle East have been quite busy with USAF flights tonight:

News and updates from Israel, Palestine and Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (archive photo) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Israel (occupied Palestine), Al Mayadeen, citing i24NEWS and US sources, reported that UAE and Israel “are working to establish a joint fund aimed at financing, purchasing, and developing advanced weapon systems and military technologies, including anti-drone systems and air defense platforms”, despite the quarrel between the two countries triggered by Israeli admissions of Netanyahu’s secret visit to UAE during the Ramadan War (see my previous article on this topic or this new Al Mayadeen article).

On the other hand, Israeli newspaper Maariv questioned the strategy behind the war on Iran, lashing out at Netanyahu, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted the following excerpts (all emphasis added):

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s pressure to resume the attack on Iran could entangle Israel [in a quagmire] even further. The magic has backfired on the magician. Iran has inflicted a bitter defeat on Israel through the ceasefire that was imposed on it in Lebanon. The heroic stories Netanyahu attributed to himself are beginning to unravel as limited achievements, akin to “the mountain laboring and bringing forth a mouse”. 70% of the Iranian missiles hidden in underground cities have not been damaged. The entire war could turn into a strategic disaster for Israel, which today has no control over negotiations or over the existing situation. Eliminating [Sayyed Ali] Khamenei was a wrong decision. It would have been better to keep him alive. We are now learning that Trump’s being swept along by the glitz of “elimination” on Netanyahu’s recommendation now leaves him facing a dead end. And the advice Netanyahu continues to offer now will only complicate matters further. Were it known in advance that the chances of toppling the regime are slim, the last thing to do is hammer the nail so deep that it becomes impossible to pull out later. Had the operation’s goals been correctly defined, the first thing to do would have been to take control of the Strait of Hormuz and ensure it remains open. [As Richard Medhurst explains here, the main goal of the Outlaw US Empire was to close Hormuz!] This mistake regarding Hormuz fell like ripe fruit into Iran’s hands. Iran ultimately turned the situation to its advantage, so that today the core negotiation revolves around opening the Strait. The Israeli army’s ‘chariot’ continues to erode. Its fuel is running out in an endless war on all fronts. The chariot appears closer to stopping and stalling than to reaching unclear goals beyond the horizon. Reservists are suffering from breakdown, while the regular army has eroded and completely lost discipline, becoming more like a messianic militia than an organized military. The army is stretched beyond its capacity and is weakening everywhere. Settlement expansion in Samaria (the northern West Bank), where there are not enough forces to protect, and the dispersal of troops across four fronts have left the army in a state of paralysis. Maintaining security belts today in Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria has set Israel back forty years. This is a weak and humiliating tactical achievement, as far removed from the lie of “absolute victory” as the sky is from the earth – a lie born of Netanyahu’s absolute failure to protect Israel’s borders during his time in office. But this, too, is a failure whose results were known in advance. It does not bring more security; it drains the army even further, as it has become clear that it cannot long endure such a war of attrition. Under the weight of this current weakness, Hamas has begun to recover, Hezbollah has not stopped attacking, and the Iranian front could end in a situation that is the worst for everyone.

Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich - from Al Mayadeen .

Maariv was not the only Israeli newspaper sounding the alarm regarding the Israeli army. In fact, other Israeli news media outlets quoted by Al Mayadeen such as Srugim and i24NEWS, reported that Israeli forces will be unable to protect settlements newly approved in the occupied West Bank. Yet, Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened to issue a forcible displacement of the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, located east of occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) in the occupied West Bank, and expand surrounding settlements, in case the International Criminal Court (ICC) issues arrest warrants against him, War Minister Israel Katz, Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Southern Command chief Yaniv Asor, as rumoured by Haaretz (paywalled). Here is what Smotrich said during a press briefing earlier today, as quoted by Al Mayadeen:

Immediately after I finish speaking here, I will sign an order to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar, within my authority as a minister in the Defense Ministry. I promise all our enemies: This is only the beginning.

However, the only thing that the United Nations (UN) is doing is just calling Israel to put an end to “acts of genocide” in Gaza and “ethnic cleansing” in the West Bank, as per Al Mayadeen, which - in another article - reported on an total death toll of 72,772 martyrs and 172,707 injuries since 7th October 2023, according to the latest statistics provided earlier today by the Gaza Ministry of Health, numbers that keep increasing, as Israeli forces keep violating the “ceasefire” agreement that took effect on 11th October 2025.

Lebanese Minister of Information Paul Morcos (L) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Lebanon, yesterday the Lebanese Minister of Information Paul Morcos was interviewed by Al Mayadeen and he took the side of Lebanese President (and US puppet) Joseph Aoun, saying that the latter…

will not relinquish Lebanon’s rights. [His priorities include] a ceasefire, an end to Israeli violations, withdrawal from the occupied southern villages and towns, the return of detainees, reconstruction, and the return of forcibly displaced persons. [He is] very, very keen on maintaining a cohesive State position that reflects national unity, [he] publicly emphasizes the importance of preserving civil peace.

Success, experience, and patriotism lie in safeguarding it and ensuring it is not compromised. [The International Humanitarian Law Committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, is working on] collecting evidence and the necessary documentation to submit complaints before international forums. International organizations told us they cannot obtain guarantees from the Israeli side. No matter what we do together, we still fall short in the face of the scale and horror of this Israeli crime. [Very use ful less, indeed!]

On the issue of hate speech, following videos mocking Hezbollah fighters, he said that the file “has become a global issue”, but that his Ministry…

has no authority over social media platforms […] does not perform a judicial role […] does not summon individuals, open investigations, or carry out prosecutions.

Of course! I am pretty sure that, if it was the other way around (i.e. Hezbollah mocking Christians or other sects, for instance), he would have enacted strict censorship, as it happens in the West with Russian media and several (Telegram) channels affiliated to the Axis of Resistance.

Mohammad Raad, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, lashed out against the Lebanese government for direct talks with the Zionist enemy in an article on the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar. Here are some excerpts from Al Mayadeen:

On this basis, they are rearranging the internal political situation on the premise that the Lebanese accept coexistence with the occupation, in exchange for the authorities being empowered to implement the State's monopoly on weapons. The authorities' logic does not seem to stem from ignorance of where the path they are taking leads to, but rather from a firm conviction and also from a political commitment that this option represents, in their view, the path that could rescue the country from war and collapse, even at the expense of sovereignty and dignity. Confrontation and Resistance are what drove the occupation out of Lebanon, while international efforts at all previous junctures failed to secure Lebanese rights. The logic of Resistance affirms that yielding to the enemy and submitting to its conditions encourages it to expand, bully, tyrannize, and continue waging wars and invasions whenever possible and when political circumstances allow. The country today stands at a dangerous juncture that portends major disasters. The authorities' act of seeking strength from the occupation to disarm the Resistance, amid the enemy's rampant aggression against Lebanon, is a monstrous crime against the nation and its citizens. The path of concessions is destined for disappointment and failure. To those who support our enemy, incite against our country and its interests, and provide services to the criminal Zionist aggressive project, we call for them to be held accountable according to the law.

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Hassan Fadlallah - from Al Mayadeen .

Similarly, at a press conference earlier today, Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Hassan Fadlallah called on the Lebanese authorities to reject…

a return to humiliating negotiations designed to preserve political appearances at the expense of national sovereignty. Any concessions made by the authorities at the expense of Lebanon’s sovereignty will have no practical impact on the ground. We are not opposed to diplomacy, but we support indirect negotiations conducted from a position of strength, grounded in the deterrence capabilities of the Resistance. [Lebanon is] facing grave challenges driven by the conduct of certain parties within the government operating in line with external agendas and obligations. No political faction within the government has the authority to unilaterally monopolize sovereign national decision-making. Previous attempts to impose exclusive control over the country’s political direction only drove Lebanon toward internal conflict and civil war. No rupture with the President [but] there is currently no direct communication with him. If Israel and the United States establish a proxy army to confront the resistance, we will fight it just as we fight Israel. The Resistance does not require national consensus as long as occupation exists. Many regional and domestic actors are pinning their hopes on the Islamabad negotiation track. Iran suspended its diplomatic engagement in consideration of the situation in Lebanon. [I urge] the unification of all elements of national strength within Lebanon, foremost among them the Resistance, while also leveraging regional and international relationships, including the Islamabad track. [I call for] a renewed national consensus, the complete withdrawal of occupying forces, the return of forcibly displaced residents to their homes, and the full extension of State authority south of the Litani River. [We need to] reinforce and fully equip the Lebanese Armed Forces so they are capable of confronting Israeli aggression, in line with the Lebanese constitution and the Taif Agreement. This people will never relinquish its legitimate right to self-defense. No one can predict the extent to which it may go in defending that right. We are prepared to endure every sacrifice in defense of our principles, our land, and our people. [All emphasis mine]

…as quoted by Al Mayadeen.

In the meantime, Little Satan continued its attacks across southern Lebanon, with multiple airstrikes today killing at least 5 people and injuring 4 civilians in the town of Kfar Sir in the Nabatieh district, as reported by Al Mayadeen. Hezbollah responded to the Israeli “ceasefire” violations with its own set of military operations (see Al Mayadeen), amounting to 26 today, according to RNN Mirror, and resulting in the killing of an Israeli major, a 27-year-old “company commander in the elite Maglan special forces unit, one of the Israeli military’s most prominent commando formations”, shot by a Hezbollah sniper, as per Al Mayadeen and MES.

Here is a Hezbollah video showing multiple FPV drone operations against the headquarters of the 226th Brigade of the Israeli army in the town of Al-Bayada in southern Lebanon on 17th May 2026, ending with lowering of the flag of the usurping Israeli enemy (from RNN Mirror - see also Al Mayadeen):

Thanks for reading GeoPolitiQ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

So spoke Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddin al-Houthi - from Al Mayadeen .

Finally, moving to Yemen, yesterday Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddin al-Houthi gave a speech warning the enemy against escalation, affirming Houthis’ readiness and praising Hezbollah for its military operations in Lebanon against the Zionist enemy. Here are some highlights from Saba (a summary can be found on Al Mayadeen and Al Manar):

At the military level, we are, Allah willing, ready for all developments. In the Yemen of faith and wisdom, we are moving—both popularly and officially—in all fields, within the framework of our sacred responsibilities, our Qur’anic awareness, and our faith-based affiliation. We remain steadfast in our clear principled positions that we have repeatedly affirmed in practice, and we are ready for any upcoming developments. It is about to become the case that hearing news of insults to the Qur’an turns into a routine, habitual occurrence for many members of our Islamic nation. Insults to the Qur’an are not merely isolated incidents occurring by coincidence, or random reactions from some individuals, but rather part of an organized program of action. We must understand the reality that insults to the Qur’an are part of a structured program, because some people may view them as individual, random, unorganized, and purposeless acts. If Muslims reach a state of indifference, lack of concern, and lack of distress regarding insults to the Qur’an, this is an indicator that reveals the great weakness of the nation’s relationship with the Qur’an and the level of reverence for it. This is a dangerous state. The enemies are striving to make the Ummah [nation] abandon the Qur’an completely and turn away from it entirely, so that it no longer has any value or importance in its reality. They are also working to make the Qur’an largely absent from school curricula and from all educational, cultural, media, and awareness platforms, and to make speaking about the Qur’an or reminding people of it something frowned upon, condemned, and considered strange. The world was affected by the repercussions of the American failure in its aggression against the Islamic Republic on oil markets—so what would happen if the Ummah adopted boycott positions? It is important for those who still have conscience and a sense of Islamic belonging to act and express their stance, and to confront the enemies within the framework of their comprehensive hostile campaign against Islam and Muslims. The repeated insults to the Qur’an are not merely isolated random incidents expressing individual emotional outbursts due to personal reasons, but rather part of a comprehensive hostile campaign targeting us as a Muslim nation. It is important for us as Muslims to have a correct understanding of what the enemies are doing, their backgrounds, their positions, their objectives, and what they are striving for. In the West, freedom of expression is completely revoked when it comes to expressing solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people. As soon as calls are made to stop the Zionist crimes against Palestinians, US and European police resort to all forms of repression, abuse, arrests, and various arbitrary measures. What freedom of expression is the West talking about when they do not even allow a limited level of legitimate solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people? The positions of our people are clear, expressed through mass millions-strong demonstrations, large gatherings, cultural activities, boycotting American and Israeli goods, and mobilization for jihad through Qur’anic education. We are in a clear and open state of hostility toward Zionism and its two arms, America and Israel, and this should be the stance of every Muslim [and not only!]. Our movement in confronting the enemies, their corruption, crimes, and misguidance is an act of closeness to Allah Almighty and part of striving in His path. It should include caring for the Qur’an in terms of following it, adhering to it, acting upon it, and firmly establishing its glorification. We now see a huge difference between how things were years ago and how they are today, as incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque have become almost daily and hearing about them has become normal news. If a nation loses its sense of human dignity, it loses its faith-based honor, loses its feelings of pride, and reaches a state where all forms of humiliation become normal to it. This is a dangerous condition. In contrast to the tragedy of the Palestinian people in Gaza, where is the Arab and Islamic stance, and where is the position of the guarantors of the agreement? It is very unfortunate that the interests of some Arab and Islamic regimes are directed in a way that serves the American and Israeli enemy, whether in Palestine or the region in general.

I will conclude this article with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

The Arab regimes and Palestine - from Saba .

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoy my articles, please consider a monthly/yearly subscription to support my work or leave a tip here: https://ko-fi.com/ismaele85415

Tip jar

Share GeoPolitiQ