Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) and his Deputy or Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi (R) - from IRNA.

Let’s start this update with the meeting of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi with ambassadors, chargés-de-affaires, and heads of foreign and international missions residing in Tehran and the subsequent presser today (Tuesday 16th June 2026), when he confirmed that the signing of the Memorandum of (Mis)Understanding or MoU MoM with the Outlaw US Empire next Friday, 19th June 2026, in Geneva (Switzerland), and commented on it (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars (1 and 2), Tasnim (1 and 2), Mehr (1, 2 and 3) and Middle East Spectator — MES - all emphasis mine):

On Friday [19th June 2026], a meeting between the heads of the delegations of the two sides is likely to take place in Switzerland, and a MoU between Iran and the US will be signed, followed by the first round of subsequent negotiations. Given the history of American non-compliance, failure to implement commitments, and the precedent of US administrations tearing up agreements, we are structuring both the negotiation process and the implementation of the MoU reached on the basis of distrust, past breaches of commitments, and previous experiences. At the same time, we will seek, as much as possible, to create economic opportunities for the country through this process. Naturally, in foreign policy we do not miss any opportunity, but neither do we place our hopes in any particular opportunity. In the first stage, the most important development is the declaration of the end of the war. Based on the decision we made, the end of the war was announced on Monday morning [15th June 2026], once the final agreement was reached—Monday, Tehran time, of course. However, the memorandum will officially enter into force on Friday. From our perspective, there are two sides in this MoU. On one side there is the United States and Israel, and on the other side there is Iran and Hezbollah. An end to the war in Lebanon is an inseperable part of the complete end of the war in the region. And a complete end to the war includes a withdrawal of all the forces from occupied areas. Without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the lands it occupied during this war, it won’t be considered a complete end to the war. Any military attack by Israel against Lebanon from now on, or the continuation of Israeli occupation inside Lebanon, will definitely be considered a violation of the MoU.

Araghchi could not have set Iran’s terms and conditions any clearer.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi added that talks between the two delegations led by US Vice President J.D. Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will start immediately after the signing ceremony in Geneva, even though - apparently - “there has been no discussion of details such as how long the Iranian delegation will stay in Geneva or what specific topics will be addressed”, as per IRNA, Mehr and Al Mayadeen. Fars quoted him as saying (all emphasis added):

It was emphasized that the war has ended and that there will be no war on any front anymore. [Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas] Araghchi stressed why there should be no war and occupation in Lebanon. The issue of Iran's blocked funds is also included, and the Foreign Minister emphasized that they have been illegally blocked and must be made accessible. Lifting the blockade has been our demand from the beginning, and before the signing, the blockade has been partially lifted. After the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, discussions about the nuclear issue will begin, and we have not yet entered into the details. The issues of enrichment, stockpiles, and Iran's nuclear needs are also included.

Asked about consequences of Israeli violations of ceasefire commitments, he said that they will trigger a “mechanism outlined in the understanding”, without providing any additional details. Fars wrote about a “mechanism to counter potential US non-compliance” adopted by Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), but, based on my understanding, the main consequence of non-compliance would be Iran’s “suspension of related commitments”.

Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami (top left), Spokesperson for the Iranian Army Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia (top centre), IRGC Quds Force Commander Brig. Gen. Esmaeil Qa’ani (top right), Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force Brig. Gen. Ali Jahanshahi (bottom left), Iran’s caretaker Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Seyyed Majid Ebn al-Reza (bottom centre) and Spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central HQ Ebrahim Zolfaghari (bottom right) - from IRNA

However, Iranian military officials seem to have a better idea of what happens in case of US non-compliance and Israeli violations of the ceasefire. For instance, Major General Amir Hatami, Chief Commander of the Iranian Army, warned that Iran's enemies would face a “firm and severe response” in case of any mistake, adding (sources: Al Mayadeen, IRNA, Fars and Mehr - all emphasis mine):

If the enemy makes another mistake, it will face a pent-up fury that will make its task extremely difficult. In these battles, the enemy was the aggressor, and we defended ourselves powerfully. Although we were subjected to aggression in an oppressive manner, our defense was carried out with great strength. Both times, we were attacked in the middle of negotiations. [Referring to the 12-day war in June 2025 and the 40-day war or Ramadan War earlier this year (2026)] In the 12-day war, the enemy pleaded for a ceasefire, and the same thing happened in the recent war. They committed all their crimes, but none of their goals were achieved. Not an inch of our territory has been lost.

Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, spokesperson for the Iranian Army, emphasized the military preparedness, adding that Iran’s Armed Forces remain fully alert “with eyes open and hands on the trigger” under the command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, as reported by Tasnim and Mehr, whereas IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani stated (sources: IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr - all emphasis added):

After him [referring to the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini], our martyred Imam [Sayyed Ali Khamenei] steadfastly pursued this path, and these nuclei gradually turned into resistance movements. These movements became connected to one another and formed the “Axis of Resistance”. From Al-Aqsa Flood until today, no matter how much pressure they exerted, they imposed unprecedented pressure, carried out the greatest destruction and committed the most horrific crimes in beloved Palestine and Lebanon, yet you do not see a single Resistance group that has left the field. This steadfastness has greatly frightened the enemies. In the battle against America, we must take the initiative and not allow the Islamic Republic to face difficulties.

Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi, Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force, “reaffirmed the military’s unwavering commitment to defending the country, declaring that Iran’s Armed Forces will spare no effort in countering any form of enemy threat while safeguarding Islam and the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic”, as per IRNA, while Iran’s caretaker Defense Minister Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ebn al-Reza said:

In the third imposed war [i.e. the 40-day war], we fought much more powerfully than in the 12-day war against the Zionist regime, criminal America and other countries that assisted the enemy through logistical support and by allowing their territory to be used for attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The production of strategic missiles and drones was carried out with greater speed and precision, and we witnessed the development and advancement of new and upgraded weapons for the armed forces, which were used to defeat the criminals and aggressors.

Earlier this evening, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters issued the following stark warning to Israel, as it continues violating the ceasefire (sources: Al Mayadeen, MES and RNN Mirror - emphasis mine):

In the name of God Almighty, the Destroyer of Tyrants.



O People of the world! The terrorist army of the Zionist regime has violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon at least 84 times in the past two days after President Trump announced the end of the war, and continues its crimes and killings of the oppressed people in Lebanon. If the child-killing army of the Zionist regime does not stop its mischief in southern Lebanon, it should expect a harsh response from the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Member of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Alaeddin Boroujerdi (L) and Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi (R) - from Mehr and Al Mayadeen.

Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei was quoted by Mehr as saying:

This treacherous, villainous, and criminal enemy cannot be trusted under any circumstances; we must be vigilant, and we are. The enemy knows who it is dealing with.

…whereas Alaeddin Boroujerdi, member of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, commented thusly on the MoU (source: Mehr - all emphasis added):

The 14-claus MoU is very important and significantly secures the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Of course, we have always been pessimistic about the Americans and they may break their promises and not fulfill their commitments. The Americans are forced to fulfill their commitments and implement the agreement due to the World Cup and the upcoming Congress elections. The first sign of the implementation of the MoU was the movement of Iranian ships through the blockade, with several Iranian ships easily passing through. We have created conditions for them to effectively recognize the Resistance Front as strategic allies of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The fact that the first clause of the 14-point MoU on not attacking Lebanon means that they have recognized Lebanon as one of the most important part in the chain of the Resistance Front, and Trump has accepted this; this is the first clause of the document that is to be signed.

It is also worth mentioning that earlier today Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi announced that Iran “will soon connect its national electricity grid with Qatar as part of broader efforts to expand regional energy cooperation in the Gulf”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying:

The connection of Iranian power grids with Qatar will begin in the near future. Iran's Ministry of Energy is considering interaction and cooperation with other countries, trying to prevent incidents such as the electricity grid collapse that occurred in some European countries, such as Spain.

This is quite a significant development considering that, at the beginning of the Ramadan War, Qatar (well… the US bases in the country, actually) was one of the main targets of the Iranian retaliation to the USraeli aggression.

On the other hand, with the following tweet, on X the Iranian Embassy in Vienna (Austria) slammed the 4 European countries (France, Germany, Italy and UK) for the hypocritical joint statement issued yesterday (see also IRNA):

Meanwhile, ships keep passing through the Strait of Hormuz, but they are still required to coordinate their movements with the IRGC Navy, as reported by Fars, Mehr and Al Mayadeen, which also reported that the US-Iran deal will allow Iran to resume sales of oil, petrochemicals and other petroleum products soon after the signing of the MoU MoM, according to its Article 11, with waivers covering “shipping, transportation, sales, insurance, and financial transactions linked to oil sales”. On the other hand, US intelligence agencies had to admit that Iran now has the capability to effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz whenever it chooses, thus giving Tehran “de facto control over the strait – a weapon more powerful than any nuke”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing US sources quoted by CNN.

Worth of note is the announcement by Abdolnasser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, that his country and Russia will complete the third and final stage of integrating their national payment system within the next two months (source: Al Mayadeen):

The third and final stage of connecting bank cards to Iran's Shetab system and Russia's Mir has entered the implementation phase, and within two months, Iranian citizens will be able to buy things and pay for them in Russian stores using cards linked to Shetab.

This is of strategic significance because both countries are facing extensive US and European sanctions limiting their access to international financial networks. This integration will facilitate trade and travel between the two countries.

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and his War Secretary Pete Hegseth (R) - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving briefly to the Outlaw US Empire, while average US gasoline prices finally fall below $4 per gallon for the first time since mid-April (see Al Mayadeen), its corrupt President and Paedophile in Chief of the Epstein regime and anti-Christ, Donald J. Trump, is reportedly considering a purge of senior administration officials who opposed the agreement with Iran, including his War Secretary Pete Hegseth and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, as per Al Mayadeen and Israel Hayom, citing US sources.

At the same time, Trump suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should act “more responsibly” with Lebanon, while threatening Hezbollah, saying that Syria could “do the job” if Israel will not “do it without killing everyone”, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted him as saying in reference to the latest Israeli strike on Beirut a few days ago (emphasis mine):

I saw that attack; I saw where that bomb went. That was a vicious... that was too much. You can do too much also. Without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel - because no other president was willing to do what I did. I had a great relationship with Bibi, but now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon. If Israel can't do the job (against Hezbollah) without killing everyone else, then he [Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa] will do the job. Syria will do the job.

I would not be surprised if, in the coming days/weeks/months, Israel decides to withdraw from southern Lebanon, in order to regroup, and, instead, Syrian forces start attacking Hezbollah in northern Lebanon with USraeli support!

Before moving to Lebanon and Israel, it is worth reporting that earlier tonight “Iran targeted the headquarters of separatist groups in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, with drones”, as per MES:

I will conclude this section with the following meme from MES:

News and updates from Lebanon

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (L), Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun (C) and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R).

Moving to Lebanon, this morning its President Joseph Aoun and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri held separate phone calls with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who informed about the latest developments and provided them with details of the US-Iran MoU MoM, as per IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr, while Al Mayadeen and Al Manar reported an phone call between Nabih Berri and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who reviewed political and field-related developments linked to the memorandum and, more specifically, provisions related to ending the war on Lebanon, stressing the…

necessity for the United States, the guarantors of the memorandum of understanding, and the international community to assume their responsibility in compelling Israel to end its war, halt the demolition of villages, respect Lebanese sovereignty, and immediately withdraw from the occupied territories.

Elsewhere, Berri stated (source: Al Manar):

What matters now is working to ensure Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, but that does not mean that those concerned here should not also work on this issue. What is required is a rapid Israeli withdrawal from the districts it occupies in the South. Therefore, there is no place in my dictionary for experimental zones, the implication of which is that withdrawal may take two years. This time Trump personally took the matter upon himself, and Iran is present with all its weight and oversight. We are before a major agreement broader than Lebanon.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem - from Al Manar .

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem sent the following letter to Ghalibaf to thanks him for Iran’s support to Lebanon (sources: Al Mayadeen, Al Manar, Mehr and RNN Mirror):

His Excellency the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Dr. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, may the Almighty support and care for you. Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you. Words fail to express our great gratitude for the strong and supportive positions towards Lebanon, its people, and its Resistance, aimed at binding the "israeli" entity to an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, in conjunction with halting the war on the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a first and fundamental item of the agreement between Iran and America. You have turned the only glimmer of hope capable of restraining the "israeli"-American aggression on Lebanon into a reality that has proven to the world that Iran is the supporter of truth, the Resistance, and the oppressed. If others had followed its path, America and "israel" would not have been so tyrannical, and the zionist occupation would not remain firmly entrenched on the land of Palestine and Al-Quds. We have always said that Iran has given Hezbollah, the Resistance, and the people of Lebanon everything and has taken nothing from them; it has given for our choices, for our strength in order to liberate our land, and to soothe the wounds of our society and help it. Now, Iran is sacrificing blood, confronting the zionist entity by bombing it in response to its bombing of the southern suburb of Beirut, and bearing the consequences that threaten war against it, with great sacrifices. I will say it clearly: Iran is the icon of pride and honor. I thank you in the name of Hezbollah and its Islamic Resistance, in the name of the lovers among the Lebanese people who wish for us to convey their thanks to you, in the name of the martyrs, foremost among them the Master of the Martyrs of the Nation, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may God be pleased with him), the wounded, and the prisoners, in your capacity as the chief negotiator, along with your direct team, including Foreign Minister Dr. Abbas Araghchi. I hope you will convey our thanks and gratitude to the Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei (may his shadow remain), who has overwhelmed us with his attention and revived in us the blessings and care of the Martyr Imam Khamenei (may his soul be sanctified), the President of the Republic, Dr. Pezeshkian, who loves the Resistance, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps—this luminous force that has turned the tide with its might—the army, and all official and popular bodies. I specifically mention the great Iranian people; we saw them in the squares of Iranian cities and heard their demands to sacrifice their lives to save the resistance and its people. Thank you. Thank you to loyal Iran. And peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you. Secretary-General of Hezbollah Naim Qassem

Lebanese lawmaker Hassan Ezzeddine - from Mehr .

Similarly, Lebanese lawmaker Hassan Ezzeddine celebrated Iran’s victory over its Anglo-Zionist enemies saying (source: Mehr):

As a result, Iran today has become a major regional superpower and is shaping the future of the new regional order alongside the countries and peoples of the region.

…and urging the Lebanese government to abandon its misconceptions that the Outlaw US Empire will help Lebanon or pressure the Zionist regime to halt its aggression.

In the meantime, Little Satan continues violating the “ceasefire”. This afternoon it first hit a vehicle in Mayfadoun and then, after the arrival of medical crews and civilians, it bombed the same area three more times, in a double, if not triple-tap, as reported by Al Mayadeen and MES:

Neither Hezbollah nor Iran have yet responded (militarily) to this “ceasefire” violation. However, Hezbollah first targeted IDF troops with rocket barrages as they attempted to advance in southern Lebanon toward the Ali al-Tahir heights and then it engaged in “violent clashes and firing anti-tank missiles at an Israeli force attempting to advance toward the town of Kafr Tibnit in southern Lebanon” earlier tonight, as per RNN Mirror (1 and 2).

The video below, released today, shows a Hezbollah operation on 3rd June 2026 targeting an Israeli Hummer vehicle on the southern outskirts of the town of Zoutar al-Sharqiya in southern Lebanon with an Ababil attack drone (source: RNN Mirror):

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News and updates from Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - from Al Mayadeen .

Moving to Israel, local media outlets continue to criticize their Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump for their failures, as reported by Al Mayadeen, which quoted the head of the Metula Council as saying:

He is detached from reality.

…while Israeli commentator Guy Maroz called Trump a “first-rate fool”. Israeli newspaper Haaretz (paywalled - see Al Mayadeen instead) even called the war on Iran “Netanyahu’s biggest failure since 7th October”!

Israeli media cited by Al Mayadeen also expressed frustration for the inclusion of Lebanon in the MoU MoM, though some of them such as i24NEWS are hoping for a collapse of the US-Iran deal:

Like Obama's agreement [the JCPOA], this is not the end of the road. The Iranians will not abide by it, and future operations to eliminate the nuclear project and strike their missiles are only a matter of time.

…while shock and despair grows among settlements in the north of occupied Palestine, after the announcement of the US-Iran agreement (source: Al Mayadeen, citing Israel Hayom).

Meanwhile, the Outlaw US Empire is “preparing to preparing to evacuate around 20% of its [72] refueling aircraft currently deployed at Ben Gurion Airport”, as per Al Mayadeen, citing Israeli Channel 12. If true, this would mark a significant de-escalation step, even though we still need to see the US Navy assets deployed in the region going back home - in fact, as of today, the aircraft carrier strikes groups CVN-72 Abraham Lincoln and CVN-77 George H.W. Bush are still in the Arabian Sea, according to South Front Press:

Finally, it is worth mentioning that, according to Channel 12 political commentator Yaron Abraham, the Israeli government submitted a formal request to the Outlaw US Empire to review the MoU MoM, however the request was refused, as per Al Mayadeen, which quoted the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth as saying that…

the dependency that has developed is dangerous and irresponsible. Ultimately, due to negligent management of negotiations by the leader of the world's most powerful country, Israel has returned to a reality in which its freedom of action is more limited, and its deterrence has been fundamentally damaged by the strain in the relationship between Trump and Netanyahu.

…while Israeli political analyst Dana Weiss was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying that Trump no longer seems to adopt Netanyahu’s narrative on Iran and Lebanon, even though I suspect that this is just the usual “good cop, bad cop” kabuki theatre intended mainly for the US and Israeli public. Most likely Israel has full access to the MoU MoM.

I will conclude this article with the following video showing the flag of Iran unfurled at the Los Angeles Stadium in California:

…and with the following caricature by Kamal Sharaf from Saba:

The American failure - from Saba .

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