GeoPolitiQ

GeoPolitiQ

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richardstevenhack's avatar
richardstevenhack
25m

"After the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, discussions about the nuclear issue will begin, and we have not yet entered into the details. The issues of enrichment, stockpiles, and Iran's nuclear needs are also included."

Wait a minute! I thought the first 30 days were for implementation of reopening the Strait, the receipt of Iranian assets, etc., i.e., "trust building" moves. That is what is to be done upon the official signing and this would take thirty days. And THEN there would be a 60-day negotiation period (which could be extended.)

This is what was reported by Middle East Spectator which I quoted in a Note I posted yesterdat, to wit:

– The 60-day negotiating period will begin once all the terms of the MoU have been met in the previous 30 days.

Am I reading this right? Was there a mistake in his statement? Are we saying the sixty days begins THIS FRIDAY? Did everyone get this wrong?

Can someone explain this discrepancy? Other than the fact that no one has actually seen the document, so don't bother mentioning that.

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
1h

Clearly, the Iranian leadership and the Resistance as a whole occupies the moral high ground against the genocidal Usrael aggressors.

This quote in todays, June 16 Wall Street Journal, Opinion by Walter Russell Meade puts the spotlight on Trump's spectacle of incompetence:

"This MOU is a typical example of Trump's second term diplomacy. He is driving world events with an agreement that hasn't been formally signed, whose specifics are unknown and whose prospects are at best murky....

He is a master of political theater, producing, directing and starring in the greatest and most compelling spectacle of our time.

Yet, faced with opposition from serious and determined opponents, he often fails to achieve concrete results that mark the difference between a P.T. Barnum and an Otto von Bismarck."

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